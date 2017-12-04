₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Kolababe: 11:43am
Anyone wants 'light skinned' babies who will be british citizens? A Nigerian man is willing to impregnate
ladies, probably for a fee, and took to twitter to advertise his 'market'. See below.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-wants-to-make-cute-babies-with-any-lady-advertises-himself-online
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Kolababe: 11:43am
See some of the pics he's sharing on Twitter here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/nigerian-man-wants-to-make-cute-babies-with-any-lady-advertises-himself-online
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by LadyGoddiva(f): 11:54am
Lol who British citizen help? That’s obviously all he has to offer as he keeps on emphasizing on it. This one is obviously a fûck boy, only thirsty girls would fall into his trap. But he cute though
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by UbanmeUdie: 11:55am
Only God makes and gives babies!
You can patronize him if you need a demonized slowpoke of a child with a short life span.
Osahon, you are a disgrace to your lineage.
9 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by StrawberryGloss(f): 12:24pm
Some Light skinned Boys are just naturally dumb
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Ayo4251(m): 4:09pm
4th benefit: The baby will be as dumb as his father
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Ruggedfitness: 4:09pm
LadyGoddiva:
You sound like one of those girls who would bash him in public on social media but rush straight to send a dm in private.
19 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Playz: 4:09pm
"...with any lady"What a pity.
Customers ko... Some people on social media have no atom of dignity anymore.
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by emeijeh(m): 4:09pm
What kind of royal disgrace and embarrassment is this?!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by KngGezy(m): 4:10pm
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Keneking: 4:10pm
Seen
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by mamatayour(f): 4:10pm
Soro niyen
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Jadmchris(m): 4:10pm
Nice.. I will also run an advert like that in facebook
But wait... I don't have any benefits to offer.
.chaiii
Chaii
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by LordPOSEIDON: 4:10pm
I pity U.. like some NL babes wey get strong Ugly gene. even tho U fine pass fine sef, una pikin go still ugly... so??
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by ehissi(m): 4:10pm
StrawberryGloss:
Says the human whose Moniker is strawberrygloss.......
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by jonnytad(m): 4:10pm
My belle oooo
1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by pweetiedee(f): 4:10pm
Smh.
His brain is full of stretch marks.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Sochimaobim(m): 4:10pm
I got more disappointed when I saw the picture and imagined his age.
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by firstolalekan(m): 4:10pm
Beware of HIV...
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by habex050: 4:10pm
buhari sef
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by gondon(m): 4:11pm
Brother@@@ wise up in d hustle naaa.... I hold same Passport with you, but if u truly mean business; aim at d Philippines and Indonesians. They need that passport badly and will fall prey to ya scam.
But remember, if indeed u hv d passport; u just dug ya grave........
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by JON01: 4:11pm
Lack of IohoneX I doubt
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by GeoOla25(m): 4:11pm
end time SARS
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Spanner4(m): 4:11pm
Who dis one epp ?
Meanwhile some ladies will be rushing to his advert like this
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by justscorchone(m): 4:11pm
LadyGoddiva:
You just sound like eminem,really slim shady you are.
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Kingsleyuc(m): 4:11pm
LOL....
XMAS SIDE INCOME
Cake Baking And Decoration Full Expert Training Pdf And Videos Free Download...check my profile
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by mofedamijo: 4:11pm
Dumb,dumber,dumbest.......
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by Pidginwhisper: 4:11pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by AdolfHitlerxXx: 4:12pm
Funny....Some ladies would actually salivate reading this.
Both with their mouth without moustache and the one with beard down below
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by DirtyGold: 4:12pm
Okay
|Re: Nigerian Man Wants To Make Cute Babies With Any Lady, Advertises Himself Online by deebest(m): 4:12pm
so this is business for him oo.. it is well
