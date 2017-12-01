₦airaland Forum

Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:10am
Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday lampooned the Federal Government over its attitude to the constant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers. The Sultan, who spoke at the Northern Traditional Rulers General Assembly 2017 in Kaduna, also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to wake up to its responsibilities. According to him, the prevailing security situation in the country is as a result of failure of government to live up to its responsibilities.

Abubakar, who is also the chairman of the North- ern Traditional Rulers, said that any Nigerian who took up arms to kill another person, was a criminal and must be treated as such, no matter his tribe or religion.

Those present at the event included all the state chairmen of Council of Traditional Rulers from the 19 Northern states and Abuja with representatives from the South-East, South- South and South-West. Speaking at the opening session before going into the closed-door meeting, the Sultan said: “Our comments are meant to alert our political leaders to their responsibilities of what they should do.

When we don’t do that, Almighty God will ask us on the day of judgement, that is why we keep on talking about this, and we will never call on anybody to take up arms. “As a Fulani leader, I am the leader of Fulani in this country, and in the West African sub-region, I live with so many people and I know their problems, and I will never call on any Fulani to pick up arms to kill anybody.

“I have said it so many times at so many fora; those people picking up arms and killing people are criminals and whoever you are, whether you are Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or Fulani, you have no right to take up arms and kill anybody.

“If you see such things happening, then they must be a failure of government. But if governments wake up to their responsibilities, some of these things will not happen. “We keep on calling on everyone to please maintain peace and allow the constituted authority to take up these issues and we will continue to put pressure on them, until they find solution to this dastardly act.” Abubakar also spoke on issues affecting women and youth, the drug abuse menace, which, according to him are getting out of hand.

He added: “We will discuss this during the meeting to see how we can assist our various authorities on how to bring this to the minimum level.

“The abuse of drugs by women and youth is a very serious issue; we will discuss that and other insecurity issues affecting this country.” On the fallout of the Boko Haram crisis, the Sultan said: “We will also discuss issues concerning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), because I was told about a survey made recently and there are about 50,000 orphans in each of the camps; children who don’t know who their parents are.

If we allow those children to grow up in the IDP camps without knowing who their parents are, then we have a big problem in our hands.

“Nobody will later know of their whereabouts. This is among the issues we are to discuss, and the possibility of some of us adopting them, after discussion with various government officials in their various camps, we will know how we can take some of them as our own children. We have started doing that, we have taken 150 children, and we will educate them to the highest level. We will call on others interested to do that as well.”

Abubakar also addressed the delegation from the South. He said: “During this discussion, we will discuss some of those issues that are of concern, like all the herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, the various irresponsible killings of innocent women and children; that people don’t want to talk about – we must talk about these things and we call on the governors never to keep away those things from their table. We cannot keep such things under the carpet, because if we do that, we are encouraging more of such dastardly acts to be carried out by others.”

In his submission, Chairman of the Enugu State Council of Chiefs, HRH Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said they saw that the Northern Traditional Rulers were conducting their affairs in the open. He said: “I believe this is in line with the person of who the Sultan of Sokoto is. I believe strongly that if government listens to the advice of the Sultan, many things would go right, because he has the love of the country at heart and frank on issues that concern the country.

“We want the traditional rulers to support the call for an additional state for the South-East to show that the South-Easterners are equally treated fairly like other regions in the country. “We are looking forward to when those around the President would behave like him; that is selfless, incorruptible and upright.” The traditional rulers latter went into a closeddoor session. A communiqué is expected at the end of the general meeting.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/sultan-buhari-take-firm-action-herdsmen-farmers-clashes/

Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by boss01: 6:15am
We need really firm action
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:19am
I am so sorry to say this, seeing that it's too early in the day, northerners are just doomed set of people who were gift with political power to no advantage to it's teeming populace!!

...and until they start building more schools in place of mosques, it can only get worst.

Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:20am
boss01:
We need really firm action
Who are we? Why are they so violent?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by izzou(m): 6:20am
We want the traditional rulers to support the call for an additional state for the South-East to show that the South-Easterners are equally treated fairly like other regions in the country.

I don't think this should be primary for now.

There are other issues that needs to be addressed. Creating another state when the 5 we have cannot be managed properly by even us?

Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by igbodefender: 6:24am
Great speech from the Sultan. Lalasticlala what do you think?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by proeast(m): 6:38am
Confused sultan, I thought he said fulanis should revenge in Adamawa so why is calling the !diotic & slowpoke.ed president?

Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Prince081: 6:40am
Unintelligent people everywhere
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Rochas2023: 7:18am
All this fighting wouldnt do us any good, we need to find Way to live in peace.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Flyingngel(m): 7:26am
Let him not address, after all he is the patron of miyyetti Allah. Come 2019 we are waiting for him and his gang.

Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Paperwhite(m): 7:27am
This is tantamount to telling satan to repent.Was it not this same sultan that was talking rubbish some days ago http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/250648-adamawa-attack-sultan-talks-tough-warns-killing-fulanis.html
So even his brothers problem don tire am too? Una go hear am.Bunch of religious bigots. angry

Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by aolawale025: 7:31am
The sultan spoke well. Buhari is in a good position as prez and patron of the cattle association to solve this farmers/herdsmen clashes
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by dodelight(m): 8:22am
Sorry Sultan, he can't take strong action about anything, not even about his home. Our President is a weakling. Everything he touches fails, except his wife.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by 2sexycom: 11:12am
STORY,,, BECAUSE ELECTION DON NEAR ABI?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by davibid: 11:13am
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Sirevangel(m): 11:13am
abeg next!!!!
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by twilliamx: 11:14am
Sensible speech coming from the sultan...
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by tobdee: 11:15am
Like they don't know
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Evablizin(f): 11:15am



Failed Buhari,failed government, the blood of innocent Nigerians don't mean anything to them as long as none of their family member is involved.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by JONNYSPUTE(m): 11:16am
Because farmers re defending themselves now abi? When ur people where maiming others,u did not call on him.Hypocrite.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by jumpandpas(m): 11:16am
proeast:
Confused sultan, I thought he said fulanis should revenge in Adamawa so why is calling the !diotic & slowpoke.ed president?


All I see is 2019 campaign.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Malefactor: 11:16am
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by engrkaz(m): 11:17am
That N!gga is scared mhen!!!!
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Pavore9: 11:17am
Buhari's non decisive action is emboldening them.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by SweetJoystick(m): 11:17am
First time he dey make sense
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by nairavsdollars: 11:17am
How can he? He is their national patron. The state governors should take action like Fayose did in Ekiti and Ortom in Benue

Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by jumpandpas(m): 11:17am
twilliamx:
Sensible speech coming from the satan...


FIXED
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by NENigeria: 11:17am
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Billygee2u: 11:17am
Flyingngel:
Let him not address, after all he is the patron of miyyetti Allah. Come 2019 we are waiting for him and his gang.
hahaha
who are you waiting for?late buhari or impostor Jubrin?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by lustychima: 11:18am
The sultan is among those fueling d crises
His unguarded statement and choice of words is also worrisome

He owes the bachama and christian community an apology for the last statement accredited to him

The fulanis are wandering and sneaking up in the night to slaughter unprovoked bachama's in their bed at night

Girie and numan are worst hit in adamawa so far

#notokillings
#notofulaniideology

Atiku is just worried about becoming president, that he can't call his fellow fulanis causing mayhem in his own neighborhood to order
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by joenor(m): 11:18am
A firm law should be place on these ppl

