Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by UcheSecondus: 11:23am
Live from Transcrop Hilton Hotel, Abuja, Venue of the PDP Retreat for newly Elected National Officers, their deputies and the State Chairmen. The two days retreat will set the pace for PDP’s victory in 2019
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by UcheSecondus: 11:24am
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by abokibuhari: 11:25am
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by UcheSecondus: 11:25am
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by UcheSecondus: 11:30am
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 11:33am
Forward ever Backward never... We are moving forward... PDP... Power!!!
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by boladearegbesol: 11:36am
Our National chairman taking steps in the right direction. Well-done sir
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by onwugbenu(m): 11:37am
The promise land is not too far anymore, we need to prepare ourselves to leads. We are the leaders of tomorrow.
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by OGreat20(m): 11:38am
This man mean business. kudos to you sir!
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by AbdulBinLaden: 11:39am
With this retreat, i believe the members of the NWC would have developed from human resource to human capital and enhanced all core competencies required to Rebuild, Reposition and Regain power from APCheats in 2019
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:55am
Oga Lalasticlala shey you and PDP Quarrel?
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by TeeMaama: 12:07pm
PDP party moving forward
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by BENZINA: 12:17pm
Good! Beginning to regain my hope. For those that had never wish PDP well, no power is greater than the Almighty.
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 12:21pm
Regional Christian Party!
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by UcheSecondus: 12:33pm
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by BENZINA: 12:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:Really? The end shall justify the means sir
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by OGreat20(m): 12:59pm
Oga Lalasticlala please do justice to this.
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by Jounces: 1:20pm
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:22pm
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by BIAFRONIGERIAN(m): 1:24pm
A right move in the right direction
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by rajiraymond(m): 1:25pm
Gathering of failures!
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 1:25pm
Why is APC so afraid to have a convention or even retreat like this even though they are in power
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by anonimi: 1:25pm
You should be careful to avoid his provocative comments that are lies and propaganda, in the same way that a sensible fish will avoid an attractive bait.
Cheers.
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by angelbulksms: 1:26pm
Quite true.
Pretty fast of him.
Quite true.
Pretty fast of him.
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by anonimi: 1:29pm
Are you confused or what
We know where FAILURES belong.
Barawo bubu and his 40 thieves cabal presidency who turned the prosperity of the biggest economy in Africa into recession.
Such a clueless man who has confessed that he knows nothing about managing an economy to make money.
If you are a rational person, you should be ashamed to be identified with such a failure.
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by bigerboy200: 1:30pm
constructive plans to continue stealing from where they left ..
Re: Retreat Of PDP National Leaders And State Party Chairmen (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 1:33pm
Ngeneukwenu
