One word for them!



Source:



As the dusts on the controversial legalization of homosexuality in Ghana seems to have settled, a picture has once again resurrected the topic.



Pictures showing yet to be identified Ghanaian lesbians tying the knot has gone viral.



Unconfirmed reports suggests that the two love birds got married in a private ceremony in Holland.



One of the pictures show the ladies beautifully dressed in Ghanaian made kente while another also show the ladies dressed in their white wedding apparel.



Many have criticised the ladies for embarrassing the the nation outside the shores of Ghana.



The discussion on homosexuality became very prominent in recent times after president Akufo Addo in an interview with Al Jazeera news opined that Ghana may legalize homosexuality should there be strong demand for it.

pre-installed madness

joeaz58:

It is not madness.. it is what makes them Happy. I used to criticise those homo people before. but I have stopped. Live and let live...

Well, congrats to the new couple









He without sin cast the first stone

chioooo...Africans...well whatever rocks their boat 1 Like

eleii lagbara oo

They both look like Pigs. The headline should be "Two Ghanian Hippos shares a disgusting kiss. Ewwww"



olihilistic:



It is not madness..

it is what makes them Happy.

I used to criticise those homo people before.

but I have stopped.

Live and let live...





If your daddy was fücking uncle Johnson, them go born you? You get sense so? Cuz he come be like say them don trade your brain with puff puff. This kin mumu comment you drop



This one just came out of the closet. Just tell us say you don dey suck preeek we go understand which one be live and let live?If your daddy was fücking uncle Johnson, them go born you? You get sense so? Cuz he come be like say them don trade your brain with puff puff. This kin mumu comment you dropThese things are spitting on mother nature

Jesus pls come now now

n̲̅a̲̅w̲̅a̲̅ o̲̅h̲̅ 2 Likes

olihilistic:

make dem happy as how can u practice it ?

Kutis2030:

make dem happy as how can u practice it ?

I can't practice it.

I can't practice it.
they are practicing it and they find happiness in I presume.

Thanks to David mark, if not, the rate at which our ladies will be doing this will be,............., 'many fear the stick of enjoyment called d**k like..

mother nature knws lgbt is wrong, even dey demselves knw, y do one of des lesbians always wear suit nd pretend like male on deir wedding, dey also use strap-ons. u've gat to b shitting me awon oniranu

olihilistic:

It is not madness.. it is what makes them Happy. I used to criticise those homo people before. but I have stopped. Live and let live...

a lot of bad things makes a man happy even

a lot of bad things makes a man happy evenand this for sure is one

God have mercy...

common sense

nature

God

and even the human biology is against this practice ( homosexuality)

ebujany:

Well, congrats to the new couple







He without sin cast the first stone



at least u admit that they have sinned

olihilistic:





It is not madness. It is what makes them Happy. I used to criticise those homo people before but I have stopped. Live and let live...

Sir, you need to check your heart and revive your conscience. Hapiness is not something you pick up on the floor, you must work at it. In marriage, God has ordained happiness only between a MAN and a WOMAN.



Trust me, whatever smile they put up for you all to see is a ruse, a camouflage, a facade. Go and google the so-called happy homo couple, they all ended and will end miserably because their union is AGAINST God's marital institution.



Sir, you need to check your heart and revive your conscience. Hapiness is not something you pick up on the floor, you must work at it. In marriage, God has ordained happiness only between a MAN and a WOMAN.

Trust me, whatever smile they put up for you all to see is a ruse, a camouflage, a facade. Go and google the so-called happy homo couple, they all ended and will end miserably because their union is AGAINST God's marital institution.

Procreation is the MAIN reason God institutionalised marriage. But humans have made it irrelevant and have created evil alternatives like adoption or one of them getting a male sperm implant, same man they don't want to live with. #Irony

Hmmmm. They're adults who have the right to do whatever they want with their bodies.



I supply Gas to all parts of Nigeria, see my signature. 2 Likes

I PRAY THAT, MAY THEY ONE DAY REALIZE THAT IT'S EVIL AND COME TO REPENTANCE, SO THAT THE DEATH OF CHRIST FOR THEM MIGHT NOT BE IN VAIN AND BE SAFED FROM THE WRATH WHICH IS TO COME. 10For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive his due for the things done in the body, whether good or bad. 11Therefore, since we know what it means to fear the Lord, we try to persuade men. What we are is clear to God, and I hope it is clear to your conscience as well. 12We are not commending ourselves to you again. Instead, we are giving you an occasion to be proud of us, so that you can answer those who take pride in appearances rather than in the heart.…

Unfortunately there is still fuel scarcity.



There is still horrendous poverty.



There is still violent crimes.



Fulani herdsmen are commiting genocide.



There is environmental disaster in the Niger Delta.



My point is...we have way bigger issues than lesbians getting married.



Let's make Nigeria great.

olihilistic:



It is not madness..

it is what makes them Happy.

I used to criticise those homo people before.

but I have stopped.

Live and let live...







Thunderstorms wire your life

I blame their ex bf....pls dont ask me why or how

Meanwhile, KANO PRE-WEDDING SHOOT 1 Like

Grab ur copy now 24 Likes 7 Shares

disgusting

See ajepako, riccadonna and adiemus dey admire dem

The small one is the husband.

stephenduru:

2 Ghanaian ladies have tied the knot in UK.They were pictured sharing a kiss at their wedding.The photos have been trending online.



One word for them!



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/2-ghanaian-ladies-wed-in-ukphotos.html?m=1







https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Two-Ghanaian-lesbians-marry-in-Holland-609382



All for the VISA

Two worwor ladies..



There are three types of lesbians:

1) lesbians for pleasure

2) lesbians for money

3)lesbians from frustration



This two belong to the third group.. Them no gree see men marry, na to marry each other remain