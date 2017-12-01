Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Queen Farcadi, Ghanaian Prostitute: "I Earn Over N2.3m Monthly, I'm Not Ashamed" (19996 Views)

Source - INOUT9JA.COM



A 22-year-old Ghanaian prostitute, Queen Farcadi has revealed how much she rakes in from her line of business.



During her interview with Berla Mundi on the “Late Afternoon Show” on a Ghanaian Tv she disclosed how much she earns from engaging in prostitution.



Speaking on the show, Farcadi who runs a premium snapchat disclosed to Berla Mundi that she makes GH¢30,000 a month from the prostitution business, thus GH¢10,000 offline and GH¢20,000 online which is the equivalent of 2.3 Million Naira.



She further added that she does not feel ashamed of what does but rather feels very comfortable since she does not need to commit murder or do drugs in other to make money.



“So far as I’m not doing drugs and I’m using my body to make money, I don’t care,” Queen Farcadi said.



Queen Farcadi is a mother of one who makes a lot of money from her premium snap-chat account, and has over 50, 000 followers on Instagram.



Watch Video :



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWSI_eYVrDk

https://web.facebook.com/GhanaHomePage/videos/1739747129436011/



Notify me when you retire healthy the way you started then I ll doff my hat for you 34 Likes 1 Share

Very soon market will finish in your shop 3 Likes 1 Share

So when will you be recruiting new apprentices 1 Like

shame on naira land hoes..

Most ladies in naira land have never seen 100,000 naira with their vaginas since they started the business 26 Likes

To all the guys before you start abusing her. Answer this first.



Will you Fvck Regina Daniels, Oge okoye, chacha, Ini edo many other rich ladies in a month for 20million



If yes (like) if no(share)



After you answer, check the differences btwn yourself and this gurl. 22 Likes 23 Shares

∆ We both know it's quite easy to spew nonsense than making sense...

∆













∆ How is she going about it?? 2.3million is whopping without Juju!!



I pity those girls going to Kingtblackhoc ∆ 8 Likes

she still has cause to praise her creator that so far she is not into 'drugs or murder' but using her body, this should not be encouragement to our good sisters out there ooooo...but can't all Nigeria slay queen celebrities and courtesans come out to say how much they are also raking in from their customers?

Since business is booming for her,she should meet a doctor for surgery and open another branch. 6 Likes

Issokay

Na wa O

5 Likes 1 Share







Dem de fear to yab d lady so dt another guy nogo give dem clapback here All Nairaland ladies refused to book front page on this thread, Maka whyDem de fear to yab d lady so dt another guy nogo give dem clapback here 12 Likes

I have nothing to say for now





Ghanaian TV stations can air every rubbish....4 Africa.

from dwarfs to uglies to senseless and shameless to Nana agrada to this prostitute........ I wonder what they do over der Ghanaian TV stations can air every rubbish....4 Africa.from dwarfs to uglies to senseless and shameless to Nana agrada to this prostitute........ I wonder what they do over der 2 Likes

Pussy money and online money. Which one sweet pass

No iota of shame...pity your relations though not you.





A hoe is a hoe, Whether you offer your service for N200 Suya and fanta or for millions. Why not make it official like this woman and open shop.



#WomenLeading #GenderEquality #WomenEmpowerment What a strong independent lady, Women empowerment!A hoe is a hoe, Whether you offer your service for N200 Suya and fanta or for millions. Why not make it official like this woman and open shop.#WomenLeading #GenderEquality #WomenEmpowerment 3 Likes

OMG and na one person go marry this one.. End Time Post

Nigeria sha making 2.3m no pain me o..... wetin pain me be say GH has value than NAIRANigeria sha 2 Likes

8 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe wife 1 Like

3 Likes

So there are people who pay money to look at women on Snapchat?

A 22-year-old Ghanaian prostitute, Queen Farcadi has revealed how much she rakes in from her line of business.



During her interview with Berla Mundi on the “Late Afternoon Show” on a Ghanaian Tv she disclosed how much she earns from engaging in prostitution

In those days a woman would rather die than say this in public



