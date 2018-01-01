₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook (23714 Views)
Man Takes Part In His Woman's Maternity Photoshoot And It's Hilarious / Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic / Man Takes A Bottle Of Beer In Front Of His Partner In Their Pre-wedding Photos. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by bumi10: 5:42pm
Is This Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook
I don't understand if this could be attributed to love or just total madness. A Nigerian man on social media, recently lost his wife to the cold hands of death, and he thought it was “cool” to post the picture he took with her corpse on Facebook.
He shared the picture caressing her corpse at the back of a car and captioned the image; “I’m not Happy My Happiness has Gone… My angel, My Hope, My strength.. CHI STILL LOVE”
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/01/is-this-love-or-madness-man-takes.html
cc mynd44 lalasticlala obinoscopy dominique
1 Share
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by iamJ(m): 5:43pm
those lips are opened, wonder what they were up to b4 he snapped
but he is mourning anything he does is legal, its not easy, sorry bro
25 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Chikita66(f): 5:43pm
Goose pimples all over my body, its not right.
4 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by SULTANALAUDDIN: 5:43pm
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by rebirthforgoody(f): 5:44pm
Nawa is a pity
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Emerikoss: 5:46pm
Just when I thought I've seen it all
4 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by thesicilian: 5:51pm
What does he hope to get from posting his dead wife's picture on Facebook? Sympathy?
11 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by kimbraa(f): 5:55pm
It's said that wisdom comes with age but in this man's case, he's lacking in an area he isn't meant to. This is utterly disrespectful to his late wife which makes me feel she married a fool for a husband. This isn't love but stupidity 'cause a grieved person has no time to take or upload such images on social media.
Must people post everything on social media?.
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by mikky4764(f): 5:57pm
he must have loved her
2 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by donstan18(m): 5:58pm
This man is simply mad, and his madness might be as a result of his wife's death. For God sake why should a claimed sane man snap a picture of his wife's corpse to post on facebook, what could he be attempting to gain?, sympathy huh?, he should kill himself and go with the woman if he claim to have loved her that much than tryna use his wife's death to gain facebook fame. Bullshit!!!
His type won't still hesitate to remarry..... Rip to the woman!
He should thank his God that NwAmaikpe is serving 9 years ban.
8 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Ncsamuel(m): 6:00pm
What is social media turning into these days ehn? Dude, what do you want us to do about it? Pray for her or send you money or what?! How can someone upload a photo of a 'corpse' which happen to be his wife. I wonder if her family members would take it lightly with him. Only in Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Obinoscopy(m): 6:55pm
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Leonbonapart(m): 7:32pm
Might be he never respected her
2 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Nobodys(f): 7:34pm
...loss can make anyone mad
1 Like
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Holybachelor: 7:34pm
it wont stop his wife's people from accusing him of killing her
1 Like
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Snow02(m): 7:35pm
more than just Madness it's really sick why post a picture of your wife's corpse online?? smh I understand the loss but you can get your message across without posting this RIP to her though
1 Like
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Dwayndlight: 7:35pm
I weak
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Keneking: 7:35pm
Buhari sef
2 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Keneking: 7:35pm
Buhari sef
5 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by dhabrite(m): 7:35pm
What people are doing with social media is crazy mehn.
A pose with a dead person is totally unacceptable. Such a shame. The dead should be shown some respect. The man is prolly an illiterate, a stack one at that.
2 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by ButterFrost212(f): 7:36pm
This is just creepy
1 Like
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Threebear(m): 7:36pm
Social media has made people mad.
Anything goes these days for likes and comments.
2 Likes
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by pennywys: 7:37pm
Only if you know what it means to lost a love one, then you will know it is better people keep quiet and avoid to comment unnecessary on issues like this
That man is confused
Lost his senses all for the tragedy that befall him
May the soul of his beloved wife rest in perfect peace
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Donald3d(m): 7:37pm
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Pavore9: 7:37pm
So wrong.
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Iseoluwani: 7:37pm
Anything to trend
See his opioro head
1 Like
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by RuthDaniels(f): 7:37pm
Attention freak!
Man is not even sober? I doubt if he ever loved her
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Boyooosa(m): 7:37pm
Some people may simply think he is a Ritualist.
Modified*
Some people ke, abi me
1 Like
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by Atiku2019: 7:38pm
Grandmaster instructions
1 Like
|Re: Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook by sisisioge: 7:38pm
Oh my! People sure grieve in weird ways...she was indeed the love of his life. I heard if you really love someone, dead or alive... He/she is dear to you.
2 Likes
Is It A Sin To Fall In Love In The Church??? / You Are Single: Are You Lonely? / Pick-up lines. And Break-up Lines.
Viewing this topic: Anatech(m), smudge2079(m), breathcutter(m), Mrmoore14(m), Sgtkoselupa, ihollarmide(m), OCHERAY(m), voiceofthetruth, Gabrinas(m), olafyn(m), Sermwell(m), julietene(f), akinbode1(m), bonishapiro(m), melakes(m), Seyilome(m), Gapsy101(m), rasojie, chigosman, Harmored(m), Badgers14, bingbagbo(m), eshcol(m), karnap(m), macarson2k(m), Emmyxto, 6pax, fizziea(m), neetahRay(f), Janet101(f), theDEVILisHERE, benixtoski, EngrMilly(m), kachimor, 2tundeay(m), Shygirl1989(f), Lordavmercy, AliklasFarms, Geeklady, dmola(m), omowolewa, Anasko(m), Emvico34, teabully(m), excellence1331, ogba20, olawepoo(m), BIGBANGTHEORY, Mille, EVILFOREST, smith666999(m), Geoxplorer, Bewiseedet(m), 46arcadez(m), wunmi590(m), Aliu0000, princeakinola1(m), ecurtbeth(m), billante(m), umuogele, Kennedymac(m), bishop4life(m), edeXede, pedroito, Tunechi1(m), Felixsun20(m), Mashrock, ashson, adiosgracias(m), oshomo200, lowgeorge(m), lisimmo(m), Onubaba(m), segunrichard(m), mikolosis(m), JaeSharp(m), REDWINGS55, alpacino2014(m), habex005(m), Zumbest, AlexanderGreat(m), ezeonline2(m), bibijay123(f), Elsielex(f), adem30, georgecso(m), W3xy1(m), pinkpebbles(f), Melchizzedek(m), Tripletg, Agbabiaka99, mudiagaogbivwie, hydoo(m), Halinton(m), llprincztonp(m), MartinBond(m), Zencryph, Jaypower2(m), AdimGreat(f), CandidNotes, EuroBoy007(m), Derojuzy(m), mercyib(m), Yomexy11, jonero4(m), zealguy40, toyetade, geebehn(m), brunofarad(m), jdleo32(m), fabella(m), tamonokare and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14