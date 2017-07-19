Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Charly Boy: "Any Politician Or Pastor That Owns A Private Jet Is A Bastard" (13416 Views)

Charly Boy Protests At Libyan Embassy In Abuja Against Slave Trade In Libya (Pic / Charly Boy, Jim Iyke, Aisha Yesufu At Anti-Buhari Resume Or Resign Protest (Pic) / Omojuwa Reacts To Police Shooting Charly Boy And Protesters With Water Canon (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





The veteran entertainer and convener of OurMumuDonDo made the remark while frowning at the sorry state of Nigeria Airways. In a post via his Twitter handle, he shared some photographs juxtaposing other countries national carriers with the dead Nigerian Airways.



He wrote:



“What a shame, Nigeria don’t even have a national air carrier yet there are over 100 private jets owned by con men/pastors called men of God and thieves called Leaders/politicians.



“May the revolution consume the bastards.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Bco4YWplzeB/?hl=en



Nigeria Airways Ltd was founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation (WAAC). It held the name WAAC Nigeria until 1971, when it was rebranded to the name it had until it ceased operations in 2003.





more @ Social crusader and son late High Court Judge, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy, on Wednesday described pastors and politicians, who own private jets as “bastards.”The veteran entertainer and convener of OurMumuDonDo made the remark while frowning at the sorry state of Nigeria Airways. In a post via his Twitter handle, he shared some photographs juxtaposing other countries national carriers with the dead Nigerian Airways.He wrote:Nigeria Airways Ltd was founded in 1958 after the dissolution of West African Airways Corporation (WAAC). It held the name WAAC Nigeria until 1971, when it was rebranded to the name it had until it ceased operations in 2003.more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/12/any-politicians-or-pastor-that-has.html 9 Likes 3 Shares

So it now a sin for pastors to own private jet? Nonsense. 18 Likes 5 Shares

Stop making noise, if its paining you, go and buy your own 15 Likes 2 Shares

Charlie boy pack



This pastors are business men also



Oyedepo have the highest number of private primary schools in Nigeria and you think he can't afford private jet for only 4 million dollars 10 Likes

Charlyboy, you too like quarrel pass fight. 1 Like 1 Share

pauljumbo:

Charlie boy pack



This pastors are business men also



Oyedepo have the highest number of private primary schools in Nigeria and you think he can't afford private jet for only 4 million dollars



4 Million dollars = 1,440,000,000 Naira 4 Million dollars = 1,440,000,000 Naira 28 Likes 3 Shares

Because you cannot afford it you are now abusing pastors whom God has blessed. You curse in vain because God's blessings maketh rich and addeth no sorrow. 17 Likes 1 Share

pauljumbo:

Charlie boy pack



This pastors are business men also



Oyedepo have the highest number of private primary schools in Nigeria and you think he can't afford private jet for only 4 million dollars



71 Likes 3 Shares

clevvermind:

So it now a sin for pastors to own private jet? Nonsense. what is a pastor doing with private Jet?.... what is a pastor doing with private Jet?.... 90 Likes 7 Shares

pauljumbo:

Charlie boy pack



This pastors are business men also



Oyedepo have the highest number of private primary schools in Nigeria and you think he can't afford private jet for only 4 million dollars





Were the Levites who were entitled to collect tithes also engaged in side business by marketing religious and non religious products to the congregation? Were the Levites who were entitled to collect tithes also engaged in side business by marketing religious and non religious products to the congregation? 45 Likes 6 Shares

Ah Ah! Nigerians are in their heat period! I'm liking these 21 Likes 1 Share

So sad, see how Nigeria so called future leaders are thinking.. A man pointed out d rot in Nigeria and all What the young men above me cld say is to insult him..



Bad leaders .. Senseless youths



The man sitting here is a past leader.. Now he is old he can't walk, he can't do anything by himself again with all the money he has.. Vanity upon vanity 105 Likes 6 Shares

clevvermind:

So it now a sin for pastors to own private jet? Nonsense.

Why are we too quick to defend what is wrong?

Is it the Pastor's money that is used to fuel and maintain the Private Jet?

Is the Pastor paying the millions of Naira demurrage for the Private jet from his pocket?

Can you swear the pastors are paying these monies from their pockets? If they are, they can as well show us the source of income and the tax clearance for the proceeds.

Can't the Pastors fly even Business Class?

Must they live ostensible lives and use church monies to maintain and service their luxurious lifestyles?

Christ admonish us Christians to live a Moderate (Modest) life. Owing and maintaining a private jet is far from a moderate life.

The bible says it will be easier for a Carmel to enter the eye of the needle than a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.

It is either the bible is lying about that OR most of these pastors living a "Larger than life" lifestyle will not get anywhere near Heaven. Why are we too quick to defend what is wrong?Is it the Pastor's money that is used to fuel and maintain the Private Jet?Is the Pastor paying the millions of Naira demurrage for the Private jet from his pocket?Can you swear the pastors are paying these monies from their pockets? If they are, they can as well show us the source of income and the tax clearance for the proceeds.Can't the Pastors fly even Business Class?Must they live ostensible lives and use church monies to maintain and service their luxurious lifestyles?Christ admonish us Christians to live a Moderate (Modest) life. Owing and maintaining a private jet is far from a moderate life.The bible says it will be easier for a Carmel to enter the eye of the needle than a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.It is either the bible is lying about that OR most of these pastors living a "Larger than life" lifestyle will not get anywhere near Heaven. 92 Likes 10 Shares

attention seekers everywhere.

"What will it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul?



Absolutely nothing. 9 Likes

plessis:

what is a pastor doing with private Jet?....







When you reach their level of busy-ness you'd understand





What are you doing with a car when some people haven't eaten When you reach their level of busy-ness you'd understandWhat are you doing with a car when some people haven't eaten 8 Likes 3 Shares

Just buy your own and leave God to judge 4 Likes 1 Share

What do they need it for? 4 Likes

pauljumbo:

Charlie boy pack



This pastors are business men also



Oyedepo have the highest number of private primary schools in Nigeria and you think he can't afford private jet for only 4 million dollars





A private jet is worth more than $4 million

I stand to be corrected A private jet is worth more than $4 millionI stand to be corrected 12 Likes

They will use tithe to establish private universities that the tithers can't afford. Gullible Nigerians should wise up. 13 Likes

SEE HOW ADEBOYE MANIPULATES PEOPLE FOR MONEY







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8zZWvvaEaY

SEE PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE'S PRIVATE JET



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_7RflrL2nk 5 Likes 3 Shares

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah

Apostle Suleiman right now 4 Likes

pauljumbo:

Charlie boy pack



This pastors are business men also



Oyedepo have the highest number of private primary schools in Nigeria and you think he can't afford private jet for only 4 million dollars





bros private jet 4million dollars ? are you dreaming??

4 million dollars will only buy you a bugatti chiron plus its cost and tariffs of transporting it to naija

oyedepo`s gulfstream is worth 50million USD 18bn naira. That is just for a standard order apart from other customization bros private jet 4million dollars? are you dreaming??4 million dollars will only buy you a bugatti chiron plus its cost and tariffs of transporting it to naijaoyedepo`s gulfstream is worth 50million USD 18bn naira. That is just for a standard order apart from other customization 10 Likes 1 Share

Lagos State being the 5th largest economy in Africa has one Jet.



Oyedepo without a specific source of livelihood has 5 jets. 21 Likes 5 Shares

plessis:

what is a pastor doing with private Jet?....



going by dis ir logic, it would av been a crime for pastors to have a car some decades ago going by dis ir logic, it would av been a crime for pastors to have a car some decades ago 1 Like

cescky:







When you reach their level of busy-ness you'd understand





What are you doing with a car when some people haven't eaten

Another daft punk fouling up cyberspace with criminal inanity. You fools suffer from Stockholm Syndrome, obviously.



A pastor is 'busy" doing what exactly? Doing what that requires spending tens of millions of dollars buying private jets and additional millions annually to maintain the jets? Which problem is he solving by being "busy'", and more importantly, which problems is he NOT solving by wasting money on private jets?



You idiots need to read about the SACRIFICES of the colonial era missionaries who left their occupations, wealth, families, and everything in Europe to come to Africa to spread the Gospel. They came with only one agenda: to spread the Gospel, even with their own life savings.... with a determination to bear the discomforts to suffer in the African mosquito infested bushes in order to win souls for Christ!



Now, we have pastors who can't be inconvenienced by economy class in airlines because they are "busy". Busy preaching about tithes to fools. They have preaching engagements here and there so they must buy jets to meet up. What is the urgency of this rubbish? They are comparing themselves to normal worldly businessmen like Dangote and Adenuga who have made money the worldly way and SHOULD enjoy their money the worldly way! Besides Dangote has businesses worldwide and it shouldn't be a problem if he decided to buy a jet to meet up with urgent business meetings here and there.



What is URGENT about preaching nonsense? that these bastard pastors must spend billions of Naira on jets, to the detriment of millions of hungry and poor people they could have used that money to help?



No make me vex. Before thunder go strike your generation. Another daft punk fouling up cyberspace with criminal inanity. You fools suffer from Stockholm Syndrome, obviously.A pastor is 'busy" doing what exactly? Doing what that requires spending tens of millions of dollars buying private jets and additional millions annually to maintain the jets? Which problem is he solving by being "busy'", and more importantly, which problems is he NOT solving by wasting money on private jets?You idiots need to read about the SACRIFICES of the colonial era missionaries who left their occupations, wealth, families, and everything in Europe to come to Africa to spread the Gospel. They came with only one agenda: to spread the Gospel, even with their own life savings.... with a determination to bear the discomforts to suffer in the African mosquito infested bushes in order to win souls for Christ!Now, we have pastors who can't be inconvenienced by economy class in airlines because they are "busy". Busy preaching about tithes to fools. They have preaching engagements here and there so they must buy jets to meet up. What is the urgency of this rubbish? They are comparing themselves to normal worldly businessmen like Dangote and Adenuga who have made money the worldly way and SHOULD enjoy their money the worldly way! Besides Dangote has businesses worldwide and it shouldn't be a problem if he decided to buy a jet to meet up with urgent business meetings here and there.What is URGENT about preaching nonsense? that these bastard pastors must spend billions of Naira on jets, to the detriment of millions of hungry and poor people they could have used that money to help?No make me vex. Before thunder go strike your generation. 54 Likes 7 Shares

Social crusader and son late High Court Judge, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy, on Wednesday described pastors and politicians, who own private jets as “bastards.”



The OP/writer is referring to one of Nigeria's best in the highest allowed camber of justice as High Court Judge.



This writer should go back to high school to retake Government. 6 Likes

Area fada tell them..



Tell them.. 5 Likes 1 Share

If not for anything pastors should be made to pay lumpsum tax most especially those that try to store up treasures here on earth. As for the politicians only stringent rules like death my immersion,poisoning ,electrocution and pushing them from high buildings can save us from their various excesses 10 Likes 1 Share

Nutase:

Because you cannot afford it you are now abusing pastors whom God has blessed. You curse in vain because God's blessings maketh rich and addeth no sorrow.





Which God bless them? Those guys are thieves Which God bless them? Those guys are thieves 8 Likes 1 Share