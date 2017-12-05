₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by Therock5555(m): 12:27pm
As a good law abiding and military fearing somebody, I've always minded my business when it comes to the Nigerian Forces, be it Lawma to Vigilante, I've always been on alert and avoid scenarios that could cause some trigger happy somebody to mistakenly send me to the underworld, but the SARS operatives we have around has made it an agenda to find people inside their toilets if need be.
So last week a colleague of mine had his girlfriend visiting which was kind of against office rules but my boss wasn't around, a thing led to another and they had a little argument, she left and came back five minutes later trying to create a scene, my colleague dragged her outside and came back like ten minutes later fuming, I asked him what the matter was but he just mumbled some stuffs and went to his table.
Thirty minutes later he got a call that his girlfriend had just borrowed money to go and call SARS for him, he told the person to allow his girlfriend to go call them, thinking the caller was trying to pull his legs.
We confronted him when he told us, he explained that he slapped his girlfriend because she was trying to make a scene outside, but he was sure she wasn't gonna call anybody, maybe she wanted him to go and beg her.
We kept teasing him and telling him to run home before the SARS truly came but he was laughing about it all through, that SARS wouldn't pay any attention to her request.
Boy was he wrong, an hour later we heard tires screeching outside the gate, I turned to see that my colleague had turned to flash cus he was nowhere in sight.
The rest of my colleagues dashed out leaving me behind as I had a phone call, next thing I heard bass voices vibrating outside.
I went outside still making call only to see four hefty men with black shirts, guns drawn and cutlass hanging around their necks, geeez in my mind I was like, "na isakaba this girl carry come"
My colleagues were all seated on the floor like criminals, they were asking the girl which of the boys was her boyfriend, kai as they saw me, they rushed me like swarms of flies.
"Na him abi, foolish boy, oya lie down"
I was already seeing myself in heaven chilling with bros J when the girl screamed that I wasn't the one, then a slap had already been pronounced on my face, they grabbed me up and asked of my colleague, I kept quiet but as one of them cocked his gun, i meekly pointed inside, they grabbed my shirt like I was an accomplice to the crime and began searching room by room, in my mind I was saying "if my guy disappear, I don die", my heart beat kept beating faster as we approached the last two rooms, luckily for me, my colleague stepped out of one, pretending like he went to ease himself.
The next scene can't be better explained, damn, picture Jet Li performing one of his legendary karate skills. They didn't even allow the girl to confirm if he was the one, blows, kicks, slaps and other things followed, I was just begging them but I kept my distance.
"Shey you sabi beat woman abi? You go die today", they kept saying as they pummeled him.
His girlfriend began crying and saying she didn't call them to manhandle her boyfriend, they threatened to beat her also if she questioned their authority.
They dragged him out like a criminal to their van, he managed to throw his phone to me, funny enough he knew them and was calling their names but that even increased his beatings.
Finally he was bundled into their van after dashing he some extra whip lashes before they jet off.
Chai, that was how the rest of my colleagues started getting off the ground, we were still trying to process what just took place.
I started making frantic calls to his family members and the case was quickly taken off, he was bailed that same day.
SARS claimed the lady never called them, that they were going on paroles and caught the guy molesting the lady inside bush, chaii I'll never forget this experience in my life.
So I'm in support of the #endSARS# movement, those folks have to go.
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by lecturerdabo(m): 12:43pm
You sabi tell stories oo!
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by Realhommie(m): 12:48pm
This story get as e be but i still stand with #EndSARS... NOW
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by FoxyFlow(m): 2:05pm
As in TheRock has changed o... I wanted to comment on one of your "true" life stories about how you escaped being murdered but decided against it when someone else pointed out the flaws. I haven't read this one and I wouldn't read it.
Nigga, how far na? Iyaf tay o....
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by FoxyFlow(m): 3:06pm
Wait, am I the only one who hasn't seen the high handedness of SARS operatives? No and No.... I have seen and I must talk my own.
One evening, after close of work. I had already gotten to Mararaba Junction just after bridge. Those conversant would know the area. Now this araba (green bus) was loading passengers. The conductor was just going about his business o. He was calling, "Ado! New Nyanya, 50. Hold your change!" When suddenly out of nowhere, one strange looking dude passed in front of him.
You know, as a park boy, you have to react to every form of intimidation with your own confrontation if not you will be deemed weak. Well, this guy reacted o. He pushed the guy and said something like:
"Oga abeg if you no go enter bus, no dey stay close to the door like say you wan enter. Allow people make them enter."
Immediately, the whole scene changed before me. Lo and behold, this guy held unto this conductor and was dragging him towards one vehicle that was parked. It was like a movie. The conductor when he saw the vehicle knew what was in stock for him so started pleading.
"Oga abeg, na mistake. I no know say na una."
I was shocked, my mouth was open. I wanted to interfere but when I saw people watching and minding their business, I decided to follow the crowd for once in my life.
It seemed like the Man got tired of pulling the boy so he just dialed the boy one slap and freed him. He jumped into the waiting car, commando style, and brought out his Ak-47.
"Crack"
He cocked the gun. Omo, I cleared sharperly. This is Mararaba of 6/7pm. You know how crowded that region can be. Who wants to have himself shot and then appear on the pages of newspaper as a victim of "accidental discharge".
"Gboa! Gboa!!"
Two shots rang into the night air in quick succession as the car zoomed away. I was like, "omo, na kidnap them been wan kidnap the boy?"
Not until someone from the crowd of onlookers said:
"This boy get luck I swear, na so SARS for carry waste am."
Cold enter my body. I had always admired SARS from a distance in their plain clothes and rugged looks. I had witnessed them battle Armed robbers back then when Sabon Gari Market gold stores was robbed in Kano. I was even thinking of joining the unit, but brethren, with what I saw? I just knew that these dudes were killers in plain clothes.
I don't want to talk about the crazy robberies that happen in Masalaci Junction in CBD, Abuja.
Abeg, #EndSARS
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by Pidginwhisper: 4:06pm
SARS just dey trend after Banky's Wedding :
Everyone just wan take SARS shine by fabricating storylines
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by bastien: 4:06pm
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by Nwogeh: 4:07pm
To be on the safe side, any time SARS hold you on the road, just assume that armed rubbers have caught you, that mindset will help you to obey, surrender your valuables, save your life and probably go your way so as to testify on Sunday how you escaped from "Armed Rubbers
#EndAPC
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by Nawteemaxie(m): 4:09pm
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by quiverfull(m): 4:09pm
Op, I was enjoying your story until you referred to Jesus as "bros J". That's familiarity taken too far. That's a dishonour to a name that has brought us salvation.
The same goes for those substituting "Jesus" for "X" in Christmas as in "Xmas", and "In Jesus Name" to "IJN".
Please, let's give honour to whom it is due.
Just one phone call to the IGP by PMB would solve all these.. He doesn't even need to be summoned to the villa.
i wiLL fAst fOr 40niGhts & start giVing tithes if SARS iS deStrOyed. . .mArk my wOrds #theirCupdOnfuLL
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by MrMcJay(m): 4:14pm
All these ones are long stories.
Around July ending, I took my car to the mechanic's, some guys were smoking cannabis at the bush surrounding a canal close by. These SARS guys came and started chasing the guys smoking weed. They were taking aim and shooting at those running. I saw this live!
The irony is that those smoking weed were looking better and neater than the SARS guys.
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by NwaliE01(m): 4:15pm
I support the Move to #ENDSARSNOW
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by 9jatatafo(m): 4:16pm
Loud it end sars
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by Divinehenrich(m): 4:16pm
I will never forget in hurry how #SARS# extorted me a whooping of #7000 on the highway by August this year. I was so annoyed that day. I support #ENDSARS#
|Re: My Funny But Frightening Experience With SARS Operatives!!! by columbus007(m): 4:17pm
They should be disbanded. They're criminals.
