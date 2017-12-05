₦airaland Forum

Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Peejoeee(m): 9:24pm
Soccer sucks embarassed
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:25pm
Odianose13:


Lukaku na big fool. Even commentator had to recognize Pogba.

Commentator say Pogba would have done better
Of course....Lukaku is just occupying space
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:26pm
Payback at Bayern match grin

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by ItwasntMe(m): 9:26pm
matter is any substance that has mass and takes up space by having volume.This definition reminds me of lukaku
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:28pm
Am i the only one who thinks we're safer with Rashford as our centre forward than this cow called Lukaku?
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Odianose13(m): 9:29pm
ItwasntMe:
matter is any substance that has mass and takes up space by having volume.This definition reminds me of lukaku

Lukaku is a waste. How did we get ourselves into such bad investment.

What happened? Who was that agent of wickedness that brought us to know him?
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 9:30pm
Lukaku please redeem your image. Get a hattrick and silence your naysayers!!! grin
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:30pm
Silly united

Offside though
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 9:32pm
grin grin yes we don show

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:32pm
tongue Wake up united.



Man u 0 CSKA 1
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:32pm
Half time

MUN 0-1 CSKA
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 9:33pm
goal!!!!!

Average united with the Portuguese Tony Pulis coach are down!!!!

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:33pm
Shambolic defending angry
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:33pm
Odianose13:


Lukaku is a waste. How did we get ourselves into such bad investment.

What happened? Who was that agent of wickedness that brought us to know him?
Lukaku is not a waste bros.
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by EgusiShankly: 9:33pm
dem don score man united o
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 9:33pm
they just made a mistake which they are going to pay by 4goals
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Toflez(m): 9:33pm
CSKA desperate coz their counterparts is winning
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 9:34pm
Na so e go take end. No striker for field for Man Utd.
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 9:36pm
They should just dash lukaku out to some lower league club jare this guy is bleeping useless I'm pissed angry
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by johnstar(m): 9:36pm
All dis mumu go spoil my ticket i talk am

Useless club



Mumu bag of beans called lukaku

2 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Criis(m): 9:37pm
Just wonderful

Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Coldfeets: 9:37pm
Odianose13:


Lukaku is a waste. How did we get ourselves into such bad investment.

What happened? Who was that agent of wickedness that brought us to know him?

The way you people volte-face eh...
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 9:38pm
yes 3 more to go and man u are out of d champions league, impossibility is noting common CSKA we can do this together, besel wining at benfica hhhnmmmm intersting
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:38pm
When will Mourinho bench this useless Lukaku.He has a horrible first touch and lacks technique.I can't believe we overlooked Lacazette and Morata for dud.As it is,i believe we stand a better chance with Rashford or Martial on sunday
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by gdayo: 9:38pm
chai,I don carry manutd oo
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by mrMeen(m): 9:38pm
amusing absolutely amusing so Man Utd can be this useless. just when I though I figured out how useless Man Utd is you go and pull this one out of the bag, reallygrin
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by axeman2(m): 9:40pm
OH MY TICKET WHAT IS WRONG WITH MAN U AND PSG?
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:41pm
Antipob777:
This thread will be very boring today because CSKA will carry the day. Shame on man utd the useless club that cut my hubby bet against Bosel.

Yeye club that will never see UCL next season.
eeya pele. And your shameless hubby can't give Bosel straight winning. grin

GGMU

we are winning this match
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by boss01: 9:41pm
This man u team sef
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 9:42pm
prodiG:
When will Mourinho bench this useless Lukaku.He has a horrible first touch and lacks technique.I can't believe we overlooked Lacazette and Morata for dud.As it is,i believe we stand a better chance with Rashford or Martial on sunday
I swear I wonder how and I was bleeping against that deal the guy is just wasting space
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Madeb: 9:42pm
I reluctantly support man utd because of my ticket, yet den still dey 4cup
Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:42pm
prodiG:
When will Mourinho bench this useless Lukaku.He has a horrible first touch and lacks technique.I can't believe we overlooked Lacazette and Morata for dud.As it is,i believe we stand a better chance with Rashford or Martial on sunday
Oga shut up! Lukaku is playing well tonight. And he will score

