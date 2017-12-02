Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) (15504 Views)

In a photo shared by gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, which he said he got off social media, a lady got proposed at the event held at Teslim Balogun Stadium yesterday.



Nathaniel wrote;



"See what I found online o.

Someone proposing during the Experience. There shall be many EXPERIENCE weddings next year ooo."



All these public dramas sha.



And this has not stopped the rate of divorce and domestic violence 41 Likes 2 Shares

Why didn't he knelt down

The Experience blowing she go receive for her Anus no go be here The Experience blowing she go receive for her Anus no go be here 4 Likes

Sighs.



I wonder if it was the Worship or the Holy Spirit's Influence that made him propose. I really don't understand the rationale of doing such at such a gathering.



anyways, congrats 5 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

Why didn't he knelt down 62 Likes 4 Shares

tosyne2much:

Congrats oooo



When is yours?

IamKashyBaby:







When is yours? When Dollar stabilizes 5 Likes

tosyne2much:

When Dollar stabilizes









1USD= 1NAIRA hahahah...who knows...it cud be tomorrow or in the next day ...1USD= 1NAIRA 1 Like 1 Share

IamKashyBaby:







1USD= 1NAIRA hahahah...who knows...it cud tomorrow or in the next day ...1USD= 1NAIRA Hehehe

Economy is not smiling 1 Like 1 Share

tosyne2much:

Hehehe



Economy is not smiling







...



Besides there are still so many rich ppol living in Nigeria even tho the country is not in a great shape..y'all have gas & oil up there...Why not buy some stocks in the market ? It's not only Nigeria's suffering from economic crisis sha...Besides there are still so many rich ppol living in Nigeria even tho the country is not in a great shape..y'all have gas & oil up there...Why not buy some stocks in the market

biacan:

Why didn't he knelt down

39 Likes 1 Share

biacan:

Why didn't he knelt down All you keep doing here is murdering English All you keep doing here is murdering English 21 Likes

why was he standing?





why the gay proposal naa?







Life is just uncertain.





LORD we pray against similar mishaps.







biacan:

Why didn't he knelt down 23 Likes 3 Shares

Nice

that's my gee... You don't need to knee down before you propose to a girl...its only broke guys that do that 1 Like

"EXPERIENCE" wedding?? thats serious oo 1 Like

My fingers are empty 1 Like

biacan:

Why didn't he knelt down Jesus!!!!!!!!! Jesus!!!!!!!!! 13 Likes

We wey we go there to catch babe, press booby and yansh know ourselves ...



No blame us, the event jus be lik MOBO award show...



To all those hypocrites wey go come claim holy holy for My head, mak Una go report me to Adefarasin 3 Likes

Firstcitizen:



Jesus !!!!!!!!! ee reach ur side sef?? I tink say nah only Me 3 Likes

Awwwwwe... That's so sweet!



www.nairaland.com/4210779/rape-domestic-violence-feminism Lalasticlala please move to front page.







Proposing to a girl during a church event is demonic and an insult to the presence of the most high.



This is the almighty Experience 12 and not a romantic comedy show!

His mates came to be in the presence of the Lord while he came to steal the show.



What he'd experience in this marriage will remind him next time not to joke with 'The Experience'. Proposing to a girl during a church event is demonic and an insult to the presence of the most high.This is the almighty Experience 12 and not a romantic comedy show!His mates came to be in the presence of the Lord while he came to steal the show.What he'd experience in this marriage will remind him next time not to joke with 'The Experience'. 9 Likes 1 Share

.

NwaAmaikpe:

Spit it out...... Spit it out...... 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians showing theirselves everywhere



The experience turns to the engagement Nigerians showing theirselves everywhere

U see weytn we discuss yesterday





Nigerians self



Smh 1 Like