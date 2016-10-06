Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / ‘Where Is The $65bn Obasanjo Left In Excess Crude Account?’ Amaechi Fires At GEJ (4592 Views)

Airforce Fires At Canoes Conveying Stolen Oil, Barges Explode (Video) / Excess Crude Account Now $2.26bn – FG / Governors In Abuja To Persuade Buhari To Share Excess Crude Funds (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





This comes less than a week after the minister said the time to stop blaming Jonathan had come.



Speaking with NAN in Lagos, Amaechi said former President Olusegun Obasanjo left $65 billion in the excess crude account but it was frittered away.



WHAT IS EXCESS CRUDE ACCOUNT?



It is an account used to save oil revenues above an amount derived from a defined benchmark price. ECA was established in 2004. Its objective is primarily to protect planned budgets against shortfalls due to volatile crude oil prices.

Amaechi said the wastage in the PDP era was alarming.



“When Obasanjo was leaving, he left about 65 billion dollars in the excess crude account, but this money was frittered away and we wonder where the money is,” he said.



“As at then, the price of crude oil during the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration hovered around 140 dollars with this, they did not leave anything for the incoming government.



“With that kind of money, we should be thinking of connecting Nigeria through rail system. The rail between Ibadan to Kano would have been completed.



“Also the rail gauge between Port Harcourt to Maiduguri and Lagos to Calabar, but all the excess crude money was frittered away, we need to ask questions.”



Amaechi said his pursuit for change made him to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He added that he would have used his position as the then chairman of PDP governors’ forum to fight the situation but he felt there was a need to cross over to APC because of his belief in President Muhammadu Buhari.



“I moved from PDP to APC because I am tired of what is happening in the party, I have the option to stay because of my position as the chairman of the governors then,” he said.



“I can use my position to fight them (PDP) and get what I want because I believe Nigeria was not going in the right direction by then.



“My attention and belief shifted to Buhari which was the viable alternative, I believe in the change mantra because it is the only way to improve on what is on ground.



“He has not disappointed because the economy is now back on track and is growing. This is evident in the current prices of food items because it’s getting lower.”



Amaechi said that prices of food would further crash because of the efforts of the government at making the country self-sufficient in food production.



“With the change going on, the price will further crash because before this government came in, the price were soaring because we were importing food items, things we can grow here,” he said.



“Now the policy of government is working which banned the importation of rice, the price is now about N16,000, but before now, we are importing about N3 billion worth of rice.



“Before now too, we were importing another N3 billion worth of poultry products, we are importing tomatoes but with the ban, we are now concentrating on our local production.



“Many states in the northern part of the country are now growing rice in large quantities though by right, the south-south geo-political zone should be doing that because they are the ones in the swampy area.”



https://www.thecable.ng/wheres-65bn-obj-left-excess-crude-account-amaechi-fires-another-shot-gej/amp?__twitter_impression=true Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has fired yet another shot at former President Goodluck Jonathan.This comes less than a week after the minister said the time to stop blaming Jonathan had come.Speaking with NAN in Lagos, Amaechi said former President Olusegun Obasanjo left $65 billion in the excess crude account but it was frittered away.“When Obasanjo was leaving, he left about 65 billion dollars in the excess crude account, but this money was frittered away and we wonder where the money is,” he said.“With that kind of money, we should be thinking of connecting Nigeria through rail system. The rail between Ibadan to Kano would have been completed.Amaechi said his pursuit for change made him to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).He added that he would have used his position as the then chairman of PDP governors’ forum to fight the situation but he felt there was a need to cross over to APC because of his belief in President Muhammadu Buhari.“I moved from PDP to APC because I am tired of what is happening in the party, I have the option to stay because of my position as the chairman of the governors then,” he said.“I can use my position to fight them (PDP) and get what I want because I believe Nigeria was not going in the right direction by then.“My attention and belief shifted to Buhari which was the viable alternative, I believe in the change mantra because it is the only way to improve on what is on ground.“He has not disappointed because the economy is now back on track and is growing. This is evident in the current prices of food items because it’s getting lower.”Amaechi said that prices of food would further crash because of the efforts of the government at making the country self-sufficient in food production.“With the change going on, the price will further crash because before this government came in, the price were soaring because we were importing food items, things we can grow here,” he said.“Now the policy of government is working which banned the importation of rice, the price is now about N16,000, but before now, we are importing about N3 billion worth of rice.“Before now too, we were importing another N3 billion worth of poultry products, we are importing tomatoes but with the ban, we are now concentrating on our local production.“Many states in the northern part of the country are now growing rice in large quantities though by right, the south-south geo-political zone should be doing that because they are the ones in the swampy area.” 6 Likes 3 Shares





While some will begin to refresh Reno OMockery Twitter handle to see if there is anything they can use to console themselves.... Useless Zombies! Expect the useless IPOB pigs, who only two days, were praising Amachi and welcoming him to their corrupt and devilish party , to come and rain abuses on him for daring to question their Corrupt ogogoro Drunkard Hero!While some will begin to refresh Reno OMockery Twitter handle to see if there is anything they can use to console themselves.... Useless Zombies! 23 Likes 9 Shares

3 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala 3 Likes 2 Shares



Then u should be asking the Late Yaradua dt Question If Obj left 65b as u say....Then u should be asking the Late Yaradua dt Question 59 Likes 4 Shares

Jonathan didn't takeover directly from obasanjo. Ameachi what have you achieved as a transport minister in 3yrs? You no get shame? 55 Likes 3 Shares

Ameachi thought we forgot how he championed the governor forum during his tenure as a chairman of the forum, forcing the government of gej to share the fund? I remembered then the governors went to court to challenge the govt and the court declared the account illegal. Ngozi tried so hard to sustained the account but no way.

earlier he focus on his ministry better for all of us. as it is today, no minister is performing and Nigerians are really suffering 63 Likes 3 Shares

Has Ameachi become senile ? has he forgotten how he championed a court case forcing GEJ to share the money to Amechi and his band of thieving govs 44 Likes 7 Shares

Not true. According to NOI, OBJ left 43.13 billion USD and

the amount is a gross total of the CBN external reserve, excess crude account and FG savings.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2015/01/55bn-got-wrong-fg-replies-obasanjo/amp/



Respect to Yar'adua. He is one of the most respected presidents we have had so far. But then, we had so much revenue that the CBN external reserve rose from 31billion USD to 62b USD because oil was selling around 147usd per barrel. What then happened to the reserve after the Yar Adua's demise? What got it deplicted?



Your guess is as good as mine. 17 Likes 3 Shares

My research shows that OBJ left ~$42B in the reserves. This grew to ~$62B in September 2008, thanks to oil price hitting an ATH of $147/bbl in June 2008.

---

Unfortunately, the Global Financial Crisis had set in and oil price began a steady downtrend, getting as low as $38/bbl in 2009. It became imperative for the CBN to use part of the reserves to defend the Naira.

---

By the time late president Yar'Adua took Ill and was flown to Saudi Arabia in Nov 2009, the Reserves stood at ~$42B (avg oil price ~$75/bbl). By the time GEJ was sworn in as president in May 2010, the reserves had gone lower to ~$38B (avg oil price was $76/bbl). By Dec 2010, the reserves had gone even lower to ~$32B. By this time, the average oil price had gone up to ~$91/bbl. By the time GEJ left office in May 2015, the reserves stood at ~28B (avg oil price ~$50/bbl).

---

As at November 2017, the FR is standing at ~$35B (up by ~$7B). This not withstanding the fact that 2017 avg oil price is same as at 2015 avg price (~$50/bbl). When one considers that oil price initially went as low as $28/bbl in Jan 2016, then this feat becomes even more commendable.

---

The above figures are facts freely available on the Internet. 19 Likes 5 Shares

Saao:

Ameachi thought we forgot how he championed the governor forum during his tenure as a chairman of the forum, forcing the government of gej to share the fund? I remembered then the governors went to court to challenge the govt and the court declared the account illegal. Ngozi tried so hard to sustained the account but no way.

earlier he focus on his ministry better for all of us. as it is today, no minister is performing and Nigerians are really suffering The arguement that it was the governors' forum that made the FG share the money makes no sense cos



1. Did you bother to ask why the governors sued the FG? Was it not cos they found out that the FG was actually making withdrawals from the ECA that theu decided to share it?





2. What did the FG do with their share of the money? Where was it uses? The arguement that it was the governors' forum that made the FG share the money makes no sense cos1. Did you bother to ask why the governors sued the FG? Was it not cos they found out that the FG was actually making withdrawals from the ECA that theu decided to share it?2. What did the FG do with their share of the money? Where was it uses? 16 Likes 3 Shares

He added that he would have used his position as the then chairman of PDP governors’ forum to fight the situation but he felt there was a need to cross over to APC because of his belief in President Muhammadu Buhari.

He Was Promised The VP Slot in APC but He was Never Given, and having Ran His Dirty Mouth all over the Place, there was no way back for Him.

He Was Simply Used and will soon be Dumped for Good. He Was Promised The VP Slot in APC but He was Never Given, and having Ran His Dirty Mouth all over the Place, there was no way back for Him.He Was Simply Used and will soon be Dumped for Good. 13 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:

Has Ameachi become senile ? has he forgotten how he championed a court case forcing GEJ to share the money to Amechi and his band of thieving govs I don't think so. Read his account below.



"The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that then serving governors requested the sharing of money from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime because it was not properly managed.

According to the former Rivers State governor, “I heard Mrs Okonjo-Iweala say that in the past administration, governors were unwilling to save; she is 30 percent correct and 70 percent incorrect.



In 2009, we had an economic crisis so President Yar’adua put $1billion in the economy so no one felt the crisis. I can’t remember what was left in that account, the excess crude account.

During Goodluck Jonathan, every month when the governors went for the economic council meeting, the amount in the account kept dropping. If we asked about what happened to the money, the response we got was that the president approved for it to be spent.

So we said can we please share this money because the rate at which it was going, the president would have continually approved $1billion to spend and we won’t know what we are spending for and they won’t give us an account. So we told the vice president and the minister for finance that there was a need for us to share part of this money and we began to agitate. They now agreed to share part of the money and they did"



Not justifying his claims though.

www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2016/10/06/ex-governors-insisted-jonathan-shared-oil-savings-amaechi/amp/ I don't think so. Read his account below."The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that then serving governors requested the sharing of money from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime because it was not properly managed.According to the former Rivers State governor, “I heard Mrs Okonjo-Iweala say that in the past administration, governors were unwilling to save; she is 30 percent correct and 70 percent incorrect.In 2009, we had an economic crisis so President Yar’adua put $1billion in the economy so no one felt the crisis. I can’t remember what was left in that account, the excess crude account.During Goodluck Jonathan, every month when the governors went for the economic council meeting, the amount in the account kept dropping. If we asked about what happened to the money, the response we got was that the president approved for it to be spent.So we said can we please share this money because the rate at which it was going, the president would have continually approved $1billion to spend and we won’t know what we are spending for and they won’t give us an account. So we told the vice president and the minister for finance that there was a need for us to share part of this money and we began to agitate. They now agreed to share part of the money and they did"Not justifying his claims though. 8 Likes

verygudbadguy:

Not true. According to NOI, OBJ left 43.13 billion USD and

the amount is a gross total of the CBN external reserve, excess crude account and FG savings.



Respect to Yar'adua. He is one of the most respected presidents we have had so far. But then, we had so much revenue that the CBN external reserve rose from 31billion USD to 62b USD because oil was selling around 147usd per barrel. What then happened to the reserve after the Yar Adua's demise? What got it deplicted?



Your guess is as good as mine.

Jonathan.



The man would finish one whole Johnny Walker (platinum label) and excess crude account at one sitting. 12 Likes 4 Shares

Why say $65 billion when you can ask for $150 billion?



Abookis are just looting nigeria and using GEJ this or that to distract our people. 7 Likes

ChimaAgbalajob:

Why say $65 billion when you can ask for $150 billion?



Abookis are just looting nigeria and using GEJ this or that to distract our people.

The Thing Tire Me, most especially the transgendered Op, GEJ that left well over Two years ago and they are still talking about him, in fact come 2019, he will still be their Campaign Slogan. what a Shame. The Thing Tire Me, most especially the transgendered Op, GEJ that left well over Two years ago and, in fact come 2019, he will still be their Campaign Slogan. what a Shame. 12 Likes

It was shared among the governor which was headed by you(Amaechi) and the 3 tiers of government 6 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:

Expect the useless IPOB pigs, who only two days, were praising Amachi and welcoming him to their corrupt and devilish party , to come and rain abuses on him for daring to question their Corrupt ogogoro Drunkard Hero!



While some will begin to refresh Reno OMockery Twitter handle to see if there is anything they can use to console themselves.... Useless Zombies!



You better get a life and not sir prematurely because of Buhari that does not care if you exist.Either him nor any member of his family get sick today,they will be flown abroad for better treatment,should it be you short fall of same,doubt if you will be able to afford a private hospital in Nigeria.



Get a life,the energy you use in supporting Buhari day and night can be use to achieve tangible things in your life



Ever since have known you in this forum,you have never open a thread to condemn how fulani herdsman are killing people nor any comment of yours to criticize their action.

Nigerians are dying daily of hunger,nothin is working in this country.Citizens keep committing suicide on daily basis due to hunger and all you do is to keep praising the old useless leader you voted for.



Jonathan was corrupt,yes he was corrupt no doubt.Arrest him,take him to court and let the court decide.Is almost 3 years now,i can't pin-point any difference in this country,no light,no good road,no infrastructure,no job...nothin dey work!!!!



Look at the recent release budget,check out figures allocated for VP feeding,is he a glutton?Check the one allocated for Abuja clinic.We keep hearing billions daily and dont know how they use it



Plz let this be the last time you will open a useless thread fighting in support for the useless old man that want to be president by all means without having iota of any leadership skill in his brain. You better get a life and not sir prematurely because of Buhari that does not care if you exist.Either him nor any member of his family get sick today,they will be flown abroad for better treatment,should it be you short fall of same,doubt if you will be able to afford a private hospital in Nigeria.Get a life,the energy you use in supporting Buhari day and night can be use to achieve tangible things in your lifeEver since have known you in this forum,you have never open a thread to condemn how fulani herdsman are killing people nor any comment of yours to criticize their action.Nigerians are dying daily of hunger,nothin is working in this country.Citizens keep committing suicide on daily basis due to hunger and all you do is to keep praising the old useless leader you voted for.Jonathan was corrupt,yes he was corrupt no doubt.Arrest him,take him to court and let the court decide.Is almost 3 years now,i can't pin-point any difference in this country,no light,no good road,no infrastructure,no job...nothin dey work!!!!Look at the recent release budget,check out figures allocated for VP feeding,is he a glutton?Check the one allocated for Abuja clinic.We keep hearing billions daily and dont know how they use itPlz let this be the last time you will open a useless thread fighting in support for the useless old man that want to be president by all means without having iota of any leadership skill in his brain. 12 Likes

Blizzy9ja:

It was shared among the governor which was headed by you(Amaechi) and the 3 tiers of government Foreign Reserve are never shared to states, they are managed exclusively by the Federal Government through the CBN. What you are trying to refer to is the Excess Crude Account (ECA) which is different from the subject of discourse here. Foreign Reserve are never shared to states, they are managed exclusively by the Federal Government through the CBN. What you are trying to refer to is the Excess Crude Account (ECA) which is different from the subject of discourse here. 4 Likes

bedspread:

If Obj left 65b as u say.... Then u should be asking the Late Yaradua dt Question

1 Like

verygudbadguy:



I don't think so. Read his account below.



"The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has disclosed that then serving governors requested the sharing of money from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, during ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime because it was not properly managed.

According to the former Rivers State governor, “I heard Mrs Okonjo-Iweala say that in the past administration, governors were unwilling to save; she is 30 percent correct and 70 percent incorrect.



In 2009, we had an economic crisis so President Yar’adua put $1billion in the economy so no one felt the crisis. I can’t remember what was left in that account, the excess crude account.

During Goodluck Jonathan, every month when the governors went for the economic council meeting, the amount in the account kept dropping. If we asked about what happened to the money, the response we got was that the president approved for it to be spent.

So we said can we please share this money because the rate at which it was going, the president would have continually approved $1billion to spend and we won’t know what we are spending for and they won’t give us an account. So we told the vice president and the minister for finance that there was a need for us to share part of this money and we began to agitate. They now agreed to share part of the money and they did"



Not justifying his claims though.

www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2016/10/06/ex-governors-insisted-jonathan-shared-oil-savings-amaechi/amp/ means amaechi ensured that was the eca account was shared between the Fg, SG and lg means amaechi ensured that was the eca account was shared between the Fg, SG and lg

That man was a . . .

why is buhari accumulating foreign reserve while nigeria is dieing of hunger?





WHO FOREIGN RESERVE EPP? 1 Like 1 Share

Rogue Amaechi should start by telling us about the $1.9 Billion in a Minnesota bank with his name on it.

Because corrupt Buhari doesn't investigate his friends and allies doesn't mean we don't remember.

We know who is the bigger thief, the biggest thief. 5 Likes 1 Share

tit:

why is buhari accumulating foreign reserve while nigeria is dieing of hunger?





WHO FOREIGN RESERVE EPP? Who foreign reservr epp?



Maybe you should ask Venezuela Who foreign reservr epp?Maybe you should ask Venezuela 5 Likes 2 Shares

ChimaAgbalajob:

Why say $65 billion when you can ask for $150 billion?

Abookis are just looting nigeria and using GEJ this or that to distract our people.

Don't mind the bloody liars who think that we are also members of their All Poverty Congress, APC zombie-nation.





Don't mind the bloody liars who think that we are also members of their All Poverty Congress, APC zombie-nation. 5 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

“As at then, the price of crude oil during the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration hovered around 140 dollars with this, they did not leave anything for the incoming government.

Firstly, oil was never at $140 anytime during Jonathan's five year federal administration.

Secondly, how can THEY leave anything when AmaeTHIEF and his 35 other governors were drawing down the ECA despite Jonathan's objections?

Can AmaeTHIEF tell us what he did with the trillions he received from the ECA apart from using it to finance barawo bubu's election



















FG, States, LGs Share N568.4 Billion for Oct

15 NOVEMBER 2013







Also, $1billion was proposed for distribution to complement shortfall in expected revenue." The $1billion is a compromise by the FG over its words in September not to augment shortfalls anymore.



Responding to the presentation, the chairman of the States Commissioners of Finance and Ebonyi State Commissioner of Finance, Mr Timothy Odaah, lamented that the statutory allocation was getting smaller and smaller. "It appears this is the worst in terms of returns. This is the least in allocations as far as this year is concerned. We are mourning the dearth of funds and this is a wakeup call for states and local governments to buoy up their internally generated revenue."



While appreciating the "magnanimity" of President Goodluck Jonathan to approve the $1billion from the excess crude account and to be shared among the federal, state and local governments, Odaah expressed disappointment with the returns made by the NNPC.



He said that the states had requested for $2bn to complement for the shortfall in revenue but got only $1billion. In September, Odaah and fellow commissioners had walked out of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) when the federal government said that the framework of the 2013 budget was no longer realistic and it won't augment shortfall in revenue. Odaah raised issues with the statutory allocations of previous months.



More from: http://allafrica.com/stories/201311150323.html Firstly, oil was never at $140 anytime during Jonathan's five year federal administration.Secondly, how can THEY leave anythingCan AmaeTHIEF tell us what he did with the trillions he received from the ECA apart from using it to finance barawo bubu's election 3 Likes

Mynd44:

Who foreign reservr epp?

Maybe you should ask Venezuela

Do you think that a wise parent will keep money in the bank as savings instead of sending his children to good schools, giving them food etc so they develop well to guarantee a better income flow in the future?





Do you think thatso they develop well to guarantee a better income flow in the future? 4 Likes

Bevista:

Foreign Reserve are never shared to states, they are managed exclusively by the Federal Government through the CBN. What you are trying to refer to is the Excess Crude Account (ECA) which is different from the subject of discourse here.

Are you thinking and writing about another thread?

This thread is clearly about:



‘where’s The $65bn OBJ Left In Excess Crude Account?’ Amaechi Fires At GEJ‘ Are you thinking and writing about another thread?This thread is clearly about:‘where’s The $65bn OBJAmaechi Fires At GEJ‘ 5 Likes

Mynd44:

The arguement that it was the governors' forum that made the FG share the money makes no sense cos



1. Did you bother to ask why the governors sued the FG? Was it not cos they found out that the FG was actually making withdrawals from the ECA that theu decided to share it?

We should get our historical facts right to avoid public embarrassment.

The governors, led by Ogbeni Ojuyobo JagaBandit with his Attorney General Yemi Osinbajo, sued the FG under Ebola Owu.



anonimi:

Tinubu Tackles FG, CBN On Excess Crude Oil Sales Account

Feb 22, 2001

















The Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday joined issues with the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CB N) over the recent face-off between the different tiers of government on the excess crude oil sales reserve account of US$ 1. 8 billion which is about N198 billion.



Expressing concern at the impression being created that the economy is rudderless, Tinubu argued that the central issue transcends the release or non-release of the fund into the Federation Account.



In his words: “The fundamental issues and principles at stake go much deeper. They are more broadly about the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution on one hand, and the need for cooperation and coordination in a true federal structure, as a basis for sustaining and strengthening our fledgling democracy on the other hand”.



Governor Tinubu disagreed with the CBN's position that release of the excess crude reserves to the states and local governments, though legitimate , would lead to inflation; cause a rundown of the nation's foreign reserves; weaken the exchange rate further and run counter to agreements reached with the IMF.



The Governor contended that "in a period of excess capacity and low purchasing power, there should not be undue inflationary pressures from an injection of funds into the economy. Instead, such a development should be beneficial to economic activity and growth, despite the fact that there are supply rigidities and inefficiencies which would limit the potential benefits”.



On the purported likely impact on foreign reserves, Tinubu argued that "in an import-dependent economy such as ours, it is inevitable that an upturn in the level of economic activity would engender a fall in foreign reserves. This is not necessarily a bad thing. Rather, it would be immoral to appear to be building up high foreign reserves in the midst of grinding poverty”.



He stressed further that if the N198 billion released is matched by an equivalent US$1.8 billion, there should not be a fall in the value of the Naira as the supply of dollars would be in place to match any increased demand”.



Tinubu also said it would be unfair for the federal government to agree unilaterally to commit revenues due to other tiers of government, to an agreement with the IMF or anyone else.



Attributing inflationary pressures in the economy largely to the federal government's overspending and printing of money to finance such expenditure, Tinubu said "It is hardly fair for the FGN to overspend and then seek to correct the inflationary effect on the economy by starving other tiers of government of their rightful funds”.



Stressing that there is no basis for CBN or any authority to flout the constitution and deny states and local governments their own share of the Federation Account, Tinubu noted that "the excess crude reserve account is itself an illegality, carried over from the military era, as there is no provision in the law or the constitution for federally - collected revenues to be diverted to such an account”.



Advocating constructive dialogue on the management of the economy Governor Tinubu said "it is time for us to sit down and dialogue about how to move from where we are now, to where we need to get to, while respecting true federalism in fiscal and other matters”.



From: http://asiwajubolatinubu.com/archives/news/2001/02/22/20010222N01.html We should get our historical facts right to avoid public embarrassment.The governors, led by Ogbeni Ojuyobo JagaBandit with his Attorney General Yemi Osinbajo, sued the FG under Ebola Owu. 2 Likes

Mynd44:

2. What did the FG do with their share of the money? Where was it uses?



- increase minimum wage to N18,000 from N7,500 by Jonathan



http://www.nairaland.com/440626/jonathan-decrees-minimum-wage-now



- 12 universities



http://www.nairaland.com/718143/president-goodluck-jonathan-approved-12





- fuel subsidies that 36 state governors and Jonathan wanted to deregulate in 2011/2012 but Buhari has removed quietly.



http://www.nairaland.com/776650/govs-okay-removal-fuel-subsidy...back





- rice/agricultural revolution

- almajiri schools

- running our embassies, army, navy, air force, federal ministries in 36 states plus FCT, customs, immigration, police, prisons etc.

- revival of railways









eazydon:



Jan 30, 2015



At my backyard in Aba. our own train over here is very real. 2 times in a day it vibrates the ground.











- 12 universities- almajiri schools- revival of railways 7 Likes