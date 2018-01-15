₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:17pm On Jan 15
Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian Presidency, was, on penultimate Sunday, thrown into a panic, following an alarm by Mr. Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, that he was about to be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Mr Kyari, who has been named in a number of corruption cases, said sources, told, Presidency officials that his residence at Defence House in Abuja was ordered invaded by Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by yanshDoctor: 11:19pm On Jan 15
..all na stage management
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:19pm On Jan 15
Mynd taxi driver ... abeg i dey go 44th avenue to see Lalasticlala, from there go drop me for seun house too
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by RZArecta2(m): 11:21pm On Jan 15
Buhari na criminal shamelessly protecting his fellow thieves
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Throwback: 11:25pm On Jan 15
If true, it would have been a great occurrence.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Ohammadike: 11:27pm On Jan 15
RZArecta2:No mind that useless dullard
His zombies will be everywhere shouting bubu is pighting kwarruption or kwarruption is pighting back
Ndi ara
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Tolumiide: 11:28pm On Jan 15
I hear. I will wake up to see the "cast"
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Throwback: 11:28pm On Jan 15
If true, it would have been a great occurrence that could have insignificantly redeemed the battered and unsalvageable image of this disgraceful Buhari regime.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by abokibuhari: 11:28pm On Jan 15
Throwback:So you believe this story ?
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by CaptainJeffry: 11:33pm On Jan 15
Another distraction to keep the gullible minds busy and away from their incompetence.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by fuckingAyaya(m): 11:33pm On Jan 15
kwarraption pighting vack
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Karlman: 11:49pm On Jan 15
diversion!
who them wan deceive?
., they think we can easily forget about their foot-soldiers and how many people they have killed for them!
these northerners self!
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by TheFreeOne: 12:00am
Throwback:
Cat's-paws are rarely thrown under the bus.
So I don't believe this story cos even those caught red handed with evidences haven't been punished so it's likely an 'engineered' distraction.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by SalamRushdie: 12:04am
What sort of govt is this senile Buhari even running ? i am getting more confused by the day
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by deco22(m): 12:23am
I don't think EFCC has jurisdiction to even enter the Aso Rock villa and arrest someone...
But if by some means it is a true story,i won't be surprised.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by PointZerom: 12:27am
Who's directing this movie biko?.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by fergie001(m): 1:11am
I re-live those nights when we sat round on Sunday Nights to watch TALES BY MOONLIGHT,was fun.
One of the stories told was this.
These people think we are still daft sef....mtchew
The kind wisdom wey hunger don give us ehn?
Solomon dey learn work?
All I will say is Guard and Guide your PVC jealously.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by AnodaIT(m): 1:13am
Hmm
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by IllegalMoney: 1:14am
Buhari end is near
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Silvershadow81(m): 1:43am
Another version of tales by moon light, OK.magu should contract the Fulani herdsmen for such dirty and risky job that's the fastest way to arrest the "almighty" Abba kyari
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by ivandragon: 2:12am
if magu can't arrest him, he should freeze his bank accounts & those of his family & friends, seal up all kyari's properties, raid his houses... or isn't that the efcc way anymore?
jokers in power...
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by DeKen: 2:34am
Things don't add up here. Magu says he didn't order the raid and it ended there? The President wasn't interested in finding out who did?
RAID happened at Abba Kyari's house but DSS meant to help Kyari were deployed to Aso Rock?
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Kingspin(m): 3:14am
If change enter Nigeria we know no need force or use of media propaganda machine... No..
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by lovere: 3:27am
The Hyenas are simply battling for superiority in ask rock. We are yet to hear the worst of this administration not until they are voted out in 2019.
Just as someone above me said. Nigerians,hold your PVC !
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by namet(m): 4:12am
Our country is finished! Abba Kyari said there's no monies that he has stolen that Buhari is not aware of.
Consequently, our national assembly members should stop hiding under the table. They must rise and confront this man called Buhari.
Who is this Buhari man? Is he Nigerian?
The Saraki-led senate should, as a matter of urgency, commence impeachment hearings now.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by fabre4: 4:31am
DeKen:
Haba. Walahi u don't need to be a detective to know its a stage managed act
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Bitterleafsoup: 4:45am
Anybody championing APC for 2019 is a born fool and an enemy of progress.
They will start to come soon, we will give them no peace....
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Alejoa(f): 5:12am
Any round of drama to distract us and sell the 'no nonsense' personality of Magu using another fall guy who obviously have some questions to answer..... How can you arrest somebody in the stature of Kyari without the President being dully informed? They come add DSS part to the story to make it more believable and do some more smear campaign....
Pls let us face this hardship with none of your Scheming and ranting
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Bede2u(m): 5:15am
God will punish Buhari
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Esseite: 5:21am
Lies... what kind of barefaced lies are these..
Thank God Nigerians are wiser..
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Paperwhite(m): 5:21am
Bubu corruption fighting government also afraid of it own shadow. What is the title of this drama & what episode is this? Meanwhile zombies are keenly watching.
Re: Efcc's Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters by Paperwhite(m): 5:39am
Esseite:Good morning! Pls how can I highlight a word(which keys) as you just did-I mean the statement you bolded up here? Thanks sir.
