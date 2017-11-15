₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 4:42pm
So we started off together, after collecting series of awards from our secondary school.
She went on to collect extra (among best graduating students) Pharmacy dept.
Congratulations to my lil sis Pharm(Dr) Bliss and her new hubby Engr Christian, who didn't allow me stay with her a little bit longer
It was celebrated at the Deeper life bible church Enugu.
Make-ups and some other things were banned as per Deeper Life standards
Wedding pictures below...
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by dominique(f): 4:45pm
She's stunning even without makeup and jewellery. May God bless her union.
I thought deeper life members wore rings, don't they?
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 4:49pm
We went against some church rules sha... And we were sanctioned... Lol
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 4:50pm
dominique:
We don't wear rings...
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by duduade: 4:51pm
Deeper life and the posture...
No pre-wedding photos...
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 4:54pm
I decided to gate crash em pictures...
Meanwhile, I have been having this emotional buhahaha
Nawa ooo...
Over to lalasticlala mynd44 seun
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 4:55pm
duduade:
Is pre wedding photos the real wedding?
Bekiaful.
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by solz007(m): 4:56pm
Beautiful More Life And More Love
Me that's Crushing on a Deeper Life Girl And I'm a Catholic can we work things out
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 4:58pm
solz007:
Unless you marry her in Catholic church oo...
If not...
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by GraGra247: 4:58pm
But that is not a deeper life wedding gown.
Or did she change for pictures after the ceremony.
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by globemoney: 4:59pm
SMH
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 5:04pm
GraGra247:
Yeap... She had to change. I didn't attend the church wedding. Twld be boring as hell...
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by solz007(m): 5:05pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Okay, Thanks Bruv
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by MhizzAJ(f): 6:32pm
Beauty+Brains
She's beautiful...No make up at all...So natural
May God bless their union
And some people will say deeper lifers no day see husband
BluntBoy comman see something
I used to attend that church oo but i don backslide
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 7:06pm
MhizzAJ:
Thanks paddy mi.
Where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by MhizzAJ(f): 7:08pm
BiafranBushBoy:Ywc
Let me help you shout his name
Lalasticlala!!
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by dominique(f): 7:20pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Wow! Just getting to know of this. You guys sure have a strict no jewelry policy. Congrats to the couple all the same
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by JamesReacher(m): 7:24pm
How do deeper life peope court sef lol? How do they profess love , I love you for the sake of Jesus brother James , I love you too for the sake of our daddy in heaven sister Esther
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by gudnex22(m): 7:25pm
BiafranBushBoy:Good one but their forehead sha
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by baby124: 7:26pm
Why did you let your fine, brilliant sister marry without even lip gloss? Anyway happy married life to the new couple.
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by DIKEnaWAR: 7:26pm
Pretty Deeper life babe.
Before they eat the kitten they pray, so that they don't eat it lustfully like sinners. After eating they ask for forgiveness.
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by BiafranBushBoy: 7:27pm
No jeweleries at all.
dominique:
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by Zanas: 7:28pm
Deeper life don dey wear gown?
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:28pm
Evaberry darling, are you thinking what I am thinking
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by xangerar: 7:29pm
So stunning, especially knowing that this is 99% her devoid of artificial contents. No vex, una still get another sister for house wey fine reach like this?
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by desreek9(f): 7:29pm
she is beautiful without makeup, use to attend this church but marriage has changed that
HML
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by fakuta(f): 7:29pm
Congratulations
Mine is coming soon
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by Keneking: 7:29pm
What were the sanctions?
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by unofficialapple: 7:29pm
Do deeper lifers even have sex?
Isnt sex supposed to be a sin?
Why do they now watch television?
When did God inform their GO to change that rule?
Is it no longer the "Devils box" as the GO used to describe it then?
Why do they even use the Internet?
Isnt that the devils Invention?
I was in NYSC camp with a bunch of female deeper lifers, why did they wear trousers? isnt it supposed to be a sin too?
Better live your life as you deem fit instead of living according to the rules of a man who has projected the whims, caprices and idiosyncrasies of his weird personality on his christian sect.
Making them live like Zombies
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by DIKEnaWAR: 7:30pm
dominique:
Enugu branch don't . Trust me I have travelled that route before I backslided
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by seunny4lif(m): 7:30pm
duduade:Pre wedding pics is now wedding
Abi?
Nonsense
|Re: Photos From My Sister's Wedding And Award Ceremony In Deeper Life Church by Castleberry(f): 7:30pm
Your sister is beautiful
