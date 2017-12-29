₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,935,079 members, 3,994,527 topics. Date: Friday, 29 December 2017 at 07:41 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. (31291 Views)
She Raped Me And Begged / I Broke Up With Her Because She Cheated, Now I Want Her Back. / This Nigerian Man Forgave & Took Girlfriend Back After She Cheated &got Pregnant (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by ksbusari(m): 3:37pm On Dec 28
I'm confused. Please I need your advice. My girlfriend and I have been dating for a while now and just yesterday she confessed that she had sex with someone I had been suspecting. She told me she had sex with that man for money knowing fully well my financial status at this present time. She begged to be forgiven but don't know what to do.
Pls help pls. This is a girl i really love. Everybody around me already knows her.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Homeboiy: 3:40pm On Dec 28
Forgive her but don't forget about it
116 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Northernonyenku(m): 3:41pm On Dec 28
Both of u should forgive each other cos am 99.9% sure u'v cheated too..everybody dey steal but person wey dem catch na him be thief.
201 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by CorGier: 3:41pm On Dec 28
Its what they do brah, they fūck around - every single one of them. Do as you please with her. But hey, go get yourself tested for STIs, Lord knows what else she's been keeping from you.
Girls have no sense of loyalty, smh.
131 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Keshi5(m): 3:43pm On Dec 28
from your post you said she confessed not DAT u caught her , then forgive her..my own opinion dou.
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Purebeerry(f): 3:43pm On Dec 28
Bros, dump that girl, never forgive a cheat cos a cheat will always be a cheat.
She will still cheat on you tomorrow, after all you will forgive her.
167 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by abokibuhari: 3:43pm On Dec 28
Chai! Women and prick
7 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Pusyiter(m): 3:44pm On Dec 28
Well, the choice is yours. To forgive is Divine but there is the tendency that she might do it again and to bone her, it is your take.
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by victorakpabome: 3:44pm On Dec 28
CorGier:
Very true. Never you trust a girl. They all Bleep around. Even the ones that carry church on their head
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by victorakpabome: 3:45pm On Dec 28
ksbusari:
Guy pursue that bitch. Get another one. They are many
12 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by LarryBeryl(m): 3:45pm On Dec 28
Forgive if Only you can cope with the fact that she did......
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by xedyl(m): 3:45pm On Dec 28
This is the part being a Man comes to play.... If u know u are a Man forgive and forget...in addition if u leave her and go to another gal have it in mind that another Man is drilling her borehole b4 u show up.
47 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by LarryBeryl(m): 3:47pm On Dec 28
Purebeerry:
What's the guarantee that the next girl he dates won't be a cheat... Afterall he loves her, let him try to forgive her (if he could) and watch if she can change for better
15 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by RadicallyBlunt: 3:48pm On Dec 28
Homeboiy:Bros the forgiveness no complete like so na
Well op, forgivness be like seasonal film. She don play season 1- I.e begging
She no suppose rush to season 3. Make she watch season 2 -I.e you go think about it.
If power failure no dey after season 2, season 3 go come. But if failure dey, make she forget am.
If I be you I go let her watch season 3 knowing well say no marriage plan btwn us as she no dey strong in little hardship. I go dey chop her dey go bcus she go do another one come beg again except I see another she in her over time.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by DreamChaser2000: 3:48pm On Dec 28
Purebeerry:
You are very correct. At OP read my signature and be wise next time.
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Purebeerry(f): 3:49pm On Dec 28
LarryBeryl:Cheats don't change, they will cheat and cheat and cheat and cheat.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by vingeophysicist(m): 3:50pm On Dec 28
lol...From what I could decipher from your write up, it was after she notices an improvement in your finances she disclose her infidelity to you.She made it clear why she slept with the man which is simply because of money.Any Lady that cannot control her urge for money is not really ready for marriage, marry her at your own peril.I am very certain she will fall prey again and again.She might need money in future eventually to get something you probably term as unnecessary expenses, what stops her from resorting to selling her body to fulfill her needs. Young man, be wise , even the bible condemned money as the root of all evil.
104 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by CorGier: 3:50pm On Dec 28
victorakpabome:
Bros, the thing tire me. How are we even sure our personal persons ain't being ploughed senseless right now? I stole a guys girl a couple of days ago, baba all it took me was two days. God help us all.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by datfreshdoc(m): 3:58pm On Dec 28
ksbusari:leave her... I repeat LEAVE HER!! Wait, if u love her forgive her.... But be truthful to urself... Make her d woman u'll like her to be.. #strenghthman!!! Relationships perkss
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Uniqueness01(f): 4:00pm On Dec 28
Some girls fa!
OP must have lashed the babe so well that she began confessing her sins.......well, forgive her and tell her to sin no more
2 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by LarryBeryl(m): 4:00pm On Dec 28
Purebeerry:
Ok..... Are you speaking based on experience?
15 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by ksbusari(m): 4:26pm On Dec 28
victorakpabome:av been thinking of givin her another chance to mess up
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by ksbusari(m): 4:28pm On Dec 28
datfreshdoc:*Make her d woman u'll like her to be* hw is dat goin to be possible?
3 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by JONNYSPUTE(m): 5:00pm On Dec 28
Op stop deceiving yourself. You and I know that you can pretend that you ve forgiven her but in ur heart,it still hurts. What's the essence in suffering urself and going through pains. Leave her and focused on your finances first and don't rush into another r/ship for the time being.
5 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by zeezeegal(m): 5:05pm On Dec 28
Bleep All Those Smelly Guys Saying He Should Leave Her... Una No They Cheat? How Many Gals Fit Confess Say Them Cheat? The Babe Knw Wetin She Do Bad Con Dy Beg Her Bobo... This One Talk Nw O, Plenty Babes Dy Do And Them No Send
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by femijay8271(m): 5:22pm On Dec 28
Just forgive her and then warn her seriously that if such should repeat itself, that's bye-bye.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Espada11: 5:30pm On Dec 28
Do not forgive but don't let her go..use her as your part time Bleep mate.
4 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Fadiga24(m): 5:33pm On Dec 28
Espada11:
Never let bitches go
11 Likes
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by greatwhite(m): 5:38pm On Dec 28
Forgive her and move on. AIDS is very real. You don't want to be working on the same plumbing with everyone in your neighborhood.
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by ksbusari(m): 5:47pm On Dec 28
?
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by debbycreamy(f): 6:03pm On Dec 28
Purebeerry:A cheat is not always a cheat, she came out plain and confessed meaning she felt remorse for wat she did, and hoping to repent, most girls will hide it and pretend til dey die, he should forgive her and never give up on her coz such girls are rare, most poor girls are tempted to cheat coz of d money to buy things or feed, don't blame her much, I believe if the bf had given her enough she wouldn't have cheat, forgive her and move on oh jare op
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. by Sammy555(m): 6:06pm On Dec 28
zeezeegal:Alaye she go still do am again........ I get one broke friend wey him girlfriend dey always come beg am every time she cheat she go dey talk say na because she need money naso she dey talk o over 1 year. now she dey do the same thing and no be say my guy no dey try him best for am......girls are poo
7 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)
Can You Allow Your Best Friend Date Your Sister/brother? / 5 Signs You Are Dating A Womanizer / Why Do Most Ladies Dislike Fat Guys?
Viewing this topic: ekanx27, polarman, dumodust(m), onunwa21(m), JohnieWalker(m), oniel551, Vince77(m), NaijaMutant(f), janedearie, CERKEYNAH, Wawawi, slimyshady30(f), Tee99(m), Victory1989, segmatic, Ifedith(m), Achillesdam500(m), sagoe1712, defolman(m), phr0nesis(m), RCDIY, Yemmysworld91, duos(m), Rucheen(m), charleybam, Bunmiaji(f), khairate(f), alossy, MrDroggo, OgbeniOlaLekan, Babysnow1, phemocheee(m), CorGier, stonedlive(m), lifter1000, eragonis(m), dancewith, nnapo, realborn(m), femi1410(m), lexyzboy, goodoc(m), BrandSpurNG, DrRoyce, trebron(m), Alaminalpha, celestialdamsel(f), kingsinhno1, olatade(m), sugarwiz(f), chasom(m), segzy87(m), Khd95(m), cheddahboy(m), fitzmayowa, overflow1, OCHULORC(f), 0key2, crownbolagold(f), Vegasailin, redone01 and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13