See photos below







There is ongoing unrest in Owerri as Keke drivers staged a protest over ban by Governor Okorocha. The pandemonium was worsened by angry Keke men who engages Entraco men drafted to impound them.

It is a very big crime to be poor in Nigeria. Don't know exact our fault to have evil people as leaders here in Nigeria. Only Nigeria Government will not provide you shelter but demolish the one you manage to build. The government just want people to die.



Governor Okorocha, please allow people to hustle in peace, they have have to cater for. 4 Likes

thumbs up to ndi owerri 13 Likes

APC sha ! Na dem change be this abi ? After all the economic crisis dem cause , Starving Nigerians through their incapabilities in government , Okorocha still dey Ban Okada riders ... How does he wants the okada riders to survive .Well issokay ...



My PVC is patiently waiting for 2019 . 1 Like



Why ban keke?



Are you sure he isn't possessed?



Maybe those mysterious slaps he received sometimes ago not behind these recent misbehaviours

Are those pictures really Owerri? If so, Igbos should stop crying marginalization.



Who would even believe that this place was devastated and reduced to rubble by Nigeria Army a few years back?



Why these people still go to stay in Lagos is what I don't understand





Waiting patiently for the reaction of commissioner of happiness





Imo people has offended the gods

Rochas ve failed the people of Imo State 2 Likes

One week one trouble



Our leaders need to know they are there for the betterment of the people's interest and not their personal greed!

Imo doesn't even have an organized transport system. Why ban them when you haven't provided adequate substitutes for transportation in the state?Imo doesn't even have an organized transport system. 2 Likes

Rochas the senseless moulder. 2 Likes

Why ban keke? okada is understandable but keke? hell no.

jeez something is seriously wrong with okorawusa.



maybe he has imported some keke to sell at neck cutting prices.

Imo people unu ahula ihe unu mere onwe unu? 3 Likes

If it is not Okorocha, who would ban keke drivers for God sake? When other State governors are trying to create sanctity by banning bikes from Major roads, Okorocha took it a step further by banning keke.



People of Imo, let's see what your new Commissioner for Happiness, his sister, will do to put a smile on the keke drivers face.



2019, do and reach biko. I want to start reading electoral news. I'm tired of this Statute man!



#StillWeRise 2 Likes

okorocha is a curse to humanity 2 Likes

Owerri, d city of statues, 1 day, 1 story

One week one trouble

I think they should take their protest to the ministry of happiness 3 Likes

this useless and heartless so called governor 1 Like

People dey ride keke for owerri? I think say na 2025 hummer jeep all of dem dey drive for dat place na.

What a pity; Rocha's is obviously bringing crime back to Owerri...... See how clustered entrance to government House is from that image above.... What a shame!

Cockroach has done it again.

Datz what you get when you re-elect Nigerian politicians into office, if everyone could be like me, we would just allow them to do the needful during the first tenor and kick them out when the decide to go for second missionary journey.

Nigeria my country.

If only the masses can wake up