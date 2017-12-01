₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by stephenduru: 7:23am
2 Ghanaian ladies have tied the knot in UK.They were pictured sharing a kiss at their wedding.The photos have been trending online.
One word for them!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/2-ghanaian-ladies-wed-in-ukphotos.html?m=1
As the dusts on the controversial legalization of homosexuality in Ghana seems to have settled, a picture has once again resurrected the topic.
https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Two-Ghanaian-lesbians-marry-in-Holland-609382
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by stephenduru: 7:24am
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by joeaz58(m): 7:26am
pre-installed madness
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 7:30am
joeaz58:It is not madness.. it is what makes them Happy. I used to criticise those homo people before. but I have stopped. Live and let live...
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by ebujany(m): 7:30am
Well, congrats to the new couple
He without sin cast the first stone
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by deb303(f): 7:35am
chioooo...Africans...well whatever rocks their boat
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 7:41am
eleii lagbara oo
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by KushyKush: 7:53am
They both look like Pigs. The headline should be "Two Ghanian Hippos shares a disgusting kiss. Ewwww"
olihilistic:
This one just came out of the closet. Just tell us say you don dey suck preeek we go understand which one be live and let live?
If your daddy was fücking uncle Johnson, them go born you? You get sense so? Cuz he come be like say them don trade your brain with puff puff. This kin mumu comment you drop
These things are spitting on mother nature
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Abdul3391: 8:16am
Jesus pls come now now
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by EpicMaurice(m): 8:17am
n̲̅a̲̅w̲̅a̲̅ o̲̅h̲̅
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Kutis2030(m): 8:23am
olihilistic:make dem happy as how can u practice it ?
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by olihilistic(m): 8:34am
Kutis2030:
I can't practice it.
they are practicing it and they find happiness in I presume.
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by whizzyleejr(m): 9:04am
Thanks to David mark, if not, the rate at which our ladies will be doing this will be,............., 'many fear the stick of enjoyment called d**k like..
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Deejay777(m): 10:33am
mother nature knws lgbt is wrong, even dey demselves knw, y do one of des lesbians always wear suit nd pretend like male on deir wedding, dey also use strap-ons. u've gat to b shitting me awon oniranu
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by spy24(m): 10:40am
olihilistic:
a lot of bad things makes a man happy even
and this for sure is one
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by riccadonna(f): 10:41am
God have mercy...
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by spy24(m): 10:44am
common sense
nature
God
and even the human biology is against this practice ( homosexuality)
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by spy24(m): 10:47am
ebujany:
at least u admit that they have sinned
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by OlufemiAbbey(m): 10:56am
olihilistic:
Sir, you need to check your heart and revive your conscience. Hapiness is not something you pick up on the floor, you must work at it. In marriage, God has ordained happiness only between a MAN and a WOMAN.
Trust me, whatever smile they put up for you all to see is a ruse, a camouflage, a facade. Go and google the so-called happy homo couple, they all ended and will end miserably because their union is AGAINST God's marital institution.
Procreation is the MAIN reason God institutionalised marriage. But humans have made it irrelevant and have created evil alternatives like adoption or one of them getting a male sperm implant, same man they don't want to live with. #Irony
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by GasSupply(m): 11:01am
Hmmmm. They're adults who have the right to do whatever they want with their bodies.
I supply Gas to all parts of Nigeria, see my signature.
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 11:02am
I PRAY THAT, MAY THEY ONE DAY REALIZE THAT IT'S EVIL AND COME TO REPENTANCE, SO THAT THE DEATH OF CHRIST FOR THEM MIGHT NOT BE IN VAIN AND BE SAFED FROM THE WRATH WHICH IS TO COME.10For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, that each one may receive his due for the things done in the body, whether good or bad. 11Therefore, since we know what it means to fear the Lord, we try to persuade men. What we are is clear to God, and I hope it is clear to your conscience as well. 12We are not commending ourselves to you again. Instead, we are giving you an occasion to be proud of us, so that you can answer those who take pride in appearances rather than in the heart.…
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Einl(m): 11:02am
Unfortunately there is still fuel scarcity.
There is still horrendous poverty.
There is still violent crimes.
Fulani herdsmen are commiting genocide.
There is environmental disaster in the Niger Delta.
My point is...we have way bigger issues than lesbians getting married.
Let's make Nigeria great.
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Cyriloha(m): 11:02am
olihilistic:
Thunderstorms wire your life
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Lagbaja01(m): 11:02am
I blame their ex bf....pls dont ask me why or how
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by iamleumas: 11:02am
Meanwhile, KANO PRE-WEDDING SHOOT
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Manson1(m): 11:03am
Grab ur copy now
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by exenxe1: 11:03am
disgusting
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:03am
See ajepako, riccadonna and adiemus dey admire dem
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:04am
The small one is the husband.
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by dadaic: 11:04am
stephenduru:
All for the VISA
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by Heywhizzy(m): 11:04am
Two worwor ladies..
There are three types of lesbians:
1) lesbians for pleasure
2) lesbians for money
3)lesbians from frustration
This two belong to the third group.. Them no gree see men marry, na to marry each other remain
|Re: 2 Ghanaian Lesbians Wed In Holland, Share A Kiss At Wedding (Photos) by miqos02(m): 11:04am
Seen
