I had this girlfriend sometime ago. Then three months AGo we broke up because she complained about me not giving her enough attention. My wingman told me not to fall all over her like a puppy always at her beck and call but I guess I kinda overdid it and because of this she disgraced me publicly once so this triggered our breakup.

Now we are both talking to each other again and she told me that she would like our relationship back.Should I accept or not??



P.S... She tries her best to keep her relationship status a secret and I have a new girlfriend but she's the proud and sophisticated type and I don't like her that much.

Bros, your answer is in your question. Search yourself, you know what you want. 15 Likes

Two things are involved when you take an ex back. Your relationship may be better than what it was before the breakup or worse after igniting some old flames. The decision is yours to make. 10 Likes

Bro.. there's always a room for second chance. But since u said u don't love her. I will advice u just let her be.

If not, I see BREAKUP the second time. 2 Likes

kimbraa:

Two things are involved when you take an ex back. Your relationship may be better than what it was before the breakup or worse after igniting some old flames. The decision is yours to make. Where am having problem with him. is that he don't like the girl. Don't u feel if they come together, they will breakup again Because there is no love. Where am having problem with him. is that he don't like the girl. Don't u feel if they come together, they will breakup againBecause there is no love.

Daniel2289:



Where am having problem with him. is that he don't like the girl. Don't u feel if they come together, they will breakup again Because there is no love. I think the one he doesn't like that much is his new girlfriend. I think the one he doesn't like that much is his new girlfriend. 9 Likes

LukeSkywalker78:

Are the factors that triggered the breakup still there?..



You need to evaluate everything that triggered the breakup first, make amendments in yourself and in her...If amendments are addressed,it's a starting point. Think deep, the answer's in you ! Any form of reconciliation without addressing what triggered the breakup is a waste of time Are the factors that triggered the breakup still there?..You need to evaluate everything that triggered the breakup first, make amendments in yourself and in her...If amendments are addressed,it's a starting point. Think deep, the answer's in you ! Any form of reconciliation without addressing what triggered the breakup is a waste of time 2 Likes 1 Share

kimbraa:

I think the one he doesn't like that much is his new girlfriend. Oh!!! u are right.

I think he knows the two more than us here. So, he should choose. Oh!!! u are right.I think he knows the two more than us here. So, he should choose.

The next breakup is in the next issue or argument, you'all have done it before, you can as well do it again.

tempest01:

The next breakup is in the next issue or argument, you'all have done it before, you can as well do it again.

I disagree. Truely repentant people are the best to tag with... It boils down to fixing the incompatibilities that shocked their connection, that's all ! I disagree. Truely repentant people are the best to tag with... It boils down to fixing the incompatibilities that shocked their connection, that's all !

kimbraa:

Two things are involved when you take an ex back. Your relationship may be better than what it was before the breakup or worse after igniting some old flames. The decision is yours to make.



Like the way u always reason... It's a rare gift, keep it up Like the way u always reason... It's a rare gift, keep it up

OP, even our God is the God of second chance so why can't you accept someone that asked for a second chance?



Jokes apart, you never know wetin you dey find OP.. E be like say make I knock ya head 1 Like

tosyne2much:

OP, even our God is the God of second chance so why can't you accept that your ex?



Jokes apart, you never know wetin you dey find OP.. E be like say make I knock ya head



Abi na Tosin, repentant people are the best people in life..I don't joke with em... they become fine-tuned and better equipped for anything they stand against Abi na Tosin, repentant people are the best people in life..I don't joke with em... they become fine-tuned and better equipped for anything they stand against 1 Like

KreativGenius:







Abi na Tosin, repentant people are the best people in life..I don't joke with em... they become fine-tuned and better equipped for anything they stand against Well she seems quite repentant to me because she once asked me why we broke up in the first place. But my new gf is an ajebutter girl. She is less Conservative than my ex. In other. words she is more blended than ma ex. She's also loaded which quite relieves my wallet account

LukeSkywalker78:

Well she seems quite repentant to me because she once asked me why we broke up in the first place. But my new gf is an ajebutter girl. She is less Conservative than my ex. In other. words she is more blended than ma ex. She's also loaded which quite relieves my wallet account



Yes @ she has changed. I agree with you, but then he also has issues in the past relationship, considering it takes two to tangle, whatever the flaws or issues that causes tension, he has a fair share of wrongs, fixing should start with him..oh you're the oP pardon my pronoun usage. Take her back... Yes @ she has changed. I agree with you, but then he also has issues in the past relationship, considering it takes two to tangle, whatever the flaws or issues that causes tension, he has a fair share of wrongs, fixing should start with him..oh you're the oP pardon my pronoun usage. Take her back...

ouzo1:







Like the way u always reason... It's a rare gift, keep it up Thanks. Thanks.

It can never be the same again

KreativGenius:





I disagree. Truely repentant people are the best to tag with... It boils down to fixing the incompatibilities that shocked their connection, that's all !

two sides to a coin....it can swing both ways two sides to a coin....it can swing both ways

tempest01:





two sides to a coin....it can swing both ways



Telll him... your mental posture's too much to the negative sir Telll him... your mental posture's too much to the negative sir

.

so i think u should giv it a try. it's okay to go back into the relationship, i and my ex broke up and got bk together more than 3 times (i mean serious breakups o) b4 we finally called it quitsso i think u should giv it a try.

It depends on what led to the breakup.

Yes oh. Ur relationship should be strictly fwb



Sexx is permitted

e told mme today and I was so suprised and angry just about when I thought it was getting somewhere. Anyways I told him sha about the recent happenings and he told me that he just wants to bleep the girl and since she's ma ex that I shouldn't be bothered. It wa s so upsetting cuz even me had not tried to sleep with her. It felt so arkward. This matter just got to a whole new dimension guys. My friend{not the wingman} is already hitting on her. He told mme today and I was so suprised and angry just about when I thought it was getting somewhere. Anyways I told him sha about the recent happenings and he told me that he just wants to bleep the girl and since she's ma ex that I shouldn't be bothered. It wa s so upsetting cuz even me had not tried to sleep with her. It felt so arkward. 1 Like

Be with the person that's proud of you, let your ex go, you are on to something better

ChiefPiiko:

Be with the person that's proud of you, let your ex go, you are on to something better



Taaah Taaah

Its never a good idea to get back with an ex, but if the issues that led to the break up have been well addressed, then i guess you could try again. But most likely you guys will break up again and the vicious cycle will continue

KreativGenius:







Abi na Tosin, repentant people are the best people in life.. I don't joke with em... they become fine-tuned and better equipped for anything they stand against Baba no be so oooo Baba no be so oooo

no. a breakup means I can live without you and if someone can live without you then whenever there is a problem in the relationship, there is a higher chance of breaking up rather than solving that problem because I can live without you 1 Like

It's good now. Just to prove how stewpd either of u is.

Yes and No