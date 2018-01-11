₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by nairavsdollars: 2:02pm On Jan 10
Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos
Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has asked Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom to rise up to his responsibilities as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the state and defend the people of the state from the attacks of Fulani herdsmen.
He said as the chief security officer of the state, Ortom should be able to organise his people to confront the herdsmen like his counterpart, Ayo Fayose did in Ekiti.
He however said rather than act, Ortom usually breaks down in tears and keeps blaming the federal government whenever the people he swore to protect are attacked.
“The point I always make and I make it again is that the greatest failure and the person who should take all the blame for what is happening is the state governor, Samuel Ortom. Ortom is the chief security officer of Benue. Every time, the killings happen, he breaks down in tears and puts his hands on his head and keeps blaming the federal government”.
“Under criminal law, every Nigerian has a right of self-defence. There is no reason why Ortom shouldn’t have organised the people of Benue state into a state of collective self-defence in which he will totally arm them to face these murderers”.
“Instead, he keeps on weeping all the time. No wonder the Benue students and other young people chased him with stones because compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.
Read more https://independent.ng/stop-weeping-arm-benue-people-defend-sagay-tells-ortom/
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by OoshaRe: 2:03pm On Jan 10
Sagay has spoken well but what if there are higher powers behind these frequent attacks??
The governor is literally powerless against the powers that be.
FTC!!!
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Josephjnr(m): 2:03pm On Jan 10
Me see sense for the talk o. As unbelievable it may seem,Fulanis are very easy to kill in any approach you choose to. Ask Igala people of Kogi,especially ibaji people to tell you how to handle dem.
27 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by stellx(f): 2:04pm On Jan 10
I concur
8 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by magoo10(m): 2:06pm On Jan 10
compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said.
Lol ortoms failure is greater compared to the federal govt who is also a failure.
Ironically the same ortom have asked buhari to recontest. Failures of the same feather who will not protect their people as sworn by the constitution.
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Evablizin(f): 2:10pm On Jan 10
"Under criminal law every Nigerian has a right of self defence." It is finished,Ortom arm your people,so that they will defend themselves.
13 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Evablizin(f): 2:12pm On Jan 10
magoo10:My dear,i'm afraid.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Jesusloveyou(m): 2:17pm On Jan 10
Yes, I don't see why they can't lay ambush for the so called criminal elements among herdsmen
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by magoo10(m): 2:19pm On Jan 10
Evablizin:Me thinks the failure of not keeping to the oath of safeguarding and protecting the lives and properties of the people is impeachable. What is really happening?
This suffering and smiling is becoming cancerous my sister.
6 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by EternalTruths: 2:23pm On Jan 10
The day Tivs rise up to defend themselves, Buhari will deploy the military to help destroy the Tivs.
Only idiots think that Buhari don't know what he is doing.
The Caliphate has raised the flag of Jihad against Christians.
Northern Christians should keep insulting & rejecting the Christian Republic of Biafra while holding unto Fulani Republic of Nigeria.
28 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Jesusloveyou(m): 2:26pm On Jan 10
magoo10:buhari is a failure.
Who is that failure that want to contest the election with him
8 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by HallaDaTruth: 2:53pm On Jan 10
Yes o. If I hear anybody shout change again ehn
9 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Blackfire(m): 3:34pm On Jan 10
Ortom...apc.
Sagay....apc.
Buhari....apc.
Fulani herdsmen...buharis kinsmen.
Benue....tears sorrows and blood.
How to handle this invaders called fulanis....?
Are u seeing the confusion.
17 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by cstr1001: 3:42pm On Jan 10
So a member of buhari's govt have given up on the Nigerian security apparatus that they control and budget billions of dollars for./?
He wants civilians to take up arms. Incredible.
Unfortunately, the vast majority will never understand how sad it is, that a statement like that is coming from the govt.
It has serious connotations for national security.
15 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by IamPatriotic(m): 3:45pm On Jan 10
An invitation to anarchy, a classical case of failed Nation
10 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 3:49pm On Jan 10
EternalTruths:
"Christians Republic Of Biafra"- The newly found anthem on the decaying lips of a bona fide Pigs colony residence.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Wiseandtrue(f): 3:50pm On Jan 10
I hope all Nigerians can read this
64066573: Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos
64066573:Sagay welcome back! Thank you for resigning your post under Federal GOVERNMENT!
You are back to your normal self. Respect!
14 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by MikeBetty(m): 4:05pm On Jan 10
cstr1001:It Shows That Nigeria Is Sitting On A Keg Of Gun powder. He Went Further To Advice Him To Borrow A Leaf From Governor Fayose Of Ekiti State. This Is Incredible. Does It Mean That Sagay Has Fallen Out With His Master Or Lai Mohamed Has Run Out Of Lies?
7 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by plaetton: 4:06pm On Jan 10
My heart, my conscience, my sense of justice bleeds for the good people of Benue.
But,. this nation pretty much deserves what they get.
" Buhari change ", You asked for It, you Got It.
When Nnamdi Kanu raised an angry voice and rallied angry youths, under the umbrella of IPOB, without arms I must add, against this unjust and lopsided contraption called Nigeria, he was demonized, mocked and columnised from every corner of Nigeria for the simple reason that He happened to be an Igbo man.
It shocked me , and still continues to shock me that Nigerians just didn't understand what Nnamdi Kanu , unintentionally, was doing for the nation in raising public consciousness to the unfair and lopsided nature of the Nigerian Federation.
At the end , all cheered when Nnamdi kanu was silenced and IPOB, a peaceful but angry agitation group bearing no arms, was branded a terrorist organization by Buhari's federal government.
Today, as has been the case since Buhari came to power, armed Fulani groups have embarked on a frenzied or.gy of killings.
Yet, no whimper from the Buhari's federal government, federal army.
We had 16 uninterrupted years of progress in Nigeria.
Then Nigerians woke and said they wanted an unrepentant Tyrant, a treasonable felon-at-large, to lead them to a delusional promise land.
Well, there you have it.
How is going so far ?
23 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by intruxive(m): 4:06pm On Jan 10
cstr1001:Lol. This is a glaring IPOB lie..... as usual. Same problem we hv always had with them, they cant just stop manufacturing false news from their anus. I think it genetic
No body likes the benue saga, but its just ipob carrying it on their head hoping they can create a crises out of it
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by henrysam(m): 4:10pm On Jan 10
For the first time I concour with sagay. Otorm is a weeping governor. He belives Buhari will see is crying as a firm of support but he has totally missed it
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by MONITZ: 4:19pm On Jan 10
This statement by Sagay who is a well known supporter of Bubu is serious and it's a very big indictment of this government,he is only saying in a subtle manner that the federal government has failed in ensuring the safety of Benue citizens.. The coming days will be interesting.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by mbos: 4:20pm On Jan 10
EternalTruths:
Dont mind them?
The true boundary of the Christian State of Biafra to the North is Southner kaduna and Adamawa south
6 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Paperwhite(m): 4:24pm On Jan 10
magoo10:You mind the mumuness of these failed leaders?
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by Paperwhite(m): 4:24pm On Jan 10
[/b].......because compared to the federal government, his own failure is the worst” he said."[b]
So Sagay have now consciously or hypocritically acknowledged that the dullard government that he is also playing a part is a stark failure? Truth can't be denied for long.Zombies what say ya?
3 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by magoo10(m): 4:29pm On Jan 10
Paperwhite:confusion abounds in their camp , by themselves will they lead to destruction
2 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by nnachukz(m): 4:36pm On Jan 10
Yes Ortom acts like a coward, Even Okezie Ikpazu set up Community Vigilante to curtail these guys when the raised their ugly face there.
But please, which people did Buhari swell an oath to protect as the President of the federal republic of Nigeria?
6 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by mbos: 4:38pm On Jan 10
intruxive:
So what is your suggestion when the Army cannot go in and the police too are being slaughtered
cos the army belongs to the Fulani Govt.
2 Likes
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by temptnow: 4:45pm On Jan 10
For the first time this man is talking sense, it's like Buhari is not paying him well again
1 Like
|Re: Stop Weeping, Arm Benue People To Defend Themselves, Sagay Tells Ortom by intruxive(m): 4:46pm On Jan 10
mbos:Buratai has deployed troops their now
