Yesterday there was News of PDP Clearing Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat check here if you missed it





Former governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State has withdrew from the national chairmanship race of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



According to a letter dated 8th December, 2017, a copy of which was obtained, he said he was withdrawing from the race in the interest of the South West.



The letter quoted him as saying that ‎”…particularly as it concerns the multiplicity of aspirants from the South West and in the common interest and good of my zone, the South-West, and our great party, the only choice open to me is bow out of the race.”



Ladoja said he was withdrawing to brighten South-West’s chances in clinching the national chairmanship of the party.



The letter was addressed to the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the national convention committee planning chairman.



He didn’t, however, state who he is supporting for the chairmanship seat.



Read the full letter below

The Chairman,



National Convention Planning Committee,



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),



Wadata Plaza,



Abuja.



8th December, 2017



Sir,



WITHDRAWAL FROM CHAIRMANSHIP RACE

I, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, an aspirant for the National Chairmanship position hereby formally inform you of my decision to withdraw from the race.



Having given a deep consideration to the circumstances in respect of the said race, particularly as it concerns the multiplicity of aspirants from the South West and in the common interest and good of my zone, the South-West, and our great party, the only choice open to me is bow out of the race. This decision is also to produce the desired outcome of a sole consensus candidate to represent the South-West Zone and thereby improve the chances of the candidate.



Please accept the assurances of my high respects and kind regards.



Yours faithfully,



Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.



CC:



National Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi,



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)



finally sanity is settling in....



Let the Southwest combine and strengthen their forte and come up with a stronger candidate.



May the best win

Now, That Is Maturity! 2 Likes

Ok now, let's see how's going to play out

You guys shld conclude early and support one candidate.





My friend don't tell me that

H

If Everybody Withdraw Who Wan Come be National Chairman

.

How come all their resignation is backdated to 08 December 2019

It's now between Prof Adeniran and Secondus.



IMO, this position ought to be for the SE because they are going to lose out of the VP slot (quote me when it happens) in next year primaries.



The SE does not have any formidable person to present as the VP, even Peter Obi with how popular they claim he is, lost (in proxy) by landslide in the judge concluded Anambra elections.



Forget Soludo! Utomi is politically and geographically from the SS.





Good

South West are rallying around that Adeniran guy... Secondus should be wary.

Why wait till the last minute? Probably used it to bargain.

That's PDP for you, that's what they know how to do best ...they "step down" at the last minute

I remember the time of Yar'adua, when all aspirants "stepped down" during their primary election.

They better know that we will not allow them take this nation hostage again...they are never transparent, always scheming...now I remember why I don't trust them.

What they should all have done since! Fools, Secondus will surely win. Y'all brought it upon yourselves

OGD and Jimi Agbaje to withdrew... I think this people are now mature







This is far beyond what we anticipated





Bode George



Otunba Gbenga Daniel



Rashid Ladoja





Stepped down!



Something big is about to happen in PDP, a Stunner!

He has received sense at last! 1 Like

The Devil is still very much interested in the affairs of PDP as a founding stakeholder o!!!

Prof Tunde Adeniran is winning these already

deco22:

South West are rallying around that Adeniran guy... Secondus should be wary.

Lol. these is beyond Secondus again, Northern delegate have thrown there weight behind Adeniran. Lol. these is beyond Secondus again, Northern delegate have thrown there weight behind Adeniran.

this is too late, u all would have done this before now. and not 6 of you coming out to vie for the post

Must the idiot put senator in front of his name?na him family title?

slimany:





Lol. these is beyond Secondus again, Northern delegate have thrown there weight behind Adeniran. moreover the South west has what the north wants in 2019 Must the idiot put senator in front of his name?na him family title?moreover the South west has what the north wants in 2019

slimany:

Prof Tunde Adeniran is winning these already i think adeniran is ibb candidate

the tussle will most likely be between adeniran and secondus i think adeniran is ibb candidatethe tussle will most likely be between adeniran and secondus