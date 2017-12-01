₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers
Mrs. Fatima Muhammed, 18, and Hafsat Adamu, 15, who were allegedly abducted by a yet-to-be-identified criminal, have been rescued by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nasarawa State Command, Punchng reports.
The state commandant of the NSCDC, Mr. Mamud Gidado-Fari, said the victims were rescued last Friday at Line Supper Cinema in the Lafia LGA of the state. .
According to him, one Ibrahim Nasir reported that his wife had been kidnapped. Gidado-Fari explained that the housewife was found at the kidnapper’s hideout, where she had been locked up for a week by the suspect. .
“We forced our way into the room and found the woman alongside a 15-year-old girl, Hasat Adamu,” he said. The motive of the abductor had yet to be determined. .
The commandant said, “The nature of the case is what we are trying to investigate because as it is, we don’t know whether the motive of the abductor was ransom or for ritual." .
But Fatima said she was not abducted, saying she was at her lover’s place when some NSCDC operatives broke into the room and whisked her away. .
She said: "I was with my sick mother from morning till evening and when it was time for me to go home I decided to see my old boyfriend, because I didn’t have money for transport. .
I had to stay till the following day because it was late and before I knew what was happening, I saw NSCDC (operatives) breaking into my boyfriend’s room and that was how I was arrested.
I am a married woman, but I left my matrimonial home because I have been having quarrels with my husband ever since we got married. My husband had told me not to go anywhere there is crisis and there was never a day I disobeyed him,” Fatima stated.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by habsydiamond(m):
husband...... boyfriend...how e take correspond.....Na prostitute u be....just accept
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Yourr:
A housewife with a boyfriend.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by awa(m):
That's funny
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Naijacost22:
LOL. Some girls self. Please avoid all these under aged girls your life and career is not worth the headache you would get from hanging around them.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Obijulius:
See face of person wey get boyfriend.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by SalamRushdie:
Never marry a woman who is not in love with U or you will become a philosopher and thinking thought
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Playz:
Your boyfriend?
Ok, But you're married right?
If yes, then I think it really was a case of kidnap.
GUILTY AS CHARGED.
#LawyerPlayz
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by dadee007(m):
Looks can be deceptive.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by RIPEnglish:
So you means housewife is now an girlfriend? Cuz I am not get this story.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by SweetJoystick(m):
Lol she obviously doesn't know she Is married or was forced into marriage
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by 1miccza:
This is what you get when you make teenage girls housewives..
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by chuksjuve(m):
An housewife in a boyfriends house?
This one weak me ...
Landscape and Gardening service at its best ...
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by scaramucci:
Na wao.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by elrony(m):
Wetin 18 year old know about marriage? This people sef
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Krafty006:
lobatan.......
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by raymytech:
The d!k sweet am
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Inception(m):
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by kennosklint(m):
Hausaa goats.
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Gombs(m):
She's just 18 (I read that line 4times, expecting it to change to 31)... Probably forced to marry.
NSCDC now arrested her.. The alleged victim. Naija security outfits sef
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by omop20(m):
i'm not understanding... boyfriend...husband...18 years...??
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by YINKS89(m):
Dis one hard ooo..... E juz weak mi straight
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by BruncleZuma:
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by mosho2good:
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by IMASTEX:
Baby mothers everywhere. Una wan real fill the earth
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by eTECTIVe(m):
18yr old Mrs She even looks soo immature..
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by manutdrichie(m):
The guy go don nack am well
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by johnstar(m):
Kk
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by bentlywills(m):
Am not surprised
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by MadCow1:
Lol
Re: I Wasn't Abducted, I Was With My Boyfriend - Housewife Rescued From Kidnappers by Boyooosa(m):
The other 15 yo girl nko? This is a serious case of hypnotism... See as she dey smell sef.
