As a good law abiding and military fearing somebody, I've always minded my business when it comes to the Nigerian Forces, be it Lawma to Vigilante, I've always been on alert and avoid scenarios that could cause some trigger happy somebody to mistakenly send me to the underworld, but the SARS operatives we have around has made it an agenda to find people inside their toilets if need be.



So last week a colleague of mine had his girlfriend visiting which was kind of against office rules but my boss wasn't around, a thing led to another and they had a little argument, she left and came back five minutes later trying to create a scene, my colleague dragged her outside and came back like ten minutes later fuming, I asked him what the matter was but he just mumbled some stuffs and went to his table.



Thirty minutes later he got a call that his girlfriend had just borrowed money to go and call SARS for him, he told the person to allow his girlfriend to go call them, thinking the caller was trying to pull his legs.



We confronted him when he told us, he explained that he slapped his girlfriend because she was trying to make a scene outside, but he was sure she wasn't gonna call anybody, maybe she wanted him to go and beg her.



We kept teasing him and telling him to run home before the SARS truly came but he was laughing about it all through, that SARS wouldn't pay any attention to her request.



Boy was he wrong, an hour later we heard tires screeching outside the gate, I turned to see that my colleague had turned to flash cus he was nowhere in sight.



The rest of my colleagues dashed out leaving me behind as I had a phone call, next thing I heard bass voices vibrating outside.



I went outside still making call only to see four hefty men with black shirts, guns drawn and cutlass hanging around their necks, geeez in my mind I was like, "na isakaba this girl carry come"



My colleagues were all seated on the floor like criminals, they were asking the girl which of the boys was her boyfriend, kai as they saw me, they rushed me like swarms of flies.



"Na him abi, foolish boy, oya lie down"



I was already seeing myself in heaven chilling with bros J when the girl screamed that I wasn't the one, then a slap had already been pronounced on my face, they grabbed me up and asked of my colleague, I kept quiet but as one of them cocked his gun, i meekly pointed inside, they grabbed my shirt like I was an accomplice to the crime and began searching room by room, in my mind I was saying "if my guy disappear, I don die", my heart beat kept beating faster as we approached the last two rooms, luckily for me, my colleague stepped out of one, pretending like he went to ease himself.





The next scene can't be better explained, damn, picture Jet Li performing one of his legendary karate skills. They didn't even allow the girl to confirm if he was the one, blows, kicks, slaps and other things followed, I was just begging them but I kept my distance.



"Shey you sabi beat woman abi? You go die today", they kept saying as they pummeled him.



His girlfriend began crying and saying she didn't call them to manhandle her boyfriend, they threatened to beat her also if she questioned their authority.



They dragged him out like a criminal to their van, he managed to throw his phone to me, funny enough he knew them and was calling their names but that even increased his beatings.



Finally he was bundled into their van after dashing he some extra whip lashes before they jet off.



Chai, that was how the rest of my colleagues started getting off the ground, we were still trying to process what just took place.



I started making frantic calls to his family members and the case was quickly taken off, he was bailed that same day.



SARS claimed the lady never called them, that they were going on paroles and caught the guy molesting the lady inside bush, chaii I'll never forget this experience in my life.





So I'm in support of the #endSARS# movement, those folks have to go.