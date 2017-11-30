₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 10:15am
A Nigerian guy on Facebook has taken to the platform to reveal what his girlfriend is demanding from him as gifts for Christmas.
And according to the list his girlfriend sent to him, she compiled it in a way that is going to be cheaper for him.
The list consists of,
Shoes – 30,000
Hand bags – 20,000
Human hair weave-on – 35,000
Foundation powder – 15,000
Hand watch – 20,000
Hand purse – 5,000
Total – 125,000
It looks like the boyfriend isn’t all that happy with the list sent as he says he spoilt his mood after she sent it to him.
What do y’all think though? Too much?
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Jibril659: 10:16am
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by chuksp09(m): 10:18am
No body says u must pay abi? Am very sure u can live without her
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by comshots(m): 10:26am
This is the month that most girls are ready to say yes to every tom,dick and harry for a relationship.This is also the month that most guys avoid girls.So guy,the choice is yours.
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:27am
Rubbish
Did she put a gun on your head?
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by DaddyKross: 10:32am
For a girl like that, i bet the guy is like boyfriend number 5 or 6. Well, if the guy wants to be an undercover maga, what's my business ?
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Michellla(f): 10:33am
Made up list.
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 10:36am
Don't take someone that spells purse as "pause" seriously
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 10:44am
She wants to slay on Instagram
Olosho
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by emmyquan: 10:44am
wen u dey shine her Congo.. u no know
u com dey show us list
mtchewwweeee
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by AK6464(m): 10:48am
Shey your been think say na osho free you dey chop all this while abi
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by nnamdiokere45(m): 10:53am
can her dad buy her those things?pple wld say is her dad f**kin her like its hs mom dats f**king him.na d two dey enjoy am. d truth is,asides for pleasure i dnt see d usefulness of gf.wives r better
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Archangel15: 10:54am
FortifiedCity:
So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?
Don't be a pussynigger.
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Brown14(m): 10:56am
*I did it in a way that it will be cheap for you"...chai just because of kitten
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:57am
Archangel15:Why is the guy running to the social media to cry and complain that he's been thinking. He should tell the girl to her face that he can't buy all that.
What does he expect people to tell him?
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by SirBaro: 10:57am
That's the world we live in now sir.
Archangel15:
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by captainbangz(m): 11:02am
What is hand watch and hand pause¿ I woulda advised him to give her the money if he has, but because of the errors...i think its gonna be a waste!!
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Gofwane(m): 11:32am
That is the price you will have to pay for dating a slay Queen. I'm in a similar situation, the bae called me to tell me that she wants to buy a new phone of #40,000.
I was like.... awwwww,, that's cool. Then i asked her how much she has saved.?
She said she hasn't saved a dime yet that's why she's telling me.
So i told her not to worry that i will give her the money next week.
Dear nairalanders, it is about 7months now and next week never come
So op, copy my style or Dump her silly big asss and move on.
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by johnstar(m): 12:34pm
Wn u dey Bleep her toto wey nor dey der oo
Nw she don gv u list u dey lament
Goan pay her bills mudafvker
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Angelawhite(f): 12:35pm
made-up list as someone said.
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Emac34: 12:36pm
who send am
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by BEENUEL: 12:36pm
If you believe this thing. You should swap your brain before 2017 ends.
Swap the brain with that of rabbits
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by SmartyPants(m): 12:36pm
"hand pause"
SMH.
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by Lacomus(m): 12:36pm
I thank God she will buy you boxer and singlet
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by birdsview(m): 12:36pm
So you expect to put your joystick and Finger in her Nyash as you are doing in the picture for free
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by dingbang(m): 12:36pm
Cheap girls everywhere
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 12:37pm
Na wa o
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 12:37pm
emmyquan:. You ve said it all
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by whitebeard(m): 12:37pm
u chose her, deal with it, abeg no dey disturb us abeg..!!
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by LadyGoddiva(f): 12:37pm
Only? Mtschew. If he doesn’t have money, he knows what to do
|Re: Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 12:37pm
dingbang:What makes her a cheap girl?
