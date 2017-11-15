Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church (3536 Views)

She went on to collect extra (among best graduating students) Pharmacy dept.



Congratulations to my lil sis Pharm(Dr) Bliss and her new hubby Engr Christian, who didn't allow me stay with her a little bit longer



It was celebrated at the Deeper life bible church Enugu.



Make-ups and some other things were banned as per Deeper Life standards



She's stunning even without makeup and jewellery. May God bless her union.



I thought deeper life members wore rings, don't they? 11 Likes

We went against some church rules sha... And we were sanctioned... Lol 1 Like

We don't wear rings... We don't wear rings...

Deeper life and the posture...





No pre-wedding photos...

I decided to gate crash em pictures...



Meanwhile, I have been having this emotional buhahaha



Nawa ooo...



Over to lalasticlala mynd44 seun 1 Like

Is pre wedding photos the real wedding?



Bekiaful.













Me that's Crushing on a Deeper Life Girl And I'm a Catholic can we work things out Beautiful More Life And More Love

Beautiful

Unless you marry her in Catholic church oo...



But that is not a deeper life wedding gown.



Or did she change for pictures after the ceremony. 1 Like

SMH

Yeap... She had to change. I didn't attend the church wedding. Twld be boring as hell...

Okay, Thanks Bruv





She's beautiful...No make up at all...So natural

May God bless their union



And some people will say deeper lifers no day see husband



BluntBoy comman see something



Beauty+Brains
She's beautiful...No make up at all...So natural
May God bless their union
And some people will say deeper lifers no day see husband
BluntBoy comman see something
I used to attend that church oo but i don backslide

Thanks paddy mi.



Thanks paddy mi.
Where is lalasticlala sef

Let me help you shout his name

Ywc
Let me help you shout his name
Lalasticlala!!

We don't wear rings...

Wow! Just getting to know of this. You guys sure have a strict no jewelry policy. Congrats to the couple all the same

, I love you too for the sake of our daddy in heaven sister Esther How do deeper life peope court sef lol? How do they profess love , I love you for the sake of Jesus brother James, I love you too for the sake of our daddy in heaven sister Esther 3 Likes

Good one but their forehead sha

Why did you let your fine, brilliant sister marry without even lip gloss? Anyway happy married life to the new couple.

Pretty Deeper life babe.



Before they eat the kitten they pray, so that they don't eat it lustfully like sinners. After eating they ask for forgiveness. 1 Like

No jeweleries at all.

Deeper life don dey wear gown?

Evaberry darling, are you thinking what I am thinking

So stunning, especially knowing that this is 99% her devoid of artificial contents. No vex, una still get another sister for house wey fine reach like this?

she is beautiful without makeup, use to attend this church but marriage has changed that



HML

Congratulations

Mine is coming soon

What were the sanctions?

Do deeper lifers even have sex?

Isnt sex supposed to be a sin?

Why do they now watch television?

When did God inform their GO to change that rule?

Is it no longer the "Devils box" as the GO used to describe it then?

Why do they even use the Internet?

Isnt that the devils Invention?

I was in NYSC camp with a bunch of female deeper lifers, why did they wear trousers? isnt it supposed to be a sin too?



Better live your life as you deem fit instead of living according to the rules of a man who has projected the whims, caprices and idiosyncrasies of his weird personality on his christian sect.



Making them live like Zombies 1 Like

Enugu branch don't . Trust me I have travelled that route before I backslided

Abi?

Pre wedding pics is now wedding
Abi?
Nonsense