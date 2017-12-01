Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri Turns Buhari's Photo To "The Recessionist" Movie Poster (11678 Views)

Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) / Habibat Lawal: The New Acting SGF Appointed By Buhari (Photo) / Murray-Bruce: List Of Countries Visited By Buhari (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source: Checkout what Reno Omokri did with photo of President Buhari arriving Paris for the One Planet Summit!Source: http://www.mrifeanyisblog.com/2017/12/hilariouswhat-reno-omokri-did-to.html 18 Likes 3 Shares

. Crazy... See finishing . Crazy... See finishing 95 Likes 4 Shares

Buhari is a failure overseeing governance with obsolete brain. 16 Likes 1 Share

Hehehehe bad guy reno 44 Likes 1 Share

its a fact 36 Likes 1 Share

Lol 70 Likes 4 Shares





The dullard is a disgrace to humanity. They say one good term deserves another. Only in Nigeria the reverse is the Case where one bad term deserves another.



The dullard is a disgrace to humanity. They say one good term deserves another. Only in Nigeria the reverse is the Case where one bad term deserves another. 53 Likes 3 Shares

Lol 7 Likes 1 Share

That's why he can't spell "Production" right 41 Likes 2 Shares

El rufai!.....come see another label oh...perhaps you go advice baba make he file a lawsuit of uhmmmm $1 billion trillion million against Reno. 11 Likes 1 Share

NLbully:

That's why he can't spell "Production" right savage savage 4 Likes

The idiot adviser to the man that nearly bankrupted Nigeria. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Common Production He can't spell correctly



Mumu Reno 18 Likes 1 Share

This Reno is something else,he dare not set foot in Nigeria through out Bubu's tenure lest he gets roasted or jailed and the keys thrown into the deepest part of the sea.. 5 Likes 1 Share

mtchheeew, na old film i don watch am very interesting but the film no end well so am waiting for the season 2, i hear say dem say na 2019 e go com out. 8 Likes

Chai 30 Likes 2 Shares





I just too like this Reno



See finishing. Yolobam Muslims won't like this at all..



God bless Christians



God bless the Niger Delta



God bless Biafra I just too like this RenoSee finishing. Yolobam Muslims won't like this at all..God bless ChristiansGod bless the Niger DeltaGod bless Biafra 28 Likes

Remo, come here 2 Likes

It's official.



From today, The APC shall be known and represented as the #Recessionists.



Just like wailers stuck, let's make this stick. 23 Likes 1 Share

Is that finishing or stupidity and act of slowpoke acting mad.....he just acted like a kid I gat no respect for him again...he is dump and idiot 5 Likes 1 Share

This guy is just an online warrior.he should come and organize a protest like charly boy n get his portion of teargas 3 Likes

The recesionist... And the pic works well with his james bond stepping 17 Likes 1 Share

Lol.. Reno issa wicked somebody 1 Like

The season 1 to end soon, waiting for the season 2..

chinekeme I don die with laff. If this epic fatality no make you laff then your zombiesim has no cure. 4 Likes

we have all watched the movie naa tinibu is the director I acted we all acted in the movie and it will end in 2019 5 Likes

[quote author=olagbola55 post=63273525]Is that finishing or stupidity and act of slowpoke acting mad.....he just acted like a kid I gat no respect for him again...he is dump and idiot[/quote





you are acting frustrated why? 4 Likes

.perfect

MONITZ:

This Reno is something else,he dare not set foot in Nigeria through out Bubu's tenure lest he gets roasted or jailed and the keys thrown into the deepest part of the sea.. For what offence? For what offence? 3 Likes 1 Share

figment232:

For what offence?



Re u not a Nigerian?J His offense would be for trolling Buhari and exercising his freedom of speech.Aren't u aware somebody they thought was Reno almost got arrested sometime this year or last year by the DSS @ the International Aitport. He could be held incommunicado like it's being done with Sambo Dasuki et al... Re u not a Nigerian?J His offense would be for trolling Buhari and exercising his freedom of speech.Aren't u aware somebody they thought was Reno almost got arrested sometime this year or last year by the DSS @ the International Aitport. He could be held incommunicado like it's being done with Sambo Dasuki et al... 3 Likes 1 Share

AP&C FILMS epic! ASSO ROCKY PRODUCTIONS





During GEJ admistration the opposition did worst than this. wehdone Reno haahah savagery at its peak.During GEJ admistration the opposition did worst than this. wehdone Reno 8 Likes