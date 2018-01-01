₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by rapcy(m): 4:22pm On Jan 14
Earlier thread here: http://www.nairaland.com/4289157/young-lady-writes-all-fine
Obviously, the lady, Gloria Omommaty Kennedy got upset because someone posted her message on social media. Well here is her angry message.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by ifyan(m): 4:25pm On Jan 14
OK now l get but next time use your head
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by LifeIsGuhd(f): 4:27pm On Jan 14
Hahahah
Nairaland don trend
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by martyns303(m): 4:30pm On Jan 14
LifeIsGuhd:
NL has always been huge, the day I heard a House of Rep. member mention NL, I knew this is no child's play.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Ollygentle(m): 4:31pm On Jan 14
Someone should keep a watch over that girl.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by KushyKush: 4:35pm On Jan 14
She is dumb jare.
See as one eye is bigger than the other
She read the comments here on nairaland and discovered she is a cheap, dirty and unattractive olosho.
She no know say nairalanders don't have time to asslick unlike Facebookers
she is now lying about her stories being fictional...because say na you dey write stories for Avengers abi?Pele oh doctor Strange writer.
Be proud about your profession you are a cheap slut
I know you are reading this and you are a nairalander.
Ashewo!!!!
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by LifeIsGuhd(f): 4:35pm On Jan 14
martyns303:
Yea, that's true.
With the number of views per topic, sure its huge.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Belafonte: 4:37pm On Jan 14
See the ahabby-looking thing sef. A woman that cannot take the pains to properly dust off spilt powder from her blouse before a silly, entitled rant. Also suffering from impulsive outbursts. Which sane man will wait for you to ambush him after a meeting with his God to recharge his spirit man? You are the very thing he came to church to pray not to encounter. What a twãt.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Oyindidi(f): 4:38pm On Jan 14
Lol, you never see anything you dey complain. Wait until e reach Twitter wey all the badmouth people for Nigeria gather
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Alday: 4:38pm On Jan 14
I dey tell you. Her foolishness is worse than flashing somebody on Whatsapp to save MB
Belafonte:
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Kelblaq(m): 4:39pm On Jan 14
Belafonte:Easy man easy!
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by DeadRat(m): 5:07pm On Jan 14
This One Just Tried Using Make-up In Excess In Order To Cover Ugliness but Failed Woefully...
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Alariiwo: 5:21pm On Jan 14
She is just a desperate hustler looking for maga..
Reason why it's not advisable to pick girls from church. Most of them are fake
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by rapcy(m): 5:30pm On Jan 14
Belafonte:lwkmd
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Spoilt4toto: 7:19pm On Jan 14
January is hard for some peeps oh. Today while chilling in my house after church service, a guy appeared, trying to sell a cat to me and when I refused and told him I don't have rats in my house, he begged me to just buy the cat and he would bring the rats later in the evening.... I weak no be small
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by mazimee(m): 7:51pm On Jan 14
martyns303:
She knew why she was angry, imagine over 3 million Nigerians viewing her her story and picture on Nairaland and getting the wrong impression.
I
Especially, her church people. And to crown it all, the joyless comments of Nairalanders no be here.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by ruggedtimi(m): 8:12pm On Jan 14
smh
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Chanchit: 8:24pm On Jan 14
Its not that bad anyway, now all the guys IB your church would know why you came last Sunday, one of them would definitely toast you next Sunday, even if na kabukabu he dey drive car na car
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by UjuJoan2: 8:27pm On Jan 14
KushyKush:
Why the thing dey pain you like this?
Hope you're not one of the broke and ugly she was referring to?
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by emeijeh(m): 8:48pm On Jan 14
Is she a painter?!
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by anibirelawal(m): 11:06pm On Jan 14
KushyKush:
She dey come for you!
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by AverageAnnie(f): 4:53am
Nairalanders no get any chill. ...But she made sense In that her joke of a letter,,and why are you guys angry over it
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by sekxyqueen(f): 5:53am
sooo,,
you have finally realized your mistakes..
you can now use needle to hold your mouth next time
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by publicenemy(m): 8:52am
People don't understand the power of the Internet.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Bossontop(m): 8:54am
Medicine after death....abeg park one syd make pesin c road
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by publicenemy(m): 8:54am
KushyKush:
Do you know your mother could have been a prostitutes before she met your father? Do you know things she has done behind your father's back since they got married? Are you even sure you are your father's child? Do you know if girlfriend could be a prostitute? Do you know your future wife could currently be working as a prostitute?
You just go online insulting people without care for their feelings
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Gkemz(m): 8:55am
She should be grateful to nairaland for drawing attention to her stupid post thereby making her known for stupidity stunts.
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by koladebrainiac(m): 8:56am
So the poster is a fool Abi
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Dhayor001(m): 8:58am
We really need to start taking things on a lighter note in this country.
Not every time being uptight and all.
Someone has said/worn/done something that is not very funny to you, instead of you to look away, no. Na to bash am call and call am Olosho be your own calling in life.
If it was a joke, good for her. If not, let her sell her market and go
|Re: The Lady Who Wrote A Letter To All The Fine Boys In Her Church Explains Herself by Dhayor001(m): 8:58am
azx
