Hello Ladies and gentle men, My friend needs an enlightenment from me so i do not know how to answer him so i decided to push it here.

He said his sister had a boyfriend, The boyfriend came to their house like twice in a week to visit his sister at home , whenever the guy came around his sister will prepare food for him at the present of her parent,The question is

Is it normal for the guy to come around all the time like that without proper introduction between both parent?

Is it normal for the guy to visit the girl at home and the girl cooks for him in her parent house ??

Is it normal for her parent to allow that??

Please enlighten us further please

To me the guy in question is a shameless guy and a big disgrace to his family.

Tell your friend to open his sister's eyes before she end up with a parasite. 37 Likes

If its abroad its normal but in Nigeria I don't think its normal. 15 Likes

The guy is the definition of a shameless fool..

And the Lady is the postal lady for a fish brain.. and her parents that have allowed such shameful act, are two old fools..

in fact all of them are mad.. 26 Likes 1 Share

Parent's house? That is a No for me.



Her own apartment? I see nothing wrong with that. 10 Likes

I'm here to learn too 2 Likes 2 Shares

No biggie 3 Likes

To me d guy here is a fool and a disgrace to his family we can u go to ur gf aous to chk on her better still d gal shld b d one looking for him not d guy not to talk of cooking for him in her parents aous ,in fact dats very absurd 3 Likes

Hey, easy.

I believe you are talking to someone older to be your father and mother, what in the name came over you to say the parents are mad.



Hey, easy.

I believe you are talking to someone older to be your father and mother, what in the name came over you to say the parents are mad.

Learn to be humble everywhere you go man.

To me d guy here is a fool and a disgrace to his family we can u go to ur gf aous to chk on her better still d gal shld b d one looking for him not d guy not to talk of cooking for him in her parents aous ,in fact dats very absurd

I don"t even understand my self , May be they allow them cos they are university graduate i don"t just know I don"t even understand my self , May be they allow them cos they are university graduate i don"t just know

Well, your sister maybe doing that out of ignorance while the guy is just shameless.



Let your friend talk to his sister and make it known to her that it isn't right for a guy who he isn't recognised by her parents as her fiancee to be coming to there house only to eat.

Atenu guy! 2 Likes

the guy is shameless 2 Likes

Generally it's wrong for a lady to cook for a guy she's not married to....



Only yhu go ...go him house only yhu go cook for am...tufia....

If he visits yhu courtesy demand yhu entertain him..with either food or snacks...



Apart from that...ladies do not cook for a guy that's not yhur husband... Do not give him yhur other food...



Ladies wise up it's 2018...it's too early to be foolish... 4 Likes

Well, your sister maybe doing that out of ignorance while the guy is just shameless.



Let your friend talk to his sister and make it known to her that it isn't right for a guy who he isn't recognised by her parents as her fiancee to be coming to there house only to eat.

Atenu guy! Hmmm, Ignorance... Hmmm, Ignorance... 1 Like

I think ur parents know better, and since they ain't complaining.



Oga. Leave them. 3 Likes

The lady in question has no home training, no respect for her parents, and likewise her boyfriend. If you disrespect your parents in public others will 'cause they'll say "After all, his/her daughter/son has no regard for him/her so why should I?". 4 Likes

Generally it's wrong for a lady to cook for a guy she's not married to....



Only yhu go ...go him house only yhu go cook for am...tufia....

If he visits yhu courtesy demand yhu entertain him..with either food or snacks...



Apart from that...ladies do not cook for a guy that's not yhur husband... Do not give him yhur other food...



you are contradicting yourself though...you said she should not cook for him so which food will she entertain him with??

He can very much visit when he's still getting to know her parents and maybe the girl has been the one preparing good for the family so, what's wrong making same food when the boyfriend's around 2 Likes

I know some people will say maybe the guy is worth some million thousand bleeping pounds of respect. this is to say he is rich and the family of the girl are broke moda fuckkers

but to me i still believe



the guy looks like a low budget asss moda fuccker.

how i wish the father of the girl was Ice cube

his asss would have been kicked long time ago 1 Like















No it's ok to prepare the food from her parents home.



No it's ok to prepare the food from her parents home.

She can prepare it from the bush.

Ok

Boyfriend not Fiancé.

No way!!!

Pastor Adeboye said it's not good 1 Like

Generally it's wrong for a lady to cook for a guy she's not married to....



Only yhu go ...go him house only yhu go cook for am...tufia....

If he visits yhu courtesy demand yhu entertain him..with either food or snacks...



Apart from that...ladies do not cook for a guy that's not yhur husband... Do not give him yhur other food...



Ladies wise up it's 2018...it's too early to be foolish...

The girl's boyfriend must be doing well financially to have have merited such. Most family living in poverty will turn a blind eye to such as long as they consider the guy to be their their financial messiah.



But OP you friend's mumuness is legendary. Does he even has balls inbetween his legs? 5 Likes

i laugh in Hebrew

I see nothing wrong in it, so long as both parties involved are adults 4 Likes

I don't know ooo. but it's somehow. 1 Like



I've never dated any guy who ate in my house so I don't know If he meets an already cooked meal when visiting, fine and good. I could whip up noodles sharply if he's that hungry though.

a boyfriend or girlfriend has no business with your family.

do not bring boyfriends and girlfriends home.

lover or fiancé makes more sense.



don't enter any woman's kitchen to make any food. you are not a member of the family. do not go and sell yourself or do housemaid 1 Like

no.it is only good to f..k there..dondi 1 Like