₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,491 members, 3,946,716 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 04:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) (15504 Views)
Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos / "I Need A Very Big Cucumber" - Man Recounts How He Met His Fiancee At Mum's Shop / Between A Muslim Dad And His Daughter's Fiancee At Their Wedding... (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Letenwam: 2:09pm
Yesterday's 'Experience', an annual event held by Pastor Paul Adefarasin's House on the Rock Church, will be a night a yet to be identified Nigerian lady will always remember.
In a photo shared by gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, which he said he got off social media, a lady got proposed at the event held at Teslim Balogun Stadium yesterday.
Nathaniel wrote;
"See what I found online o.
Someone proposing during the Experience. There shall be many EXPERIENCE weddings next year ooo."
https://www.lailasblog.com/man-proposes-fiancee-experience-held-yesterday-photo/
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 2:11pm
All these public dramas sha.
And this has not stopped the rate of divorce and domestic violence
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by biacan(f): 2:13pm
Why didn't he knelt down
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 2:13pm
The Experience blowing she go receive for her Anus no go be here
4 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by temmypotter(m): 2:13pm
Sighs.
I wonder if it was the Worship or the Holy Spirit's Influence that made him propose. I really don't understand the rationale of doing such at such a gathering.
anyways, congrats
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Michellla(f): 2:14pm
62 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:14pm
tosyne2much:
When is yours?
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 2:16pm
IamKashyBaby:When Dollar stabilizes
5 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:20pm
tosyne2much:
hahahah...who knows...it cud be tomorrow or in the next day ...
1USD= 1NAIRA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by tosyne2much(m): 2:26pm
IamKashyBaby:Hehehe
Economy is not smiling
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:33pm
tosyne2much:
It's not only Nigeria's suffering from economic crisis sha ...
Besides there are still so many rich ppol living in Nigeria even tho the country is not in a great shape..y'all have gas & oil up there...Why not buy some stocks in the market ?
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by IamSINZ(m): 2:37pm
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by FortifiedCity: 2:40pm
biacan:All you keep doing here is murdering English
21 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Partnerbiz: 2:50pm
why was he standing?
why the gay proposal naa?
Life is just uncertain.
LORD we pray against similar mishaps.
Kindly note that MTN will further increase data price by 20% on 6th December. We urge you to buy data that will last long NOW. Our MTN data is valid for 3 months.
SEE BELOW FOR DATA AND TESTIMONIES TOO
Have a brilliant month!
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by StrawberryGloss(f): 2:53pm
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Perspectives(m): 3:28pm
Nice
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by firstclassmumu(m): 3:28pm
that's my gee... You don't need to knee down before you propose to a girl...its only broke guys that do that
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by ELShehzad: 3:29pm
"EXPERIENCE" wedding?? thats serious oo
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Nwaoma198(f): 3:29pm
My fingers are empty
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Firstcitizen: 3:29pm
biacan:Jesus!!!!!!!!!
13 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by campuspeep: 3:29pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by valdes00(m): 3:29pm
We wey we go there to catch babe, press booby and yansh know ourselves ...
No blame us, the event jus be lik MOBO award show...
To all those hypocrites wey go come claim holy holy for My head, mak Una go report me to Adefarasin
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by ELShehzad: 3:29pm
Firstcitizen:ee reach ur side sef?? I tink say nah only Me
3 Likes
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Yinxies(f): 3:30pm
Awwwwwe... That's so sweet!
Please check my signature if you are thinking of a global reach for your business
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by sadoroy: 3:30pm
Lalasticlala please move to front page.
www.nairaland.com/4210779/rape-domestic-violence-feminism
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 3:30pm
Proposing to a girl during a church event is demonic and an insult to the presence of the most high.
This is the almighty Experience 12 and not a romantic comedy show!
His mates came to be in the presence of the Lord while he came to steal the show.
What he'd experience in this marriage will remind him next time not to joke with 'The Experience'.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by CarlyX8(m): 3:30pm
. .
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Robisky001: 3:31pm
NwaAmaikpe:Spit it out......
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by firstolalekan(m): 3:31pm
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by Joseunlimited(f): 3:31pm
Nigerians showing theirselves everywhere
The experience turns to the engagement
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by johnstar(m): 3:31pm
U see weytn we discuss yesterday
Nigerians self
Smh
1 Like
|Re: Man Proposes To His Fiancee At EXPERIENCE Held Yesterday In Lagos (photo) by enemyofprogress: 3:31pm
Nonsense
Kashybaby Goodbye As You Call It Quit From Nairaland / Am I Too Introverted? Please Help / Why don't We Fall In Love With Ugly People?
Viewing this topic: micky90(m), HemmaInc, elchymo, Kachigifto3, you2fine(m), Desamm, stevenadelowo(m), pesty100(m), alignacademy(m), vibesman1(m), veron007, degyoniro(m), dictbennie(m), kingsley724(m), burberry89(m), guardian09(m), covenantchildd, CDon(m), balladin, Brugo(m), ahmEenu(m), ozome15(m), people4rmVillag, Mzperry(f), cahrym(m), innobarca(m), biacan(f), nicerichard05, hen6kay(m), dmossy(m), Aroboi(m), Inspectahdeck(m), adekanbai, Neiy, MISSOPTIMIST(f), tolajay, eph12(m), Adebammm(m), naijacorper, CountDooku(m), antontech(m), Propene, Akindotun(m), Cmoyor, dljbd1(m), Thedevilyouknow, skcalbk, mosss, hitan(m), belmotv, Rudeboia(m), fynex(m), yungfritzzleDee(m), jobbitto(m), u3fine(m), nnanyereugo, life2017, Itzmoneyman1, ZN2, gustavo440, xcolanto(m), philo04(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22