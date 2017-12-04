₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Thepasserby(m): 1:58pm
this lady decided to show the world that her wheelchair does not define who she is although it is a part of her life. She had an accident in 2014 which affected her spinal cord.
see her post and stunning photos below http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/naturraly-endowed-handicaped-lady-shares-hot-wheelchair-photos-on-ig
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Thepasserby(m): 1:59pm
See her bikini photos here http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/naturraly-endowed-handicaped-lady-shares-hot-wheelchair-photos-on-ig
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Munae(f): 1:59pm
hot
2 Likes
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by iamJ(m): 2:00pm
Munae:was wondering how she is hot to you
then i checked ur dp, i understand
13 Likes 1 Share
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Munae(f): 2:17pm
iamJ:
all these cos I did not reply a simple email.
119 Likes 11 Shares
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by iamJ(m): 2:19pm
Munae:email even people that hate me knw that ure lying
u look like bobrisky self
5 Likes
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by moshood521: 2:19pm
Munae:
59 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Tweetysparkles(f): 2:23pm
oh my Gawd...! God already consoled her and gave her a smiling face
1 Like
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by LordPOSEIDON: 2:24pm
Fight go dey this thread and ee go make sense I swear!
3 Likes
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by myfantasies(f): 2:27pm
iamJ:
Guy why evil
8 Likes 1 Share
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Olifiz(m): 2:34pm
iamJ:
I’m sure u didn’t send any mail to her.
I don’t know u so I don’t hate u. I just know
11 Likes 1 Share
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Ruggedfitness: 3:18pm
Munae:
Nice comeback Muna, wonder why you had to change your account. Although we all know that he didn't mail you
11 Likes 1 Share
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Thepasserby(m): 3:58pm
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by nikkypearl(f): 4:05pm
It is well
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by AlexCk: 4:23pm
"Hot wheelchair pictures?"...
...and the op want this to be on fp??
The only message i can deduce from the pix, is
#NoGivingUp, #ChooseHappiness #Loving Myself, which i believe everyone should learn about.
Which 1 be 'hot wheelchair pix'
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Ozavize88(f): 4:28pm
She is beautiful even in her disable state..
1 Like
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by funlord(m): 4:32pm
Munae:
What is this?
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Michelle55(f): 5:08pm
make I park my venza here
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by faith282: 5:23pm
YORUBA DEMONS NO CARE OH.....if u lyk blind self....dem no send...as as d kpekus is not crippled
3 Likes
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Daviestunech(m): 5:28pm
faith282:
5 Likes
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Lalas247(f): 5:41pm
Catfish tingz Kai
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by BruncleZuma: 5:42pm
The future is going to be a shocking place to live in...privacy will be out the window.
1 Like
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by praiseneofingz(m): 5:42pm
I will marry you
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by NoFavors: 5:43pm
Munae:Girls and blackmail. Such a weak attempt
2 Likes
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by NwaAmaikpeSon: 5:43pm
See lips
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by konkonbilo(m): 5:43pm
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by geloorrrrdd(m): 5:44pm
w
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Spaxon(f): 5:44pm
Munae:Don't mind them....
Kids ol'oer Nairaland
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by Noel1: 5:45pm
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by NoFavors: 5:45pm
BruncleZuma:Which future? Is there such thing as 'privacy' at the moment; present? No hope for the future bro
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by konkonbilo(m): 5:45pm
NwaAmaikpeSon:
Re: Handicapped Lady Shares Hot Wheelchair Photos by ollyfessy(m): 5:45pm
Munae:lol
