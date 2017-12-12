Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancé Broke Up With Me Because I Refused Him Sex (14894 Views)

Pls guys,I need your advice.

No insults please.



I have two men in my life right now.



The first one is a medical doctor at nauth in nnewi. According to him, he is 37 years old(10 yes older than me) but I still don't believe him cos he looks much older than his assumed age. He looks 40ish. And he is sort of secretive. He doesn't like talking about himself.we started dating last year before I lost my dad.



Things have been going well but the problem is that he has been pestering me for sex. But I'm not ready to have sex with him cos I'm not attracted to him. I went to his apartment as usual last week Sunday and he tried to initiate sex but I refused and told him I wasn't ready for it. He got angry and drove me to the park where I entered bus to my house. Since then he hasn't called or spoken to me.



I'm worried right now. I feel like he will leave me after he succeeds in having sex with me. That's why I refused him sex.



pls note,I'm not a goldigger cos I'm not the type that demand money from guys.He gets angry whenever he offers me money and I refuse.



I am also dating a second guy who is abroad. He lives in Canada. I got his number through his sister who is a friend of mine. We have been chatting for 3months now and he seems like a nice guy. He said he will come back to Nigeria after applying for his citizenship card next year.



I'm confused right now.I don't know whether to forget about the doctor and focus on the abroad guy or should I beg the doc and allow him have sex with me.

I have not had any relationship for a maximum of 2years cos the guys I meet always want from me even I try not to demand anything from them.

pls I need advice. 3 Likes 2 Shares

What do you really want?



Nothing is ready-made. Make your decision and work hard at it. 15 Likes 1 Share

At 27 abi Continue so I should sleep with him because I'm 27? so I should sleep with him because I'm 27? 62 Likes 4 Shares

What advice do you need?

Its obvious the doctor is after the cookie, he doesn't say much because he has nothing to say, he is simply looking forward to sleeping with you.

Are you sure he is not married?

Take you time and study the abroad guy, if it feels right , good luck to you. 110 Likes 5 Shares

follow ur heart 2 Likes

Lady, you are disturbing yourself, life is too short for rubbish! The doctor wants to chop and clean mouth, U know this, but insecurity and low self-esteem will not let you accept it. Go about your normal life beaming with self-confidence, other guys will still come around.



Fashi dat doctor that only wants to give u his injection. You don't even need to beg him, to show you he only wants your puna, just chill. I bet u when konji hold d guy, na him go still come reason you.



As for Canada guy, continue with the status quo, but keep your options open.



Pizzout! 97 Likes 7 Shares

What do you really want? The truth is that I'm not attracted to him.

Yeah,he is rich and everything but I don't want to have sex with him right now.

I feel like he is lied about his age and other things.

I want to have sex with him when I'm sure I can trust him.

The guy is after sex only, forget about him. 9 Likes

What advice do you need?

Its obvious the doctor is after the cookie, he doesn't say much because he has nothing to say, he is simply looking forward to sleeping with you.

Are you sure he is not married?

Take you time and study the abroad guy, if it feels right , good luck to you. Nope,he isn't married. I'm sure about that Nope,he isn't married. I'm sure about that 1 Like



Please, follow your instincts.



I wish you well. He broke up with you because you refused him sex.Is this LOVEPlease, follow your instincts.I wish you well. 13 Likes 3 Shares

if he should propose to u will u marry him?. go out and meet other guys try to know them. share views and definitely u will find someone that matches your taste my dear at 27 your not a bad market. just try to keep yourself busy be open for options. cause your not even sure of the guy abroad. except if u wanto wait for him cause from what i can deduce from your story the guy is not established yet. both serious guys and unserious all want sex. then the doctor bla bla. u said u cant have sex with him cause ur not attracted to him. then why are u dating himif he should propose to u will u marry him?. go out and meet other guys try to know them. share views and definitely u will find someone that matches your taste 35 Likes 1 Share

Pls guys,I need your advice.

No insults please.

I have two men in my life right now.

And all he is asking for is sex, sex. Which I believe after he have gotten it, his love for u will slow down. Dis guy is not good for u.



On the other hand, This abroad guy in question, u don't even know him that well. You have not study him, and u are telling us he is nice. Are u 100% sure he is nice Pls. Don't be carried away because he lives in abroad. Wait for him to comes back and study him well.



Finally. Don't rushed into a relationship because ur friends are into it. Wait for the right guy. And when he comes you will know.

I hope this help?. U rightly told us u are not attracted to that doctor. Now my question is,, what are you doing with somebody u are not attracted toAnd all he is asking for is sex, sex. Which I believe after he have gotten it, his love for u will slow down. Dis guy is not good for u.On the other hand, This abroad guy in question, u don't even know him that well. You have not study him, and u are telling us he is nice. Are u 100% sure he is nicePls. Don't be carried away because he lives in abroad. Wait for him to comes back and study him well.Finally. Don't rushed into a relationship because ur friends are into it. Wait for the right guy. And when he comes you will know.I hope this help?. 42 Likes 4 Shares

my dear at 27 your not a bad market. just try to keep yourself busy be open for options. cause your not even sure of the guy abroad. except if u wanto wait for him cause from what i can deduce from your story the guy is not established yet. both serious guys and unserious all want sex. then the doctor bla bla. u said u cant have sex with him cause ur not attracted to him. then why are u dating him if he should propose to u will u marry him?. go out and meet other guys try to know them. share views and definitely u will find someone that matches your taste I dated him cos I had no option.

Thanks for ur advice. I appreciate. I dated him cos I had no option.Thanks for ur advice. I appreciate. 1 Like

Nope,he isn't married. I'm sure about that Then he is not into you, he just wants to sleep with you

At his age and with a serious profession like that , he should be able to know what he truly wants other than begging for sex or offering cash in hope and getting some cookie. Abeg forget him my sister, I'm speaking from experience. Then he is not into you, he just wants to sleep with youAt his age and with a serious profession like that , he should be able to know what he truly wants other than begging for sex or offering cash in hope and getting some cookie. Abeg forget him my sister, I'm speaking from experience. 10 Likes

the gospel truth is that the guy want sex from you. don't be surprised he might be married where his family are not leaving with him. so be careful, if he's intending to marry you, there should be something he should be revealing to you after to all you let him know about your 4 Likes 1 Share

What advice do you need?

Its obvious the doctor is after the cookie, he doesn't say much because he has nothing to say, he is simply looking forward to sleeping with you.

Are you sure he is not married?

Take you time and study the abroad guy, if it feels right , good luck to you. you must be a brilliant person....that doctor is bad new you must be a brilliant person....that doctor is bad new 2 Likes

U rightly told us u are not attracted to that doctor. Now my question is,, what are you doing with somebody u are not attracted to And all he is asking for is sex, sex. Which I believe after he have gotten it, his love for u will slow down. Dis guy is not good for u.



On the other hand, This abroad guy in question, u don't even know him that well. You have not study him, and u are telling us he is nice. Are u 100% sure he is nice Pls. Don't be carried away because he lives in abroad. Wait for him to comes back and study him well.



Finally. Don't rushed into a relationship because ur friends are into it. Wait for the right guy. And when he comes you will know.

I hope this help?.

The truth is that I haven't met the abroad guy yet.

Though we have been chatting on whatsapp and he sent me his pics.

He promised to come back next year by easter.

it seems I will consider other options.i dont i will hope on him.I don't really know what will happen tomorrow.

The problem is that the guys that always approach me are not the ones I'm attracted to.

Thanks for d advice. Above all. Also try and pray to God in selecting a life partner. God knows us better. He knows what is good for us. Above all. Also try and pray to God in selecting a life partner. God knows us better. He knows what is good for us. 2 Likes 1 Share

Above all. Also try and pray to God in selecting a life partner. God knows us better. He knows what is good for us. okay.Thanks. okay.Thanks. 3 Likes

Congratulations on dating abroad guy...That shows a gold digger you are...also understand you dont know what you want in life at 27. By 30 you will be just a wash cos guys of 33 below cant settle down with a babe of 30....thats a stark reality....for obvious reasons.....the made guys you will have then will be in the shoot of 40.....so Gold digger decide if you wanna settle down and rough it with a man after ur heart or keep hoping on abroad guy and keep digging.....as far as am concerned,you are not dating anyone....dont come here to cry...he broke my heart....cos sex is the only valuable stuff you have shown you possess 19 Likes 2 Shares

so I should sleep with him because I'm 27?

He just want your cookie and if you think he deserves it, give am.



And at 27 you should be looking towards a serious relationship and not some sugar daddy trying to inject you. He just want your cookie and if you think he deserves it, give am.And at 27 you should be looking towards a serious relationship and not some sugar daddy trying to inject you. 3 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations on dating abroad guy...That shows a gold digger you are...also understand you dont know what you want in life at 27. By 30 you will be just a wash cos guys of 33 below cant settle down with a babe of 30....thats a stark reality....for obvious reasons.....the made guys you will have then will be in the shoot of 40.....so Gold digger decide if you wanna settle down and rough it with a man after ur heart or keep hoping on abroad guy and keep digging.....as far as am concerned,you are not dating anyone....dont come here to cry...he broke my heart....cos sex is the only valuable stuff you have shown you possess Stop being too harsh on her.

She is here for advice. Stop being too harsh on her.She is here for advice. 9 Likes

My Girl Hold On To What You Believe No Sex!!! The Doctor Guy Got No Love For You, God Got You Never Forget.

The Mr. Right Is On The Way Keep Praying Girl.. It Doesn't Matter If You're 30 Just Do Shits you Believe... 3 Likes

Congratulations on dating abroad guy...That shows a gold digger you are...also understand you dont know what you want in life at 27. By 30 you will be just a wash cos guys of 33 below cant settle down with a babe of 30....thats a stark reality....for obvious reasons.....the made guys you will have then will be in the shoot of 40.....so Gold digger decide if you wanna settle down and rough it with a man after ur heart or keep hoping on abroad guy and keep digging.....as far as am concerned,you are not dating anyone....dont come here to cry...he broke my heart....cos sex is the only valuable stuff you have shown you possess

Abeg shift one corner. cos someone is abroad means they can't be dated? What is so big about the abroad that you tagged her a gold digger ? Is abroad heaven? Your way of reasoning is very low if I may say. People find love across continents it doesn't mean it is done for money.



Jeeez, such a mentality you have! Abeg shift one corner. cos someone is abroad means they can't be dated? What is so big about the abroad that you tagged her a gold digger ? Is abroad heaven? Your way of reasoning is very low if I may say. People find love across continents it doesn't mean it is done for money.Jeeez, such a mentality you have! 35 Likes 1 Share





Abeg shift one corner. cos someone is abroad means they can't be dated? What is so big about the abroad that you tagged her a gold digger ? Is abroad heaven? Your way of reasoning is very low if I may say. People find love across continents it doesn't mean it is done for money.



Jeeez, such a mentality you have! Congrats on your waiting and wishful thinking the guy is waiting for you as well. Hoes everywhere.....funny enough every babe have expiry date......and keep hoping the guy will surely be throtling back and forth cos of some round of sex with a village babe like una..I collected his contact from his sister and cos he is abroad,we are now dating and he promised to be back by easter 2018,by then I will be 28. What if I dont like his personality traits too,I can manage cos he just returned and I dont care what he does there....and so on till I clock 30 and keep on hoping to have the right guy....my dear if your dream in life is to marry,you better find that man closest to ur reach and start building the rough edges with him...else keep thinking you possess gold under ur pants till you expire by mere wishful thinking....my 1kobo advice though... 12 Likes





You're a b***tch You are dating two guys at the same time??You're a b***tch 6 Likes

lady u are funny ooo. u want to kill two men with one stone...u can't have the two for ursef...it's either u have one or u lose the two....stop having plan A and B...stick with a guy...once u can't stick with a guy their will be loss of interest with one of the guys because u can't love both the same way....I pray u wont use Ur husband as a boyfriend and dump him because of selfishness and self Interest..... 4 Likes

i congratulate you 4 dating two guys @ once, u shud be called mama d mama cos na u b d original slay mama.

now to my advice, the doctor just wanna Bleep u ni o, if u carry your towtow go meet am na u sabi. as for the other guy there are two things involved.... 3 Likes