Millions of people from several countries and all walks of life flooded the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God at the peak of the church’s Holy Ghost Congress on Friday, as Pastor Enoch Adeboye blessed more handkerchiefs for the congregation.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/251992-rccg-2017-congress-peaks-pastor-adeboye-distributes-miracle-handkerchiefs-millions.html/amp

More like Magical, hypnotic handkerchiefs... 5 Likes 1 Share

Soon he go collect first fruits by January, chai this man is a bloody criminal 11 Likes 1 Share

The kingdom of Satan is really pained by the activities of Pastor E.A Adeboye.... God bless you Daddy G.O sir!





#proudlysheeple!

The Church is marching on and the gates of hell cannot prevail! The kingdom of Satan is really pained by the activities of Pastor E.A Adeboye.... God bless you Daddy G.O sir!#proudlysheeple!The Church is marching on and the gates of hell cannot prevail! 22 Likes 3 Shares

When you have gayss, lesbianss, drunkards, thieves, Satanists, liars criticizing men of God... Just know that the Church is marching on and the gates of hell cannot prevail! 2 Likes 2 Shares





They criticised the image/statue worship of others, but worship their own wooden chair.



They criticised confessions of sins to priests as practised by the early church leaders, but have their own church members confess sins to them.





'The easy confidence with which I know another man's religion is folly teaches me to suspect that my own is also.'

- Mark Twain The same people who eagerly criticised catholics for their own religious talismans, slowly embrace talismans of their own.They criticised the image/statue worship of others, but worship their own wooden chair.They criticised confessions of sins to priests as practised by the early church leaders, but have their own church members confess sins to them. 10 Likes

Na come and carry format be dat,person wey don dey destined to see money this week go see am now go talk say na d handkerchief work and he go go sow seed back 5 Likes

Somewhere one handkerchief contractor just made Alot of money 7 Likes





From miracle stick to handkerchief. Where's Daddy Freeze? Freeze biko come oo.From miracle stick to handkerchief. 2 Likes

The kingdom of Satan is really pained by te activities of Pastor E.A Adeboye .. God bless you Daddy G.O sir!



Stop pretending to be happy with his activities!!!!











Gullibility die by fire!!!!

Pretense die by fire!!! Stop pretending to be happy with his activities!!!!die by fire!!!!die by fire!!! 6 Likes

Somewhere one handkerchief contractor just made Alot of money

Really? This is how you curse yourself and die miserably! Really? This is how you curse yourself and die miserably! 3 Likes 1 Share

Scam 1 Like

He didn’t distribute he asked them to bring thiers,yeye bloggers,and if u dont read the bible dont come here to spewww trashyyy ahits.....acts 19:12 So that from his body were brought unto the sick handkerchiefs or aprons, and the diseases departed from them, and the evil spirits went out of them. 4 Likes

God i hand over all tthe pastors in the world into your hand please protect them from all evil, bless them and at the end let mercy amd favour speak for them.... in Jesus name i pray...... Amen 8 Likes 2 Shares

Which one is miracle handkerchief again 1 Like

The kingdom of Satan is really pained by the activities of Pastor E.A Adeboye.... God bless you Daddy G.O sir!

Please dont vote Buhari oooo Please dont vote Buhari oooo 2 Likes

Voodoo conman bewitching his clueless sheeple 1 Like

He blessed handkerchiefs for the congregation and demand tithes and offering in return. Never has he blessed himself so he would never ask for tithes and offering again. I only blame those giving their sweat to these conmen. 2 Likes

To God Be The Glory 2 Likes

This will give daddy freeze and his likes sleepless night. They can freeze for all I care. The church of God is marching on and the gates of hell can not prevail agains it. Click like for a thunderous amen. 4 Likes

Soon he go collect first fruits by January, chai this man is a bloody criminal You are pained osinbajo is a redeemite You are pained osinbajo is a redeemite

God help this nation...Ayo Oritsajafor should be in jail.

Voodoo conman bewitching his clueless sheeple Leave us alone. Leave us alone. 3 Likes

he may as well have come with chains, eyes are useless if they're closed on purpose