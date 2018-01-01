₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by theinfong(m): 1:33pm
"I dated her for 8 yrs, never had sex with her, took care of her, after her MSc, she dumped me" - Man shares story
Heard this and almost cried my eyes off. Each time I get to hear some ladies say, "men are scum", I seldom keep quiet because I have loads of stories and experiences which when shared will not only silence them but may change their mentality about the "men are scum phrase." So, a friend visited my house days back, whilst gisting, he shared a story about a bosom friend of his, who almost committed suicide over the girl he dated. We will use Mr. I as the boyfriend and Ms. I as the girlfriend. I will try as much as possible to cut the long story short.
According to him, Mr. I had been dating Ms. I since 2008, he was in the university then, 200 level to be precise, whilst she was about finishing secondary school. And like many young lovers, everything was good and going fine except the usual "childish mentality" from both parties of course.
Things kept blossoming, everything soft and nice. She got into the university, a private Nigerian university, fortunately for Mr. I, it wasn't one of those universities where phones weren't allowed, so they kept communicating and in fact, since the relationship gradually started maturing, their love kept shinning bright like a diamond.. So bright that other male chyker's couldn't approach Ms. I because almost everyone in campus knew she was "bae-gaged." Yes, she was that proud of her bae then.
Mr. I never missed the opportunity of leaving his university to visit her every weekend, notwithstanding the distance.. Oh, I forgot to tell you, he schooled in far away East, whilst she schooled in the West. And the journey from his university to hers took him 7-8 hours by road and of course, he always used road except extreme cases where he decided to use flight.
Not only did he risk his life plying bad roads every weekend just to see bae, he also made sure he got stuffs for her, food stuffs and sometimes money (He took it upon himself to bring provisions and money two weekends out of four, monthly). Indeed, bae was balling, no wonder she was so bae-gaged!
And whenever they were on break, back to their respective homes (fortunately they both lived in Lagos), he was with her almost every other day. In fact, both parents knew they were dating. Yes, and they both approved of it. Indeed, Mr. I was happy, he had the acceptance of bae's family members and of course, the heart of bae (So he thought).
A couple of times, when bae resumed a new semester and Mr. I was still home, boss-man will take it upon himself to fuel his car and drive his woman to her uni, not only that, sometimes took provisions to bae's siblings' schools too. Mr. I was in love, so he just wanted to make her family members love him more.. Every guy who has truly loved, will know this feeling..
"Mans" was usually broke in school because of bae, you know, bae schooled in a private university and lifestyle was more expensive there. Of course, to please bae and make her family know he was man enough, Mr. I usually soaked garri in his hostel whilst he sent the food stuffs given to him by his parents to his girl.. Love nwantiti right?
Fast forward to his graduation, he got a job which wasn't well-paying like that, but always made sure 50% of his salary went to bae's account. Yes a whole 50%.. (It was at this point I literally started tearing up. A tear dropped from my eye and I am certain my friend saw this. If only he knew that I was tearing up because I couldn't really fathom how mans was so in love that he forgot there is a difference between a girlfriend and a wife). Worst still is, he hadn't even engaged her yet! Oh my gosh!!!!
Well, love was still there (so he thought). All through the years of dating, spending, killing himself to please she and her family, he never for once had any sexual relation with her. Never for once, because she claimed to be a virgin. The best he ever got was a kiss.. A kiss bruh!
Fast forward to when she graduated from university, Mr. I threw a big party for her. Hosted over 30 people (friends and family). Spent close to N650K on the bash (Unbeknownst to his siblings, he borrowed a huge sum of money from his friends so as to make the party a huge success)... And a huge one it was (At this point I started thinking, If only he had engaged her at the bash he threw for her, maybe things would have turned out differently)... Well, who knows, right?
Months after she graduated, he lost favour from his employers, so he was sacked. Things dwindled from his end so his usual 50% to his bae, stopped. 3 months after he lost his job, bae informed him she was going to study abroad, going for her masters' program in Russia. (Funny thing is, she never told him when she even applied nor got accepted). Well, she apologised, he forgave and they were still chilling.
Weeks later, it was time for her to travel, he dropped her off at the airport, they did the usual (kissed and bid themselves goodbyes right in front of her fam.. Yes, they were that close you know!).
Chatting, skyping, doing all sort of things, all these lasted for 3 to 4 months of her stay in Russia. Things became bad afterwards, communication not only dwindled but it dissolved, "mans" was no longer getting attention, "mans" was confused yet still going to bae's house to help out in one or two errands for fam.
To cut the long story short..... Few weeks before she was done with her programme, she sent a text, which read, "We can't be together anymore, I am sorry." .... That was all, 8 years and that's all she sent. No explanation as to why she wanted to call quits. (Cold right?)
Mr. I lost it at this point, became severely depressed, in fact, he was almost going insane. He had to be on drugs. Severally tried suicide but luckily for him, his younger brother came to the rescue. He was eventually admitted in Lagoon for 5 weeks. This was the period bae came back. Bad thing is, she didn't even bother informing him she was coming back and worst thing is, when she eventually heard he was hospitalised, she didn't step her foot in Lagoon hospital.. A cruel world right?
Right as we speak, Mr. I has been in and out of hospital, going through one or two crisis. He has lost touch of reality and become a shadow of himself, whereas Ms. I hasn't bothered seeing him since she came back to Nigeria and in fact, is about to be wed in April 2018.
Love is a beautiful thing only and when it is true and mutual so children of the world, love with your heart, but use your brain!
PS: This is a true life story from a friend to be shared on TheInfo.NG.
Source : https://www.theinfo.ng/2018/01/dated-8-yrs-never-sex-took-care-msc-dumped-man-shares-story/
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by emmie14: 1:39pm
8years? You deserved to be dumped.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by thorpido(m): 1:44pm
emmie14:Guys should be smarter. If you are going deeper,after a few years,marry her,get her pregnant,let her continue her studies in your house.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by BlackDBagba: 1:45pm
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Leverageisback(m): 1:45pm
M0r0n
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by niggi4life(m): 1:47pm
Hmmmm.... What a sad story!
For those calling d guy names, if u had been in love before you will know how it feels. The truth is Guys love more when they are truly in a relationship.
My only fear is that the guy shouldn't be a Yoruba Demon after healing.
I keep telling people, do not date when you are not ready, focus on your goals first, achieve your dreams, if not all but most, You see, there isn't only one girl for a guy, there are numerous, woman plenti die!!!!!! D beautiful ones r not yet born.
When u r ready to settle down, pray to God for a WIFE, leave the rest for d Almighty, he will surely give you one in due time.
Some will say date him/her for at least 3-5years to know him/her very well... All the Exes that you have had and dated for long why didn't u end up with them?
When u r ready to settle down with a woman, get your Check List, firstly Assess yourself, are u financially capable to start a family? Are u spiritually and mentally matured? Can you control ur sex urges when other women start approaching? Can you live with a woman for d rest of your life? Score yourself in your assessment, if you go below 90% u are not ready.
Then assess the woman, is she ready? Is she mentally and spiritually stable for a family? Is she supportive and submissive? Forget all these feminism shiiits, even Beyonce is so loyal and submissive to Jayz.
After your assessment go for counseling and get married..
You will continue to know yourselves and love yourselves more as you grow together
All these i listed shouldn't take a Ready man more than a year to achieve
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by francis247(m): 1:48pm
uhhh... If this story is true, this guy need koboko wahlahi.
He should just take heart and move on
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by kallmemrB: 1:54pm
Things Fall Apart... Ogbeni you be Ma-ye
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Preshy561(f): 1:55pm
8 bawo
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Omogbolahan33: 1:57pm
Maybe God actually created u to sponsor her education and nt taste the 4bidden fruit, so, just melembe and stay calm...tiz ntin
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Annie939(f): 2:00pm
u refuse to do your work as a man .she had no choice than to follow the main man who has been banging her all this years
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by donstan18(m): 2:01pm
amani63:
Women aren't setback in this life, a hardworking, determined, intelligent and wise man will be successful if he chooses to.
Stop blaming women for lazy men's misfortune.
That very guy is simply not wise and very weak in the brain, he wasn't smart enough to play his card well.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by olagokee(m): 2:02pm
Like seriously.. ....you think I believe this
So made up.. ..
....
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by newyorks(m): 2:22pm
he is to be blamed.bt women dn't hav a second thought once they made up their mind.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by blues343(m): 2:23pm
Well Na D Guy Me I go blame for this matter.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by anibirelawal(m): 2:52pm
They are not meant to marry each other...
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Diamondblu21(f): 3:02pm
Omo the guy is just a big slowpoke mehn
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Daemonsanti(m): 3:24pm
olagokee:���.....I thought I was the only one that noticed.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by cattyfundz(m): 3:33pm
Baba forget her..... Life goes on! What of if she died nko?
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Hector09: 3:42pm
This story reminds me of some one, he was my brother, this dude spent upto 350k and dug bole hole for his gf, when his gf was doing her dad burial, but his mum do fetch water outside, while he dug bole hole for his gf family, rite now the rest is history cus the girl is now married to another guy and this dude now reside in the village, some guys too mumu
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by theinfong(m): 4:03pm
Well said!
niggi4life:
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Moses247(m): 4:22pm
Diamondblu21:una don see am ba?? say girl's no need nice guys lol.. na d bad man de Play with d thing anyhow and they are happy, u wey de form caring eh na oyo be ur case.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by dayleke(m): 4:37pm
O ma se o....
Obinrin le o, ibosi ooo!!!!!!
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Gungnir: 4:41pm
Your reward is in heaven.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by chidichuddo: 4:47pm
niggi4life:
men just don't love more, they invest more in a relationship
most times the relationship is always parasitic or one sided
if a lady can invest as much as a guy would, even if the guy calls it quits, bae would say "u no de go anywhere, na me and u"
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by dannytoe(m): 4:48pm
Hmm dating a girl for 8yrs without sensing she is a LovePeddler, the guy must be as dumb as the dollard in aso-rock.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by dannytoe(m): 4:49pm
.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by queenfav(f): 4:53pm
How do you date someone for almost a decade without seeexxx? Na wa o.
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Blackhawk03(f): 5:02pm
Dude wasn't in love alone, he was neck deep in foolishness. Who borrows money to throw a bash for a girlfriend because she graduated? Make she no kuku graduate na... Mstcheeeeew!
I'm a lady, I doubt the possibility of me dating a man for that long without us doing the do. No way!
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Oluhills007: 5:03pm
( [/quote]
queenfav:if he pestered her for sex now.....you will be the one to come here are shout guys can't do without sex.......one thing I have noticed about women is that you guys don't like good guys and love bad guys..when those bad guys Bleep up una go come dey shout....men are scum........see....I was so heart broken during my hundred level days because I too dey love.....I got much pussy during my 400-500 lvl days cos nigga no get heart again.......you ladies need to work on your mentality....
Blackhawk03:
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by joinnow: 5:05pm
Borrow 650k do party.
I know the guy is from west.
Him mumu never do
|Re: "I Dated Her For 8 Years, Never Had Sex With Her, After Her MSc, She Dumped Me" by Peachess(f): 5:05pm
Aww, too bad for you
