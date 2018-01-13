Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Expect More Bloodshed In Benue, Bosso, If...." - Miyetti Allah Leader Warns (9571 Views)

Barely 48 hours after the mass burial of 73 victims of the recent herdsmen attacks in Benue, the National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has warned that more blood will be shed in the state if the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom is not completely scrapped.



According to him, the herders have been sorting out their issues with farmers in the state before the Ortom government enacted the anti-grazing law without consulting stakeholders.



“We, the association wrote a letter to him, even met him. We told him that this law cannot work. We told them that there is an international cattle route from Niger to Eastern Nigeria. He said he will not allow cattle to pass through Benue state even if it is the cattle route. We told him that if he wants to implement that law, he must provide a land for us to rent. He did not provide any land for cattle herders. They have been in that state even before colonial days and co-existing peacefully. We advised him and he refused to listen to us. We are not against that law but he has to provide a land for these people before implementing such a law. If there is no land, there is a problem.”



He accused the land guards hired by the state government of terrorizing the herdsmen in the name of implementing the law. “The land guards that he introduced who we all know as the civilian Joint Task Force, they are inflicting pain on the Fulani herdsmen. They attack and seize their animals. They drag them to the nearest police station where huge amount of money is collected before they are granted bail. This is the cause of this problem. If you attack a cattle herder and collect his cattle, he has no choice but to attack.



“The law is saying that herdsmen should not pass through the state even if it’s a route to another area. In the past , if there was damage by the cattle , we had ways to settle the matter. When you damage a farm, you have to beg the owner , if they refuse, you pay for the damages. This has worked for us for years till Benue State decided to implement the anti-grazing law. We have challenged the law in court and till court decides which way forward, Governor Ortom will be held responsible for any further bloodshed. ”







He further alleged that the group as a major stakeholder was not consulted when the law was being debated. “The Nigerian constitution says that everyone has the freedom to do business anywhere in Nigeria. Before you make a law, the state assembly is supposed to organize a public hearing. They did not invite anyone of us. The major stakeholders were not there. They just heard from one side. There should be a public hearing.



“After signing the law, he invited the Miyetti Allah group and we told him not to implement the law. We told him to provide the land for these people and he refused. They started attacking them, collecting their animals, collecting money from them and that led to the crisis.



“The Tiv people who are crying foul, has anyone checked how many Fulani they have killed? We don’t know who is responsible for the recent killing and that should be left for the security agencies to fish out the culprits. Luckily earlier in the week some civilian JTF were arrested with sophisticated guns. We are ready to tell our own side of the story so that the world will hear us.







“The Fulani, their animals are dying. Before any reprisal attack, they must have killed so many Fulani and their cows. We drew the attention of the government to those killings and no step was taken to punish those that were involved.”



On the way forward, Bosso called on the federal government to intervene. “We should ban the law. Benue state government has no land that they can give out. The Tivs are not ready to give out their lands. Most of the people now travel out of the state to farm. If they are serious to implement that law, let them provide land for these people first. If not, it will not work.”



On alleged rising number of Fulani herdsmen who are into crime, Bosso said that a committee has been set up to reach out to them to stop such act. “Some Fulani herdsmen have lost thousands of cattle to rustlers. Unfortunately, most of the Fulani are trained to do only one job which is cattle rearing. We have a committee with responsibility to reach out to them. The fact remains that most of our people have fallen victim. They will kidnap their family members and force them to pay huge ransom. Most of us do not have access to journalists to tell our story and silently they victimize them.”



this is what is called first class citizens





untouchable

.

Omo see gobe....



See clear hate speech and incitement...





If na KANU, government go defined hate speech give you.





Truly some people get this country.





Nobi una fault, na the zombie wey no get sense to know that a vote for APC, is a vote to the Northern Fulani to advance their agenda.

Indeed we are in the zoo Indeed we are in the zoo

You can't blame him, their grand patron stays in aso rock.

Buhari keepps emboldening them but they will not succeed , this are some of the reasons why Donald Trump describes some countries a shitholes if not how can a group of mass killer who dont even pay tax or gave Nigerian passport be telling the govt what they want and dont want

Benue citizens should prepare themselves by any means necessary and be armed to d teeth. The blood sucking marauders will never listen to reason. Chase those crazy demon's out of town.

Kai mana Mai nama abani nama Maizaafi maza maza





Dan Tiv Dan banz.aa 2 Likes

let more blood flow





Insha Alah



The grazing law must be scrapped....



Sai Baba till infinito...



Please let's pray for yusuf Buhari so that he can get strong and return to his byking tins and finally die last last..

This is the man who made the comment above.



But when and where he made the comment was not captured in the report.



So I find this report untrue! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is the one encouraging these killers. 16 Likes 1 Share

Blooddiamond:

Benue citizens should prepare themselves by any means necessary and be armed to d teeth. The blood sucking marauders will never listen to reason. Chase those crazy demon's out of town.



how would this be possible when the herdsmen enjoys the protection of Nigeria security forces

how would this be possible when the herdsmen enjoys the protection of Nigeria security forces

.

deantimes:

This is the man who made the comment above.



But when and where he made the comment was not captured in the report.



So I find this report untrue!





Action speaks louder than voice. Action speaks louder than voice.

If he truly said that then he ought to be picked up immediately for incitement.

Benue Benue benue!

smulti:





how would this be possible when the herdsmen enjoys the protection of Nigeria security forces

. They should go n acquire arms illegally n use it to protect themselves They should go n acquire arms illegally n use it to protect themselves

"We should ban the law. Benue state government has nqo land that they can give out. The Tivs are not ready to give out their lands. Most of the people now travel out of the state to farm. If they are serious to implement that law, let them provide land for these people first. If not, it will not work.".......You can't force someone who is not comfortable with you to give you his or her land.

Na your blood we dey expect now...!diotz

Na your blood we dey expect now...!diotz

Anyways wetin be my concernment, as far as that there craziness remain over there, after all, they are peaceful group, owners of the country

Everyman should pick up arms This one don turn free for all. Don't rely on any useless government.

So what of other states they attacked people? What did those ones do??

OkutaNla:

If he truly said that then he ought to be picked up immediately for incitement. who wan pick am



is the chiefs of Nigeria armed forces headed by their brothers... Fulani's..lol who wan pick amis the chiefs of Nigeria armed forces headed by their brothers... Fulani's..lol 1 Like





http://www.mortalpoet.com/who-is-sympathetic-to-fulani-herdsmen/ The real owners of Nigeria. Buhari, IGP, the Nigerian Army, El-Rufai and Foolish governors of the affected states have sinned.

God abeg give me Visa, na beg I dey beg.

We told them that there is an international cattle route from Niger to Eastern Nigeria

Igbos every where should gear up these fools goaded by vultures want to bring war to the East Igbos every where should gear up these fools goaded by vultures want to bring war to the East

Those who dont believe what we are saying will see it happen in their very own eyes.











God bless mazi Nnamdi Kanu. 11 Likes

What is the purpose of the court if u murderous herdsmen will still keep deliberately killing Nigerians? Why are they acting as if all was well and peaceful and Ortom just pulled that law out of thin air? At the time the mother of all attacks took place in Agatu, was there anything like anti open grazing law? At the time attacks were recorded in Enugu and Abia had such law come into force anywhere? Is it not because of the government approved wickedness and impunity by these terrorists that Fayose took the decisive action to curb their excesses?



Now they know the constitution says they live and do business anywhere but they joined hands to issue quit notice through their infamous Kaduna declaration! U can do business anywhere but not anyhow when human lives and security are endangered by ur evil nature and conduct! U must comply with extant laws or get punished!



We have challenged the law in court and till court decides which way forward, Governor Ortom will be held responsible for any further bloodshed.

What is the purpose of the court if u murderous herdsmen will still keep deliberately killing Nigerians? Why are they acting as if all was well and peaceful and Ortom just pulled that law out of thin air? At the time the mother of all attacks took place in Agatu, was there anything like anti open grazing law? At the time attacks were recorded in Enugu and Abia had such law come into force anywhere? Is it not because of the government approved wickedness and impunity by these terrorists that Fayose took the decisive action to curb their excesses?

Now they know the constitution says they live and do business anywhere but they joined hands to issue quit notice through their infamous Kaduna declaration! U can do business anywhere but not anyhow when human lives and security are endangered by ur evil nature and conduct! U must comply with extant laws or get punished!

The IGP is there now and does not know that restoring and maintaining peace involves proactively preventing the breakdown of law and order by clamping down on and eliminating these self-confessed Fulani terrorists. When they strike he will now say it's communal clash.

what a country

The fulani herdsmen keep dishing out threats after threats and the government have failed in dealing decisively with them...





The fulani herdsmen have become a law unto themselves, since it seems they are above the law of the land...





The clueless dulllard who is suppose to deal decisively with this terrorists would rather keep mute and allow his terrorist brothers continue killing with so much impunity...





The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has warned that more blood will be shed in the state if the anti-grazing law introduced by Governor Samuel Ortom is not completely scrapped

The fulani herdsmen keep dishing out threats after threats and the government have failed in dealing decisively with them...

The fulani herdsmen have become a law unto themselves, since it seems they are above the law of the land...

The clueless dulllard who is suppose to deal decisively with this terrorists would rather keep mute and allow his terrorist brothers continue killing with so much impunity...

It's just so unfortunate...

Demons in human form.