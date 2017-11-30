₦airaland Forum

Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 10:15am
A Nigerian guy on Facebook has taken to the platform to reveal what his girlfriend is demanding from him as gifts for Christmas.

And according to the list his girlfriend sent to him, she compiled it in a way that is going to be cheaper for him.

The list consists of,
Shoes – 30,000
Hand bags – 20,000
Human hair weave-on – 35,000
Foundation powder – 15,000
Hand watch – 20,000
Hand purse – 5,000
Total – 125,000

It looks like the boyfriend isn’t all that happy with the list sent as he says he spoilt his mood after she sent it to him.

What do y’all think though? Too much?

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Jibril659: 10:16am

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by chuksp09(m): 10:18am
No body says u must pay abi? Am very sure u can live without her grin

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by comshots(m): 10:26am
This is the month that most girls are ready to say yes to every tom,dick and harry for a relationship.This is also the month that most guys avoid girls.So guy,the choice is yours.

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:27am
Rubbish

Did she put a gun on your head?

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by DaddyKross: 10:32am
For a girl like that, i bet the guy is like boyfriend number 5 or 6. Well, if the guy wants to be an undercover maga, what's my business ? sad

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Michellla(f): 10:33am
Made up list.

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:36am
Don't take someone that spells purse as "pause" seriously

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:44am
She wants to slay on Instagram


Olosho grin

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by emmyquan: 10:44am
wen u dey shine her Congo.. u no know
u com dey show us list
mtchewwweeee

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by AK6464(m): 10:48am
Shey your been think say na osho free you dey chop all this while abi
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 10:53am
can her dad buy her those things?pple wld say is her dad f**kin her like its hs mom dats f**king him.na d two dey enjoy am. d truth is,asides for pleasure i dnt see d usefulness of gf.wives r better

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Archangel15: 10:54am
FortifiedCity:
Rubbish

Did she put a gun on your head?


So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?

Don't be a pussynigger.

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Brown14(m): 10:56am
*I did it in a way that it will be cheap for you"...chai just because of kitten
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:57am
Archangel15:


So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?

Don't be a pussynigger.
Why is the guy running to the social media to cry and complain that he's been thinking. He should tell the girl to her face that he can't buy all that.

What does he expect people to tell him?

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by SirBaro: 10:57am
That's the world we live in now sir.

Archangel15:


So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?

Don't be a pussynigger.
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by captainbangz(m): 11:02am
What is hand watch and hand pause¿ I woulda advised him to give her the money if he has, but because of the errors...i think its gonna be a waste!!

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Gofwane(m): 11:32am
That is the price you will have to pay for dating a slay Queen. I'm in a similar situation, the bae called me to tell me that she wants to buy a new phone of #40,000.

I was like.... awwwww,, that's cool. Then i asked her how much she has saved.?
She said she hasn't saved a dime yet that's why she's telling me.
So i told her not to worry that i will give her the money next week.
Dear nairalanders, it is about 7months now and next week never come angry

So op, copy my style or Dump her silly big asss and move on.

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by johnstar(m): 12:34pm
grin

Wn u dey Bleep her toto wey nor dey der oo


Nw she don gv u list u dey lament


Goan pay her bills mudafvker
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Angelawhite(f): 12:35pm
angry made-up list as someone said.
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Emac34: 12:36pm
grin




who send am
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by BEENUEL: 12:36pm
If you believe this thing. You should swap your brain before 2017 ends.

Swap the brain with that of rabbits

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by SmartyPants(m): 12:36pm
"hand pause"

grin

SMH.
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 12:36pm
I thank God she will buy you boxer and singlet grin grin

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by birdsview(m): 12:36pm
So you expect to put your joystick and Finger in her Nyash as you are doing in the picture for free
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by dingbang(m): 12:36pm
Cheap girls everywhere

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 12:37pm
Na wa o
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:37pm
emmyquan:
wen u dey shine her Congo.. u no know

u com dey show us list

mtchewwweeee
. You ve said it all

Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 12:37pm
u chose her, deal with it, abeg no dey disturb us abeg..!!
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:37pm
Only? Mtschew. If he doesn’t have money, he knows what to do angry
Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 12:37pm
dingbang:
Cheap girls everywhere
What makes her a cheap girl?

