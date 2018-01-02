Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / LRU, Call 112: Lagos Gets 911 Service! (3759 Views)

Mods, please take this to the front page...

Lala, pleasee Lagos, the largest city in Africa, gears up for modernization as it starts to operate an emergency service similar to those seen in Europe and America.Click link below..[url] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUcuL1K67vA [/url] 4 Likes

Bravo Lagos!! Bravo Ambode!! It is looking like you are Lagos' best governor ever and the only governor in Nigeria presently. 9 Likes

Well Lagos is a country inside a country, ask River state,akwa ibom state and minister of capital territory abuja what they are doing with huge money federal allocation.

God bless babatunde raji fashola the master planners.

God bless abomde and God continue to use you to deliver your promises.

God bless Asiwaju bola Ahmed tinubu the father of Lagos ,selfless leader, visionary leader may you live long . 17 Likes 1 Share

Ambode is a stellar 'performer', no doubt. The only thing that can top it all is becoming the first State to generate its own power independent of the FG. I know that plan is already in the works. 2 Likes

Not impressed

If we have children as stubborn as Macaulay culkin (home alone), in Lagos, the 911 guys will get frustrated with unnecessary calls.







Reminds me of the days I used to give celtel customer care wahala calls .

All the girls forming sexy voice had to change to their real voice by force 6 Likes

In 2018, Ok





We lead, others follow Kudos LagosWe lead, others follow

so it's no longer 112?

Itesiwaju Eko...

Will a call go through if one call outside of Lagos?

Nice one





Nice improvement



God bless Lagos



God bless Nigeria



God bless us



Happy New Year

laudable arhievemen

I hope Lagos hold up would let them deliver appropriate emergency services. 1 Like

911 has been working in Lagos for a long time, I have dialed it severally and it goes through always 1 Like

While all we get here are statues and road naming in Imo state

Nice one

Na white guy be that I dey see?

Eko for you. Always ahead.

The emergency guys are really working

This is good news. But if I have emergency in okoko, I hope they will come

Tocheagle:

911 has been working in Lagos for a long time, I have dialed it severally and it goes through always

You always call lagos 911, are you always in problems And they came to ur rescue always? You always call lagos 911, are you always in problems And they came to ur rescue always? 1 Like

How Lagos take be largest city in Africa?





Anyway this is great and them go really need to employ more people too

All thanks to Tinubu. Tinubu is our Lee Kuan Yew . Tinubu has been Governor since 1999. If you know, you know. 1 Like

Ambo Ambo

Ambo Ambo

Lagos has been blessed with good leaders since 1999. Thank God PDP have no stake in Lagos state. Lagos has a clear vision of development than the entire nation at whole. In as much as I hail all the current and past leadership of Lagos. I also reiterate that without the economic dexterity of Igbo's the developmental strides of Lagos state govt wont be this astonishing.



Eko oni baje

Lagos adigo mma, nye aka ka odi mma Ambo AmboAmbo AmboLagos has been blessed with good leaders since 1999. Thank God PDP have no stake in Lagos state. Lagos has a clear vision of development than the entire nation at whole. In as much as I hail all the current and past leadership of Lagos. I also reiterate that without the economic dexterity of Igbo's the developmental strides of Lagos state govt wont be this astonishing.Eko oni bajeLagos adigo mma, nye aka ka odi mma 1 Like