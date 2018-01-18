Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria (20477 Views)

However, Africans are exempted from this new trend for now as the continent remains the most hungry continent, truth be told. The dolls are so expensive, an average African man cannot afford to purchase a doll for 1 million Naira just for sexual satisfaction. How many guys on Nairaland earn even 150k per month? 0.9% or less, I AM 100% sure of my figures. Until white people start shipping fairly used dolls to Africa, then nothing for you'all.



greatnaija01:

NAIJA LADIES use vibrators and many will not admit, so you think guys wont be able to buy? the dolls do not complain or take money from the guys na... and no pregnancy issues, no witch or any any wahala...

THE ONLY THING is... Ladies will become cheaper over time.



THE ONLY THING is... Ladies will become cheaper over time.



The are waiting for Tokunbo own 10 Likes

bro speak for yourself o... soon you will see it on konga n jumia and MEN will buy... IGBO guys will make a naija version N that is GAME OVER... it will spread n become as cheap as a manique o...



NAIJA LADIES use vibrators and many will not admit, so you think guys wont be able to buy? the dolls do not complain or take money from the guys na... and no pregnancy issues, no witch or any any wahala...



THE ONLY THING is... Ladies will become cheaper over time.



lol, ladies will become cheaper? maybe d ladies around u come with price tags

Did I hear you say fairly used?



At a crucial time like this, NwaAmaikpe's comment is highly needed 6 Likes 1 Share

bro speak for yourself o... soon you will see it on konga n jumia and MEN will buy... IGBO guys will make a naija version N that is GAME OVER... it will spread n become as cheap as a manique o...



NAIJA LADIES use vibrators and many will not admit, so you think guys wont be able to buy? the dolls do not complain or take money from the guys na... and no pregnancy issues, no witch or any any wahala...



THE ONLY THING is... Ladies will become cheaper over time.





this guy is just funny, we all know the Aba version won't be like the real dolls.

No worry na

Until when Jumia starts doing black Friday for sex dolls 39 Likes 2 Shares

Did I hear you say fairly used?

Lol, of course with time there will be fairly used dolls all over Africa, just like fairly used phones

Lol, of course with time there will be fairly used dolls all over Africa, just like fairly used phones

That means your are going to test it against STDs

Dolls against STD? All you need to do is to wash the virgina with petrol. Although I have heard that there are fake versions from China that are less expensive sha but the Oyibo version are honestly soooo real, like real human. Ah this oyinbo people bad o

op this is your opinion abeg, let others speakt their mind. Bad market for Naija slay queens 1 Like

You will be surprised how a normal Nigerian will afford the real sex doll. Wen someone is determined, he can achieve anything.

U can start saving 10k monthly lol 7 Likes

Dolls against STD? All you need to do is to wash the virgina with petrol . o

15 Likes

. The Aba version is coming. Guys are waiting patiently for it 2 Likes

They will wait for okirika and aba made. Na their type they look for fairly used condom





They will wait for okirika and aba made. Na their type they look for fairly used condom

Well I'm still wondering if Buhari will allow this to be imported though?

imagine loosing your boyfriend to a sex doll chai imagine being pvssy whipped by a cyborg LMAO 1 Like

It will not work in Nigeria, but it must work in Aba.



Meanwhile, Pchat me to get your sex doll with tribal mark at cheaper rate. 12 Likes 1 Share

If you feel disgusted sleeping with another human who is the same sex with you, how much more can you even think of sleeping with a rubber that does not even have any natural awareness to what you are doing?



This is worse than homosexuality and both should be scorned.



JESUS is Lord 26 Likes 2 Shares





Gerrraaaaria here, will you? Is it your money?

Forget it

No matter what they will manufacture, God's creation remains forever the perfect one. No substitute. Never! 6 Likes

Just wait till it hits alaba market

Oya make we do d gaga shuffle

I'm waiting for UK used

who ever thought phones would be cheap today?? lol if the price is your only argument I don't think you'd get far with that 2 Likes

So there has been so much noise about sex dolls all over the world in the last few weeks since companies began manufacturing these dulls in mass.



However, Africans are exempted from this new trend for now as the continent remains the most hungry continent, truth be told. The dolls are so expensive, an average African man cannot afford to purchase a doll for 1 million Naira just for sexual satisfaction. How many guys on Nairaland earn even 150k per month? 0.9% or less, I AM 100% sure of my figures. Until white people start shipping fairly used dolls to Africa, then nothing for you'all.



Something wey don de jumia

Oga don't worry we are waiting for made in Aba doll...they will make it cheaper and affordable

Very funny@ wash the Virginia with petrol. If it mistakingly catch fire nko?









Are they chargeable?

.. this sex dolls is 70% human feels. they moan during sex. but i believe that constant improvement will get it to 99% human. maybe in 2050. 2 Likes