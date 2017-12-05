₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live / CSKA Moscow Vs Manchester United : UCL (1 - 4) On 27th September 2017 / UEFA Champions League Final: Juventus Vs Real Madrid today at 7:45pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Peejoeee(m): 9:24pm
Soccer sucks
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:25pm
Odianose13:Of course....Lukaku is just occupying space
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:26pm
Payback at Bayern match
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by ItwasntMe(m): 9:26pm
matter is any substance that has mass and takes up space by having volume.This definition reminds me of lukaku
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:28pm
Am i the only one who thinks we're safer with Rashford as our centre forward than this cow called Lukaku?
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Odianose13(m): 9:29pm
ItwasntMe:
Lukaku is a waste. How did we get ourselves into such bad investment.
What happened? Who was that agent of wickedness that brought us to know him?
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 9:30pm
Lukaku please redeem your image. Get a hattrick and silence your naysayers!!!
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:30pm
Silly united
Offside though
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Sheun001(m): 9:32pm
yes we don show
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:32pm
Wake up united.
Man u 0 CSKA 1
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:32pm
Half time
MUN 0-1 CSKA
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by AmoryBlacq: 9:33pm
goal!!!!!
Average united with the Portuguese Tony Pulis coach are down!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:33pm
Shambolic defending
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Kyase(m): 9:33pm
Odianose13:Lukaku is not a waste bros.
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by EgusiShankly: 9:33pm
dem don score man united o
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 9:33pm
they just made a mistake which they are going to pay by 4goals
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Toflez(m): 9:33pm
CSKA desperate coz their counterparts is winning
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freebuddy: 9:34pm
Na so e go take end. No striker for field for Man Utd.
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 9:36pm
They should just dash lukaku out to some lower league club jare this guy is bleeping useless I'm pissed
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by johnstar(m): 9:36pm
All dis mumu go spoil my ticket i talk am
Useless club
Mumu bag of beans called lukaku
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Criis(m): 9:37pm
Just wonderful
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Coldfeets: 9:37pm
Odianose13:
The way you people volte-face eh...
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by osazsky(m): 9:38pm
yes 3 more to go and man u are out of d champions league, impossibility is noting common CSKA we can do this together, besel wining at benfica hhhnmmmm intersting
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:38pm
When will Mourinho bench this useless Lukaku.He has a horrible first touch and lacks technique.I can't believe we overlooked Lacazette and Morata for dud.As it is,i believe we stand a better chance with Rashford or Martial on sunday
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by gdayo: 9:38pm
chai,I don carry manutd oo
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by mrMeen(m): 9:38pm
amusing absolutely amusing so Man Utd can be this useless. just when I though I figured out how useless Man Utd is you go and pull this one out of the bag, really
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by axeman2(m): 9:40pm
OH MY TICKET WHAT IS WRONG WITH MAN U AND PSG?
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:41pm
Antipob777:eeya pele. And your shameless hubby can't give Bosel straight winning.
GGMU
we are winning this match
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by boss01: 9:41pm
This man u team sef
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 9:42pm
prodiG:I swear I wonder how and I was bleeping against that deal the guy is just wasting space
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Madeb: 9:42pm
I reluctantly support man utd because of my ticket, yet den still dey 4cup
|Re: Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (0 - 1) - Live by Olekumaster(m): 9:42pm
prodiG:Oga shut up! Lukaku is playing well tonight. And he will score
