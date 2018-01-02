₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,937,262 members, 4,002,180 topics. Date: Tuesday, 02 January 2018 at 07:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! (3759 Views)
Lagos Gets New Chief Judge / Lagos Gets Osinbajo’s Nod To Reconstruct International Airport Road / Lagos Gets Approval To Appeal Against Abacha's CSO, Al-mustapha's Release (1) (2) (3) (4)
|LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by nwoke37: 8:07am
Lagos, the largest city in Africa, gears up for modernization as it starts to operate an emergency service similar to those seen in Europe and America.
Click link below..
[url]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUcuL1K67vA [/url]
Mods, please take this to the front page...
Lala, pleasee
4 Likes
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by dealslip(f): 8:29am
Bravo Lagos!! Bravo Ambode!! It is looking like you are Lagos' best governor ever and the only governor in Nigeria presently.
9 Likes
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Lipscomb: 8:45am
Well Lagos is a country inside a country, ask River state,akwa ibom state and minister of capital territory abuja what they are doing with huge money federal allocation.
God bless babatunde raji fashola the master planners.
God bless abomde and God continue to use you to deliver your promises.
God bless Asiwaju bola Ahmed tinubu the father of Lagos ,selfless leader, visionary leader may you live long .
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Daviddson(m): 6:22pm
Ambode is a stellar 'performer', no doubt. The only thing that can top it all is becoming the first State to generate its own power independent of the FG. I know that plan is already in the works.
2 Likes
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Leonbonapart(m): 6:52pm
Not impressed
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by emeijeh(m): 6:52pm
If we have children as stubborn as Macaulay culkin (home alone), in Lagos, the 911 guys will get frustrated with unnecessary calls.
Reminds me of the days I used to give celtel customer care wahala calls.
All the girls forming sexy voice had to change to their real voice by force
6 Likes
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by NubiLove(m): 6:52pm
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Edopesin(m): 6:53pm
In 2018, Ok
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by drasob: 6:53pm
Kudos Lagos
We lead, others follow
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by lonelydora(m): 6:54pm
so it's no longer 112?
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Ajisebioyolaari: 6:54pm
Itesiwaju Eko...
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by favourmic(m): 6:54pm
I don't know what is wrong with me... Anytime a girl calls me baby I send her money.
2 Likes
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by BeReaSonAble(m): 6:54pm
Will a call go through if one call outside of Lagos?
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by jamex93(m): 6:54pm
Nice one
Nice improvement
God bless Lagos
God bless Nigeria
God bless us
Happy New Year
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Mustack(m): 6:54pm
laudable arhievemen
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by nawtyme: 6:54pm
I hope Lagos hold up would let them deliver appropriate emergency services.
1 Like
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by nawtyme: 6:54pm
favourmic:Baby
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Tocheagle(m): 6:55pm
911 has been working in Lagos for a long time, I have dialed it severally and it goes through always
1 Like
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by ify84(m): 6:55pm
While all we get here are statues and road naming in Imo state
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Esomchi44(m): 6:55pm
Nice one
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by cinoedhunter: 6:55pm
Na white guy be that I dey see?
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by kolaitan(m): 6:55pm
Eko for you. Always ahead.
The emergency guys are really working
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by victorazyvictor(m): 6:55pm
favourmic:
Babies always behave like baby naw, u won't act otherwise .
2 Likes
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by lilfreezy: 6:56pm
This is good news. But if I have emergency in okoko, I hope they will come
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by ify84(m): 6:56pm
Tocheagle:
You always call lagos 911, are you always in problems And they came to ur rescue always?
1 Like
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by loomer: 6:56pm
How Lagos take be largest city in Africa?
Anyway this is great and them go really need to employ more people too
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by Lyoncrescent: 6:56pm
All thanks to Tinubu. Tinubu is our Lee Kuan Yew . Tinubu has been Governor since 1999. If you know, you know.
1 Like
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by frankson1(m): 6:57pm
Lipscomb:
And in another post one other party said they would take over Lagos in the next election.
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by GreatrAnalyst: 6:58pm
Lipscomb:
Thanks for saying this. This I have always said. Lagos is as a country inside another country based on the vision and projection of those managing it.
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by cowleg(m): 6:58pm
Ambo Ambo
Ambo Ambo
Lagos has been blessed with good leaders since 1999. Thank God PDP have no stake in Lagos state. Lagos has a clear vision of development than the entire nation at whole. In as much as I hail all the current and past leadership of Lagos. I also reiterate that without the economic dexterity of Igbo's the developmental strides of Lagos state govt wont be this astonishing.
Eko oni baje
Lagos adigo mma, nye aka ka odi mma
1 Like
|Re: LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! by babadee1(m): 6:58pm
Daviddson:
That was already proposed since Tinubu's days as governor. In fact the CEO of a major American energy company (I believe it was Enron), came to Nigeria then to negotiate the terms of the Lagos state independent power project but the Federal Government shut it down till today.
1 Like 1 Share
Chief Justice Of Edo State Died On Top Of A Woman / Minister's Wife In N3.2 Billion Contract Scandal / Nigeria’s First Lady, Vice President Behind The Enugu Disco Sale Fiasco
Viewing this topic: makizee(m), yinka20(f), tosynbolade(m), chukwurah12345(m), MeloJayEnt, henrydadon(m), Elparaiso(m), Keneking, Bemby69(m), mcquin(m), Bashir75, jeffdaniel(m), theguy12, trila01(m), zeekeyboy, Areskay1(m), hfc80, kingsley55(m), DonFreshmoney(m), OriEyeLe(m), propanet(m), oluloveme, obojememe, Chiemerie8(m), collwriters, KingstonDome, dotman3272, orobs93(m), waley007(m), Goodyness(f), Snails, eruchboy(m), empron(m), Mikeshine(m), hakeem4(m), ishaku4life2012(m), olaskul(m), piazon, nwoke37, johnsmhelia15(m), Junker007, dotdauda, naijacentric(m), muhua1, Emman8(m), sejhn, stopit, victorisreal02, AUSVINS(m), Dbboy(m), rasojie, kennyunlimited(m), DjAndroid, ubizle(f), Phatty10, ogawriter(m), Naijaphobia, Efewestern, COOLDK(m), Drversatile, toolovely(m), yummy001, Mrcharming(m), yahya4382(m), chuksanambra, twinskenny(m), eremy, charliestone, SIMPLYHAMPERS, ped007(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21