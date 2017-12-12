₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by CastedDude: 9:14pm On Dec 14
Here are pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian lady, Ese Azenabor and her Polish longtime boyfriend, Eric Grembowski, who are set to wed in a few weeks time. The soon-to be bride who has been sharing their pre-wedding photos - gushed about her man after accepting his wedding proposal some months ago.
Below is what she shared on her social media page.
Last night was the happiest day of my life! I got engaged to the man of my dreams! I still keep replaying it over and over and over again in my head and I can't get over how surprised I was. Thanks to my best friend for pulling this off so well. You all kept the secret so good.
God sent this man to my life and changed my entire life to the greatest. I never knew I could meet someone that totally understands me the way he does, puts up with my drama lol, thinks the world of me, puts me and us above anything else and believes in me so much that I begin to think I can literally fly! I love this man so much.
Thank you Jesus for sending him my way. I am so excited to start planning the wedding of the century! And guess who is going to have the most elaborate dress of 2017#iSadYes #EE2G17
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/pre-wedding-photos-nigerian-lady-longtime-polish-boyfriend.html
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by CastedDude: 9:14pm On Dec 14
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by CastedDude: 9:15pm On Dec 14
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by Flexherbal(m): 9:17pm On Dec 14
Congratulations !
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by NwaAmaikpe: 9:21pm On Dec 14
The way people lie with God's name repulses me.
So God left all the men from Sango Ota to Eleme, from Burutu down to Ilejemeje and all over Nigeria then found you a helper in far away Poland?
God did not find you that helper,
Your bloody gold-digging schemes fetched you that mugu.
68 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by wristbangle(m): 9:24pm On Dec 14
Abeg make we hear word She got engaged to this white man because of his money and citizenship status meanwhile the Nigerian guy still having hope on her may want to commit suicide seeing these pictures.
This is an eye opener to Nigerian men that it's hightime we married white ladies ( I don't mean old mamas).
I know some broke feminists would intrude this thread and turn the tide to their disgusting blushing
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by DrinkLimca(m): 9:24pm On Dec 14
All these ladies that are sleeping with one side guy secretly, will be disrespecting the name of Jesus by calling him anyhow..
Just because the maga fall for you, we won't hear word again and yet that other guy was and will continue banging your Vagina, while the oyibo rabbit sings west life for you...
Anyways your vagina has paid your bills.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by silver94(m): 9:24pm On Dec 14
If its Nigerian men, they will be marrying their grand mother mate and claiming love. Love is indeed blind for those niggas
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by uyaima: 9:24pm On Dec 14
Very well
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by Evablizin(f): 9:24pm On Dec 14
HML in advance,cute couple.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by classicMan22(m): 9:25pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:common man spilt it out
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by brownsugar23: 9:26pm On Dec 14
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by DeadRat(m): 9:27pm On Dec 14
classicMan22:dont bother He Has Nothing Meaningful To Say
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by R2bees(m): 9:27pm On Dec 14
NwaAmaikpe:Oya drop am.. as e dey hot.. 1...2..3..
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by classicMan22(m): 9:27pm On Dec 14
silver94:shutup Wit dis your nigeria men marrying old white women nonsense, Nigerian women worship white, men, a white man who is a begger in his country can come to Nigeria and marry a gal dat is stunning, because Nigerian women worship white men, to dem white men is dere God, is not d same 4 white women, if u no get money no white woman go loom ur face.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by Evablizin(f): 9:29pm On Dec 14
classicMan22:
Calm down,no be fight nau.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by castrokins(m): 9:30pm On Dec 14
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by pocohantas(f): 9:31pm On Dec 14
wristbangle:
Naso...
Sha don't bring granny for us.
Na una way...
why did you edit your comment na?
Is it feminists that asked you guys to be marrying grannies?
Typical Naija man, blaming everyone but himself!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by classicMan22(m): 9:31pm On Dec 14
Evablizin:d guy dey mumu, come see where I dey sty India men Lebanese men even Chinese men dey sleep wit Nigerian gals any how, 4 dem dey are wit white men.dis men treat dis gals like trash, but did gals won't mind dey are wit men after all.(according to dem).
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by Gofwane(m): 9:36pm On Dec 14
silver94:this picture is very funny
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by wristbangle(m): 9:37pm On Dec 14
pocohantas:
Heard u just did yours. Lovely pix from it as seen
7 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by Rolex67(f): 9:40pm On Dec 14
She hit jackpot.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by silver94(m): 9:44pm On Dec 14
classicMan22:White women don't marry for money. Unlike gold digger citizens like you
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by classicMan22(m): 9:44pm On Dec 14
white worship is real she is even thanking Jesus, 4 her she has she has marry her God.lol
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by pocohantas(f): 9:44pm On Dec 14
wristbangle:
Doro no dey carry last. The pictures below are naija babes that married foreigners. Na una get low foreign exchange value...
You guys should fix up ya lives #inMI'sVoice
Can you spot the difference? The men are even in our native attires, acknowledging our culture, not hiding somewhere in Ikoyi registry
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by ibkgab001: 9:45pm On Dec 14
Please MOD ; SUPER MOD , when this get to the promise land may you block NwaAmaikpe so that he won't comment rubbish on here again
Thanks
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by classicMan22(m): 9:46pm On Dec 14
silver94:have u travel out of d country be4 dumb dumb? go to Australia a black broke Nigga, let me see if any Australia woman go follow u.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by classicMan22(m): 9:47pm On Dec 14
ibkgab001:y wat did he do?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by silver94(m): 9:52pm On Dec 14
classicMan22:You are still a learner bro. It's so easy to get white gals pregnant. How do you think boys get green card there? Whites may be scared of marrying an African due to their history of scams. But when u gain their trust, it's finished. Not to sound racist but majority of blacks women marry for money due to poverty
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by classicMan22(m): 10:00pm On Dec 14
silver94:lies a stunning white woman will Neva follow a broke black Nigga,d only white women dat follow black Nigga, are dose ones dat are fat, desperate 4 love divorcée, and old women, am telling u. not all black women dat marry white are poor, I know a lot of Nigeria gals who are very rich marry to broke white guys. understand wat am telling u.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by silver94(m): 10:05pm On Dec 14
classicMan22:There are lot of stunning white women that are divorcees and desperate for love. There are some that just want to explore a black diick. Go ask your mates how it's being done bro.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Set To Wed Her Polish Boyfriend: "God Sent This Man To My Life" by zicoraads(m): 10:06pm On Dec 14
pocohantas:Which one is typical Naija man?
