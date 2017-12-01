₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by hypemanifeanyi: 10:13am
Checkout what Reno Omokri did with photo of President Buhari arriving Paris for the One Planet Summit!
Source: http://www.mrifeanyisblog.com/2017/12/hilariouswhat-reno-omokri-did-to.html
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by noblealuu: 10:16am
. Crazy... See finishing
95 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by magoo10(m): 10:17am
Buhari is a failure overseeing governance with obsolete brain.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by MufasaRebirth: 10:22am
Hehehehe bad guy reno
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by lordimmaogidi(m): 10:27am
its a fact
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by BuariCopyPaste: 10:29am
Lol
70 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by SpecialAdviser(m): 10:31am
The dullard is a disgrace to humanity. They say one good term deserves another. Only in Nigeria the reverse is the Case where one bad term deserves another.
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by spartan117(m): 10:32am
Lol
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by NLbully(m): 10:33am
That's why he can't spell "Production" right
41 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by quinnboy: 10:39am
El rufai!.....come see another label oh...perhaps you go advice baba make he file a lawsuit of uhmmmm $1 billion trillion million against Reno.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by Cacawa2: 10:45am
NLbully:savage
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by quiverfull(m): 10:47am
The idiot adviser to the man that nearly bankrupted Nigeria.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by adem30: 10:50am
Common Production He can't spell correctly
Mumu Reno
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by MONITZ: 10:56am
This Reno is something else,he dare not set foot in Nigeria through out Bubu's tenure lest he gets roasted or jailed and the keys thrown into the deepest part of the sea..
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by iluvdonjazzy: 11:16am
mtchheeew, na old film i don watch am very interesting but the film no end well so am waiting for the season 2, i hear say dem say na 2019 e go com out.
8 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by fergie001(m): 11:18am
Chai
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by MyVILLAGEpeople(m): 11:26am
I just too like this Reno
See finishing. Yolobam Muslims won't like this at all..
God bless Christians
God bless the Niger Delta
God bless Biafra
28 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by Samusu(m): 11:37am
Remo, come here
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by OfficialAwol(m): 11:43am
It's official.
From today, The APC shall be known and represented as the #Recessionists.
Just like wailers stuck, let's make this stick.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by olagbola55(m): 11:46am
Is that finishing or stupidity and act of slowpoke acting mad.....he just acted like a kid I gat no respect for him again...he is dump and idiot
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by Northernonyenku(m): 11:48am
This guy is just an online warrior.he should come and organize a protest like charly boy n get his portion of teargas
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by Boleyndynasty2(f): 11:52am
The recesionist... And the pic works well with his james bond stepping
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by Treasure17(m): 11:54am
Lol.. Reno issa wicked somebody
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by Headlaw(m): 11:57am
The season 1 to end soon, waiting for the season 2..
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by anibi9674: 12:02pm
chinekeme I don die with laff. If this epic fatality no make you laff then your zombiesim has no cure.
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by spy24(m): 12:06pm
we have all watched the movie naa tinibu is the director I acted we all acted in the movie and it will end in 2019
5 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by spy24(m): 12:07pm
[quote author=olagbola55 post=63273525]Is that finishing or stupidity and act of slowpoke acting mad.....he just acted like a kid I gat no respect for him again...he is dump and idiot[/quote
you are acting frustrated why?
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by plessis: 12:08pm
.perfect
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by figment232(m): 12:12pm
MONITZ:For what offence?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by MONITZ: 12:15pm
figment232:
Re u not a Nigerian?J His offense would be for trolling Buhari and exercising his freedom of speech.Aren't u aware somebody they thought was Reno almost got arrested sometime this year or last year by the DSS @ the International Aitport. He could be held incommunicado like it's being done with Sambo Dasuki et al...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by Swaggzkid: 12:17pm
haahah savagery at its peak. AP&C FILMS epic! ASSO ROCKY PRODUCTIONS
During GEJ admistration the opposition did worst than this. wehdone Reno
8 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster by merit455(m): 12:58pm
olagbola55:Shut up Jaree,zombie
10 Likes
