|Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by LukeSkywalker78(m): 4:09pm On Dec 12
I had this girlfriend sometime ago. Then three months AGo we broke up because she complained about me not giving her enough attention. My wingman told me not to fall all over her like a puppy always at her beck and call but I guess I kinda overdid it and because of this she disgraced me publicly once so this triggered our breakup.
Now we are both talking to each other again and she told me that she would like our relationship back.Should I accept or not??
P.S... She tries her best to keep her relationship status a secret and I have a new girlfriend but she's the proud and sophisticated type and I don't like her that much.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Pusyiter(m): 4:12pm On Dec 12
Bros, your answer is in your question. Search yourself, you know what you want.
15 Likes
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by kimbraa(f): 4:18pm On Dec 12
Two things are involved when you take an ex back. Your relationship may be better than what it was before the breakup or worse after igniting some old flames. The decision is yours to make.
10 Likes
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Daniel2289(m): 4:18pm On Dec 12
Bro.. there's always a room for second chance. But since u said u don't love her. I will advice u just let her be.
If not, I see BREAKUP the second time.
2 Likes
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Daniel2289(m): 4:21pm On Dec 12
kimbraa:Where am having problem with him. is that he don't like the girl. Don't u feel if they come together, they will breakup again Because there is no love.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by kimbraa(f): 4:26pm On Dec 12
Daniel2289:I think the one he doesn't like that much is his new girlfriend.
9 Likes
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by KreativGenius: 4:31pm On Dec 12
LukeSkywalker78:
Are the factors that triggered the breakup still there?..
You need to evaluate everything that triggered the breakup first, make amendments in yourself and in her...If amendments are addressed,it's a starting point. Think deep, the answer's in you ! Any form of reconciliation without addressing what triggered the breakup is a waste of time
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Daniel2289(m): 4:39pm On Dec 12
kimbraa:Oh!!! u are right.
I think he knows the two more than us here. So, he should choose.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by tempest01(m): 4:40pm On Dec 12
The next breakup is in the next issue or argument, you'all have done it before, you can as well do it again.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by KreativGenius: 4:43pm On Dec 12
tempest01:
I disagree. Truely repentant people are the best to tag with... It boils down to fixing the incompatibilities that shocked their connection, that's all !
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by ouzo1(m): 4:47pm On Dec 12
kimbraa:
Like the way u always reason... It's a rare gift, keep it up
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by tosyne2much(m): 4:52pm On Dec 12
OP, even our God is the God of second chance so why can't you accept someone that asked for a second chance?
Jokes apart, you never know wetin you dey find OP.. E be like say make I knock ya head
1 Like
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by KreativGenius: 4:54pm On Dec 12
tosyne2much:
Abi na Tosin, repentant people are the best people in life..I don't joke with em... they become fine-tuned and better equipped for anything they stand against
1 Like
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by LukeSkywalker78(m): 5:06pm On Dec 12
Well she seems quite repentant to me because she once asked me why we broke up in the first place. But my new gf is an ajebutter girl. She is less Conservative than my ex. In other. words she is more blended than ma ex. She's also loaded which quite relieves my wallet account
KreativGenius:
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by KreativGenius: 5:07pm On Dec 12
LukeSkywalker78:
Yes @ she has changed. I agree with you, but then he also has issues in the past relationship, considering it takes two to tangle, whatever the flaws or issues that causes tension, he has a fair share of wrongs, fixing should start with him..oh you're the oP pardon my pronoun usage. Take her back...
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by kimbraa(f): 5:09pm On Dec 12
ouzo1:Thanks.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Blizzy9ja: 5:17pm On Dec 12
It can never be the same again
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by tempest01(m): 5:26pm On Dec 12
KreativGenius:
two sides to a coin....it can swing both ways
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by KreativGenius: 5:28pm On Dec 12
tempest01:
Telll him... your mental posture's too much to the negative sir
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by banre(m): 5:37pm On Dec 12
it's okay to go back into the relationship, i and my ex broke up and got bk together more than 3 times (i mean serious breakups o) b4 we finally called it quits .
so i think u should giv it a try.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Rolex67(f): 6:36pm On Dec 12
It depends on what led to the breakup.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Thegamingorca(m): 6:38pm On Dec 12
Yes oh. Ur relationship should be strictly fwb
Sexx is permitted
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by LukeSkywalker78(m): 7:24pm On Dec 12
This matter just got to a whole new dimension guys. My friend{not the wingman} is already hitting on her. H e told mme today and I was so suprised and angry just about when I thought it was getting somewhere. Anyways I told him sha about the recent happenings and he told me that he just wants to bleep the girl and since she's ma ex that I shouldn't be bothered. It wa s so upsetting cuz even me had not tried to sleep with her. It felt so arkward.
1 Like
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by ChiefPiiko(m): 7:26pm On Dec 12
Be with the person that's proud of you, let your ex go, you are on to something better
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by Thegamingorca(m): 7:27pm On Dec 12
ChiefPiiko:
Taaah
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by mediocre(m): 8:20pm On Dec 12
Its never a good idea to get back with an ex, but if the issues that led to the break up have been well addressed, then i guess you could try again. But most likely you guys will break up again and the vicious cycle will continue
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by tosyne2much(m): 10:25pm On Dec 12
KreativGenius:Baba no be so oooo
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by FitnessDoctor: 10:41pm On Dec 12
no. a breakup means I can live without you and if someone can live without you then whenever there is a problem in the relationship, there is a higher chance of breaking up rather than solving that problem because I can live without you
1 Like
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by hotspec(m): 10:42pm On Dec 12
It's good now. Just to prove how stewpd either of u is.
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by judecares1: 10:42pm On Dec 12
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by kulrunsman79(m): 10:43pm On Dec 12
Yes and No
|Re: Is It Reasonable To Accept Your Ex Back For A Relationship? by MrMoney007: 10:43pm On Dec 12
There's nothing like an Ex, many of us have done worse to our parents while growing up, did they tag us 'ex-children'?
If you're emotional, you're still a kid. If your Ex is reformed and there is vacancy, take them back. If they messes up again work on it.
1 Like
