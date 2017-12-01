₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by stephenduru: 1:52pm
There is ongoing unrest in Owerri as Keke drivers staged a protest over ban by Governor Okorocha.The pandemonium was worsened by angry Keke men who engages Entraco men drafted to impound them.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/keke-drivers-protest-ban-by-governor.html?m=1
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by madridguy(m): 1:53pm
It is a very big crime to be poor in Nigeria. Don't know exact our fault to have evil people as leaders here in Nigeria. Only Nigeria Government will not provide you shelter but demolish the one you manage to build. The government just want people to die.
Governor Okorocha, please allow people to hustle in peace, they have have to cater for.
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by stephenduru: 1:53pm
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Olive33: 1:54pm
no brown roof...
thumbs up to ndi owerri
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by oluwakekz(m): 1:56pm
Protest
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Hardewarlee(m): 1:56pm
APC sha ! Na dem change be this abi ? After all the economic crisis dem cause , Starving Nigerians through their incapabilities in government , Okorocha still dey Ban Okada riders ... How does he wants the okada riders to survive .Well issokay ...
My PVC is patiently waiting for 2019 .
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by handsomeclouds(m): 1:56pm
Why ban keke?
Are you sure he isn't possessed?
Maybe those mysterious slaps he received sometimes ago not behind these recent misbehaviours
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by sonnie10: 1:56pm
Are those pictures really Owerri? If so, Igbos should stop crying marginalization.
Who would even believe that this place was devastated and reduced to rubble by Nigeria Army a few years back?
Why these people still go to stay in Lagos is what I don't understand
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by OneKinGuy(m): 1:56pm
;DAla Owerre Merriment
Rochars Is A Dullard
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by psychologist(m): 1:56pm
Waiting patiently for the reaction of commissioner of happiness
Imo people has offended the gods
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by GREATESTPIANIST: 1:56pm
GREATEST AKOKITES!!!!! PLS WATS THE LATEST WITH THE DAMN STRIKE O
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Generalkaycee(m): 1:56pm
Rochas ve failed the people of Imo State
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by emmyN(m): 1:56pm
One week one trouble
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Playz: 1:56pm
Why ban them when you haven't provided adequate substitutes for transportation in the state?
Our leaders need to know they are there for the betterment of the people's interest and not their personal greed!
Imo doesn't even have an organized transport system.
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by bizmaster003(m): 1:57pm
Rochas the senseless moulder.
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by agwom(m): 1:57pm
K
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 1:58pm
[color=#006600][/color]. My governor my governor
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 1:58pm
Why ban keke? okada is understandable but keke? hell no.
jeez something is seriously wrong with okorawusa.
maybe he has imported some keke to sell at neck cutting prices.
Imo people unu ahula ihe unu mere onwe unu?
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by FoxyFlow(m): 1:59pm
If it is not Okorocha, who would ban keke drivers for God sake? When other State governors are trying to create sanctity by banning bikes from Major roads, Okorocha took it a step further by banning keke.
People of Imo, let's see what your new Commissioner for Happiness, his sister, will do to put a smile on the keke drivers face.
2019, do and reach biko. I want to start reading electoral news. I'm tired of this Statute man!
#StillWeRise
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by fablani(m): 1:59pm
okorocha is a curse to humanity
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by kwyllancy: 1:59pm
Owerri, d city of statues, 1 day, 1 story
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 2:00pm
T
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by welri: 2:00pm
emmyN:
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by globemoney: 2:01pm
I think they should take their protest to the ministry of happiness
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Arysexy(m): 2:02pm
Okoroawusa
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 2:05pm
this useless and heartless so called governor
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by python1: 2:06pm
People dey ride keke for owerri? I think say na 2025 hummer jeep all of dem dey drive for dat place na.
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by officialfysh(m): 2:06pm
What a pity; Rocha's is obviously bringing crime back to Owerri...... See how clustered entrance to government House is from that image above.... What a shame!
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Munae(f): 2:06pm
Cockroach has done it again.
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by busco59: 2:06pm
Datz what you get when you re-elect Nigerian politicians into office, if everyone could be like me, we would just allow them to do the needful during the first tenor and kick them out when the decide to go for second missionary journey.
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by Odunharry(m): 2:07pm
Nigeria my country.
If only the masses can wake up
|Re: Unrest In Owerri As Keke Drivers Protest Ban By Governor Okorocha (Photos) by adadike281(f): 2:08pm
Statue Okorocha, u refused to create jobs and now, the only means of survival for graduates in Owerri, you want to take away from them. Okorocha, this is wicked! do u want them to go into robbery?
