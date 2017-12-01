₦airaland Forum

Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by BloggersNG: 12:51pm
When your Girlfriend's Family is bae!lol.. A man just got a brand new car from his Girlfriend's family as appreciation because he was too awesome and humble, How Nice, Let him comma date a Nigerian girl na, Here the reverse is the case.lol.

See more below!


News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/aww-man-gets-brand-new-car-from-his.html

1 Share

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 12:53pm
tongue

O dikwa mma o!!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:54pm
Toks...

3 Likes

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 1:01pm
Lets Pray He Marries Her
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:03pm
DeadRat:
Lets Pray He Marries Her
He must marry her even if he don't want to........ isza sure thing

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:04pm
Second hand motor

1 Like

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by zarakay(f): 1:33pm
Broke boys will be forming cool and humble

His true colour will soon manifest

12 Likes

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:23pm
He should juz misbehave and see magic

1 Like

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by MrDandy(m): 2:24pm
$600 car.. smh
And they just dash that nigga one heavy task- he now has to look for a job to be able to pay his car insurance monthly sad

10 Likes

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by loadedvibes: 2:24pm
The guy dick must be like a V6 engine.. did her so good her family had to notice and reward him

4 Likes

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 2:24pm
When your Girlfriend's Family is bae!lol.. A man just got a brand new car from his Girlfriend's family as appreciation because he was too awesome and humble, How Nice, Let him comma date a Nigerian girl na, Here the reverse is the case.lol.

But that does not look like a man

1 Like

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Slaye: 2:24pm
biacan:
Second hand motor

Nor be say you fit afford am even if you sell yourself. Smh undecided

4 Likes

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 2:25pm
zarakay:
Broke boys will be forming cool and humble

His true colour will soon manifest
grin grin grin
What can we ever do to satisfy you people na
We get too much money, you go talk sey we be play boys and we dey dash another woman money
We no come get money, wahala
We dey middle , wahala

Wetin we go do

We are too nice, we are labelled weakilings
We reduce attention , we are not caring
We pay too much attention, we are not giving you breathing space

Na so she tell me say I dey call too much shocked shocked
I reduce call, wahala cheesy


What exactly do you people want,just tell me I will not tell anybody wink
I don weak cry cry

5 Likes

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by morereb10: 2:25pm
awesome or mumu?



got to differentiate between the two


often times people don't know the difference - broke boys always form humble oooo
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by humeeh(f): 2:25pm
Time to be a very good girl
Let's see if boyfie's family will gimme car too o tongue
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 2:26pm
Men see wetin I dey miss. Upon say I don date over 30 naija girls no one papa fit buy me recharge card self

2 Likes

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by MrDandy(m): 2:26pm
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 2:26pm
k
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by JackBizzle: 2:27pm
zarakay:
Broke boys will be forming cool and humble

His true colour will soon manifest

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 2:27pm
Nigerian parents will demand car for bride price.
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by allstarcomic(m): 2:27pm
Please Mama Regina, I've been dating Your daughter for almost 10 years now and i'm still scared of meeting you.
Who knows maybe you got a car for me too.
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 2:27pm
this should applauded. it's rare to find such

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by 12345baba: 2:28pm
Nairaland and bad belle see comments. Seun ur belle bitter pass yoyo bitters

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 2:28pm
Na oyibo girl sef grin grin

I just dey reason if black girl family for give the guy anything....uncle just humble cuz he's dating a white chick
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Keneking: 2:29pm
Nice
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by beautydutch(f): 2:29pm
wildcatter23:
All I want for Christmas is a girly with an awesome booty!!!!
so shall it be according to your faith

1 Like

Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 2:29pm
humeeh:
Time to be a very good girl
Let's see if boyfie's family will gimme car too o tongue

If u like sweep their rooftops join na thank you for mouth u go hear
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Timhigher(m): 2:29pm
biacan:
Second hand motor
u can't even do as if u have sense
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by veacea: 2:30pm
Chei
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 2:31pm
biacan:
Second hand motor

motor na motor. abeg which one u don give? you wey know fit buy tyre sef.. mtcheeew

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

