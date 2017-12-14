₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by ibrahxx123(m): 11:22am
Area Fada, Charly Boy, yesterday berated the numbers of privates jets owned by the Men Of God and politicians alike in spite of the country lacking a national air carrier.
He wrote, “What a shame, Nigeria don’t even have a national air carrier yet there are over 100 private jets owned by con men/pastors called men of God and thieves called Leaders/politicians. May the revolution consume the bastards.”
Reno Omokri in his response has questioned the Area Fada the connection between Nigeria not having a national carrier and pastors having private jets. He said the blame should rather be alluded to politicians who have ruined the Nigerian Airways.
See his tweet below
http://thekennysblog.com/2017/12/14/not-pastors-conmen-reno-omokri-replies-charly-boy-bitterness-state-nigeria-aviation-sector-attack-pastors-using-private-jets/
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Blakjewelry(m): 11:25am
90% of Nigerian pastors are so whats the point
8 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by itspzpics(m): 11:29am
don't blame d idiiot
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by kimbraa(f): 11:32am
Too much sense on one post. Total knockout.
I wonder what the elected politicians would be doing if their duties are now performed by pastors. Enemies of the church.
5 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Threebear(m): 11:43am
Charley boy is nothing but a joke.
The same man that can't even help his family is busy forming an activist.
To us he's nothing other than a nudist, that had a relatively mild success in the early 90's .
Get psychological help and fix your life mr oputa, no one takes you seriously.
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Larrey(f): 12:16pm
ibrahxx123:True talk
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by chriskosherbal(m): 12:45pm
This is my point I sincerely have no issues with these men of GOD Buying private jets because people are claiming they are milking thier church members dry to acquire this assets.
They never forced anybody to give or put a gun on thier head to pay thier tithe and offering. You Can Choose not to.
But my issue is with these elected politicians charged with the responsibility of making the country better. As it is, they are supposed to be serving us the masses and doing our bidding, and making our life better. That is thier function by LAW.
How much are they paid as salaries that they can afford private jets??
Mr Charly boy channel your anger to most of these selfish and self centered politicians not men of GOD.
GOD BLESS NIGERIA.
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Ericaikince(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by BruncleZuma: 1:51pm
Reno are you a conman?
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by hakeem4(m): 1:51pm
No the title should be not all conmen are pastors
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Evablizin(f): 1:52pm
True.
Nice points.
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by majekdom2: 1:52pm
If the Americans blamed pastors or religion, they won't be "America".
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by dhamstar(m): 1:54pm
pastors having jet is not my problem. the real is that nigeria is a failed state
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by DonVikings: 1:54pm
Did the Area Father ever say ALL PASTORS are con men?
Well, one thing we all know for sure is Reno is a Con Pastor. Foolish Wendel Simlin.
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Ugoeze2016: 1:54pm
I concur
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by yeyerolling: 1:54pm
most pastors are conmen fact
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by farem: 1:55pm
Let's see how it goes
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by rattlesnake(m): 1:55pm
na pastor matter go finish black man
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Nonnyflex(m): 1:55pm
Sometimes that "omokiri" dey make small sense
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by ibkgab001: 1:56pm
Pastor Reno hunnnnm
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by SANdos: 1:57pm
Those leading pastors are complicit, if they use the same energy used in talking about the biblical sense of tithe in also talking about the corruption by their friends in politics we would be better off. They only use their forum for their personal aggrandizement.
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by specimen23(m): 1:57pm
Thank you for your post Reno. People should start understanding what accountability is. The church is accoutable to God, while the government is accountable to you. Nobody forces anybody to give, and if you think you are pressurised, you can keep your money to yourself.Government is formed to organise societies, thats not the role of the church. The only thing the church can do is support, and they are already doing that, but the media will not show the good deeds done by the church. In church, we learn values, that helps us to become better in our relationship with people, which eventually creates a society that is condusive for peace nd prosperity.
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by YANDE800(m): 1:57pm
THIS MAKES SENSE
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by jordanobi73(m): 1:57pm
OP which one be "area father?"
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Statsocial: 1:57pm
.
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by countryfive: 1:59pm
g
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by HeyCorleone(m): 1:59pm
kimbraa:
There are countries where pastors and churches perform civic duties. If it happens in Nigeria trust me the Pastors won't die.
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by goodies4life(f): 2:00pm
So he is from imo state pls commissioner for happiness take note.
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by kingandamy4life: 2:00pm
its time to revolutionize NIGERIAN YOUTH. STOP BLAMING THE CHURCH BECAUSE THE GATE OF HELL SHALL NOT PREVAIL
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Jaguntemmy(m): 2:01pm
RENO RENO RENO, YOU ARE A SENTIMENTAL HYPOCRITE
HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE THIS gods OF MEN HELP.
RATHER THEY BUILD SCHOOLS THAT CHEMISTRY STUDENT PAY MILLIONS AND STILL CAN NOT MAKE ANOINTING OIL.
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by OBAGADAFFI: 2:01pm
|Re: Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” by Blackthorn: 2:01pm
Real pastors are very, very few anyway.
