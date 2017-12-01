₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by LadyNaija: 2:08pm
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country tomorrow to join 50 other world leaders in the One Planet Summit in Paris, France.
The summit, is jointly organised by the United Nations, the World Bank Group, and the French Government in partnership with non-governmental organisations concerned about reversing the negative effects of climate change.
The summit holds at the eco-friendly La Seine Musicale, situated on the picturesque Seguin Island in western Paris.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina on Sunday.
He explained that the main focus of the summit, was “Climate Change Financing.”
The statement further stated that while recognising that all countries are affected by the effects of climate change under “One Planet,” some more vulnerable, the summit seeks for tangible collective action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Before heading for the Summit venue, President Buhari will attend a lunch hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France for Heads of State and Governments at the Elysee Palace.
“President Buhari and other world leaders and participants will make presentations under four sub-themes namely: Scaling-up Finance for Climate Action; Greening Finance for Sustainable Business; Accelerating Local and Regional Climate Action; and Strengthening Policies for Ecological and Inclusive Transition,” Adesina explained.
While signing the Paris Agreement on Climate Change at the sidelines of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2016, the Nigerian leader had said it, “demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to global efforts to reverse the effects of the negative trend.”
He added that the participation of Nigeria’s delegation at the “One Planet Summit” will reinforce the country’s commitment to realising the objectives of the Paris Agreement.
Buhari will depart for Paris on Monday in company of the governors of Adamawa, Kano and Ondo States, and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Environment.
He will return to Abuja on Thursday.
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/12/president-buhari-to-leave-for-france.html
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by STARGREEN(m): 2:13pm
I still have the feelings that he's yet to understand his job role. Your country is facing imaginary fuel scarcity that is capable of affecting the already affected economy he prefer to be on Air that he can delicate?
All the promises made to Nigerians... almost ended unfulfilled and the statement of being surprised that PDP wants to take over tend to deflate hopes and aspirations as it seems you don't understand the realities yet. Of course how would you when you are mostly on Air?
Unless maybe he has no input to make to end the harsh economy and as such find solace flying.
Well, solution shall come 2019 by the grace of God.
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by manutdrichie(m): 2:13pm
Ok
So when is he visiting Nigeria?
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Ikwokrikwo: 2:19pm
Running away from his failures once again
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by BeeBeeOoh(m): 2:22pm
Again?
I've come to realize that Buhari's is allergic to staying one place
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by HallaDaTruth: 2:51pm
One planet summit aka one world summit . NWO THINGS
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Keneking: 3:16pm
France and London are in Europe...
So he must spend 4 days
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by tonio2wo: 3:23pm
Must he attend every meeting? Cant he send the pastor to represent him?
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by figment232(m): 3:38pm
Useless President
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by anonimi: 3:49pm
figment232:
Very useless barawo who has been a curse since he entered Aso Rock with his 40 thieves cabal of the All Poverty Congress, APC
So useless he abandons us in the misery and recession he has created to chill in France, London, Abidjan, New York etc.
2019, where art thou
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by anonimi: 3:54pm
STARGREEN:
He doesn't care as long as he can go to London for treatment regularly.
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by GoroTango: 4:05pm
STARGREEN:You can do nothing in 2019 but wail and gnash your teeth in the pain of your humiliating defeat
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Emyogalanya: 4:17pm
WHEN WILL HE BRING THEM HERE
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by STARGREEN(m): 7:47pm
GoroTango:With God on our side....
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Wizberg12(m): 8:03pm
I neither feel his presence nor absence
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Nawteemaxie(m): 8:04pm
God speed Mr President!
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Ericaikince(m): 8:04pm
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by BruncleZuma: 8:04pm
Ajala MURIC wants you to react ooo
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Fuckadict(m): 8:05pm
Again
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Teewhy2: 8:06pm
Safe trip. Still trying to understand what the past traveling has brought to the country.
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by MhizzAJ(f): 8:07pm
Where is he always running to all the time
Like he has achieved anything so far
Nigeria is sick because of Buhari
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by YoungMILITANT(m): 8:07pm
another Muslim meeting on how to Islamize Naija
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by Fuckadict(m): 8:07pm
Tourist
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by kay29000(m): 8:07pm
Okay.
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by abbaapple: 8:08pm
Ajala!
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by psychologist(m): 8:08pm
Let's observe one minute silent for
Manchester United
Lakaku
Then
Buhari
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by abbaapple: 8:09pm
MhizzAJ:
Madam go suk your garri and sleep ok!
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by potbelly(m): 8:10pm
Baba no dey siddon for one place?
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by MhizzAJ(f): 8:10pm
manutdrichie:
I'm beginning to like this politics section oo
Do we really need his presence here
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 8:11pm
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by MhizzAJ(f): 8:12pm
abbaapple:Fvck off
|Re: President Buhari To Leave For France Tomorrow For One Planet Summit by manutdrichie(m): 8:14pm
MhizzAJ:
He shld just be coming to see us since we are paying his bills..lol
