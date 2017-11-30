Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Sends N125,000 Christmas List To Boyfriend & He Cries Out (Photos) (16224 Views)

I Spent N35k On Her, She Deceived Me With Makeup - Guy Cries Out After A Date / What It Means When A Guy Cries At The Thought Of Loosing You! / Please How Do I Break Up With Her ? Her Kitty-Cat Is Too Watery - Guy Cries Out (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





And according to the list his girlfriend sent to him, she compiled it in a way that is going to be cheaper for him.



The list consists of,

Shoes – 30,000

Hand bags – 20,000

Human hair weave-on – 35,000

Foundation powder – 15,000

Hand watch – 20,000

Hand purse – 5,000

Total – 125,000



It looks like the boyfriend isn’t all that happy with the list sent as he says he spoilt his mood after she sent it to him.



What do y’all think though? Too much?



http://www.torimill.com/2017/12/nigerian-guy-cries-out-over-n125000.html A Nigerian guy on Facebook has taken to the platform to reveal what his girlfriend is demanding from him as gifts for Christmas.And according to the list his girlfriend sent to him, she compiled it in a way that is going to be cheaper for him.The list consists of,It looks like the boyfriend isn’t all that happy with the list sent as he says he spoilt his mood after she sent it to him.What do y’all think though? Too much? 1 Share

18 Likes

No body says u must pay abi? Am very sure u can live without her 9 Likes 2 Shares

This is the month that most girls are ready to say yes to every tom,dick and harry for a relationship.This is also the month that most guys avoid girls.So guy,the choice is yours. 31 Likes 1 Share

Rubbish



Did she put a gun on your head? 3 Likes

For a girl like that, i bet the guy is like boyfriend number 5 or 6. Well, if the guy wants to be an undercover maga, what's my business ? 3 Likes

Made up list. 42 Likes 3 Shares

Don't take someone that spells purse as "pause" seriously 40 Likes







Olosho She wants to slay on InstagramOlosho 2 Likes

wen u dey shine her Congo.. u no know

u com dey show us list

mtchewwweeee 36 Likes 3 Shares

Shey your been think say na osho free you dey chop all this while abi

can her dad buy her those things?pple wld say is her dad f**kin her like its hs mom dats f**king him.na d two dey enjoy am. d truth is,asides for pleasure i dnt see d usefulness of gf.wives r better 4 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

Rubbish



Did she put a gun on your head?





So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?



Don't be a pussynigger. So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?Don't be a pussynigger. 8 Likes

*I did it in a way that it will be cheap for you"...chai just because of kitten

Archangel15:





So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?



Don't be a pussynigger. Why is the guy running to the social media to cry and complain that he's been thinking. He should tell the girl to her face that he can't buy all that.



What does he expect people to tell him? Why is the guy running to the social media to cry and complain that he's been thinking. He should tell the girl to her face that he can't buy all that.What does he expect people to tell him? 3 Likes





Archangel15:





So any girl can be allowed to quote outrageous sums because She has a pussy?



Don't be a pussynigger. That's the world we live in now sir.

What is hand watch and hand pause¿ I woulda advised him to give her the money if he has, but because of the errors...i think its gonna be a waste!! 1 Like





I was like.... awwwww,, that's cool. Then i asked her how much she has saved.?

She said she hasn't saved a dime yet that's why she's telling me.

So i told her not to worry that i will give her the money next week.

Dear nairalanders, it is about 7months now and next week never come



So op, copy my style or Dump her silly big asss and move on. That is the price you will have to pay for dating a slay Queen. I'm in a similar situation, the bae called me to tell me that she wants to buy a new phone of #40,000.I was like.... awwwww,, that's cool. Then i asked her how much she has saved.?She said she hasn't saved a dime yet that's why she's telling me.So i told her not to worry that i will give her the money next week.Dear nairalanders, it is about 7months now and next week never comeSo op, copy my style or Dump her silly big asss and move on. 10 Likes 1 Share





Wn u dey Bleep her toto wey nor dey der oo





Nw she don gv u list u dey lament





Goan pay her bills mudafvker Wn u dey Bleep her toto wey nor dey der ooNw she don gv u list u dey lamentGoan pay her bills mudafvker

made-up list as someone said. made-up list as someone said.











who send am who send am

If you believe this thing. You should swap your brain before 2017 ends.



Swap the brain with that of rabbits 1 Like









SMH. "hand pause"SMH.

I thank God she will buy you boxer and singlet 1 Like

So you expect to put your joystick and Finger in her Nyash as you are doing in the picture for free

Cheap girls everywhere 2 Likes

Na wa o

emmyquan:

wen u dey shine her Congo.. u no know



u com dey show us list



mtchewwweeee . You ve said it all . You ve said it all 1 Like

u chose her, deal with it, abeg no dey disturb us abeg..!!

Only? Mtschew. If he doesn’t have money, he knows what to do