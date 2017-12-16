₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by stephanie11: 8:04am
Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has reacted to recent reports that the South-west was being mistreated by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following the results of the party's national convention.
Ogunlewe believes that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike who is alleged to have influenced the emergence of Secondus and accused of making derogatory statements about the South-west, should be left alone. He said that Wike owes no apology to the Yoruba nation. In his words;
"The election has been won and lost and Prince Uche Secondus has emerged the new party chairman. It is a welcome development. In any election, a winner and loser must emerge.
The most important thing is that we politicians must imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship. We should not see or view elections as a do-or-die affair.
Secondus has emerged the winner, my appeal is that everybody should rally round him in the interest of the party, PDP. People should stop crying over spilt milk – let’s forget about the acrimony during the build-up to the election. Now that Secondus has won, we should forget the past and be forward looking. We should all cooperate with Secondus and other members of the new PDP national exco.
Nobody should shed tears for Southwest. PDP Southwest PDP leaders deserved what they got. They were the architects of their own downfall.
What do you expect from a divided house? The Yoruba are too arrogant. We are too full of ourselves. We don’t have respect for leaders. Everybody believes that he is a leader in his own little corner, and it is this arrogance and attitude that cost the Yoruba the PDP national chairmanship position.
They should stop blaming Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike or PDP state governors for scheming the Yoruba out of the PDP national chairmanship race. It is Yorubas that schemed themselves out. Wike should not bother to offer apology to anybody."
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Isokowadoo: 8:11am
Let's Wait fr Yoro Muslims
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Isokowadoo: 8:12am
Personally I blv Wike hs alrdy done d needful
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Agimor(m): 8:20am
Let's wait for the Yoruba Muslims they are on their way.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by NoSidonLook: 8:27am
Nawa o
Coming from a fellow Afonjiggar
Some omoluabis don't just get it.
To them whatever they like is what the south easterners hate and what they hate the south easterners MUST like
I feel for them. Very vibrant lot, but in truth they are their own enemies currently on self destruct
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by dunkem21(m): 8:32am
To agree with Ogunlewike, click *Like..
*Share to disagree..
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Chigold101(m): 8:33am
Okay
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by DayDreamPictures(m): 8:33am
NoSidonLook:
Bitter truth bro
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Ikwokrikwo: 8:37am
Agimor:
Hahahaha
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by DonVikings: 8:44am
Ikwokrikwo:But Pigs, Idiots, Prøstitutes, Kidnappers, Developers, Flatinoes, Urine Drinkers, Baby Factory Operators, and Drug Couriers would surely agree with him.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by nototribalist: 8:46am
Me apologize to what?? Imagine
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by ChairmanOfNCAN: 8:46am
stephanie11:
Our ewedu gobblers dem dem would not like this.
Tinubu and co has used his broom he use to cook ewedu to blind their eyes from the truth.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by python1: 8:48am
DonVikings:You mean you want to strip us of our kidnapping job?
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by ChairmanOfNCAN: 8:53am
DayDreamPictures:
They don't know they are their own backstabbers.
To them everyone else (especially their nightmare; the igbos) are witch hunting them
AFONJIGGARS OF THE BROWN ROOF REPUBLIC aka Certified Skullers
Watch how they leave the issue at hand and transfer their pain to peace loving igbo amakas their nightmare
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by DonVikings: 8:53am
python1:Thank you sir.
I will not relent until all the enemies of Nigeria, my beloved country, are put to shame, especially Pigs and Idiots.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by python1: 8:55am
DonVikings:Very good, but stop reducing our development prowess. Kidnapping can not be left out.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by osazeeblue01: 9:24am
Well said sir. I think they have learnt a good lesson now. They should stop forming oga and learn how to be loyal.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Amarabae(f): 9:28am
Oh some people were expecting wike to apologize.
Lols
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by profmiganigal: 9:34am
I only have one thing to add.....
SW should not, even try to blame the peace loving SE for their woes.....
Let them not....I mean not...try it
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by DonVikings: 9:34am
python1:Oh, I'm sorry. I will go and add that to all those Abiama development strategies I listed right away. I am on my way.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:45am
But what exactly did Wike say that was derogatory
Bode George is just trying to brew trouble cause no one agreed to give him the chairmanship unopposed!
Old man wey dey behave like baby
So you expect Wike or Fayose to fold their arms and watch the party collapse after their struggle
Its not easy
Alot of people are just there to destroy at the end of the day they will still decamp!
Besides I still want to know how Wike derogated the west
Wise words there from Ogunlewe
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by eagleeye2: 9:48am
Someone once said, When it comes to politics, no tribe or religion. Only Interest.
Many will call Ogunlewe, Omo ale
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by adadike281(f): 10:06am
Truth is bitter!! soon u will be called an 'ipob member'.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by agadez007(m): 10:11am
Seems like Ogunlewe is the only Sensible person in the Waste side,others have been Eaten Spiritually
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by MufasaRebirth: 10:13am
I agree with you sir
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by SouthEastFacts: 10:24am
stephanie11:I have nothing more to say. I am bookmarking this for ever.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by yeyeboi(m): 11:30am
Ok
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by dieBYfire: 11:32am
Ikwokrikwo:
Baba u wicked I swear
Are they cannnibals too?
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by dieBYfire: 11:33am
Isokowadoo:
They will tag him IPOB too
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by Terminator1234g: 11:34am
All of una igbo hateful Christians continue o
Youruba Muslims and Christians love each other,we be neighbours but una useless ipob(independent pigs of Biafra) wan divide us. Thunder fire una.
|Re: PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe by dieBYfire: 11:34am
DonVikings:
Take heart
