Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Kolababe: 11:43am
Anyone wants 'light skinned' babies who will be british citizens? A Nigerian man is willing to impregnate
ladies, probably for a fee, and took to twitter to advertise his 'market'. See below.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-wants-to-make-cute-babies-with-any-lady-advertises-himself-online

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Kolababe: 11:43am
See some of the pics he's sharing on Twitter here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-wants-to-make-cute-babies-with-any-lady-advertises-himself-online
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by LadyGoddiva(f): 11:54am
Lol who British citizen help? That’s obviously all he has to offer as he keeps on emphasizing on it. This one is obviously a fûck boy, only thirsty girls would fall into his trap. But he cute though

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by UbanmeUdie: 11:55am
shocked



Only God makes and gives babies!


You can patronize him if you need a demonized slowpoke of a child with a short life span.



Osahon, you are a disgrace to your lineage.

9 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by StrawberryGloss(f): 12:24pm
Some Light skinned Boys are just naturally dumb

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Ayo4251(m): 4:09pm
4th benefit: The baby will be as dumb as his father

5 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Ruggedfitness: 4:09pm
LadyGoddiva:
Lol who British citizen help? That’s obviously all he has to offer as he keeps on emphasizing on it. This one is obviously a fûck boy, only thirsty girls would fall into his trap. But he's cute though

You sound like one of those girls who would bash him in public on social media but rush straight to send a dm in private.

19 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Playz: 4:09pm
"...with any lady"
What a pity.
Customers ko... Some people on social media have no atom of dignity anymore.
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by emeijeh(m): 4:09pm
What kind of royal disgrace and embarrassment is this?!

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by KngGezy(m): 4:10pm
Lol
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Keneking: 4:10pm
Seen
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by mamatayour(f): 4:10pm
Soro niyen undecided
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Jadmchris(m): 4:10pm
Nice.. I will also run an advert like that in facebook
But wait... I don't have any benefits to offer.
.chaiii
Chaii
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by LordPOSEIDON: 4:10pm
I pity U.. like some NL babes wey get strong Ugly gene. even tho U fine pass fine sef, una pikin go still ugly... so?? undecided undecided
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by ehissi(m): 4:10pm
StrawberryGloss:
Some Light skinned Boys are just naturally dumb

Says the human whose Moniker is strawberrygloss....... undecided
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by jonnytad(m): 4:10pm
My belle oooo

1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by pweetiedee(f): 4:10pm
Smh.
His brain is full of stretch marks.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Sochimaobim(m): 4:10pm
I got more disappointed when I saw the picture and imagined his age.
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by firstolalekan(m): 4:10pm
Beware of HIV...
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by habex050: 4:10pm
buhari sef

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by gondon(m): 4:11pm
Brother@@@ wise up in d hustle naaa.... I hold same Passport with you, but if u truly mean business; aim at d Philippines and Indonesians. They need that passport badly and will fall prey to ya scam.
But remember, if indeed u hv d passport; u just dug ya grave........
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by JON01: 4:11pm
Lack of IohoneX I doubt
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by GeoOla25(m): 4:11pm
end time SARS
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Spanner4(m): 4:11pm
grin


Who dis one epp ?

Meanwhile some ladies will be rushing to his advert like this

Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by justscorchone(m): 4:11pm
LadyGoddiva:
Lol who British citizen help? That’s obviously all he has to offer as he keeps on emphasizing on it. This one is obviously a fûck boy, only thirsty girls would fall into his trap. But he cute though


You just sound like eminem,really slim shady you are.
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:11pm
LOL....


XMAS SIDE INCOME

Cake Baking And Decoration Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Free Download...check my profile
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by mofedamijo: 4:11pm
Dumb,dumber,dumbest.......
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Pidginwhisper: 4:11pm
grin
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by AdolfHitlerxXx: 4:12pm
Funny....Some ladies would actually salivate reading this.

Both with their mouth without moustache and the one with beard down below tongue
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by DirtyGold: 4:12pm
Okay
Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by deebest(m): 4:12pm
so this is business for him oo.. it is well

