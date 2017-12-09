₦airaland Forum

When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Mrop(m): 9:19am
Lol….Joke of the day sha …lets laugh small



Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/when-your-boyfriend-is-giving-you-tough-competition/

Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Mrop(m): 9:20am
Lol... Nawa oo





See more hilarious photos of the couple here http://www.praizeupdates.com/when-your-boyfriend-is-giving-you-tough-competition/
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by madridguy(m): 9:23am
grin grin
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by sexybbstar(f): 9:23am
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.

1 Like

Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by olihilistic(m): 9:24am
This is big man...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:26am
Na real competition
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by PuntHunt(m): 9:34am
The guy's bigger, the girl's juicy lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by MhizzAJ(f): 12:12pm
shocked shocked
This is too much abeg cheesy
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Lazyreporta(m): 12:13pm
cheesy







Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by villareal15(m): 12:14pm
Front page these days
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by NoFavors: 12:14pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.
I have packs grin
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by jbreezy: 12:14pm
Wu dey suck wu...
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by chigoizie7(m): 12:14pm
Hmmmmm
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Ikmontana1: 12:14pm
in ma own case..ma galfriend bwest is small but I sucked it n it became a lil bigger sha..
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by ImpressionsNG: 12:15pm
This is sickness.
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by permsec: 12:15pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.
The johnsons is proudly sponsored by 9mobile and cadbury bournvita..
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by twentyk(m): 12:16pm
Who will teach me "G...
Moh feh cash out....
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Colybaly: 12:16pm
See competition here

1 Share

Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Dutchey(m): 12:16pm
lolz...am sure poo-nana go dey pepper d lady after show
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by jericco1(m): 12:16pm
lol. no be small thing. see chest.
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by jericco1(m): 12:16pm
hmm
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Dutchey(m): 12:17pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.
taste and see that the Lord is good

1 Like

Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by imhotep: 12:18pm
sexybbstar:
I'm sure the johnson is tiny.
why are you so sure
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Bonjoro: 12:18pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.

Wat is Johnson?
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by amakadihot87(f): 12:21pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.
.........correct
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by ogorwyne(f): 12:22pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.
Someone is speaking from experience
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by MTKbudapest(m): 12:22pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.



Why are you so concerned about his Johnson. I'm sure you like big Johnsons.
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by okonja(m): 12:23pm
grin cheesy
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by jy2kbeyond(m): 12:23pm
sexybbstar:
I cannot marry someone like this, hugging will feel as if someone wants to choke me to death. But I'm sure the johnson is tiny.

Tiny? How are you able to assess that?
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by jy2kbeyond(m): 12:25pm
ogorwyne:

Someone is speaking from experience

Many ladies think the same way and I wonder why angry
Re: When Your Boyfriend Is Giving You Tough Competition(pics) by Livefreeordieha(m): 12:27pm
Ikmontana1:
in ma own case..ma galfriend bwest is small but I sucked it n it became a lil bigger sha..
�������

(0) (1) (Reply)

