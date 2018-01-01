Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook (23714 Views)

Man Takes Part In His Woman's Maternity Photoshoot And It's Hilarious / Man Takes Lady Out To The Movies, Goes On Twitter To Rant, Her Response Is Epic / Man Takes A Bottle Of Beer In Front Of His Partner In Their Pre-wedding Photos. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Is This Love Or Madness? Man Takes Picture With His Wife's Corpse & Post It On Facebook



I don't understand if this could be attributed to love or just total madness. A Nigerian man on social media, recently lost his wife to the cold hands of death, and he thought it was “cool” to post the picture he took with her corpse on Facebook.



He shared the picture caressing her corpse at the back of a car and captioned the image; “I’m not Happy My Happiness has Gone… My angel, My Hope, My strength.. CHI STILL LOVE”



more @



cc mynd44 lalasticlala obinoscopy dominique I don't understand if this could be attributed to love or just total madness. A Nigerian man on social media, recently lost his wife to the cold hands of death, and he thought it was “cool” to post the picture he took with her corpse on Facebook.He shared the picture caressing her corpse at the back of a car and captioned the image; “I’m not Happy My Happiness has Gone… My angel, My Hope, My strength.. CHI STILL LOVE”more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2018/01/is-this-love-or-madness-man-takes.html cc mynd44 lalasticlala obinoscopy dominique 1 Share







but he is mourning anything he does is legal, its not easy, sorry bro those lips are opened, wonder what they were up to b4 he snappedbut he is mourning anything he does is legal, its not easy, sorry bro 25 Likes

Goose pimples all over my body, its not right. 4 Likes

Nawa is a pity

Just when I thought I've seen it all 4 Likes

What does he hope to get from posting his dead wife's picture on Facebook? Sympathy? 11 Likes

It's said that wisdom comes with age but in this man's case, he's lacking in an area he isn't meant to. This is utterly disrespectful to his late wife which makes me feel she married a fool for a husband. This isn't love but stupidity 'cause a grieved person has no time to take or upload such images on social media.



Must people post everything on social media?. 36 Likes 4 Shares

he must have loved her 2 Likes

This man is simply mad, and his madness might be as a result of his wife's death. For God sake why should a claimed sane man snap a picture of his wife's corpse to post on facebook, what could he be attempting to gain?, sympathy huh?, he should kill himself and go with the woman if he claim to have loved her that much than tryna use his wife's death to gain facebook fame. Bullshit!!!



His type won't still hesitate to remarry..... Rip to the woman!



He should thank his God that NwAmaikpe is serving 9 years ban. 8 Likes

What is social media turning into these days ehn? Dude, what do you want us to do about it? Pray for her or send you money or what?! How can someone upload a photo of a 'corpse' which happen to be his wife. I wonder if her family members would take it lightly with him. Only in Nigeria 4 Likes

Might be he never respected her 2 Likes

...loss can make anyone mad 1 Like

it wont stop his wife's people from accusing him of killing her 1 Like

more than just Madness it's really sick why post a picture of your wife's corpse online?? smh I understand the loss but you can get your message across without posting this RIP to her though 1 Like

I weak

Buhari sef 2 Likes

Buhari sef 5 Likes

What people are doing with social media is crazy mehn.

A pose with a dead person is totally unacceptable. Such a shame. The dead should be shown some respect. The man is prolly an illiterate, a stack one at that. 2 Likes

This is just creepy 1 Like

Social media has made people mad.

Anything goes these days for likes and comments. 2 Likes

Only if you know what it means to lost a love one, then you will know it is better people keep quiet and avoid to comment unnecessary on issues like this



That man is confused

Lost his senses all for the tragedy that befall him





May the soul of his beloved wife rest in perfect peace 9 Likes 1 Share

So wrong.

Anything to trend





See his opioro head 1 Like





Man is not even sober? I doubt if he ever loved her Attention freak!Man is not even sober? I doubt if he ever loved her













Modified*

Some people ke, abi me Some people may simply think he is a Ritualist.Modified*Some people ke, abi me 1 Like

Grandmaster instructions 1 Like