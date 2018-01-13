₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by highrise07: 6:56am
Barely 48 hours after the mass burial of 73 victims of the recent herdsmen attacks in Benue, the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has warned that more blood will be shed in the state if the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom is not completely scrapped.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by smulti(m): 7:01am
the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has warned that more blood will be shed in the state if the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom is not completely scrapped
this is what is called first class citizens
untouchable
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by alexlife(m): 7:02am
Omo see gobe....
See clear hate speech and incitement...
If na KANU, government go defined hate speech give you.
Truly some people get this country.
Nobi una fault, na the zombie wey no get sense to know that a vote for APC, is a vote to the Northern Fulani to advance their agenda.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by abokibuhari: 7:03am
Indeed we are in the zoo
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by highrise07: 7:05am
You can't blame him, their grand patron stays in aso rock.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by SalamRushdie: 7:08am
Buhari keepps emboldening them but they will not succeed , this are some of the reasons why Donald Trump describes some countries a shitholes if not how can a group of mass killer who dont even pay tax or gave Nigerian passport be telling the govt what they want and dont want
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Blooddiamond: 7:09am
Benue citizens should prepare themselves by any means necessary and be armed to d teeth. The blood sucking marauders will never listen to reason. Chase those crazy demon's out of town.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Rucheen(m): 7:10am
Kai mana Mai nama abani nama Maizaafi maza maza
Dan Tiv Dan banz.aa
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by northvietnam(m): 7:12am
let more blood flow
Insha Alah
The grazing law must be scrapped....
Sai Baba till infinito...
Please let's pray for yusuf Buhari so that he can get strong and return to his byking tins and finally die last last..
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Flexherbal(m): 7:14am
"Barely 48 hours after the mass burial of 73 victims of the recent herdsmen attacks in Benue, the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has warned that more blood will be shed in the state if the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom is not completely scrapped."
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by deantimes(m): 7:15am
This is the man who made the comment above.
But when and where he made the comment was not captured in the report.
So I find this report untrue!
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by DieBuhari: 7:16am
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Penalty82(m): 7:16am
"...Ortom government enacted the anti-grazing law without consulting stakeholders.
“We, the association wrote a letter to him, even met him. We told him that this law cannot work. We told them that there is an international cattle route from Niger to Eastern Nigeria. He said he will not allow cattle to pass through Benue state even if it is the cattle route. We told him that if he wants to implement that law, he must provide a land for us to rent. He did not provide any land for cattle herders. They have been in that state even before colonial days and co-existing peacefully. We advised him and he refused to listen to us. We are not against that law but he has to provide a land for these people before implementing such a law. If there is no land, there is a problem.”
Buhari is the one encouraging these killers.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by smulti(m): 7:17am
Blooddiamond:
how would this be possible when the herdsmen enjoys the protection of Nigeria security forces
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Penalty82(m): 7:17am
deantimes:
Action speaks louder than voice.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by OkutaNla: 7:18am
If he truly said that then he ought to be picked up immediately for incitement.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by onward4life(m): 7:20am
Benue Benue benue!
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Blooddiamond: 7:20am
smulti:They should go n acquire arms illegally n use it to protect themselves
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Pavore9: 7:20am
"We should ban the law. Benue state government has nqo land that they can give out. The Tivs are not ready to give out their lands. Most of the people now travel out of the state to farm. If they are serious to implement that law, let them provide land for these people first. If not, it will not work.”.......You can't force someone who is not comfortable with you to give you his or her land.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by chiscodedon(m): 7:20am
Na your blood we dey expect now...!diotz
Anyways wetin be my concernment, as far as that there craziness remain over there, after all, they are peaceful group, owners of the country
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by kabayomi(m): 7:22am
Everyman should pick up arms This one don turn free for all. Don't rely on any useless government.
So what of other states they attacked people? What did those ones do??
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by smulti(m): 7:22am
OkutaNla:who wan pick am
is the chiefs of Nigeria armed forces headed by their brothers... Fulani's..lol
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:24am
The real owners of Nigeria. Buhari, IGP, the Nigerian Army, El-Rufai and Foolish governors of the affected states have sinned.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/who-is-sympathetic-to-fulani-herdsmen/
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by tribalistseun: 7:25am
God abeg give me Visa, na beg I dey beg.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by kettykings: 7:27am
We told them that there is an international cattle route from Niger to Eastern Nigeria
Igbos every where should gear up these fools goaded by vultures want to bring war to the East
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by loveth361(f): 7:33am
Those who dont believe what we are saying will see it happen in their very own eyes.
God bless mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by freeze001(f): 7:37am
We have challenged the law in court and till court decides which way forward, Governor Ortom will be held responsible for any further bloodshed.
What is the purpose of the court if u murderous herdsmen will still keep deliberately killing Nigerians? Why are they acting as if all was well and peaceful and Ortom just pulled that law out of thin air? At the time the mother of all attacks took place in Agatu, was there anything like anti open grazing law? At the time attacks were recorded in Enugu and Abia had such law come into force anywhere? Is it not because of the government approved wickedness and impunity by these terrorists that Fayose took the decisive action to curb their excesses?
Now they know the constitution says they live and do business anywhere but they joined hands to issue quit notice through their infamous Kaduna declaration! U can do business anywhere but not anyhow when human lives and security are endangered by ur evil nature and conduct! U must comply with extant laws or get punished!
The IGP is there now and does not know that restoring and maintaining peace involves proactively preventing the breakdown of law and order by clamping down on and eliminating these self-confessed Fulani terrorists. When they strike he will now say it's communal clash.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Preshy561(f): 7:41am
what a country
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by fitzmayowa: 7:52am
The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has warned that more blood will be shed in the state if the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom is not completely scrapped
The fulani herdsmen keep dishing out threats after threats and the government have failed in dealing decisively with them...
The fulani herdsmen have become a law unto themselves, since it seems they are above the law of the land...
The clueless dulllard who is suppose to deal decisively with this terrorists would rather keep mute and allow his terrorist brothers continue killing with so much impunity...
It's just so unfortunate...
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Amarabae(f): 7:53am
Demons in human form.
|Re: "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns by Elnino4ladies: 7:56am
WTF did I just read? This man should be arrested asap
