₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,731 members, 4,027,740 topics. Date: Monday, 15 January 2018 at 09:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos (18760 Views)
Embarrassing Moment Nigerian Man Rejected Girlfriend's Proposal In Lagos / Soldier Kneels Down, Proposes To Girlfriend At Maryland Mall Lagos After 7 Years / A Lady Rejected A Marriage Proposal For This (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Tessyama1: 5:50pm
Earlier today, there was a viral video of a Nigerian man who rejected his girlfriend's proposal at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.
It was an highly embarrassing moment for the lady as she took to tears in front of spectators at the Mall.
Well, here is the alleged reason for the man's rejection as told by a lady claiming to be a friend to the embarrassed lady.
www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/see-alleged-reason-nigerian-man.html
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Amarabae(f): 5:57pm
We are tired of dis whole drama.
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by LordIsaac(m): 5:58pm
Lolz!
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by LifeofAirforce(m): 6:01pm
Nigerian women always want to play the victim card when things didn't go in their favour.
I won't fall for these cheap lie till the guy open up on why he turned her down publicly .
97 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Zimri(m): 6:01pm
Amarabae:
The whole story just got a little bit more interesting
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by samfy2662: 6:02pm
Weird
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Zimri(m): 6:03pm
Men are not heartless women should open their eyes.
12 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Harrynight(m): 6:06pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by abdeiz(m): 6:10pm
Ooooohboi
3 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by donstan18(m): 6:11pm
Poo!!
You think she don't know before deciding to be the one engaging him?, huh?
You fvcking think a lady can date a married man without knowing?
Hey!!, C'omon! hommie, you gotta wise up to know that ladies are so wise and good in monitoring and observing their partner.
She's a side chick who think her pussy will put her to the wife position but the man's wife is serving a living God.
A very living GOD
145 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Mathematical(f): 6:16pm
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by atilla(m): 6:18pm
I had a feeling when I saw the video he might be about to get married in a different country and wants to save them both the heartache.
It's well people won't remember this in a years time
8 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by jonaifame22(m): 6:36pm
person get head no get cap, chai, i pray make person propose to me sef
4 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Tosinex(m): 6:42pm
Unmhmm.. Okay o
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by ggrin(f): 6:59pm
Married kwa
1 Like
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by sod09(m): 7:02pm
Chai
Not cool
1 Like
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Dimples129(f): 7:06pm
donstan18:
Maybe the Mrs is aboard, since he was seen leaving the country, straight after this drama
But dey don catch_em, his face is viral so his Mrs will soon know.
Fvckboiz proclaiming love; this is what happens
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Dimples129(f): 7:07pm
lefulefu
2 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by luminouz(m): 7:11pm
*she is ur friend but not close friend n she downloaded all DAT to u*!
Yinmu in 15D!
N u came online to share d REASON with d whole world
Biko...who is d real friend here or friend get another meaning?
19 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by donstan18(m): 7:14pm
Dimples129:
Gbege
10 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by lefulefu(m): 7:23pm
Dimples129:i just weak .if this story is true then the guy is not responsible but then we have to hear from the guy's mouth to conclude ooo.hmm if he really has a wife consider the marriage on shaky ground already cos any news on the super highway travels very fast.
3 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by RuthDaniels(f): 7:26pm
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by iykekelvins(m): 7:45pm
Naija demon
Nigga came back, took pictures with her and left. Lmao..
4 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Alariiwo: 8:27pm
Leave the bobo alone jor..
He has rejected her, that's his choice and it's final.
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Sierusvirus(m): 8:34pm
The main reason for the rejection must have being one of the below:
1. He doesn't see her as a mother of his children.
2. She has slept with many of his friends and he has being waiting for this opportunity to come by.
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Roum(m): 8:49pm
Caro save ur drama....... I don't need it
1 Like
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by sirgalahad26(m): 8:49pm
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by samstels: 8:52pm
Her stupidity has no comparison.
She is just a big fool .
2 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by crazydude1: 8:52pm
....b**ch be forming friend. btw,why are Ladies so desperate to marry? It is not by force to marry na.
3 Likes
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by brimoknight(m): 8:52pm
I have been waiting for this thread
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by Finest6: 8:53pm
Drama.
|Re: Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos by pocohantas(f): 8:53pm
luminouz:
No mind her.
It's possible he has someone else, but whispering into her ears right there, that he is married? I doubt that!
3 Likes
What Can I Do To Make My Ex-girl Friend Stop Calling Me. / Shocking! What My Boyfriend Does To Me During Sex / The Gay Queens Of Jamaica Living In Drainage Systems(Photos)
Viewing this topic: kingNovak, adamspee(m), ellay3813, GrandZadok(m), rexlims(m), Bigframe, finesounds01, tuoyoojo(m), issylarry(m), Dekatron(m), ibrokay(m), freshinko, Bestlily(f), doublekay, ampulki, winofu, stuffs4me(m), korban3134(m), Blitz888(m), Emmyjah50, 2delicious(f), GistVillage, bisghearl05, Zinny25(f), Jogunomi1, agabee(m), kglamour(m), chigbocarez(m), EsanEmmanuel(m), tubouncen(m), Manobravo09(m), Moris4(m), Caliphas55(m), waywardpikin(m), goldbim(f), ffo(m), jerryweb2, code7x, LifeDrama, nigeriafilm(m), Phemi93(m), TayoXL, Flyingngel(m), MikeTM, scopusng(m), GossipGirl1(f), ASEC, Abikedollar, Sanchase, olorius1(m), mop4, kimewills(f), ladilawalopen, arinze4u(m), adversioni, Destiny4all, MbaanabaraAgu(m), Chopwater, hisable2, Seankay323, kcpumping(m), Charmerbeautylooks(f), Chikebrain, 9ousky, okpeho, Kissup, Oladapo93, kushme, Acos925(m), lurex2rhyme(m), misterjosh(m), kisibo, SarFakky, tmas(m), drips8(m), NobilityPays(m), omatule2000, delxmaverick(m), bidemirahmon, toughchic(f), iphunanya(f), kamillonaire(m), WORDWORLD, seunmacaulay, gboyetade, Temitope2302(m), Fabuloz(f), louken(m), Clifford121(m), seksiaiz, Jackson042, segzyl, Efebee101, Coenvict, micolaj, engrflames, jazzyjagz(m), benebaby77, Loonyy(m), dabwan123(m), Shoelace1(f), Politicowizard, shidof(m), trolley, duchez(m), dosht(f), nwarosa, cyrilfosy(m), hrhjnr(m), seunfunmie03, femmyy, Deen112, chukzyfcbb, olorunpomis, kipesco(m), josieboy55(m), Odicious, Simeontaiwo, babdap, Bosville(m), kofomii, 79er, presiade(m), chrisxxx(m), Cool23(m), kpolli(m), MARQUIZ(m), Msmhillie(f), arshavineering(m), yomskin(m), Odingo1, johnnyb1(m), ifyan(m), konkonbilo(m), seye001, jake25, mrsPT, ralphelo, waloma(m), stecman, Lemonmint1, azeedrees1(m), Raphael81(m), MISFITrep, Fawklicant, jamiu660(m), 8keens(m), jameshow, tobyto(m), Pmary(f), RFaggie, Gracious123, Adekorya, Sweetyie(f), Lashist(m), Loverquin, bollingjoe(m), kristizo(m), jorghor(m), double3(m), pepsyoku, dickson2000(m), timelineinc, myners007, PDPGuy, TRACYPETER755(f), hardbody, zevous, snowblaq(f), Bahddo(m), sola5(f), Tuatara(m), enny234, deeptechcool(m), Maami4u, gnykelly(m), feeloscar(m), oblo(m), category(m), Figger(m), emmaBS(m), Paramount01(m), okeladey20(m), amaks, Jibola10(m), jdkoko(m), royalamour(m), CallmeKola(m) and 225 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7