Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) (14226 Views)

My Girlfriend’s Family Doesn’t Approve Of Our Online Relationship / Secondary School Boy Surprises His Girl On Her Birthday With Gifts & Gets A Kiss / Man Gets Cozy With Fiancee's Bum In Hot Pre-wedding Session (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more below!





News From Ebiwali-- When your Girlfriend's Family is bae!lol.. A man just got a brand new car from his Girlfriend's family as appreciation because he was too awesome and humble, How Nice, Let him comma date a Nigerian girl na, Here the reverse is the case.lol.See more below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/aww-man-gets-brand-new-car-from-his.html 1 Share





O dikwa mma o!! O dikwa mma o!! 1 Like 1 Share

Toks... 3 Likes

Lets Pray He Marries Her

DeadRat:

Lets Pray He Marries Her He must marry her even if he don't want to........ isza sure thing He must marry her even if he don't want to........ isza sure thing 6 Likes 1 Share

Second hand motor 1 Like

Broke boys will be forming cool and humble



His true colour will soon manifest 12 Likes

He should juz misbehave and see magic 1 Like



And they just dash that nigga one heavy task- he now has to look for a job to be able to pay his car insurance monthly $600 car.. smhAnd they just dash that nigga one heavy task- he now has to look for a job to be able to pay his car insurance monthly 10 Likes

The guy dick must be like a V6 engine.. did her so good her family had to notice and reward him 4 Likes

When your Girlfriend's Family is bae!lol.. A man just got a brand new car from his Girlfriend's family as appreciation because he was too awesome and humble, How Nice, Let him comma date a Nigerian girl na, Here the reverse is the case.lol.

But that does not look like a man



In Other News

Here Are 6 HIV Myths You Need to Stop Believing Right Now

http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-are-6-hiv-myths-you-need-to-stop.html But that does not look like a manIn Other News 1 Like

biacan:

Second hand motor

Nor be say you fit afford am even if you sell yourself. Smh Nor be say you fit afford am even if you sell yourself. Smh 4 Likes

zarakay:

Broke boys will be forming cool and humble



His true colour will soon manifest

What can we ever do to satisfy you people na

We get too much money, you go talk sey we be play boys and we dey dash another woman money

We no come get money, wahala

We dey middle , wahala



Wetin we go do



We are too nice, we are labelled weakilings

We reduce attention , we are not caring

We pay too much attention, we are not giving you breathing space



Na so she tell me say I dey call too much

I reduce call, wahala





What exactly do you people want,just tell me I will not tell anybody

I don weak





Get a Website ,plus free hosting ,plus free domain ,plus

free 100 copies of business card all for you at just

30k kpere !!

Check out a site i built recently

www.hubertagro.com Christmas awooof to boost your business !Get a Website ,plus free hosting ,plus free domain ,plusfree 100 copies of business card all for you at just30k kpere !!Check out a site i built recently What can we ever do to satisfy you people naWe get too much money, you go talk sey we be play boys and we dey dash another woman moneyWe no come get money, wahalaWe dey middle , wahalaWetin we go doWe are too nice, we are labelled weakilingsWe reduce attention , we are not caringWe pay too much attention, we are not giving you breathing spaceNa so she tell me say I dey call too muchI reduce call, wahalaWhat exactly do you people want,just tell me I will not tell anybodyI don weak 5 Likes

awesome or mumu?







got to differentiate between the two





often times people don't know the difference - broke boys always form humble oooo



Let's see if boyfie's family will gimme car too o Time to be a very good girlLet's see if boyfie's family will gimme car too o

Men see wetin I dey miss. Upon say I don date over 30 naija girls no one papa fit buy me recharge card self 2 Likes

k

zarakay:

Broke boys will be forming cool and humble



His true colour will soon manifest

Nigerian parents will demand car for bride price.

Please Mama Regina, I've been dating Your daughter for almost 10 years now and i'm still scared of meeting you.

Who knows maybe you got a car for me too.

this should applauded. it's rare to find such 1 Like 1 Share

Nairaland and bad belle see comments. Seun ur belle bitter pass yoyo bitters 1 Like 1 Share





I just dey reason if black girl family for give the guy anything....uncle just humble cuz he's dating a white chick Na oyibo girl sefI just dey reason if black girl family for give the guy anything....uncle just humble cuz he's dating a white chick

Nice

wildcatter23:

All I want for Christmas is a girly with an awesome booty!!!! so shall it be according to your faith so shall it be according to your faith 1 Like

humeeh:

Time to be a very good girl

Let's see if boyfie's family will gimme car too o

If u like sweep their rooftops join na thank you for mouth u go hear If u like sweep their rooftops join na thank you for mouth u go hear

biacan:

Second hand motor u can't even do as if u have sense u can't even do as if u have sense

Chei