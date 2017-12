Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs CSKA Moscow (2 - 1) On 5th November 2017 (9942 Views)

Odianose13:





Lukaku is a waste. How did we get ourselves into such bad investment.



What happened? Who was that agent of wickedness that brought us to know him? It is not a must to support Man U.Lukaku is a mortal like you,he is not perfect,you guys should stop this rubbish.





GGMU It is not a must to support Man U.Lukaku is a mortal like you,he is not perfect,you guys should stop this rubbish.GGMU 5 Likes

Goaaaaaaaaaaaal



Lukakuuuuuuuuuuu

Rashford scores



MUN 2-1 CSKA

Rashford scores 2-0

Finally

So Lukaku can score? Wonderful! 4 Likes

Lukakuuuuuuuu





Anti lukaku,go and hug transformer 5 Likes

now at 1-1 Nd Basel at 2-0

Antipob777:

Joy like a River Joy like a River Joy like a River in my soul

I have a joy like River Joy like a River Joy like a River in my soul.

Man Utd going to Europa League loading how far? how far? 3 Likes

Rashforddd

Goallllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll

Mod never update 1-1 them add another one 4 Likes

Lukaku have finaly scored, I hope you all will give him a breathing space now. 2 Likes 1 Share

oh o which kin wahala be this

My love for this Rashford na die

Goaaallll





Rashidiiiiii





Man u 2 CSKA 1

now at 2-1

Were are the haters?



Two goals in 60 seconds......... Lukaku and Rashford!



Na ahead ahead o. 8 Likes

Herrera out



McTominay in

JERRYABC2:

Man u will cry today

Na u go cry las las Na u go cry las las 3 Likes

imam07:

you are the only one I see commending Lukaku. Hope you are not watching with black and white TV or playing ps4? And hope you are not watching the match on nairaland? And hope you are not watching the match on nairaland? 1 Like

up manu

ammyluv2002:

My love for this Rashford na die

With that ur shoe for dp na im you wan take love Rashford? With that ur shoe for dp na im you wan take love Rashford?

make I go Chelsea thread am not needed here 1 Like

E remain two goals to complete the doctor's prescription.

osazsky:

make I go Chelsea thread am not needed here

Haters don dey leave o. Haters don dey leave o. 5 Likes

I ll finish my bf tonight... Up man utd

Olekumaster:

Oga shut up! Lukaku is playing well tonight. And he will score And he scores.

When things are going bad, Lukaku is to blame. Cut the guy some slack!

ProdiG etal And he scores.When things are going bad, Lukaku is to blame. Cut the guy some slack!ProdiG etal 2 Likes

Valencia out



Tuanzebe in