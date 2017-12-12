₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by contactmorak: 12:28pm
A heartbroken Kenyan wife, Alicia Ann, has taken to Facebook to expose and caution a lady who has been flirting and sending underwear photos to her husband.
Posting the screenshot of her husband's conversation with the lady, the worried wife says the coquette lady is planning to have sex with her husband on their matrimonial bed.
See her post below...
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by contactmorak: 12:28pm
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by policy12: 12:35pm
Hmmm blame ur randy husband,if you chase this away what of those one you don't know?
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 12:36pm
Na wa for dis man, so e no fit clear the chat. Bad market for the girl
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by Eggcelent(m): 12:37pm
Another Side Of Mobile Communication.
These Things Were before Mobile Communication Devices Came Into Prominence.
However, Issues Like This Were Not Everyday Gist Items
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by Lomprico2: 12:42pm
Wife fine nah!
Some men eh!
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by hooklover: 12:48pm
That y is not good for a lady to go through a mans chat.
Men dont ur wife have access to ur phone.No matter her intimidation or love talk or are we not one .
They are all gimmicks to trick you and v ur contacts..
Like cat they will miss interpret all ur conversation.
I am talking from experience.
If she can't stay let her go..
I repeat never let ur woman access ur phone to avoid stories that touch.
Amazingly if u are trick with ur phone the lady will learn to c u as a no nonsense man.
If she insist u are cheating tell her u are not and if she cannot trust u she should go.....
I am strick with my phone and ladies respect me for that...
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by ceezarhh(m): 12:51pm
...some men sha!...so he's smashing those two beautiful ladies...
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by TheHistorian(m): 10:18pm
Some married women and unparalleled gullibility.
Will this stop her husband from future promiscuity?
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 10:20pm
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by fxjunkie(m): 10:20pm
Kenya again!?
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 10:21pm
Was the man saving the pictures use as collateral to collect money from the bank?
But man stop flirting or cheating...
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 10:21pm
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by zarakay(f): 10:22pm
Useless women everywhere
|Re: Kenyan Wife Exposes Lady Who Sent Underwear Photos To Her Husband (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 10:22pm
nawa oo
