Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by IbadanInsider: 1:43pm
Yesterday there was News of PDP Clearing Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat check here if you missed it http://www.nairaland.com/4222619/pdp-clears-ladoja-adedoja-7
Former governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State has withdrew from the national chairmanship race of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
According to a letter dated 8th December, 2017, a copy of which was obtained, he said he was withdrawing from the race in the interest of the South West.
The letter quoted him as saying that ”…particularly as it concerns the multiplicity of aspirants from the South West and in the common interest and good of my zone, the South-West, and our great party, the only choice open to me is bow out of the race.”
Ladoja said he was withdrawing to brighten South-West’s chances in clinching the national chairmanship of the party.
The letter was addressed to the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the national convention committee planning chairman.
He didn’t, however, state who he is supporting for the chairmanship seat.
Read the full letter below
The Chairman,
National Convention Planning Committee,
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),
Wadata Plaza,
Abuja.
8th December, 2017
Sir,
WITHDRAWAL FROM CHAIRMANSHIP RACE
I, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, an aspirant for the National Chairmanship position hereby formally inform you of my decision to withdraw from the race.
Having given a deep consideration to the circumstances in respect of the said race, particularly as it concerns the multiplicity of aspirants from the South West and in the common interest and good of my zone, the South-West, and our great party, the only choice open to me is bow out of the race. This decision is also to produce the desired outcome of a sole consensus candidate to represent the South-West Zone and thereby improve the chances of the candidate.
Please accept the assurances of my high respects and kind regards.
Yours faithfully,
Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.
CC:
National Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi,
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Source: https://www.ibadaninsider.com/politics/ladoja-withdraws-from-pdp-chairmanship-race-read-letter/
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by IbadanInsider: 1:44pm
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by DWJOBScom(m): 2:00pm
finally sanity is settling in....
Let the Southwest combine and strengthen their forte and come up with a stronger candidate.
May the best win
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by dodelight(m): 2:02pm
Now, That Is Maturity!
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by boss01: 2:09pm
Ok now, let's see how's going to play out
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by tdbankplc: 2:25pm
You guys shld conclude early and support one candidate.
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by LadyNaija: 3:14pm
Governor Wike Arrives Like Emperor At Eagle Square For PDP National Convention
Governor Wike arrives Eagle Square, venue of the PDP National Convention 2017 and shakes it to its very foundation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u2MRsS8aFy4
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by auduadeniyi(m): 3:14pm
My friend don't tell me that
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Secur: 3:14pm
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by bart10: 3:15pm
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Realkenny(m): 3:15pm
If Everybody Withdraw Who Wan Come be National Chairman
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by mpowa(m): 3:15pm
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Guyman02: 3:15pm
How come all their resignation is backdated to 08 December 2019
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Bolustical: 3:15pm
It's now between Prof Adeniran and Secondus.
IMO, this position ought to be for the SE because they are going to lose out of the VP slot (quote me when it happens) in next year primaries.
The SE does not have any formidable person to present as the VP, even Peter Obi with how popular they claim he is, lost (in proxy) by landslide in the judge concluded Anambra elections.
Forget Soludo! Utomi is politically and geographically from the SS.
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by BruncleZuma: 3:15pm
Political BBN
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Bolustical: 3:15pm
Good
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by deco22(m): 3:15pm
South West are rallying around that Adeniran guy... Secondus should be wary.
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Pavore9: 3:16pm
Why wait till the last minute? Probably used it to bargain.
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Mariangeles: 3:16pm
That's PDP for you, that's what they know how to do best ...they "step down" at the last minute
I remember the time of Yar'adua, when all aspirants "stepped down" during their primary election.
They better know that we will not allow them take this nation hostage again...they are never transparent, always scheming...now I remember why I don't trust them.
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by stinggy(m): 3:17pm
What they should all have done since! Fools, Secondus will surely win. Y'all brought it upon yourselves
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by kayowalemi(m): 3:17pm
OGD and Jimi Agbaje to withdrew... I think this people are now mature
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by olanshi(m): 3:18pm
This is far beyond what we anticipated
Bode George
Otunba Gbenga Daniel
Rashid Ladoja
Stepped down!
Something big is about to happen in PDP, a Stunner!
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by funlord(m): 3:19pm
He has received sense at last!
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by Jones4190: 3:20pm
The Devil is still very much interested in the affairs of PDP as a founding stakeholder o!!!
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by slimany: 3:22pm
Prof Tunde Adeniran is winning these already
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by slimany: 3:24pm
deco22:
Lol. these is beyond Secondus again, Northern delegate have thrown there weight behind Adeniran.
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by bonechamberlain(m): 3:38pm
this is too late, u all would have done this before now. and not 6 of you coming out to vie for the post
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by enemyofprogress: 4:21pm
Must the idiot put senator in front of his name?na him family title?
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by enemyofprogress: 4:22pm
Must the idiot put senator in front of his name?na him family title?
slimany:moreover the South west has what the north wants in 2019
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by onatisi(m): 4:30pm
slimany:i think adeniran is ibb candidate
the tussle will most likely be between adeniran and secondus
Re: Ladoja Withdraws From PDP Chairmanship Race by olawalepopoola: 4:33pm
bonechamberlain:This is political strategy. Do you think northerners will vote a person with IPOB blood in him.
Well said the Yoruba are been strategic here. Let us wait for the outcome.
