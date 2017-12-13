₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 1:57pm
Source : @yabaleftonline
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcpFX2vFN0w/?r=wa1
Now This is funny can't stop laughing if you've experienced this before I don't mind if you share with us
lalasticlala come and share yours too

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by KreativGenius: 1:58pm
lol

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by 2dice01: 1:58pm
Makeup and photo edit have been saving ladies

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by olihilistic(m): 2:00pm
Lmao
35k pure water money?
Bros the lie small small na...
The painess no gree you reason with your sense again..

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ClitoPen: 2:02pm
As he s talking from Yaba left, he needs to come over to the right to start meeting real ppl

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ClitoPen: 2:05pm
2dice01:Even with or without make up that ur lady meme looks scary, sick, uninviting and horrible.

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:05pm
ClitoPen:do you think it's not real?

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ClitoPen: 2:07pm
That babe manage fine sha but na horrible makeup spoil her show

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by samyfreshsmooth(m): 2:07pm
lmao
has happened to me before though
met this chick on da game room on 2go then........her english was impeccable and she sounded real smart and mature........most of all she was real pretty and had a dark glowing skin. (i love dark ladies)
we chatted for close to a year before agreeing to meet......we met and it turned out she was now fair courtsey of constant bleaching.....i totally lost interest after that cos though she really was smart in reality the fact that she felt insecure enough to bleach her dark skin just weak me
modified: the guy na goat.....35k pure water money my pen1s
na the money pain am so wey make am expose the lady like this
anyhow sha NAFDAC must confirm my future wife as original after thorough inspection before i marry

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by 2dice01: 2:08pm
ClitoPen:haba
Baba... You no even give am hope

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:10pm
samyfreshsmooth:bleached? Was she looking like a roasted plantain? Or something

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ogorwyne(f): 2:15pm
She isn't ugly at all. Her 'makedown' is what is making her look horrible.

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by samyfreshsmooth(m): 2:19pm
Berlyn1:
from dark to white
see below (thats not the lady though)

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:23pm
ogorwyne:make Down hahahaha
Lalasticlala comma share urs na

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Dimples129(f): 2:26pm
She's a pretty girl so I don't see his point.
#Eye_of_the_beholder

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:28pm
samyfreshsmooth:eleyi gidi gan oooo
hahaha if tats the case then its enough to weak a Man LOL

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by BruncleZuma: 2:30pm
All this small boys sef you spend only 35 tazand you dey cry like pikin...

|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by miqos02(m): 2:31pm
Sorri
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Caseless: 2:31pm
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Talk2Bella(f): 2:31pm
men and superficial things
biko is it the rice and turkey that's the 35k money no pain u but u carry the matter come SM
anyway, she's beautiful in fact very beautiful she just applied the make up wrongly
i had to come back and comment, may Amadioha fire his destiny, who is he to call her ugly? has he ever created anything in his miserable life? may he be visited with Ibi {swelling of the scrotum )

|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by tstx(m): 2:31pm
Ehya
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by conductor123(m): 2:31pm
Ladies are very deceitful in nature

|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Patented: 2:32pm
i think Nigger need Manual reset......why is he wailing.........
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by conductor123(m): 2:32pm
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by OboOlora(f): 2:32pm
TeamNoMakeUp
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by afbstrategies: 2:32pm
If that's her picture, then something is wrong with you because nothing is wrong with her. Why cover your own face, Mr Universe. There's nothing in the pictures shared, including his attire that would make him spend that kind of money.

|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by kuntash: 2:32pm
Why the privacy massacre ? did she force you to spend 35k on her?
since your fire didnt catch , why not just move on with your life?

|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by itsandi(m): 2:33pm
Lol. Sorry man
Take heart
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by hakeem4(m): 2:33pm
Sorry man!
That was how I hugged one babe and she left her complexion on my shirt

|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by oshe111(m): 2:34pm
Report Her To EFCC
Atlst let Magu face his mate
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by moscobabs(m): 2:34pm
You are pained yeye guy, did she make-up for her pussy?
|Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Jayson1: 2:34pm
35k? Pure water money? Lol.

