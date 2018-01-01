Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why The Man Rejected His Girlfriend's Proposal At Ikeja Mall, Lagos (18760 Views)

It was an highly embarrassing moment for the lady as she took to tears in front of spectators at the Mall.



Well, here is the alleged reason for the man's rejection as told by a lady claiming to be a friend to the embarrassed lady.



www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/see-alleged-reason-nigerian-man.html Earlier today, there was a viral video of a Nigerian man who rejected his girlfriend's proposal at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos.It was an highly embarrassing moment for the lady as she took to tears in front of spectators at the Mall.Well, here is the alleged reason for the man's rejection as told by a lady claiming to be a friend to the embarrassed lady.

We are tired of dis whole drama.

Nigerian women always want to play the victim card when things didn't go in their favour.



I won't fall for these cheap lie till the guy open up on why he turned her down publicly . 97 Likes 10 Shares

Amarabae:

We You are tired of dis whole drama.



The whole story just got a little bit more interesting

Men are not heartless women should open their eyes.

You think she don't know before deciding to be the one engaging him?, huh?

You fvcking think a lady can date a married man without knowing?

Hey!!, C'omon! hommie, you gotta wise up to know that ladies are so wise and good in monitoring and observing their partner.



She's a side chick who think her pussy will put her to the wife position but the man's wife is serving a living God.



A very living GOD 145 Likes 5 Shares

I had a feeling when I saw the video he might be about to get married in a different country and wants to save them both the heartache.

It's well people won't remember this in a years time



person get head no get cap, chai, i pray make person propose to me sef

person get head no get cap, chai, i pray make person propose to me sef 4 Likes

donstan18:

Maybe the Mrs is aboard, since he was seen leaving the country, straight after this drama



But dey don catch_em, his face is viral so his Mrs will soon know.



Maybe the Mrs is aboard, since he was seen leaving the country, straight after this drama

But dey don catch_em, his face is viral so his Mrs will soon know.

Fvckboiz proclaiming love; this is what happens

N u came online to share d REASON with d whole world



*she is ur friend but not close friend n she downloaded all DAT to u*!
Yinmu in 15D!
N u came online to share d REASON with d whole world
Biko...who is d real friend here or friend get another meaning?

Dimples129:





Maybe the Mrs is aboard, since he was seen leaving the country, straight after this drama



But dey don catch_em, his face is viral so his Mrs will soon know.



Fvckboiz proclaiming love; this is what happens

Dimples129:

i just weak .if this story is true then the guy is not responsible but then we have to hear from the guy's mouth to conclude ooo.hmm if he really has a wife consider the marriage on shaky ground already cos any news on the super highway travels very fast.



Nigga came back, took pictures with her and left. Lmao.. Naija demon

Leave the bobo alone jor..



He has rejected her, that's his choice and it's final.



1. He doesn't see her as a mother of his children.

2. She has slept with many of his friends and he has being waiting for this opportunity to come by.

The main reason for the rejection must have being one of the below:
1. He doesn't see her as a mother of his children.
2. She has slept with many of his friends and he has being waiting for this opportunity to come by.

Her stupidity has no comparison.



She is just a big fool . 2 Likes

....b**ch be forming friend. btw,why are Ladies so desperate to marry? It is not by force to marry na.

I have been waiting for this thread

