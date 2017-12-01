₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by BloggersNG: 12:51pm
When your Girlfriend's Family is bae!lol.. A man just got a brand new car from his Girlfriend's family as appreciation because he was too awesome and humble, How Nice, Let him comma date a Nigerian girl na, Here the reverse is the case.lol.
See more below!
http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/aww-man-gets-brand-new-car-from-his.html
1 Share
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Kenzico(m): 12:53pm
O dikwa mma o!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 12:54pm
Toks...
3 Likes
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 1:01pm
Lets Pray He Marries Her
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:03pm
DeadRat:He must marry her even if he don't want to........ isza sure thing
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:04pm
Second hand motor
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by zarakay(f): 1:33pm
Broke boys will be forming cool and humble
His true colour will soon manifest
12 Likes
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by veekid(m): 2:23pm
He should juz misbehave and see magic
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by MrDandy(m): 2:24pm
$600 car.. smh
And they just dash that nigga one heavy task- he now has to look for a job to be able to pay his car insurance monthly
10 Likes
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by loadedvibes: 2:24pm
The guy dick must be like a V6 engine.. did her so good her family had to notice and reward him
4 Likes
Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 2:24pm

But that does not look like a man
But that does not look like a man
In Other News
Here Are 6 HIV Myths You Need to Stop Believing Right Now
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-are-6-hiv-myths-you-need-to-stop.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Slaye: 2:24pm
biacan:
Nor be say you fit afford am even if you sell yourself. Smh
4 Likes
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 2:25pm
zarakay:
What can we ever do to satisfy you people na
We get too much money, you go talk sey we be play boys and we dey dash another woman money
We no come get money, wahala
We dey middle , wahala
Wetin we go do
We are too nice, we are labelled weakilings
We reduce attention , we are not caring
We pay too much attention, we are not giving you breathing space
Na so she tell me say I dey call too much
I reduce call, wahala
What exactly do you people want,just tell me I will not tell anybody
I don weak
Christmas awooof to boost your business !
Get a Website ,plus free hosting ,plus free domain ,plus
free 100 copies of business card all for you at just
30k kpere !!
Check out a site i built recently
www.hubertagro.com
5 Likes
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by morereb10: 2:25pm
awesome or mumu?
got to differentiate between the two
often times people don't know the difference - broke boys always form humble oooo
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by humeeh(f): 2:25pm
Time to be a very good girl
Let's see if boyfie's family will gimme car too o
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 2:26pm
Men see wetin I dey miss. Upon say I don date over 30 naija girls no one papa fit buy me recharge card self
2 Likes
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by MrDandy(m): 2:26pm
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 2:26pm
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by JackBizzle: 2:27pm
zarakay:
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by DrRasheed(m): 2:27pm
Nigerian parents will demand car for bride price.
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by allstarcomic(m): 2:27pm
Please Mama Regina, I've been dating Your daughter for almost 10 years now and i'm still scared of meeting you.
Who knows maybe you got a car for me too.
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 2:27pm
this should applauded. it's rare to find such
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by 12345baba: 2:28pm
Nairaland and bad belle see comments. Seun ur belle bitter pass yoyo bitters
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 2:28pm
Na oyibo girl sef
I just dey reason if black girl family for give the guy anything....uncle just humble cuz he's dating a white chick
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Keneking: 2:29pm
Nice
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by beautydutch(f): 2:29pm
wildcatter23:so shall it be according to your faith
1 Like
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by ouzo1(m): 2:29pm
humeeh:
If u like sweep their rooftops join na thank you for mouth u go hear
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by Timhigher(m): 2:29pm
biacan:u can't even do as if u have sense
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by veacea: 2:30pm
Chei
|Re: Man Gets A New Car From His Girlfriend's Family For Being Awesome (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 2:31pm
biacan:
motor na motor. abeg which one u don give? you wey know fit buy tyre sef.. mtcheeew
2 Likes
