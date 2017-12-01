₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:10am
Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday lampooned the Federal Government over its attitude to the constant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers. The Sultan, who spoke at the Northern Traditional Rulers General Assembly 2017 in Kaduna, also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to wake up to its responsibilities. According to him, the prevailing security situation in the country is as a result of failure of government to live up to its responsibilities.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by boss01: 6:15am
We need really firm action
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:19am
I am so sorry to say this, seeing that it's too early in the day, northerners are just doomed set of people who were gift with political power to no advantage to it's teeming populace!!
...and until they start building more schools in place of mosques, it can only get worst.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by CharlotteFlair(f): 6:20am
boss01:Who are we? Why are they so violent?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by izzou(m): 6:20am
We want the traditional rulers to support the call for an additional state for the South-East to show that the South-Easterners are equally treated fairly like other regions in the country.
I don't think this should be primary for now.
There are other issues that needs to be addressed. Creating another state when the 5 we have cannot be managed properly by even us?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by igbodefender: 6:24am
Great speech from the Sultan. Lalasticlala what do you think?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by proeast(m): 6:38am
Confused sultan, I thought he said fulanis should revenge in Adamawa so why is calling the !diotic & slowpoke.ed president?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Prince081: 6:40am
Unintelligent people everywhere
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Rochas2023: 7:18am
All this fighting wouldnt do us any good, we need to find Way to live in peace.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Flyingngel(m): 7:26am
Let him not address, after all he is the patron of miyyetti Allah. Come 2019 we are waiting for him and his gang.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Paperwhite(m): 7:27am
This is tantamount to telling satan to repent.Was it not this same sultan that was talking rubbish some days ago http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/250648-adamawa-attack-sultan-talks-tough-warns-killing-fulanis.html
So even his brothers problem don tire am too? Una go hear am.Bunch of religious bigots.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by aolawale025: 7:31am
The sultan spoke well. Buhari is in a good position as prez and patron of the cattle association to solve this farmers/herdsmen clashes
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by dodelight(m): 8:22am
Sorry Sultan, he can't take strong action about anything, not even about his home. Our President is a weakling. Everything he touches fails, except his wife.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by 2sexycom: 11:12am
STORY,,, BECAUSE ELECTION DON NEAR ABI?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by davibid: 11:13am
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Sirevangel(m): 11:13am
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by twilliamx: 11:14am
Sensible speech coming from the sultan...
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by tobdee: 11:15am
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Evablizin(f): 11:15am
Failed Buhari,failed government, the blood of innocent Nigerians don't mean anything to them as long as none of their family member is involved.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by JONNYSPUTE(m): 11:16am
Because farmers re defending themselves now abi? When ur people where maiming others,u did not call on him.Hypocrite.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by jumpandpas(m): 11:16am
proeast:
All I see is 2019 campaign.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Malefactor: 11:16am
That N!gga is scared mhen!!!!
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Pavore9: 11:17am
Buhari's non decisive action is emboldening them.
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by SweetJoystick(m): 11:17am
First time he dey make sense
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by nairavsdollars: 11:17am
How can he? He is their national patron. The state governors should take action like Fayose did in Ekiti and Ortom in Benue
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by jumpandpas(m): 11:17am
twilliamx:
FIXED
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by NENigeria: 11:17am
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by Billygee2u: 11:17am
Flyingngel:hahaha
who are you waiting for?late buhari or impostor Jubrin?
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by lustychima: 11:18am
The sultan is among those fueling d crises
His unguarded statement and choice of words is also worrisome
He owes the bachama and christian community an apology for the last statement accredited to him
The fulanis are wandering and sneaking up in the night to slaughter unprovoked bachama's in their bed at night
Girie and numan are worst hit in adamawa so far
#notokillings
#notofulaniideology
Atiku is just worried about becoming president, that he can't call his fellow fulanis causing mayhem in his own neighborhood to order
Re: Sultan To Buhari: Take Firm Action On Herdsmen And Farmers Clashes by joenor(m): 11:18am
A firm law should be place on these ppl
