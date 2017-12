Yesterday there was News of PDP Clearing Ladoja, Adedoja, 7 Others For National Chairmanship Seat check here if you missed it





Former governor Rashidi Ladoja of Oyo State has withdrew from the national chairmanship race of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



According to a letter dated 8th December, 2017, a copy of which was obtained, he said he was withdrawing from the race in the interest of the South West.



The letter quoted him as saying that ‎”…particularly as it concerns the multiplicity of aspirants from the South West and in the common interest and good of my zone, the South-West, and our great party, the only choice open to me is bow out of the race.”



Ladoja said he was withdrawing to brighten South-West’s chances in clinching the national chairmanship of the party.



The letter was addressed to the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the national convention committee planning chairman.



He didn’t, however, state who he is supporting for the chairmanship seat.



Read the full letter below

The Chairman,



National Convention Planning Committee,



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),



Wadata Plaza,



Abuja.



8th December, 2017



Sir,



WITHDRAWAL FROM CHAIRMANSHIP RACE

I, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, an aspirant for the National Chairmanship position hereby formally inform you of my decision to withdraw from the race.



Having given a deep consideration to the circumstances in respect of the said race, particularly as it concerns the multiplicity of aspirants from the South West and in the common interest and good of my zone, the South-West, and our great party, the only choice open to me is bow out of the race. This decision is also to produce the desired outcome of a sole consensus candidate to represent the South-West Zone and thereby improve the chances of the candidate.



Please accept the assurances of my high respects and kind regards.



Yours faithfully,



Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.



CC:



National Chairman, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi,



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)



