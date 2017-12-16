Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Chairmanship: Wike Owes No Apology To South-west - Ogunlewe (8473 Views)

PDP Chairmanship: Don't Blame Wike Or Secondus - Okupe Tells Bode George, Others / PDP Chairmanship: North Dumps South-West

Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe has reacted to recent reports that the South-west was being mistreated by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP following the results of the party's national convention.



Ogunlewe believes that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike who is alleged to have influenced the emergence of Secondus and accused of making derogatory statements about the South-west, should be left alone. He said that Wike owes no apology to the Yoruba nation. In his words;



"The election has been won and lost and Prince Uche Secondus has emerged the new party chairman. It is a welcome development. In any election, a winner and loser must emerge.



The most important thing is that we politicians must imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship. We should not see or view elections as a do-or-die affair.



Secondus has emerged the winner, my appeal is that everybody should rally round him in the interest of the party, PDP. People should stop crying over spilt milk – let’s forget about the acrimony during the build-up to the election. Now that Secondus has won, we should forget the past and be forward looking. We should all cooperate with Secondus and other members of the new PDP national exco.



Nobody should shed tears for Southwest. PDP Southwest PDP leaders deserved what they got. They were the architects of their own downfall.



What do you expect from a divided house? The Yoruba are too arrogant. We are too full of ourselves. We don’t have respect for leaders. Everybody believes that he is a leader in his own little corner, and it is this arrogance and attitude that cost the Yoruba the PDP national chairmanship position.



They should stop blaming Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike or PDP state governors for scheming the Yoruba out of the PDP national chairmanship race. It is Yorubas that schemed themselves out. Wike should not bother to offer apology to anybody."



Let's wait for the Yoruba Muslims they are on their way. 36 Likes 3 Shares

I feel for them. Very vibrant lot, but in truth they are their own enemies currently on self destruct 31 Likes 2 Shares

Bitter truth bro Bitter truth bro 23 Likes 1 Share

But what exactly did Wike say that was derogatory



Bode George is just trying to brew trouble cause no one agreed to give him the chairmanship unopposed!

Old man wey dey behave like baby



So you expect Wike or Fayose to fold their arms and watch the party collapse after their struggle



Its not easy



Alot of people are just there to destroy at the end of the day they will still decamp!



Besides I still want to know how Wike derogated the west



Wise words there from Ogunlewe 15 Likes 2 Shares

Someone once said, When it comes to politics, no tribe or religion. Only Interest.

Truth is bitter!! soon u will be called an 'ipob member'. 8 Likes

Seems like Ogunlewe is the only Sensible person in the Waste side,others have been Eaten Spiritually 4 Likes

I agree with you sir 2 Likes

stephanie11:



What do you expect from a divided house? The Yoruba are too arrogant. We are too full of ourselves. We don’t have respect for leaders. Everybody believes that he is a leader in his own little corner, and it is this arrogance and attitude that cost the Yoruba the PDP national chairmanship position.

I have nothing more to say. I am bookmarking this for ever. I have nothing more to say. I am bookmarking this for ever. 13 Likes

