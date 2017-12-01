₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Blogsphere: 10:21am
Source - INOUT9JA.COM
A 22-year-old Ghanaian prostitute, Queen Farcadi has revealed how much she rakes in from her line of business.
During her interview with Berla Mundi on the “Late Afternoon Show” on a Ghanaian Tv she disclosed how much she earns from engaging in prostitution.
Speaking on the show, Farcadi who runs a premium snapchat disclosed to Berla Mundi that she makes GH¢30,000 a month from the prostitution business, thus GH¢10,000 offline and GH¢20,000 online which is the equivalent of 2.3 Million Naira.
She further added that she does not feel ashamed of what does but rather feels very comfortable since she does not need to commit murder or do drugs in other to make money.
“So far as I’m not doing drugs and I’m using my body to make money, I don’t care,” Queen Farcadi said.
Queen Farcadi is a mother of one who makes a lot of money from her premium snap-chat account, and has over 50, 000 followers on Instagram.
Watch Video :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWSI_eYVrDk
https://web.facebook.com/GhanaHomePage/videos/1739747129436011/
More Pictures : http://www.inout9ja.com/2017/12/im-not-ashamed-i-make-over-23-million.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by ClitoPen: 10:23am
Notify me when you retire healthy the way you started then I ll doff my hat for you
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Baawaa(m): 10:26am
Very soon market will finish in your shop
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by respect80(m): 10:31am
So when will you be recruiting new apprentices
1 Like
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by DrinkLimca(m): 11:27am
shame on naira land hoes..
Most ladies in naira land have never seen 100,000 naira with their vaginas since they started the business
26 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by KellyKertz(m): 11:51am
To all the guys before you start abusing her. Answer this first.
Will you Fvck Regina Daniels, Oge okoye, chacha, Ini edo many other rich ladies in a month for 20million
If yes (like) if no(share)
After you answer, check the differences btwn yourself and this gurl.
22 Likes 23 Shares
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by OrestesDante(m): 12:23pm
DrinkLimca:
∆ We both know it's quite easy to spew nonsense than making sense...
∆
∆ How is she going about it?? 2.3million is whopping without Juju!!
I pity those girls going to Kingtblackhoc ∆
8 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by castrol180(m): 12:23pm
she still has cause to praise her creator that so far she is not into 'drugs or murder' but using her body, this should not be encouragement to our good sisters out there ooooo...but can't all Nigeria slay queen celebrities and courtesans come out to say how much they are also raking in from their customers?
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Ericaikince(m): 12:23pm
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by enemyofprogress: 12:24pm
Since business is booming for her,she should meet a doctor for surgery and open another branch.
6 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by giftcardstrader(m): 12:24pm
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by WunderGist: 12:24pm
Issokay
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by iihtNigeria: 12:24pm
Na wa O
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Sirheny007(m): 12:24pm
“So far as I’m not doing drugs and I’m using my body to make money, I don’t care,” Queen Farcadi said.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Kekx(m): 12:25pm
All Nairaland ladies refused to book front page on this thread, Maka why
Dem de fear to yab d lady so dt another guy nogo give dem clapback here
12 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by tayo4ng(m): 12:25pm
I have nothing to say for now
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by bukynkwuenu: 12:25pm
Ghanaian TV stations can air every rubbish....4 Africa.
from dwarfs to uglies to senseless and shameless to Nana agrada to this prostitute........ I wonder what they do over der
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by stanley095(m): 12:25pm
Pussy money and online money. Which one sweet pass
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by leo047: 12:25pm
No iota of shame...pity your relations though not you.
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by That3: 12:25pm
What a strong independent lady, Women empowerment!
A hoe is a hoe, Whether you offer your service for N200 Suya and fanta or for millions. Why not make it official like this woman and open shop.
#WomenLeading #GenderEquality #WomenEmpowerment
3 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Olawalesadiq(m): 12:26pm
OMG and na one person go marry this one.. End Time Post
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Dutchey(m): 12:26pm
making 2.3m no pain me o..... wetin pain me be say GH has value than NAIRA Nigeria sha
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Fukafuka: 12:26pm
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by smithsydny(m): 12:26pm
NwaAmaikpe wife
1 Like
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by StrawberryGloss(f): 12:26pm
Ruggedfitness:
What is this?
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by yeyerolling: 12:26pm
DrinkLimca:NL hoes are not the cause of ur frustration in life na
4 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Fukafuka: 12:26pm
3 Likes
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by kidman96(m): 12:27pm
So there are people who pay money to look at women on Snapchat?
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by Ruggedfitness: 12:27pm
A 22-year-old Ghanaian prostitute, Queen Farcadi has revealed how much she rakes in from her line of business.
In those days a woman would rather die than say this in public
In Other News
Here Are 6 HIV Myths You Need To Stop Believing Right Now
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-are-6-hiv-myths-you-need-to-stop.html
1 Like
|Re: Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" by MirJay: 12:27pm
AM not interested on how much a LovePeddler earns a month am just surprised that the Ghanian Cedi Is 79.74 times more than the Nigerian Naira.
that is 1 gHC= #79.74.
8 Likes 2 Shares
