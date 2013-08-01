₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by Barondenigeria: 7:18am
Millions of people from several countries and all walks of life flooded the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at the peak of the church’s Holy Ghost Congress on Friday, as Pastor Enoch Adeboye blessed more handkerchiefs for the congregation.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/251992-rccg-2017-congress-peaks-pastor-adeboye-distributes-miracle-handkerchiefs-millions.html/amp
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by bakry86: 7:32am
hmmmn
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by Writs: 8:40am
More like Magical, hypnotic handkerchiefs...
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by mayskit4luv(m): 8:47am
Ok
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by WunderGist: 8:47am
I receive it IJN
Remember to visit us at WunderGist today
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 8:47am
Soon he go collect first fruits by January, chai this man is a bloody criminal
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by praxisnetworks(f): 8:47am
The kingdom of Satan is really pained by the activities of Pastor E.A Adeboye.... God bless you Daddy G.O sir!
#proudlysheeple!
The Church is marching on and the gates of hell cannot prevail!
22 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by praxisnetworks(f): 8:47am
When you have gayss, lesbianss, drunkards, thieves, Satanists, liars criticizing men of God... Just know that the Church is marching on and the gates of hell cannot prevail!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by Throwback: 8:47am
The same people who eagerly criticised catholics for their own religious talismans, slowly embrace talismans of their own.
They criticised the image/statue worship of others, but worship their own wooden chair.
They criticised confessions of sins to priests as practised by the early church leaders, but have their own church members confess sins to them.
'The easy confidence with which I know another man's religion is folly teaches me to suspect that my own is also.'
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by tyson98: 8:48am
Na come and carry format be dat,person wey don dey destined to see money this week go see am now go talk say na d handkerchief work and he go go sow seed back
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by Sammyblaq(m): 8:48am
...and stainless too
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:48am
God bless you sir
It is Christmas, change the look of your home. We have affordable and beautiful window blind, wallpaper, 3D wall panel and furniture. Please check my signature for pictures and my other thread. We shall all live to see 2018. Amen
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by jayAjoku(m): 8:48am
Somewhere one handkerchief contractor just made Alot of money
7 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by CaptainJeffry: 8:49am
Where's Daddy Freeze? Freeze biko come oo.
From miracle stick to handkerchief.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by donstan18(m): 8:49am
praxisnetworks:
Stop pretending to be happy with his activities!!!!
Gullibility die by fire!!!!
Pretense die by fire!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by praxisnetworks(f): 8:49am
jayAjoku:
Really? This is how you curse yourself and die miserably!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by benjamin007: 8:49am
F
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by money121(m): 8:49am
Scam
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by obojememe: 8:49am
h for handkerchief
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by mofedamijo: 8:50am
He didn’t distribute he asked them to bring thiers,yeye bloggers,and if u dont read the bible dont come here to spewww trashyyy ahits.....acts 19:12 So that from his body were brought unto the sick handkerchiefs or aprons, and the diseases departed from them, and the evil spirits went out of them.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by favourmic(m): 8:50am
God i hand over all tthe pastors in the world into your hand please protect them from all evil, bless them and at the end let mercy amd favour speak for them.... in Jesus name i pray...... Amen
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by MhissBelva(f): 8:50am
Which one is miracle handkerchief again
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by SalamRushdie: 8:50am
praxisnetworks:
Please dont vote Buhari oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by frosbel2: 8:50am
Voodoo conman bewitching his clueless sheeple
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by Ultimus: 8:50am
He blessed handkerchiefs for the congregation and demand tithes and offering in return. Never has he blessed himself so he would never ask for tithes and offering again. I only blame those giving their sweat to these conmen.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by optimismlaz(m): 8:50am
To God Be The Glory
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by asdfjklhaha(f): 8:51am
This will give daddy freeze and his likes sleepless night. They can freeze for all I care. The church of God is marching on and the gates of hell can not prevail agains it. Click like for a thunderous amen.
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by praxisnetworks(f): 8:51am
BUHARIISCURSED:You are pained osinbajo is a redeemite
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by wonlasewonimi: 8:51am
God help this nation...Ayo Oritsajafor should be in jail.
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by praxisnetworks(f): 8:51am
frosbel2:Leave us alone.
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by Nnachuka(m): 8:51am
he may as well have come with chains, eyes are useless if they're closed on purpose
|Re: Pastor Adeboye Blesses Handkerchiefs At RCCG 2017 Congress by akins177(m): 8:51am
BUHARIISCURSED:. How e take rob u and ur family..... I swear if u have someone like this man in ur family... walahi una go don comot this poverty wey una useless MOHAMMED no fit help
5 Likes
