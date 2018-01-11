Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom (6524 Views)

I’m Not Afraid Of Losing My Position, Sagay Tells APC / Benue People On A Solidarity Visit To Nnamdi Kanu (Video) / You Have No Power To Summon Me, Sagay Tells Senate (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has asked Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom to rise up to his responsibilities as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the state and defend the people of the state from the attacks of Fulani herdsmen.



He said as the chief security officer of the state, Ortom should be able to organise his people to confront the herdsmen like his counterpart, Ayo Fayose did in Ekiti.



He however said rather than act, Ortom usually breaks down in tears and keeps blaming the federal government whenever the people he swore to protect are attacked.



“The point I always make and I make it again is that the greatest failure and the person who should take all the blame for what is happening is the state governor, Samuel Ortom. Ortom is the chief security officer of Benue. Every time, the killings happen, he breaks down in tears and puts his hands on his head and keeps blaming the federal government”.



“Under criminal law, every Nigerian has a right of self-defence. There is no reason why Ortom shouldn’t have organised the people of Benue state into a state of collective self-defence in which he will totally arm them to face these murderers”.



“Instead, he keeps on weeping all the time. No wonder the Benue students and other young people chased him with stones because compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.





Read more Temidayo Akinsuyi, LagosProf. Itse Sagay (SAN) has asked Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom to rise up to his responsibilities as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the state and defend the people of the state from the attacks of Fulani herdsmen.He said as the chief security officer of the state, Ortom should be able to organise his people to confront the herdsmen like his counterpart, Ayo Fayose did in Ekiti.He however said rather than act, Ortom usually breaks down in tears and keeps blaming the federal government whenever the people he swore to protect are attacked.“The point I always make and I make it again is that the greatest failure and the person who should take all the blame for what is happening is the state governor, Samuel Ortom. Ortom is the chief security officer of Benue. Every time, the killings happen, he breaks down in tears and puts his hands on his head and keeps blaming the federal government”.“Under criminal law, every Nigerian has a right of self-defence. There is no reason why Ortom shouldn’t have organised the people of Benue state into a state of collective self-defence in which he will totally arm them to face these murderers”.“Instead, he keeps on weeping all the time. No wonder the Benue students and other young people chased him with stones because compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.Read more https://independent.ng/stop-weeping-arm-benue-people-defend-sagay-tells-ortom/ 22 Likes 1 Share

Sagay has spoken well but what if there are higher powers behind these frequent attacks??



The governor is literally powerless against the powers that be.



FTC!!!

Me see sense for the talk o. As unbelievable it may seem,Fulanis are very easy to kill in any approach you choose to. Ask Igala people of Kogi,especially ibaji people to tell you how to handle dem. 27 Likes

I concur 8 Likes

compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.



Lol ortoms failure is greater compared to the federal govt who is also a failure.



Ironically the same ortom have asked buhari to recontest. Failures of the same feather who will not protect their people as sworn by the constitution. 35 Likes 1 Share







"Under criminal law every Nigerian has a right of self defence." It is finished,Ortom arm your people,so that they will defend themselves. "Under criminal law every Nigerian has a right of self defence." It is finished,Ortom arm your people,so that they will defend themselves. 13 Likes

magoo10:

compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.



Lol ortoms failure is greater compared to the federal govt



Ironically the same ortom have asked buhari to recontest. Failures of the same feather who will not protect their people as sworn by the constitution. My dear,i'm afraid. My dear,i'm afraid. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Yes, I don't see why they can't lay ambush for the so called criminal elements among herdsmen 3 Likes

Evablizin:

My dear,i'm afraid. Me thinks the failure of not keeping to the oath of safeguarding and protecting the lives and properties of the people is impeachable. What is really happening?



This suffering and smiling is becoming cancerous my sister. Me thinks the failure of not keeping to the oath of safeguarding and protecting the lives and properties of the people is impeachable. What is really happening?This suffering and smiling is becoming cancerous my sister. 6 Likes

The day Tivs rise up to defend themselves, Buhari will deploy the military to help destroy the Tivs.



Only idiots think that Buhari don't know what he is doing.



The Caliphate has raised the flag of Jihad against Christians.





Northern Christians should keep insulting & rejecting the Christian Republic of Biafra while holding unto Fulani Republic of Nigeria. 28 Likes

magoo10:

compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.



Lol ortoms failure is greater compared to the federal govt



Ironically the same ortom have asked buhari to recontest. Failures of the same feather who will not protect their people as sworn by the constitution. buhari is a failure.

Who is that failure that want to contest the election with him buhari is a failure.Who is that failure that want to contest the election with him 8 Likes

Yes o. If I hear anybody shout change again ehn 9 Likes



Sagay....apc.

Buhari....apc.



Fulani herdsmen...buharis kinsmen.



Benue....tears sorrows and blood.

How to handle this invaders called fulanis.... ?

Are u seeing the confusion. Ortom...apc.Sagay....apc.Buhari....apc.Fulani herdsmen...buharis kinsmen.Benue....tears sorrows and blood.How to handle this invaders called fulanis....Are u seeing the confusion. 17 Likes





He wants civilians to take up arms. Incredible.



Unfortunately, the vast majority will never understand how sad it is, that a statement like that is coming from the govt.





It has serious connotations for national security. So a member of buhari's govt have given up on the Nigerian security apparatus that they control and budget billions of dollars for./?He wants civilians to take up arms. Incredible.Unfortunately, the vast majority will never understand how sad it is, that a statement like that is coming from the govt.It has serious connotations for national security. 15 Likes

An invitation to anarchy, a classical case of failed Nation 10 Likes

EternalTruths:

The day Tivs rise up to defend themselves, Buhari will deploy the military to help destroy the Tivs.



Only idiots think that Buhari don't know what he is doing.



The Caliphate has raised the flag of Jihad against Christians.





Northern Christians should keep insulting & rejecting the Christian Republic of Biafra while holding unto Fulani Republic of Nigeria.



"Christians Republic Of Biafra"- The newly found anthem on the decaying lips of a bona fide Pigs colony residence. "Christians Republic Of Biafra"- The newly found anthem on the decaying lips of a bona fide Pigs colony residence. 4 Likes 1 Share

64066573: Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos



Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) “Under criminal law, every Nigerian has a right of self-defence.



There is no reason why Ortom shouldn’t have organised the people of Benue state into a state of collective self-defence in which he will totally arm them to face these murderers”.



64066573:

“Instead, he keeps on weeping all the time. No wonder the Benue students and other young people chased him with stones because compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.



Read more https://independent.ng/stop-weeping-arm-benue-people-defend-sagay-tells-ortom/

Sagay welcome back! Thank you for resigning your post under Federal GOVERNMENT!



You are back to your normal self. Respect! I hope all Nigerians can read this 14 Likes

cstr1001:

So a member of buhari's govt have given up on the Nigerian security apparatus that they control and budget billions of dollars for./?



He wants civilians to take up arms. Incredible.



Unfortunately, the vast majority will never understand how sad it is, that a statement like that is coming from the govt.





It has serious connotations for national security. It Shows That Nigeria Is Sitting On A Keg Of Gun powder. He Went Further To Advice Him To Borrow A Leaf From Governor Fayose Of Ekiti State. This Is Incredible. Does It Mean That Sagay Has Fallen Out With His Master Or Lai Mohamed Has Run Out Of Lies? It Shows That Nigeria Is Sitting On A Keg Of Gun powder. He Went Further To Advice Him To Borrow A Leaf From Governor Fayose Of Ekiti State. This Is Incredible. Does It Mean That Sagay Has Fallen Out With His Master Or Lai Mohamed Has Run Out Of Lies? 7 Likes





But,. this nation pretty much deserves what they get.

" Buhari change ", You asked for It, you Got It.



When Nnamdi Kanu raised an angry voice and rallied angry youths, under the umbrella of IPOB, without arms I must add, against this unjust and lopsided contraption called Nigeria, he was demonized, mocked and columnised from every corner of Nigeria for the simple reason that He happened to be an Igbo man.

It shocked me , and still continues to shock me that Nigerians just didn't understand what Nnamdi Kanu , unintentionally, was doing for the nation in raising public consciousness to the unfair and lopsided nature of the Nigerian Federation.



At the end , all cheered when Nnamdi kanu was silenced and IPOB, a peaceful but angry agitation group bearing no arms, was branded a terrorist organization by Buhari's federal government.



Today, as has been the case since Buhari came to power, armed Fulani groups have embarked on a frenzied or.gy of killings.

Yet, no whimper from the Buhari's federal government, federal army.



We had 16 uninterrupted years of progress in Nigeria.



Then Nigerians woke and said they wanted an unrepentant Tyrant, a treasonable felon-at-large, to lead them to a delusional promise land.

Well, there you have it.

How is going so far ? My heart, my conscience, my sense of justice bleeds for the good people of Benue.But,. this nation pretty much deserves what they get." Buhari change ", You asked for It, you Got It.When Nnamdi Kanu raised an angry voice and rallied angry youths, under the umbrella of IPOB, without arms I must add, against this unjust and lopsided contraption called Nigeria, he was demonized, mocked and columnised from every corner of Nigeria for the simple reason that He happened to be an Igbo man.It shocked me , and still continues to shock me that Nigerians just didn't understand what Nnamdi Kanu , unintentionally, was doing for the nation in raising public consciousness to the unfair and lopsided nature of the Nigerian Federation.At the end , all cheered when Nnamdi kanu was silenced and IPOB, a peaceful but angry agitation group bearing no arms, was branded a terrorist organization by Buhari's federal government.Today, as has been the case since Buhari came to power, armed Fulani groups have embarked on a frenzied or.gy of killings.Yet, no whimper from the Buhari's federal government, federal army.We had 16 uninterrupted years of progress in Nigeria.Then Nigerians woke and said they wanted an unrepentant Tyrant, a treasonable felon-at-large, to lead them to a delusional promise land.Well, there you have it.How is going so far ? 23 Likes

cstr1001:

So a member of buhari's govt have given up on the Nigerian security apparatus that they control and budget billions of dollars for./?



He wants civilians to take up arms. Incredible.



Unfortunately, the vast majority will never understand how sad it is, that a statement like that is coming from the govt.





It has serious connotations for national security. Lol. This is a glaring IPOB lie..... as usual. Same problem we hv always had with them, they cant just stop manufacturing false news from their anus. I think it genetic

No body likes the benue saga, but its just ipob carrying it on their head hoping they can create a crises out of it Lol. This is a glaring IPOB lie..... as usual. Same problem we hv always had with them, they cant just stop manufacturing false news from their anus. I think it geneticNo body likes the benue saga, but its just ipob carrying it on their head hoping they can create a crises out of it

For the first time I concour with sagay. Otorm is a weeping governor. He belives Buhari will see is crying as a firm of support but he has totally missed it 4 Likes 1 Share

This statement by Sagay who is a well known supporter of Bubu is serious and it's a very big indictment of this government,he is only saying in a subtle manner that the federal government has failed in ensuring the safety of Benue citizens.. The coming days will be interesting. 5 Likes 1 Share

EternalTruths:

The day Tivs rise up to defend themselves, Buhari will deploy the military to help destroy the Tivs.



Only idiots think that Buhari don't know what he is doing.



The Caliphate has raised the flag of Jihad against Christians.





Northern Christians should keep insulting & rejecting the Christian Republic of Biafra while holding unto Fulani Republic of Nigeria.

Dont mind them?



The true boundary of the Christian State of Biafra to the North is Southner kaduna and Adamawa south Dont mind them?The true boundary of the Christian State of Biafra to the North is Southner kaduna and Adamawa south 6 Likes

magoo10:

compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.



Lol ortoms failure is greater compared to the federal govt



Ironically the same ortom have asked buhari to recontest. Failures of the same feather who will not protect their people as sworn by the constitution. You mind the mumuness of these failed leaders? You mind the mumuness of these failed leaders? 3 Likes

[/b].......because compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said."[b]

So Sagay have now consciously or hypocritically acknowledged that the dullard government that he is also playing a part is a stark failure? Truth can't be denied for long.Zombies what say ya? So Sagay have now consciously or hypocritically acknowledged that the dullard government that he is also playing a part is a stark failure?Truth can't be denied for long.Zombies what say ya? 3 Likes

Paperwhite:

You mind the mumuness of these failed leaders? confusion abounds in their camp , by themselves will they lead to destruction confusion abounds in their camp , by themselves will they lead to destruction 2 Likes

Yes Ortom acts like a coward, Even Okezie Ikpazu set up Community Vigilante to curtail these guys when the raised their ugly face there.

But please, which people did Buhari swell an oath to protect as the President of the federal republic of Nigeria? 6 Likes

intruxive:



Lol. This is a glaring IPOB lie..... as usual. Same problem we hv always had with them, they cant just stop manufacturing false news from their anus. I think it genetic

No body likes the benue saga, but its just ipob carrying it on their head hoping they can create a crises out of it

So what is your suggestion when the Army cannot go in and the police too are being slaughtered



cos the army belongs to the Fulani Govt. So what is your suggestion when the Army cannot go in and the police too are being slaughteredcos the army belongs to the Fulani Govt. 2 Likes

For the first time this man is talking sense, it's like Buhari is not paying him well again 1 Like