I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date

I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date

I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 1:57pm
Source : @yabaleftonline
https://www.instagram.com/p/BcpFX2vFN0w/?r=wa1


Now This is funny can't stop laughing if you've experienced this before I don't mind if you share with us cheesy

lalasticlala come and share yours too

1 Like

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by KreativGenius: 1:58pm
lol

3 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by 2dice01: 1:58pm
Makeup and photo edit have been saving ladies

6 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by olihilistic(m): 2:00pm
grin grin
Lmao
35k pure water money?
Bros the lie small small na...
The painess no gree you reason with your sense again..

44 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ClitoPen: 2:02pm
As he s talking from Yaba left, he needs to come over to the right to start meeting real ppl

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ClitoPen: 2:05pm
2dice01:
Makeup and photo edit have been saving ladies
grin Even with or without make up that ur lady meme looks scary, sick, uninviting and horrible.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:05pm
ClitoPen:
As he s talking from Yaba left, hmmm....come over to the right so that u start meeting real ppl
do you think it's not real?

2 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ClitoPen: 2:07pm
That babe manage fine sha but na horrible makeup spoil her show

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by samyfreshsmooth(m): 2:07pm
lmao cheesy cheesy


has happened to me before though


met this chick on da game room on 2go then........her english was impeccable and she sounded real smart and mature........most of all she was real pretty and had a dark glowing skin. (i love dark ladies)


we chatted for close to a year before agreeing to meet......we met and it turned out she was now fair courtsey of constant bleaching.....i totally lost interest after that cos though she really was smart in reality the fact that she felt insecure enough to bleach her dark skin just weak me embarassed


modified: the guy na goat.....35k pure water money my pen1s undecided

na the money pain am so wey make am expose the lady like this


anyhow sha NAFDAC must confirm my future wife as original after thorough inspection before i marry lipsrsealed

14 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by 2dice01: 2:08pm
ClitoPen:

grin Even with or without make up that ur lady meme looks scary, sick, uninviting and horrible.
haba
Baba... You no even give am hope grin

1 Like

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:10pm
samyfreshsmooth:
lmao cheesy cheesy


has happened to me before though


met this chick on da game room on 2go then........her english was impeccable and she sounded real smart and mature........most of all she was real pretty and had a dark glowing skin. (i love dark ladies)


we chatted for close to a year before agreeing to meet......we met and it turned out she was now fair courtsey of constant bleeching.....i totally lost interest after that cos though she really was smart in reality the fact that she felt insecure enough to bleech her dark skin just weak me embarassed
bleached? Was she looking like a roasted plantain? Or something undecided

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by ogorwyne(f): 2:15pm
She isn't ugly at all. Her 'makedown' is what is making her look horrible.

14 Likes 3 Shares

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by samyfreshsmooth(m): 2:19pm
Berlyn1:
bleached? Was she looking like a roasted plantain? Or something undecided

from dark to white


see below (thats not the lady though)

2 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:23pm
ogorwyne:
She isn't ugly at all. Her 'makedown' is what is making her look horrible.
make Down hahahaha




Lalasticlala comma share urs na undecided

4 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Dimples129(f): 2:26pm
She's a pretty girl so I don't see his point.

#Eye_of_the_beholder

2 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Berlyn1(f): 2:28pm
samyfreshsmooth:


from dark to white


see below (thats not the lady though)
eleyi gidi gan oooo


hahaha if tats the case then its enough to weak a Man LOL cheesy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by BruncleZuma: 2:30pm
grin grin grin grin

All this small boys sef you spend only 35 tazand you dey cry like pikin...

7 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by miqos02(m): 2:31pm
Sorri
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Caseless: 2:31pm
grin
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Talk2Bella(f): 2:31pm
grin grin grin grin grin

men and superficial things cheesy cheesy cheesy

biko is it the rice and turkey that's the 35k undecided money no pain u but u carry the matter come SM

anyway, she's beautiful in fact very beautiful she just applied the make up wrongly

i had to come back and comment, may Amadioha fire his destiny, who is he to call her ugly? has he ever created anything in his miserable life? may he be visited with Ibi grin grin grin grin {swelling of the scrotum angry)

8 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by tstx(m): 2:31pm
Ehya
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by conductor123(m): 2:31pm
Ladies are very deceitful in nature angry

1 Like

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Patented: 2:32pm
i think Nigger need Manual reset......why is he wailing.........
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by conductor123(m): 2:32pm
undecided

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by OboOlora(f): 2:32pm
TeamNoMakeUp
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by afbstrategies: 2:32pm
If that's her picture, then something is wrong with you because nothing is wrong with her. Why cover your own face, Mr Universe. There's nothing in the pictures shared, including his attire that would make him spend that kind of money. undecided

3 Likes

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by kuntash: 2:32pm
Why the privacy massacre ? did she force you to spend 35k on her?

since your fire didnt catch , why not just move on with your life?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by itsandi(m): 2:33pm
Lol. Sorry man
Take heart grin
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by hakeem4(m): 2:33pm
Sorry man!

That was how I hugged one babe and she left her complexion on my shirt

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by oshe111(m): 2:34pm
Report Her To EFCC



Atlst let Magu face his mate
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by moscobabs(m): 2:34pm
embarassed
You are pained yeye guy, did she make-up for her pussy?
Re: I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date by Jayson1: 2:34pm
35k? Pure water money? Lol.

1 Like

