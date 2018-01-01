Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today (17275 Views)

Salomi Pagu: Soldiers Rescue Another Chibok Girl / Another Chibok Girl Rescued With Baby (Photo) / Amina Ali, Chibok Girl Rescued, Now A Mother Of One (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photo-of-recently-rescued-chibok-girl.html Salomi Pogu rescued by Nigerian Armt Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today she is one of the Chibok Girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014. 4 Likes 1 Share



I still dont know if the whole Chibok is true...

or False.

Congratulations Nigerian Politricks.I still dont know if the whole Chibok is true...or False. 8 Likes 1 Share

2morw we go hear say dm see anoda big money for ikoyi





Issokay





Buhari out 17 Likes

e



AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO DOESNT BELIEVE IN THIS CHIBOCK KIDNAPPING STORY? 54 Likes 2 Shares

Is there any problem in the country? Why this distraction with Chibok Girl? Ok! I see! The recent invasion of Benue State by Fulani Herdsmen. God one distraction tactics. Kudos. Anytime you see Chibok Girl there is a national concern APC government wants to distract us from. 32 Likes

2019 Strategy...we all knw your stunt. This ain't gonna work... APC, "kolework" 14 Likes

we ain't buying this shittt 19 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria for sale ... 2 Likes 1 Share

Alahanduruli, she was a Christian before, now she is a Muslim. Let Allah be praised.



Awon were, ndi iberibe. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Chei....i pity this girl...living among animals for years

Lies lies lies! 9 Likes

How can we confirm that she's among those chibok girls

Lie lie government, we now know all your plans. Let me dust my PVC for 2019 7 Likes

May God be with you

it be like say dem eant to tell us anoda story again oo,in tuface's voice. 2 Likes

Each time I rem this BH story, am like 5 Likes

Hmmm...



Shey this is what is suppose to distract us from the glaring incompetence of the FG, or make us forget fuel scarcity... Weldone Buhari,

You try, but to completely distract us, tell Sir Rochas the Imo State Minister Governor of Statue to kindly IMOtalize Immortalize Her





See her face self,

She Resemble Yusuf Buhari Fiancee 3 Likes

scam 405 1 Like

APC is 419 4 Likes

Make dem check her body for bomb oooo 13 Likes

lol 1 Like

Good to escape captivity.

Someone help, please how do I write a comprehensive business idea for Tony elumelu, I really do have one

Chinook girls never return finish. They have taken us for mumu 1 Like

2BAFB79C

New year gift for her, happy for her and hope she won't want to go back to her abductors, 4 years is enough time to get accustomed to them

Just because oby ezekwesili had just spoken about election in 2019.... abeg make them also go rescue Nigerians from foreign chain of libya n rescue benuens from d local chains of herdsmen....funny country 1 Like

Said baba

Once His Popularity Gets Low: Army Will Rescue One Chibok Woman� 7 Likes