|Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by yabas(m): 5:53pm
So there has been so much noise about sex dolls all over the world in the last few weeks since companies began manufacturing these dulls in mass.
However, Africans are exempted from this new trend for now as the continent remains the most hungry continent, truth be told. The dolls are so expensive, an average African man cannot afford to purchase a doll for 1 million Naira just for sexual satisfaction. How many guys on Nairaland earn even 150k per month? 0.9% or less, I AM 100% sure of my figures. Until white people start shipping fairly used dolls to Africa, then nothing for you'all.
So stop the noise and concentrate on electing good leaders so that our continent can start prospering, I know bigotry, tribe and religion will still make them elect people who will unleash more hunger and poverty in the land so for the next 60 years, sorry, no sexxx dulls for u'all . I no wan hear anything again about sxxx dolls.
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by greatnaija01: 6:22pm
bro speak for yourself o... soon you will see it on konga n jumia and MEN will buy... IGBO guys will make a naija version N that is GAME OVER... it will spread n become as cheap as a manique o...
NAIJA LADIES use vibrators and many will not admit, so you think guys wont be able to buy? the dolls do not complain or take money from the guys na... and no pregnancy issues, no witch or any any wahala...
THE ONLY THING is... Ladies will become cheaper over time.
yabas:
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by joinnow: 6:26pm
The are waiting for Tokunbo own
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by gloria34(f): 6:48pm
greatnaija01:lol, ladies will become cheaper? maybe d ladies around u come with price tags
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by albacete(m): 6:51pm
Did I hear you say fairly used?
At a crucial time like this, NwaAmaikpe's comment is highly needed
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by yabas(m): 6:54pm
greatnaija01:
this guy is just funny, we all know the Aba version won't be like the real dolls.
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by DarkMagic(m): 6:55pm
No worry na
Until when Jumia starts doing black Friday for sex dolls
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by yabas(m): 6:56pm
albacete:
Lol, of course with time there will be fairly used dolls all over Africa, just like fairly used phones
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by albacete(m): 7:01pm
yabas:
That means your are going to test it against STDs
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by yabas(m): 7:09pm
Dolls against STD? All you need to do is to wash the virgina with petrol . Although I have heard that there are fake versions from China that are less expensive sha but the Oyibo version are honestly soooo real, like real human. Ah this oyinbo people bad o
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by 3millionia: 7:17pm
op this is your opinion abeg, let others speakt their mind. Bad market for Naija slay queens
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by ayusco85(m): 7:18pm
You will be surprised how a normal Nigerian will afford the real sex doll. Wen someone is determined, he can achieve anything.
U can start saving 10k monthly lol
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by afoltundeseun(m): 7:18pm
yabas:
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Chikita66(f): 7:18pm
The Aba version is coming. Guys are waiting patiently for it .
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by RuthDaniels(f): 7:18pm
They will wait for okirika and aba made. Na their type they look for fairly used condom
Well I'm still wondering if Buhari will allow this to be imported though?
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Snow02(m): 7:18pm
imagine loosing your boyfriend to a sex doll chai imagine being pvssy whipped by a cyborg LMAO
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by donstan18(m): 7:18pm
It will not work in Nigeria, but it must work in Aba.
Meanwhile, Pchat me to get your sex doll with tribal mark at cheaper rate.
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Akwasi(m): 7:18pm
If you feel disgusted sleeping with another human who is the same sex with you, how much more can you even think of sleeping with a rubber that does not even have any natural awareness to what you are doing?
This is worse than homosexuality and both should be scorned.
JESUS is Lord
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by CaptainJeffry: 7:18pm
Is it your money?
Gerrraaaaria here, will you?
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Mcsenior(m): 7:19pm
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Oluwaseyi456(m): 7:19pm
Forget it
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by amnesty7: 7:19pm
No matter what they will manufacture, God's creation remains forever the perfect one. No substitute. Never!
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Uyi168(m): 7:19pm
Just wait till it hits alaba market
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Protocall: 7:20pm
Oya make we do d gaga shuffle
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by rastaLivity: 7:20pm
I'm waiting for UK used
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Snow02(m): 7:20pm
who ever thought phones would be cheap today?? lol if the price is your only argument I don't think you'd get far with that
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by Godsage: 7:22pm
yabas:Something wey don de jumia
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 7:23pm
Oga don't worry we are waiting for made in Aba doll... they will make it cheaper and affordable
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:23pm
yabas:. Very funny@ wash the Virginia with petrol. If it mistakingly catch fire nko?
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by amakaokoye200: 7:24pm
Are they chargeable?
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by yanshDoctor: 7:25pm
.. this sex dolls is 70% human feels. they moan during sex. but i believe that constant improvement will get it to 99% human. maybe in 2050.
|Re: Why Sex Dolls Won't Work In Nigeria by yeyerolling: 7:26pm
Sex dolls don dey since early 2000s. Suddenly nigerians wey not get 40k for akkant begin carry am for head.
