Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri To Charly Boy “Not All Pastors Are Conmen” (1405 Views)

Maggy Anwuli Oputa: Charly Boy's Daughter Who Is A Bodybuilder & Mother Of 7 / Frank Edwards Shades Burna Boy Over Robbery Of Mr 2kay Allegations / Shan George: Days Of Deceptive Yahoo Pastors Are Numbered, Repent False Prophets (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote, “What a shame, Nigeria don’t even have a national air carrier yet there are over 100 private jets owned by con men/pastors called men of God and thieves called Leaders/politicians. May the revolution consume the bastards.”



Reno Omokri in his response has questioned the Area Fada the connection between Nigeria not having a national carrier and pastors having private jets. He said the blame should rather be alluded to politicians who have ruined the Nigerian Airways.



See his tweet below



http://thekennysblog.com/2017/12/14/not-pastors-conmen-reno-omokri-replies-charly-boy-bitterness-state-nigeria-aviation-sector-attack-pastors-using-private-jets/ Area Fada, Charly Boy, yesterday berated the numbers of privates jets owned by the Men Of God and politicians alike in spite of the country lacking a national air carrier.He wrote, “What a shame, Nigeria don’t even have a national air carrier yet there are over 100 private jets owned by con men/pastors called men of God and thieves called Leaders/politicians. May the revolution consume the bastards.”Reno Omokri in his response has questioned the Area Fada the connection between Nigeria not having a national carrier and pastors having private jets. He said the blame should rather be alluded to politicians who have ruined the Nigerian Airways.See his tweet below

90% of Nigerian pastors are so whats the point 8 Likes

don't blame d idiiot

Too much sense on one post. Total knockout.

I wonder what the elected politicians would be doing if their duties are now performed by pastors. Enemies of the church. 5 Likes

Charley boy is nothing but a joke.

The same man that can't even help his family is busy forming an activist.

To us he's nothing other than a nudist, that had a relatively mild success in the early 90's .

Get psychological help and fix your life mr oputa, no one takes you seriously. 2 Likes

ibrahxx123:

Area Fada, Charly Boy, yesterday berated the numbers of privates jets owned by the Men Of God and politicians alike in spite of the country lacking a national air carrier.



He wrote, “What a shame, Nigeria don’t even have a national air carrier yet there are over 100 private jets owned by con men/pastors called men of God and thieves called Leaders/politicians. May the revolution consume the bastards.”



Reno Omokri in his response has questioned the Area Fada the connection between Nigeria not having a national carrier and pastors having private jets. He said the blame should rather be alluded to politicians who have ruined the Nigerian Airways.



See his tweet below



http://thekennysblog.com/2017/12/14/not-pastors-conmen-reno-omokri-replies-charly-boy-bitterness-state-nigeria-aviation-sector-attack-pastors-using-private-jets/ True talk True talk





They never forced anybody to give or put a gun on thier head to pay thier tithe and offering. You Can Choose not to.



But my issue is with these elected politicians charged with the responsibility of making the country better. As it is, they are supposed to be serving us the masses and doing our bidding, and making our life better. That is thier function by LAW.



How much are they paid as salaries that they can afford private jets ??



Mr Charly boy channel your anger to most of these selfish and self centered politicians not men of GOD.



GOD BLESS NIGERIA. This is my point I sincerely have no issues with these men of GOD Buying private jets because people are claiming they are milking thier church members dry to acquire this assets.They never forced anybody to give or put a gun on thier head to pay thier tithe and offering. You Can Choose not to.But my issue is with these elected politicians charged with the responsibility of making the country better. As it is, they are supposed to be serving us the masses and doing our bidding, and making our life better. That is thier function by LAW.How much are they paid as salaries that they can afford private jets??Mr Charly boy channel your anger to most of these selfish and self centered politicians not men of GOD.GOD BLESS NIGERIA. 2 Likes





Reno are you a conman? 1 Like

No the title should be not all conmen are pastors 1 Like

True.





Nice points.

If the Americans blamed pastors or religion, they won't be "America". 1 Like

pastors having jet is not my problem. the real is that nigeria is a failed state





Well, one thing we all know for sure is Reno is a Con Pastor. Foolish Wendel Simlin. Did the Area Father ever say ALL PASTORS are con men?Well, one thing we all know for sure is Reno is a Con Pastor. Foolish Wendel Simlin. 1 Like

I concur

most pastors are conmen fact

Let's see how it goes

na pastor matter go finish black man

Sometimes that "omokiri" dey make small sense

Pastor Reno hunnnnm

Those leading pastors are complicit, if they use the same energy used in talking about the biblical sense of tithe in also talking about the corruption by their friends in politics we would be better off. They only use their forum for their personal aggrandizement.

Thank you for your post Reno. People should start understanding what accountability is. The church is accoutable to God, while the government is accountable to you. Nobody forces anybody to give, and if you think you are pressurised, you can keep your money to yourself.Government is formed to organise societies, thats not the role of the church. The only thing the church can do is support, and they are already doing that, but the media will not show the good deeds done by the church. In church, we learn values, that helps us to become better in our relationship with people, which eventually creates a society that is condusive for peace nd prosperity.

THIS MAKES SENSE

OP which one be "area father?"

.

g

kimbraa:

Too much sense on one post. Total knockout.

I wonder what the elected politicians would be doing if their duties are now performed by pastors. Enemies of the church.



There are countries where pastors and churches perform civic duties. If it happens in Nigeria trust me the Pastors won't die. There are countries where pastors and churches perform civic duties. If it happens in Nigeria trust me the Pastors won't die.

So he is from imo state pls commissioner for happiness take note.

its time to revolutionize NIGERIAN YOUTH. STOP BLAMING THE CHURCH BECAUSE THE GATE OF HELL SHALL NOT PREVAIL

RENO RENO RENO, YOU ARE A SENTIMENTAL HYPOCRITE

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE THIS gods OF MEN HELP.

RATHER THEY BUILD SCHOOLS THAT CHEMISTRY STUDENT PAY MILLIONS AND STILL CAN NOT MAKE ANOINTING OIL.