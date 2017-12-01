Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit (3407 Views)

The summit, is jointly organised by the United Nations, the World Bank Group, and the French Government in partnership with non-governmental organisations concerned about reversing the negative effects of climate change.



The summit holds at the eco-friendly La Seine Musicale, situated on the picturesque Seguin Island in western Paris.







This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Sunday.



He explained that the main focus of the summit, was “Climate Change Financing.”



The statement further stated that while recognising that all countries are affected by the effects of climate change under “One Planet,” some more vulnerable, the summit seeks for tangible collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.





Before heading for the Summit venue, President Buhari will attend a lunch hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France for Heads of State and Governments at the Elysee Palace.







“President Buhari and other world leaders and participants will make presentations under four sub-themes namely: Scaling-up Finance for Climate Action; Greening Finance for Sustainable Business; Accelerating Local and Regional Climate Action; and Strengthening Policies for Ecological and Inclusive Transition,” Adesina explained.



While signing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change at the sidelines of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2016, the Nigerian leader had said it, “demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to global efforts to reverse the effects of the negative trend.”



He added that the participation of Nigeria’s delegation at the “One Planet Summit” will reinforce the country’s commitment to realising the objectives of the Paris Agreement.



Buhari will depart for Paris on Monday in company of the governors of Adamawa, Kano and Ondo States, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Environment.



He will return to Abuja on Thursday.



I still have the feelings that he's yet to understand his job role. Your country is facing imaginary fuel scarcity that is capable of affecting the already affected economy he prefer to be on Air that he can delicate?

All the promises made to Nigerians... almost ended unfulfilled and the statement of being surprised that PDP wants to take over tend to deflate hopes and aspirations as it seems you don't understand the realities yet. Of course how would you when you are mostly on Air?

Unless maybe he has no input to make to end the harsh economy and as such find solace flying.

Well, solution shall come 2019 by the grace of God. 10 Likes





So when is he visiting Nigeria? OkSo when is he visiting Nigeria? 6 Likes 1 Share

Running away from his failures once again 2 Likes













Again?









I've come to realize that Buhari's is allergic to staying one place Again?I've come to realize that Buhari's is allergic to staying one place 3 Likes

One planet summit aka one world summit . NWO THINGS 1 Like





So he must spend 4 days France and London are in Europe...So he must spend 4 days 5 Likes

Must he attend every meeting? Cant he send the pastor to represent him? 3 Likes 1 Share

Useless President 3 Likes 1 Share

Very useless barawo who has been a curse since he entered Aso Rock with his 40 thieves cabal of the All Poverty Congress, APC

So useless he abandons us in the misery and recession he has created to chill in France, London, Abidjan, New York etc.

2019, where art thou











Very useless barawo who has been a curse since he entered Aso Rock with his 40 thieves cabal of the All Poverty Congress, APCSo useless he abandons us in the misery and recession he has created to chill in France, London, Abidjan, New York etc.2019, where art thou 6 Likes

He doesn't care as long as he can go to London for treatment regularly.











He doesn't care as long as he can go to London for treatment regularly.

WHEN WILL HE BRING THEM HERE

I neither feel his presence nor absence 1 Like

God speed Mr President! 1 Like





Ajala MURIC wants you to react ooo Ajala MURIC wants you to react ooo

Again 1 Like

Safe trip. Still trying to understand what the past traveling has brought to the country.



Like he has achieved anything so far

Nigeria is sick because of Buhari Where is he always running to all the timeLike he has achieved anything so farNigeria is sick because of Buhari 2 Likes



another Muslim meeting on how to Islamize Naija another Muslim meeting on how to Islamize Naija

Tourist

Okay.

Ajala!

Let's observe one minute silent for

Manchester United

Lakaku

Then

Buhari 2 Likes

Baba no dey siddon for one place?

I'm beginning to like this politics section oo

Do we really need his presence here I'm beginning to like this politics section ooDo we really need his presence here

