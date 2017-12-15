₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by aminulive: 8:39am
The British government has opened up on the agitations for Biafra, Restructuring and the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) group, stating that they do not support IPOB or Secessionists.
The British government maintains that it would not support any activity that will lead to the break-up of Nigeria. The British high commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright during a visit to Joy 109.1 FM in Jos, had this to say;
"We are in favour of a united Nigeria; we do not support IPOB, we do not support secessionists.
Equally, they have a right to be heard because the constitution provides for freedom of expression, even as restructuring is going to be a major factor in the 2019 elections.
Although I do not know how exactly the restructuring will look like, I am sure that it is going to be a major determinant in the 2019 elections."
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by dukie25: 8:41am
I think the British govt is happy to see Nigeria remain as poor as possible. A Nigeria that would challenge them economically is not the one they'd support.
They are very happy to see the north drag Nigeria down.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Tyche(m): 8:46am
ghen ghen
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Tyche(m): 8:47am
dukie25:
And how will Biafra change that?
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by nrexzy(m): 8:57am
Here the brits are again... Not joining the losing side... Cos they know nigerian dividing they would loss all access to Oil...
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by SpecialAdviser(m): 9:00am
Ofcourse you won't support. How would you?
When Julius Berger is still parking Nigerian money through the fraudulent government you installed after colonization.
When Shell and your other oil companies are still drilling Nigerian oil and defacing the owners environment.
When most stolen money ends up in your country.
When neocolonialism has always helped sharpen your economy.
Sometimes I wonder why I'm black.
U enjoy Brexit but don't support blacks right because of your economic interest.
Even the system you operate in your country, you don't want it i your colony.
Its really a sin to be black.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Emyogalanya: 9:12am
IPOB IS STILL RE EMERGING FROM THE DUST. IPOB IS STILL A REF POINT IN NIGERIA POLITICS AND ELECTIONS EVEN IN 2019 WOW THIS ORG IS VERY POWERFULL O
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by comshots(m): 9:12am
Anyone who doesn't support referendum,restructuring and succession is an enemy of progress.See British who conducted a referendum for it citizens to leave European union is now against ipob who want to leave this zoo called one Nigeria.Hypocrite.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by dukie25: 9:15am
Tyche:
Don't ask me, I don't know which medication you're after, better check with your doctor.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by python1: 9:19am
Lol, trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Only shuku kerewawa knows the number of guided missiles that will be deployed to Britain very soon. These ones are already in the air for military reconnaissance.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by chiagozien(m): 9:29am
nigga area zombies will be happy because their master has spoken.
Happy slaves.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Tyche(m): 9:31am
dukie25:
I meant Biafra, autocorrect phucked me up
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by LilSmith55(m): 9:37am
Okay
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Keneking: 9:39am
Do you support APC or PDP winning 2019
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Stingman: 9:40am
python1:
We dey happy say our colonial masters want the great Igbos to remain with us...Olurun Oshe...I love OmoIgbo die...We must be together for united Nigeria...Today na Friday...make I go ready for Owambe...kini?
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by newbornmacho(m): 11:25am
Useless British bastards...nobody is asking for a second colonialism just get your greedy eyes off of the gulf of Guinea.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by EzeIgboNwaChukwu: 11:30am
Even Donald Trump dissociated himself from the evil called Biafra
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by DonVikings: 11:44am
This is like kicking a pig that is already on the ground taking its last breaths.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by DonVikings: 11:48am
newbornmacho:Here was what he said on an Atichukwu thread on December 8th.
newbornmacho:
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by GoroTango: 11:50am
Ha ha ha ha! Another diplomatic defeat for the secessionist IPOB movement. IPOB eya how market na? This is exactly what we've been trying to drum into the skulls of these miscreants over the past year. Whatever front you chose to come up against the Nigerian state you will be crushed, you will be defeated for you are the 5%, you are nothing.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by dukie25: 12:00pm
Tyche:Alright
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by uboma(m): 12:15pm
The British Government finally clears the air concerning their stand on IPOB.
IPOB should go and bury their faces in shame.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Amarabae(f): 12:20pm
Who expected them to support Ipob before?
The same way they refused to give their colonies independence until there was pressure.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by EternalTruths: 12:21pm
Tyche:
A very unintelligent question.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by gidgiddy: 12:22pm
uboma:
There is nothing to clear, the British have never been in support of Nigeria breaking up since the Biafran war.
This was just repeating something everyone already knows.
Remarkably, the British had no problem breaking up when they gave Scotland a referendum in 2014
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by EternalTruths: 12:23pm
uboma:
An illiterate like you never knew that if not for the US and Soviet, the British would have remain in Nigeria.
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by Okoroawusa: 12:29pm
EternalTruths:You r ignorantly wrong
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by EternalTruths: 12:30pm
Okoroawusa:
You don't know history.
You must be a member of indomie generation
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by uboma(m): 12:30pm
EternalTruths:
It is very obvious that you are the illiterate one here.
How does your comment relate with the disclaimer issued by the British Government concerning IPOB?
My advise to you is,
Go to school, develop some skills and be productive with your life.
IPOB has nothing meaningful to give you and your cohorts....
|Re: Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government by uboma(m): 12:36pm
gidgiddy:
We all know this......
but, concerning the issue of IPOB, this disclaimer from the British Government is on point. Members of IPOB can no longer claim that the British Government is supporting their cause, whether, directly or indirectly.
This is the point I made in my first post on this thread......
