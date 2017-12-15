Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: We Do Not Support IPOB - British Government (6345 Views)

The British government has opened up on the agitations for Biafra, Restructuring and the Indigenous people of Biafra(IPOB) group, stating that they do not support IPOB or Secessionists.



The British government maintains that it would not support any activity that will lead to the break-up of Nigeria. The British high commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright during a visit to Joy 109.1 FM in Jos, had this to say;



"We are in favour of a united Nigeria; we do not support IPOB, we do not support secessionists.



Equally, they have a right to be heard because the constitution provides for freedom of expression, even as restructuring is going to be a major factor in the 2019 elections.



Although I do not know how exactly the restructuring will look like, I am sure that it is going to be a major determinant in the 2019 elections."



I think the British govt is happy to see Nigeria remain as poor as possible. A Nigeria that would challenge them economically is not the one they'd support.



They are very happy to see the north drag Nigeria down.

ghen ghen 3 Likes

dukie25:

I think the British govt is happy to see Nigeria remain as poor as possible. A Nigeria that would challenge them economically is not the one they'd support.



They are very happy to see the north drag Nigeria down.

And how will Biafra change that?

Here the brits are again... Not joining the losing side... Cos they know nigerian dividing they would loss all access to Oil... 20 Likes

Ofcourse you won't support. How would you?



When Julius Berger is still parking Nigerian money through the fraudulent government you installed after colonization.



When Shell and your other oil companies are still drilling Nigerian oil and defacing the owners environment.



When most stolen money ends up in your country.



When neocolonialism has always helped sharpen your economy.



Sometimes I wonder why I'm black.

U enjoy Brexit but don't support blacks right because of your economic interest.



Even the system you operate in your country, you don't want it i your colony.

Its really a sin to be black.

IPOB IS STILL RE EMERGING FROM THE DUST. IPOB IS STILL A REF POINT IN NIGERIA POLITICS AND ELECTIONS EVEN IN 2019 WOW THIS ORG IS VERY POWERFULL O

Anyone who doesn't support referendum,restructuring and succession is an enemy of progress.See British who conducted a referendum for it citizens to leave European union is now against ipob who want to leave this zoo called one Nigeria.Hypocrite.

Tyche:





And how will Viagra change that?

Don't ask me, I don't know which medication you're after, better check with your doctor.

Lol, trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Only shuku kerewawa knows the number of guided missiles that will be deployed to Britain very soon. These ones are already in the air for military reconnaissance.

nigga area zombies will be happy because their master has spoken.















Happy slaves.

dukie25:





Don't ask me, I don't know which medication you're after, better check with your doctor.



I meant Biafra, autocorrect phucked me up

Okay

Do you support APC or PDP winning 2019

python1:

Lol, trouble dey sleep, yanga go wake am. Only shuku kerewawa knows the number of guided missiles that will be deployed to Britain very soon. These ones are already in the air for military reconnaissance.

We dey happy say our colonial masters want the great Igbos to remain with us...Olurun Oshe...I love OmoIgbo die...We must be together for united Nigeria...Today na Friday...make I go ready for Owambe...kini?

Useless British bastards...nobody is asking for a second colonialism just get your greedy eyes off of the gulf of Guinea.

Even Donald Trump dissociated himself from the evil called Biafra

This is like kicking a pig that is already on the ground taking its last breaths.

newbornmacho:

Useless British bastards...nobody is asking for a second colonialism just get your greedy eyes off of the gulf of Guinea. Here was what he said on an Atichukwu thread on December 8th.



newbornmacho:

If God gives us life, I hope to vote for this man in 2019, I've never met him before but he comes across as well prepared to be president.

Here was what he said on an Atichukwu thread on December 8th.

This is exactly what we've been trying to drum into the skulls of these miscreants over the past year. Whatever front you chose to come up against the Nigerian state you will be crushed, you will be defeated for you are the 5%, you are nothing. Ha ha ha ha! Another diplomatic defeat for the secessionist IPOB movement. IPOB eya how market na?

Tyche:







I meant Biafra, autocorrect phucked me up Alright Alright

The British Government finally clears the air concerning their stand on IPOB.



IPOB should go and bury their faces in shame.

Who expected them to support Ipob before?

The same way they refused to give their colonies independence until there was pressure.

Tyche:



And how will Biafra change that?

A very unintelligent question.

uboma:

The British Government finally clears the air concerning their stand on IPOB.





IPOB should go and bury their faces in shame.





There is nothing to clear, the British have never been in support of Nigeria breaking up since the Biafran war.



This was just repeating something everyone already knows.



There is nothing to clear, the British have never been in support of Nigeria breaking up since the Biafran war.

This was just repeating something everyone already knows.

Remarkably, the British had no problem breaking up when they gave Scotland a referendum in 2014

uboma:

The British Government finally clears the air concerning their stand on IPOB.





IPOB should go and bury their faces in shame.







An illiterate like you never knew that if not for the US and Soviet, the British would have remain in Nigeria.

EternalTruths:







You r ignorantly wrong

Okoroawusa:

You r ignorantly wrong

You don't know history.



You don't know history.

You must be a member of indomie generation

EternalTruths:







An illiterate like you never knew that if not for the US and Soviet, the British would have remain in Nigeria.









It is very obvious that you are the illiterate one here.





How does your comment relate with the disclaimer issued by the British Government concerning IPOB?





My advise to you is,



Go to school, develop some skills and be productive with your life.



It is very obvious that you are the illiterate one here.

How does your comment relate with the disclaimer issued by the British Government concerning IPOB?

My advise to you is,

Go to school, develop some skills and be productive with your life.

IPOB has nothing meaningful to give you and your cohorts....