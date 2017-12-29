Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Girlfriend Confessed That She Cheated On Me And Begged To Be Forgiven. (31291 Views)

I'm confused. Please I need your advice. My girlfriend and I have been dating for a while now and just yesterday she confessed that she had sex with someone I had been suspecting. She told me she had sex with that man for money knowing fully well my financial status at this present time. She begged to be forgiven but don't know what to do.



Pls help pls. This is a girl i really love. Everybody around me already knows her. 1 Like 1 Share

Forgive her but don't forget about it 116 Likes 8 Shares

Both of u should forgive each other cos am 99.9% sure u'v cheated too..everybody dey steal but person wey dem catch na him be thief. 201 Likes 10 Shares

Its what they do brah, they fūck around - every single one of them. Do as you please with her. But hey, go get yourself tested for STIs, Lord knows what else she's been keeping from you.



Girls have no sense of loyalty, smh. 131 Likes 3 Shares

from your post you said she confessed not DAT u caught her , then forgive her..my own opinion dou. 22 Likes 1 Share

Bros, dump that girl, never forgive a cheat cos a cheat will always be a cheat.



She will still cheat on you tomorrow, after all you will forgive her. 167 Likes 7 Shares

Chai! Women and prick 7 Likes

Well, the choice is yours. To forgive is Divine but there is the tendency that she might do it again and to bone her, it is your take. 4 Likes

Very true. Never you trust a girl. They all Bleep around. Even the ones that carry church on their head Very true. Never you trust a girl. They all Bleep around. Even the ones that carry church on their head 50 Likes 2 Shares

Guy pursue that bitch. Get another one. They are many Guy pursue that bitch. Get another one. They are many 12 Likes

Forgive if Only you can cope with the fact that she did...... 2 Likes

This is the part being a Man comes to play.... If u know u are a Man forgive and forget...in addition if u leave her and go to another gal have it in mind that another Man is drilling her borehole b4 u show up. 47 Likes

What's the guarantee that the next girl he dates won't be a cheat... Afterall he loves her, let him try to forgive her (if he could) and watch if she can change for better What's the guarantee that the next girl he dates won't be a cheat... Afterall he loves her, let him try to forgive her (if he could) and watch if she can change for better 15 Likes

Bros the forgiveness no complete like so na













Well op, forgivness be like seasonal film. She don play season 1- I.e begging



She no suppose rush to season 3. Make she watch season 2 -I.e you go think about it.



If power failure no dey after season 2, season 3 go come. But if failure dey, make she forget am.



If I be you I go let her watch season 3 knowing well say no marriage plan btwn us as she no dey strong in little hardship. I go dey chop her dey go bcus she go do another one come beg again except I see another she in her over time.

You are very correct. At OP read my signature and be wise next time. You are very correct. At OP read my signature and be wise next time. 4 Likes

Cheats don't change, they will cheat and cheat and cheat and cheat.

lol...From what I could decipher from your write up, it was after she notices an improvement in your finances she disclose her infidelity to you.She made it clear why she slept with the man which is simply because of money.Any Lady that cannot control her urge for money is not really ready for marriage, marry her at your own peril.I am very certain she will fall prey again and again.She might need money in future eventually to get something you probably term as unnecessary expenses, what stops her from resorting to selling her body to fulfill her needs. Young man, be wise , even the bible condemned money as the root of all evil. 104 Likes 3 Shares

Bros, the thing tire me. How are we even sure our personal persons ain't being ploughed senseless right now? I stole a guys girl a couple of days ago, baba all it took me was two days. God help us all.

leave her... I repeat LEAVE HER!! Wait, if u love her forgive her.... But be truthful to urself... Make her d woman u'll like her to be.. #strenghthman!!! Relationships perkss leave her... I repeat LEAVE HER!! Wait, if u love her forgive her.... But be truthful to urself... Make her d woman u'll like her to be.. #strenghthman!!! Relationships perkss 4 Likes



OP must have lashed the babe so well that she began confessing her sins.......well, forgive her and tell her to sin no more Some girls fa!OP must have lashed the babe so well that she began confessing her sins.......well, forgive her and tell her to sin no more 2 Likes

Ok..... Are you speaking based on experience? Ok..... Are you speaking based on experience? 15 Likes

av been thinking of givin her another chance to mess up

*Make her d woman u'll like her to be* hw is dat goin to be possible?

Op stop deceiving yourself. You and I know that you can pretend that you ve forgiven her but in ur heart,it still hurts. What's the essence in suffering urself and going through pains. Leave her and focused on your finances first and don't rush into another r/ship for the time being. 5 Likes

Bleep All Those Smelly Guys Saying He Should Leave Her... Una No They Cheat? How Many Gals Fit Confess Say Them Cheat? The Babe Knw Wetin She Do Bad Con Dy Beg Her Bobo... This One Talk Nw O, Plenty Babes Dy Do And Them No Send 21 Likes 1 Share

Just forgive her and then warn her seriously that if such should repeat itself, that's bye-bye. 6 Likes 1 Share

Do not forgive but don't let her go..use her as your part time Bleep mate. 4 Likes

Never let bitches go

Forgive her and move on. AIDS is very real. You don't want to be working on the same plumbing with everyone in your neighborhood.

?

A cheat is not always a cheat, she came out plain and confessed meaning she felt remorse for wat she did, and hoping to repent, most girls will hide it and pretend til dey die, he should forgive her and never give up on her coz such girls are rare, most poor girls are tempted to cheat coz of d money to buy things or feed, don't blame her much, I believe if the bf had given her enough she wouldn't have cheat, forgive her and move on oh jare op