According to the lady who shared the story, the debtor had borrowed the money to finance a business of hers but she ended up using the money to buy an iPhone and shoes.



When she was then asked for the money, she slept with her creditor, twice… and then threatened to expose him to his girlfriend if he still asks for the money – they eventually came to an agreement and she even got an extra 25k.



How did we get here that people's private businesses are now made public on social media 14 Likes

this is strong ooo, but wetin concern me 6 Likes

Most of these ladies have no dignity anymore, imagine her threatening to drag em up on Twitter, well it's non of my business tho.. 3 Likes

When you think you've heard/seen the worst, naija will again prove you wrong. Wetin kwansign me?? 9 Likes

eljay22:

glorex:

Chai, chai, there is God oh.

LesbianBoy:

How did we get here that people's private businesses are now made public on social media



I don't just know! There is even one akuya here on nairaland that went as far as uploading bottles of wines and his breakfast of tea and bread. It seems Africans are cursed. We tend to over do and abuse things.



You buy a shirt, prrrr... you rush to social media to show off,

Plait your hair, you do same,

Sleep with ashawo, you do same,

Happened to get some money, yo do same...



.... ah ahn, sofry, sofry naw

Before smart phones came to Nigeria, the internet is where to go if you are looking for reliable informations. But now, so many thrash all over the Internet and most of it were posted by Nigerians. I don't just know! There is even one akuya here on nairalandthat went as far as uploading bottles of wines and his breakfast of tea and bread. It seems Africans are cursed. We tend to over do and abuse things.You buy a shirt, prrrr... you rush to social media to show off,Plait your hair, you do same,Sleep with ashawo, you do same,Happened to get some money, yo do same....... ah ahn, sofry, sofry nawBefore smart phones came to Nigeria, the internet is where to go if you are looking for reliable informations. But now, so many thrash all over the Internet and most of it were posted by Nigerians. 1 Like



Dumb men should be stripped of all their valuables. Smart instabaeDumb men should be stripped of all their valuables. 2 Likes

If only likes and retweets can be exchanged for dollars, Lord knows my nude will..... Mtsheeew, Fxck it!

People will sell their souls just to get likes 1 Like





MEN: We will not take it.



Just two rounds in exchange for a debt of N250k? 1 Like

What does extra 25 mean? 1 Like

When you replace your brain with preek, things if this sort begin to manifest in your life

Some men dey sabi mumu sha



Nawa oo dese mumu mumu slay Queens don full everywhere finish d guy sef na d biggest full wey i don eva see jus troway 250k jus because ov pussy.....chaiii!!!

I AM HIGHLY DISAPPOINTED Nawa oo dese mumu mumu slay Queens don full everywhere finish d guy sef na d biggest full wey i don eva see jus troway 250k jus because ov pussy.....chaiii!!!

It is finished

Please o, slayqueens don't have any business (except their olosho business) to invest in, so any money person give dem don enter one chance.





Meanwhile...Some Nigerian girls and money be like...



The guy sef is stupid. He borrowed his side chick slayqueen 250k, fvcked her & still expected the money back.Please o, slayqueens don't have any business (except their olosho business) to invest in, so any money person give dem don enter one chance.Meanwhile...Some Nigerian girls and money be like... 3 Likes

Don't mix business with pleasure 1 Like

LesbianBoy:

How did we get here that people's private businesses are now made public on social media they need attention they need attention

never mix business with pleasure, if I was the guy I'd tell my girlfriend myself and arrange a meeting so they'd meet themselves, then get SARs and arrest her for refusal to pay my money and blackmail, I cannot come and loose that huge sum for sex in this buhari economy 8 Likes

One thing about this whole issue is that when you drag someone name to mud on social media, you also drag your own especially someone you've had sexual relation with.

Girls are scum FC-2 vs Guys are scum FC -0

so as it stands now he paid 125k per night �� His chest should probably be doing him somehow by now 1 Like

mhisbliss:

never mix business with pleasure, if I was the guy I'd tell my girlfriend myself and arrange a meeting so they'd meet themselves, then get SARs and arrest her for refusal to pay my money and blackmail, I cannot come and loose that huge sum for sex in this buhari economy commissioner for strategic planning commissioner for strategic planning