Obviously, the lady, Gloria Omommaty Kennedy got upset because someone posted her message on social media. Well here is her angry message.







http://www.dizboy.com/2018/01/update-on-lady-who-wrote-letter-to-all.html?m=1 Earlier thread here: http://www.nairaland.com/4289157/young-lady-writes-all-fine Obviously, the lady, Gloria Omommaty Kennedy got upset because someone posted her message on social media. Well here is her angry message.

Nairaland don trend

NL has always been huge, the day I heard a House of Rep. member mention NL, I knew this is no child's play.

She read the comments here on nairaland and discovered she is a cheap, dirty and unattractive olosho.



She no know say nairalanders don't have time to asslick unlike Facebookers



she is now lying about her stories being fictional...because say na you dey write stories for Avengers abi?Pele oh doctor Strange writer.



Be proud about your profession you are a cheap slut



I know you are reading this and you are a nairalander.



She read the comments here on nairaland and discovered she is a cheap, dirty and unattractive olosho. She no know say nairalanders don't have time to asslick unlike Facebookers she is now lying about her stories being fictional...because say na you dey write stories for Avengers abi?Pele oh doctor Strange writer.

With the number of views per topic, sure its huge.

See the ahabby-looking thing sef. A woman that cannot take the pains to properly dust off spilt powder from her blouse before a silly, entitled rant. Also suffering from impulsive outbursts. Which sane man will wait for you to ambush him after a meeting with his God to recharge his spirit man? You are the very thing he came to church to pray not to encounter. What a twãt. 17 Likes 1 Share

Lol, you never see anything you dey complain. Wait until e reach Twitter wey all the badmouth people for Nigeria gather 1 Like



See the ahabby-looking thing sef. A woman that cannot take the pains to properly dust off spilt powder from her blouse before a silly, entitled rant. Also suffering from impulsive outbursts. Which sane man will wait for you to ambush him after a meeting with his God to recharge his spirit man? You are the very thing he came to church to pray not to encounter. What a twãt. I dey tell you. Her foolishness is worse than flashing somebody on Whatsapp to save MB 3 Likes

See the ahabby-looking thing sef. A woman that cannot take the pains to properly dust off spilt powder from her blouse before a silly, entitled rant. Also suffering from impulsive outbursts. Which sane man will wait for you to ambush him after a meeting with his God to recharge his spirit man? You are the very thing he came to church to pray not to encounter. What a twãt. Easy man easy! Easy man easy! 5 Likes

This One Just Tried Using Make-up In Excess In Order To Cover Ugliness but Failed Woefully... 5 Likes

She is just a desperate hustler looking for maga..



Reason why it's not advisable to pick girls from church. Most of them are fake 4 Likes

See the ahabby-looking thing sef. A woman that cannot take the pains to properly dust off spilt powder from her blouse before a silly, entitled rant. Also suffering from impulsive outbursts. Which sane man will wait for you to ambush him after a meeting with his God to recharge his spirit man? You are the very thing he came to church to pray not to encounter. What a twãt. lwkmd lwkmd 1 Like

January is hard for some peeps oh. Today while chilling in my house after church service, a guy appeared, trying to sell a cat to me and when I refused and told him I don't have rats in my house, he begged me to just buy the cat and he would bring the rats later in the evening.... I weak no be small 5 Likes

She knew why she was angry, imagine over 3 million Nigerians viewing her her story and picture on Nairaland and getting the wrong impression.

Especially, her church people. And to crown it all, the joyless comments of Nairalanders no be here. She knew why she was angry, imagine over 3 million Nigerians viewing her her story and picture on Nairaland and getting the wrong impression.Especially, her church people. And to crown it all, the joyless comments of Nairalanders no be here. 1 Like

Its not that bad anyway, now all the guys IB your church would know why you came last Sunday, one of them would definitely toast you next Sunday, even if na kabukabu he dey drive car na car

She read the comments and discovered she is a cheap and unattractive olosho she is now lying about her stories being frictional.

Why the thing dey pain you like this?



Hope you're not one of the broke and ugly she was referring to? Why the thing dey pain you like this?Hope you're not one of the broke and ugly she was referring to? 4 Likes 1 Share

She read the comments and discovered she is a cheap and unattractive olosho she is now lying about her stories being frictional.

She dey come for you! She dey come for you!

Nairalanders no get any chill. ...But she made sense In that her joke of a letter,,and why are you guys angry over it 1 Like

you have finally realized your mistakes..



you can now use needle to hold your mouth next time

People don't understand the power of the Internet.



Medicine after death....abeg park one syd make pesin c road Medicine after death....abeg park one syd make pesin c road

She read the comments and discovered she is a cheap and unattractive olosho she is now lying about her stories being frictional.

Do you know your mother could have been a prostitutes before she met your father? Do you know things she has done behind your father's back since they got married? Are you even sure you are your father's child? Do you know if girlfriend could be a prostitute? Do you know your future wife could currently be working as a prostitute?



You just go online insulting people without care for their feelings Do you know your mother could have been a prostitutes before she met your father? Do you know things she has done behind your father's back since they got married? Are you even sure you are your father's child? Do you know if girlfriend could be a prostitute? Do you know your future wife could currently be working as a prostitute?You just go online insulting people without care for their feelings 1 Like

She should be grateful to nairaland for drawing attention to her stupid post thereby making her known for stupidity stunts.

We really need to start taking things on a lighter note in this country.



Not every time being uptight and all.



Someone has said/worn/done something that is not very funny to you, instead of you to look away, no. Na to bash am call and call am Olosho be your own calling in life.



If it was a joke, good for her. If not, let her sell her market and go