|Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Drinokrane: 2:19am
A lady on Twitter has left us in an oxymoronic state after she shared the story of another lady who used sex to pay for a 250k debt and then threatened the debtee to not ask for the money again.
According to the lady who shared the story, the debtor had borrowed the money to finance a business of hers but she ended up using the money to buy an iPhone and shoes.
When she was then asked for the money, she slept with her creditor, twice… and then threatened to expose him to his girlfriend if he still asks for the money – they eventually came to an agreement and she even got an extra 25k.
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by purem(m): 2:27am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by LesbianBoy(m): 2:32am
How did we get here that people's private businesses are now made public on social media
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by justiniyke29(m): 2:33am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by samsam69(m): 2:45am
Most of these ladies have no dignity anymore, imagine her threatening to drag em up on Twitter, well it's non of my business tho..
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by eljay22: 2:50am
When you think you've heard/seen the worst, naija will again prove you wrong. Wetin kwansign me??
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by glorex(m): 2:51am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by samuel051(m): 2:53am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by eljay22: 2:59am
glorex:
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by femolacqua(m): 3:55am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Gofwane(m): 4:06am
LesbianBoy:
I don't just know! There is even one akuya here on nairaland that went as far as uploading bottles of wines and his breakfast of tea and bread. It seems Africans are cursed. We tend to over do and abuse things.
You buy a shirt, prrrr... you rush to social media to show off,
Plait your hair, you do same,
Sleep with ashawo, you do same,
Happened to get some money, yo do same...
.... ah ahn, sofry, sofry naw
Before smart phones came to Nigeria, the internet is where to go if you are looking for reliable informations. But now, so many thrash all over the Internet and most of it were posted by Nigerians.
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by careytommy7(m): 4:31am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by NarnieSnyper(m): 4:31am
If only likes and retweets can be exchanged for dollars, Lord knows my nude will..... Mtsheeew, Fxck it!
People will sell their souls just to get likes
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by CaptainJeffry: 5:17am
Just two rounds in exchange for a debt of N250k?
MEN: We will not take it.
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by hanassholesolo: 5:27am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by dingbang(m): 5:40am
When you replace your brain with preek, things if this sort begin to manifest in your life
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by fr3do(m): 6:09am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Bossontop(m): 6:11am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by jeff1607(m): 6:54am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Kenzico(m): 7:11am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Next2Bezee(m): 7:16am
The guy sef is stupid. He borrowed his side chick slayqueen 250k, fvcked her & still expected the money back.
Please o, slayqueens don't have any business (except their olosho business) to invest in, so any money person give dem don enter one chance.
Meanwhile...Some Nigerian girls and money be like...
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by wayne4loan: 7:23am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by earthsync(f): 7:29am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by mhisbliss(f): 7:35am
never mix business with pleasure, if I was the guy I'd tell my girlfriend myself and arrange a meeting so they'd meet themselves, then get SARs and arrest her for refusal to pay my money and blackmail, I cannot come and loose that huge sum for sex in this buhari economy
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by northvietnam(m): 8:04am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by ruggedised: 8:05am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Purebeerry(f): 8:06am
One thing about this whole issue is that when you drag someone name to mud on social media, you also drag your own especially someone you've had sexual relation with.
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Elmagnifico9: 8:06am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by ebujany(m): 8:06am
Girls are scum FC-2 vs Guys are scum FC -0
so as it stands now he paid 125k per night �� His chest should probably be doing him somehow by now
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by Iamtipsyy(m): 8:07am
|Re: Lady Sleeps With Guy Twice To Pay 250k Debt She Owed. Then Threatens Him by macaranta(m): 8:07am
