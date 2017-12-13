Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date (17129 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcpFX2vFN0w/?r=wa1





Now This is funny can't stop laughing if you've experienced this before I don't mind if you share with us



lol 3 Likes

Makeup and photo edit have been saving ladies 6 Likes



Lmao

35k pure water money?

Bros the lie small small na...

As he s talking from Yaba left, he needs to come over to the right to start meeting real ppl 1 Like 2 Shares

Even with or without make up that ur lady meme looks scary, sick, uninviting and horrible.

do you think it's not real?

That babe manage fine sha but na horrible makeup spoil her show







has happened to me before though





met this chick on da game room on 2go then........her english was impeccable and she sounded real smart and mature........most of all she was real pretty and had a dark glowing skin. (i love dark ladies)





we chatted for close to a year before agreeing to meet......we met and it turned out she was now fair courtsey of constant bleaching.....i totally lost interest after that cos though she really was smart in reality the fact that she felt insecure enough to bleach her dark skin just weak me





modified: the guy na goat.....35k pure water money my pen1s



na the money pain am so wey make am expose the lady like this





haba

Baba... You no even give am hope

lmao





has happened to me before though





met this chick on da game room on 2go then........her english was impeccable and she sounded real smart and mature........most of all she was real pretty and had a dark glowing skin. (i love dark ladies)





bleached? Was she looking like a roasted plantain? Or something

She isn't ugly at all. Her 'makedown' is what is making her look horrible. 14 Likes 3 Shares

bleached? Was she looking like a roasted plantain? Or something

from dark to white





from dark to white

see below (thats not the lady though)

make Down hahahaha

Lalasticlala comma share urs na









make Down hahahaha

Lalasticlala comma share urs na

She's a pretty girl so I don't see his point.

#Eye_of_the_beholder



#Eye_of_the_beholder 2 Likes

from dark to white





eleyi gidi gan oooo

hahaha if tats the case then its enough to weak a Man LOL





eleyi gidi gan oooo

hahaha if tats the case then its enough to weak a Man LOL





All this small boys sef you spend only 35 tazand you dey cry like pikin... 7 Likes

Sorri





men and superficial things



biko is it the rice and turkey that's the 35k money no pain u but u carry the matter come SM



anyway, she's beautiful in fact very beautiful she just applied the make up wrongly



i had to come back and comment, may Amadioha fire his destiny, who is he to call her ugly? has he ever created anything in his miserable life? may he be visited with Ibi {swelling of the scrotum ) men and superficial thingsbiko is it the rice and turkey that's the 35kmoney no pain u but u carry the matter come SManyway, she's beautiful in fact very beautiful she just applied the make up wronglyi had to come back and comment, may Amadioha fire his destiny, who is he to call her ugly? has he ever created anything in his miserable life? may he be visited with Ibi{swelling of the scrotum 8 Likes

Ehya

Ladies are very deceitful in nature 1 Like

i think Nigger need Manual reset......why is he wailing.........

TeamNoMakeUp

If that's her picture, then something is wrong with you because nothing is wrong with her. Why cover your own face, Mr Universe. There's nothing in the pictures shared, including his attire that would make him spend that kind of money. 3 Likes

Why the privacy massacre ? did she force you to spend 35k on her?



since your fire didnt catch , why not just move on with your life? 1 Like 1 Share



Take heart

Sorry man!

Sorry man!



That was how I hugged one babe and she left her complexion on my shirt 9 Likes 1 Share

Report Her To EFCC







Atlst let Magu face his mate



You are pained yeye guy, did she make-up for her pussy? You are pained yeye guy, did she make-up for her pussy?