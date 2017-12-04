Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online (4141 Views)

Rent A Bae! Man Advertises Himself To Be Rented By Women; Shares His Price List / Single Mom Advertises Herself For A Husband On Twitter / Nigerian Guy Advertises Brother Looking For Wife On Twitter, Nigerians Explode (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



ladies, probably for a fee, and took to twitter to advertise his 'market'. See below.



http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-wants-to-make-cute-babies-with-any-lady-advertises-himself-online Anyone wants 'light skinned' babies who will be british citizens? A Nigerian man is willing to impregnateladies, probably for a fee, and took to twitter to advertise his 'market'. See below.

See some of the pics he's sharing on Twitter here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-wants-to-make-cute-babies-with-any-lady-advertises-himself-online

Lol who British citizen help? That’s obviously all he has to offer as he keeps on emphasizing on it. This one is obviously a fûck boy, only thirsty girls would fall into his trap. But he cute though 3 Likes









Only God makes and gives babies!





You can patronize him if you need a demonized slowpoke of a child with a short life span.







Osahon, you are a disgrace to your lineage. Only God makes and gives babies!You can patronize him if you need a demonized slowpoke of a child with a short life span.Osahon, you are a disgrace to your lineage. 9 Likes

Some Light skinned Boys are just naturally dumb 1 Like

4th benefit: The baby will be as dumb as his father 5 Likes

LadyGoddiva:

Lol who British citizen help? That’s obviously all he has to offer as he keeps on emphasizing on it. This one is obviously a fûck boy, only thirsty girls would fall into his trap. But he's cute though

You sound like one of those girls who would bash him in public on social media but rush straight to send a dm in private. You sound like one of those girls who would bash him in public on social media but rush straight to send a dm in private. 19 Likes

"...with any lady" What a pity.

Customers ko... Some people on social media have no atom of dignity anymore. What a pity.Customers ko... Some people on social media have no atom of dignity anymore.

What kind of royal disgrace and embarrassment is this?!



1 Like

Lol

Seen

Soro niyen

Nice.. I will also run an advert like that in facebook

But wait... I don't have any benefits to offer.

.chaiii

Chaii

I pity U.. like some NL babes wey get strong Ugly gene. even tho U fine pass fine sef, una pikin go still ugly... so??

StrawberryGloss:

Some Light skinned Boys are just naturally dumb

Says the human whose Moniker is strawberrygloss....... Says the human whose Moniker is strawberrygloss.......

My belle oooo 1 Share

Smh.

His brain is full of stretch marks. 1 Like

I got more disappointed when I saw the picture and imagined his age.

Beware of HIV...

buhari sef 1 Like

Brother@@@ wise up in d hustle naaa.... I hold same Passport with you, but if u truly mean business; aim at d Philippines and Indonesians. They need that passport badly and will fall prey to ya scam.

But remember, if indeed u hv d passport; u just dug ya grave........

Lack of IohoneX I doubt

end time SARS







Who dis one epp ?



Meanwhile some ladies will be rushing to his advert like this Who dis one epp ?Meanwhile some ladies will be rushing to his advert like this

LadyGoddiva:

Lol who British citizen help? That’s obviously all he has to offer as he keeps on emphasizing on it. This one is obviously a fûck boy, only thirsty girls would fall into his trap. But he cute though



You just sound like eminem,really slim shady you are. You just sound like eminem,really slim shady you are.

LOL....





XMAS SIDE INCOME



Cake Baking And Decoration Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Free Download...check my profile

Dumb,dumber,dumbest.......

Funny....Some ladies would actually salivate reading this.



Both with their mouth without moustache and the one with beard down below

Okay