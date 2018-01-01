₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by EdifiedCEO: 4:54pm
Salomi Pogu rescued by Nigerian Armt Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today she is one of the Chibok Girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/01/photo-of-recently-rescued-chibok-girl.html
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by Sirheny007(m): 5:38pm
Congratulations Nigerian Politricks.
I still dont know if the whole Chibok is true...
or False.
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by johnstar(m): 5:39pm
2morw we go hear say dm see anoda big money for ikoyi
Issokay
Buhari out
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by IYADARA(f): 5:39pm
e
AM I THE ONLY ONE WHO DOESNT BELIEVE IN THIS CHIBOCK KIDNAPPING STORY?
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by chrisxxx(m): 5:39pm
Is there any problem in the country? Why this distraction with Chibok Girl? Ok! I see! The recent invasion of Benue State by Fulani Herdsmen. God one distraction tactics. Kudos. Anytime you see Chibok Girl there is a national concern APC government wants to distract us from.
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by B3sty: 5:39pm
2019 Strategy...we all knw your stunt. This ain't gonna work... APC, "kolework"
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by tigerclaws: 5:40pm
we ain't buying this shittt
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by edlion57(m): 5:40pm
Nigeria for sale ...
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by sonnie10: 5:40pm
Alahanduruli, she was a Christian before, now she is a Muslim. Let Allah be praised.
Awon were, ndi iberibe.
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by Niyinficient(m): 5:40pm
Chei....i pity this girl...living among animals for years
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by BlackDBagba: 5:41pm
Lies lies lies!
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by twinke209(m): 5:41pm
How can we confirm that she's among those chibok girls
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by sunny63(m): 5:41pm
Lie lie government, we now know all your plans. Let me dust my PVC for 2019
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by evansjeff(m): 5:41pm
May God be with you
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by Antara0503(m): 5:41pm
it be like say dem eant to tell us anoda story again oo,in tuface's voice.
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by veacea: 5:41pm
Each time I rem this BH story, am like
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by tsamson(m): 5:41pm
Hmmm...
Shey this is what is suppose to distract us from the glaring incompetence of the FG, or make us forget fuel scarcity... Weldone Buhari,
You try, but to completely distract us, tell Sir Rochas the Imo State
See her face self,
She Resemble Yusuf Buhari Fiancee
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by seuncyber(m): 5:41pm
scam 405
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by gooddyoung8: 5:41pm
APC is 419
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by showghan(m): 5:41pm
Make dem check her body for bomb oooo
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by Doerstech(m): 5:42pm
lol
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by Pavore9: 5:42pm
Good to escape captivity.
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by Dizu(m): 5:42pm
Someone help, please how do I write a comprehensive business idea for Tony elumelu, I really do have one
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by Profcamsey(m): 5:42pm
Chinook girls never return finish. They have taken us for mumu
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by staystrong(m): 5:42pm
2BAFB79C
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by pheesayor(m): 5:43pm
New year gift for her, happy for her and hope she won't want to go back to her abductors, 4 years is enough time to get accustomed to them
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by GGirll(m): 5:44pm
Just because oby ezekwesili had just spoken about election in 2019.... abeg make them also go rescue Nigerians from foreign chain of libya n rescue benuens from d local chains of herdsmen....funny country
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by SnakeXenzia(m): 5:44pm
Said baba
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by elChapo1: 5:44pm
Once His Popularity Gets Low: Army Will Rescue One Chibok Woman�
|Re: Photos Of Salomi Pogu, The Chibok Girl Rescued Today by kimbraa(f): 5:44pm
Believe this story at your peril. A week to the presidential elections; another set of Chibok girls will be released by Buhari and his gong wherever they're kept.
