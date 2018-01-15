Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Efcc’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock - Sahara Reporters (14145 Views)

Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian Presidency, was, on penultimate Sunday, thrown into a panic, following an alarm by Mr. Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, that he was about to be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Mr Kyari, who has been named in a number of corruption cases, said sources, told, Presidency officials that his residence at Defence House in Abuja was ordered invaded by Mr. Ibrahim Magu, Acting EFCC Chairman.





The Chief of Staff was said to have quickly notified the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Mr. Lawan Daura, of the impending arrest. Mr. Daura, who has been offering protection to high profile corrupt persons, using his office, immediately deployed a platoon of DSS officers to stop Magu from carrying out the arrest.



The DSS officers, however, were stiffly resisted by soldiers guarding the Presidential Villa and its environs. The DSS officers were ordered back by the soldiers, who were said to have told them that they needed express permission to come to the Presidential Villa. The stand-off provoked more panic in Mr. Kyari, who believed that the arrest might have been ordered by the President.





SaharaReporters learned that Mr. Magu was in the Lagos office of the commission, but was summoned by President Buhari for a briefing on Monday. On arrival for the briefing by the President, Presidency disclosed that President Buhari was said to have been angry that the EFCC was planning to arrest his Chief of Staff without his knowledge. Mr. Magu was said to have told the President he had not ordered a raid on Mr. Kyari’s residence, but won’t disclose if there was investigation being conducted on him.



SaharaReporters had reported extensively on Mr. Kyari’s abuse of his office for huge pecuniary gains.



The EFCC, SaharaReporters learned, has received numerous petitions against the Chief of Staff, with the petitioners calling for his removal. The President, however, has ignored them.

http://saharareporters.com/2018/01/15/efcc%E2%80%99s-attempt-arrest-abba-kyari-sparks-panic-aso-rock

..all na stage management 64 Likes 2 Shares



Mynd taxi driver ... abeg i dey go 44th avenue to see Lalasticlala, from there go drop me for seun house too Mynd taxi driver ... abeg i dey go 44th avenue to see Lalasticlala, from there go drop me for seun house too 9 Likes

Buhari na criminal shamelessly protecting his fellow thieves 41 Likes 3 Shares

If true, it would have been a great occurrence. 2 Likes

RZArecta2:

Buhari na criminal shamelessly protecting his fellow thieves No mind that useless dullard



His zombies will be everywhere shouting bubu is pighting kwarruption or kwarruption is pighting back



Ndi ara No mind that useless dullardHis zombies will be everywhere shouting bubu is pighting kwarruption or kwarruption is pighting backNdi ara 19 Likes 1 Share

I hear. I will wake up to see the "cast" 9 Likes 1 Share

If true, it would have been a great occurrence that could have insignificantly redeemed the battered and unsalvageable image of this disgraceful Buhari regime. 14 Likes

Throwback:

If true, it would have been a great occurrence. So you believe this story ? So you believe this story 19 Likes

Another distraction to keep the gullible minds busy and away from their incompetence. 41 Likes 1 Share

kwarraption pighting vack 5 Likes

diversion!



who them wan deceive?



., they think we can easily forget about their foot-soldiers and how many people they have killed for them!





these northerners self! 12 Likes

Throwback:

If true, it would have been a great occurrence that could have insignificantly redeemed the battered and unsalvageable image of this disgraceful Buhari regime.

Cat's-paws are rarely thrown under the bus.



So I don't believe this story cos even those caught red handed with evidences haven't been punished so it's likely an 'engineered' distraction. Cat's-paws are rarely thrown under the bus.So I don't believe this story cos even those caught red handed with evidences haven't been punished so it's likely an 'engineered' distraction. 8 Likes

What sort of govt is this senile Buhari even running ? i am getting more confused by the day 4 Likes

I don't think EFCC has jurisdiction to even enter the Aso Rock villa and arrest someone...



But if by some means it is a true story,i won't be surprised. 5 Likes 1 Share

Who's directing this movie biko?. 8 Likes 1 Share

I re-live those nights when we sat round on Sunday Nights to watch TALES BY MOONLIGHT,was fun.



One of the stories told was this.

These people think we are still daft sef....mtchew

The kind wisdom wey hunger don give us ehn?

Solomon dey learn work?



All I will say is Guard and Guide your PVC jealously. 17 Likes

Hmm





Buhari end is near 4 Likes

that's the fastest way to arrest the "almighty" Abba kyari Another version of tales by moon light, OK.magu should contract the Fulani herdsmen for such dirty and risky jobthat's the fastest way to arrest the "almighty" Abba kyari 2 Likes

if magu can't arrest him, he should freeze his bank accounts & those of his family & friends, seal up all kyari's properties, raid his houses... or isn't that the efcc way anymore?



jokers in power... 7 Likes



RAID happened at Abba Kyari's house but DSS meant to help Kyari were deployed to Aso Rock?

Things don't add up here. Magu says he didn't order the raid and it ended there? The President wasn't interested in finding out who did?RAID happened at Abba Kyari's house but DSS meant to help Kyari were deployed to Aso Rock? 7 Likes

If change enter Nigeria we know no need force or use of media propaganda machine... No..

The Hyenas are simply battling for superiority in ask rock. We are yet to hear the worst of this administration not until they are voted out in 2019.

Just as someone above me said. Nigerians,hold your PVC ! 1 Like

Our country is finished! Abba Kyari said there's no monies that he has stolen that Buhari is not aware of.



Consequently, our national assembly members should stop hiding under the table. They must rise and confront this man called Buhari.



Who is this Buhari man? Is he Nigerian?



The Saraki-led senate should, as a matter of urgency, commence impeachment hearings now. 3 Likes

DeKen:

Things don't add up here. Magu says he didn't order the raid and it ended there? The President wasn't interested in finding out who did?

RAID happened at Abba Kyari's house but DSS meant to help Kyari were deployed to Aso Rock?







Haba. Walahi u don't need to be a detective to know its a stage managed act Haba. Walahi u don't need to be a detective to know its a stage managed act 3 Likes

Anybody championing APC for 2019 is a born fool and an enemy of progress.

They will start to come soon, we will give them no peace.... 1 Like 1 Share





Pls let us face this hardship with none of your Scheming and ranting Any round of drama to distract us and sell the 'no nonsense' personality of Magu using another fall guy who obviously have some questions to answer..... How can you arrest somebody in the stature of Kyari without the President being dully informed? They come add DSS part to the story to make it more believable and do some more smear campaign....Pls let us face this hardship with none of your Scheming and ranting 3 Likes

God will punish Buhari 2 Likes

Lies... what kind of barefaced lies are these..



Thank God Nigerians are wiser.. 1 Like

What is the title of this drama & what episode is this? Meanwhile zombies are keenly watching. Bubu corruption fighting government also afraid of it own shadow.What is the title of this drama & what episode is this? Meanwhile zombies are keenly watching. 4 Likes 1 Share