Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Took These Photos Of Fulanis Fleeing; Doctor Speaks On Nomadic Cattle Herding (28731 Views)

Amaechi Vs Wike: Caption These Photos With Osinbajo / 3 Appointments To Hausa-fulanis In One Day, FFK Blasts Buhari. / Boko Haram Fleeing 4rm Sambisa Forest Following Air Strike By Soldiers(pix,video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read what he shared on Facebook earlier today;



The mutual hatred among us is so pervasive that I wonder if we are truly civilized. In fact, some of us are so hateful that they hate themselves to spite others. You know yourselves. Your landless kinsmen are so much hated that even their infants are killed in cold-blood. But rather than help them acquire land in safer areas, you urge them to remain landless, which in your twisted mind, is a revenge on their enemies.



You are their worst enemy, like it or not. By "you", I mean everyone supporting nomadism while avoiding its dangers and enjoying sedentary life in our towns and cities. I'm also referring to past and present leaders who are ostensibly Fulani but did little to help nomads adopt modern methods of animal husbandry that would allow them lease/own land and access healthcare and education available to other Nigerians.



You are motivated by misplaced ego, but you are not alone. So-called "Fulani leaders" also did little to solve the problem, preferring instead to promise "bringing perpetrators to book" after each deadly conflict over farmland versus grazing land. But why am I not surprised? If the children of nomads can be doctors, engineers, lawyers and accountants like us and our children, who can we oppress again? Who will rear our cattle?



I took these pictures during a trip to Yola from Gombe on 1st December 2017, at around 8:30-9:00 am. These nomads were fleeing Numan, Adamawa State, after a hostile tribe massacred 54 of their women and children a few days earlier. I told my passenger that it was a sign for a revenge attack. I was so sure that I parked to take the pictures. That also gave me the chance to throw a jibe in Fulfulde at a group of herdsmen:



"Nomadism in this age is not bravery, but stupidity. Educate yourself and you would rear cows in comfort". He was aghast, but he still found the voice to tell his comrades that I was talking sense. An uneducated youth of 19-20 years. And here you are, a graduate or postgraduate insisting he should forever remain a nomad. Shame on you. Unfriend me if you hate my opinion since I'll always oppose nomadic cattle-herding.



Source; A medical doctor and neurologist with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi state, Nura Alkali, has weighed in on the Fulani herdsmen saga as he revealed how strongly he is opposed to nomadic cattle-herding. The doctor also revealed how he stopped to take pictures of herdsmen fleeing with their cattle in December 2017 after their people were attacked in Numan, Adamawa State.Read what he shared on Facebook earlier today;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/doctor-speaks-nomadic-cattle-herding-shares-photos-fulanis-fleeing-attack-adamawa.html 28 Likes 10 Shares

Hmm



Why did you guys want to play the victim card.



Did you guys notice something. Before any attack,their tribes men are aware of it.



So tell if this isn't a well coordinated attack not just from those blood sucking animals but from high position.



Oboi the Cattles much ohh 33 Likes 4 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Walking the land as if the whole earth belongs to them 37 Likes 2 Shares

U see the beauty of education in the information. If only they will embrace it like there elite.



Guys check am naa,rich northern children no de fine. 37 Likes 2 Shares

BoneBlogger:

A medical doctor and neurologist with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University in Bauchi state, Nura Alkali, has weighed in on the Fulani herdsmen saga as he revealed how strongly he is opposed to nomadic cattle-herding. The doctor also revealed how he stopped to take pictures of herdsmen fleeing with their cattle in December 2017 after their people were attacked in Numan, Adamawa State.



Read what he shared on Facebook earlier today;



The mutual hatred among us is so pervasive that I wonder if we are truly civilized. In fact, some of us are so hateful that they hate themselves to spite others. You know yourselves. Your landless kinsmen are so much hated that even their infants are killed in cold-blood. But rather than help them acquire land in safer areas, you urge them to remain landless, which in your twisted mind, is a revenge on their enemies.



You are their worst enemy, like it or not. By "you", I mean everyone supporting nomadism while avoiding its dangers and enjoying sedentary life in our towns and cities. I'm also referring to past and present leaders who are ostensibly Fulani but did little to help nomads adopt modern methods of animal husbandry that would allow them lease/own land and access healthcare and education available to other Nigerians.



You are motivated by misplaced ego, but you are not alone. So-called "Fulani leaders" also did little to solve the problem, preferring instead to promise "bringing perpetrators to book" after each deadly conflict over farmland versus grazing land. But why am I not surprised? If the children of nomads can be doctors, engineers, lawyers and accountants like us and our children, who can we oppress again? Who will rear our cattle?



I took these pictures during a trip to Yola from Gombe on 1st December 2017, at around 8:30-9:00 am. These nomads were fleeing Numan, Adamawa State, after a hostile tribe massacred 54 of their women and children a few days earlier. I told my passenger that it was a sign for a revenge attack. I was so sure that I parked to take the pictures. That also gave me the chance to throw a jibe in Fulfulde at a group of herdsmen:



"Nomadism in this age is not bravery, but stupidity. Educate yourself and you would rear cows in comfort". He was aghast, but he still found the voice to tell his comrades that I was talking sense. An uneducated youth of 19-20 years. And here you are, a graduate or postgraduate insisting he should forever remain a nomad. Shame on you. Unfriend me if you hate my opinion since I'll always oppose nomadic cattle-herding.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/doctor-speaks-nomadic-cattle-herding-shares-photos-fulanis-fleeing-attack-adamawa.html Wow! This is such sound advice! I pray they will take heed. Those educated Fulani millionaires must be blamed, for the lack of progress among their people. I pray they will take heed. Those educated Fulani millionaires must be blamed, for the lack of progress among their people. 38 Likes 4 Shares

Sometimes I wonder why it is so difficult for these herder's to embrace the modern method of cattle rearing instead of wondering about the whole country destroying farmlands which in turn results to unnecessary clash.

This herdsmen issue can only be solved by a serious government who Will put its feet on the ground and say enough is enough. If you don't won a ranch,then you are not allowed to rear cows.But this present administration has proven beyond reasonable doubt that they are not different from the nomadic herders themselves. 49 Likes 6 Shares





lastmessenger:

Sometimes I wonder why it is so difficult for these herder's to embrace the modern method of cattle rearing instead of wondering about the whole country destroying farmlands which in turn results to unnecessary clash.

This herdsmen men issue can only be solved by a serious government who Will put it feet on the ground and say enough is enough. If you don't won a ranch,they you are not allowed to rear cow. But this present administration has proven beyond reasonable doubt that they are not different from the nomadic herders themselves. Louder bro! 8 Likes 2 Shares





Those malus have brains than coneheads 2 Likes 1 Share

lastmessenger:

Sometimes I wonder why it is so difficult for these herder's to embrace the modern method of cattle rearing instead of wondering about the whole country destroying farmlands which in turn results to unnecessary clash.

This herdsmen men issue can only be solved by a serious government who Will put it feet on the ground and say enough is enough. If you don't won a ranch,they you are not allowed to rear cow. But this present administration has proven beyond reasonable doubt that they are not different from the nomadic herders themselves.

I love this phrase...."If you don't own a ranch, then you are not allowed to rear cows. " It should be passed into a law! I love this phrase...."It should be passed into a law! 38 Likes 4 Shares





These herders will be much more prosperous with the ranching system than this outdated nomadic system of rearing cattle.



Also,with ranching they will have more time to engage in other important things in lives,get education etc. And their existence will not only revolve around their cattle.



They can ask Buhari. The Doc made a lot of sense.These herders will be much more prosperous with the ranching system than this outdated nomadic system of rearing cattle.Also,with ranching they will have more time to engage in other important things in lives,get education etc. And their existence will not only revolve around their cattle.They can ask Buhari. 16 Likes 4 Shares

laudate:





I love this phrase...."If you don't own a ranch, then you are not allowed to rear cows. " It should be passed into a law!

Why not kill them already?



Agreed, they need to modernise at the same time the request for allocation of Ranching Land is being rejected across the country .



2 Likes

GavelSlam:

Why not kill them already?



Agreed, they need to modernise at the same time the request for allocation of Ranching Land is being rejected across the country .

Kill who? Cattle owners (not herdsmen) are not poor people by any standards. How much is a cow? And how many are in a herd? Let them form cooperatives, buy land, liaise with private developers and build ranches. End of story. Kill who?Cattle owners (not herdsmen) are not poor people by any standards. How much is a cow? And how many are in a herd? Let them form cooperatives, buy land, liaise with private developers and build ranches. End of story. 27 Likes 4 Shares

laudate:



Kill who? Cattle owners (not herdsmen) are not poor people by any standards. How much is a cow? And how many are in a herd? Let them form cooperatives, buy land, liaise with private developers and build ranches. End of story.



I am saying there is an opposition to this by various states already.

GavelSlam:





Why not kill them already?



Agreed, they need to modernise at the same time the request for allocation of Ranching Land is being rejected across the country .





I am sure you are from the north, you have a large land mass, why can't you give them portion of lands for ranching than walking length and breadth of the country destroying farms.



Or better still, you don't want them to be educated like you so you can continue to use them to play the game of politics to the advantage of the minority elite of the north. I am sure you are from the north, you have a large land mass, why can't you give them portion of lands for ranching than walking length and breadth of the country destroying farms.Or better still, you don't want them to be educated like you so you can continue to use them to play the game of politics to the advantage of the minority elite of the north. 18 Likes 3 Shares

laudate:



Kill who? Cattle owners (not herdsmen) are not poor people by any standards. How much is a cow? And how many are in a herd? Let them form cooperatives, buy land, liaise with private developers and build ranches. End of story.

Good point. Good point. 3 Likes

Adekdammy:





I am sure you are from the north, you have a large land mass, why can't you give them portion of lands for ranching than walking length and breadth of the country destroying farms.



Or better still, you don't want them to be educated like you so you can continue to use them to play the game of politics to the advantage of the minority elite of the north.





What's this one saying? 1 Like

Who told this doctor that the foolanis were fleeing? They were only migrating to their conquered territory Benue State where half the state is an emirate and its Tor Tiv peoples answerable to the sokoto caliphate. 8 Likes 2 Shares

The most reasonable write up I have read on the fulani herdsmen predicament.



Actually their worst enemies are the called owners who send these peasants out to cater for their cattle instead of encouraging the use of ranches.



This has gone on for decades now. 2 Likes

I have been on Nairaland for close to 10 years. But this is the most sensible and sincere post from my fellow northern brother. The northern elites are the biggest problem of the north. They have decided that the poor must just depend on them. No part of this country has "the stinkingly rich few" like the North. Painfully, poverty is not decreasing here. What is wrong with ranching? I'll tell you.

1. Ranching "will increase expenses" for the affluent whose cows are being ranched (in reality, it won't).

2. The very intelligent Fulani's (believe me, they are) will have formal education, medicare and exposure, which will make the elites less happy. Why, you may ask? Because, they may compete with their Children or decedants over time.

For these reasons, the elites will continue to sacrifice the poor and uninformed masses, to their advantage. God will judge them.

Have you ever wondered why Buhari's daughters married in to the Indimi's family (& the other, a serving Governor?) Same case with Yar'adua's (his soul rest in peace) daughter?

Before I rest my case, I must encourage the young, enlightened northern youths to speak up, else their generation will remain slaves to these blood-sucking-for-wealth elites. #myonekobo

NS: SARRKI, QUOTE ME AND SOMETHING WILL FALL ON YOU! 29 Likes 4 Shares

EricBloodAxe:

Who told this doctor that the foolanis were fleeing? They were only migrating to their conquered territory Benue State where half the state is an emirate and its Tor Tiv peoples answerable to the sokoto caliphate. Infant reasoning.



This is what we call agbaya in local palance.



Or maybe you just think you're very funny. Infant reasoning.This is what we call agbaya in local palance.Or maybe you just think you're very funny. 6 Likes

The Dr said it all...Ranch your cattle 1 Like

Flee & sin no more. 1 Share

herders vs farmers....FG should find a lasting solution.

How come President Buhari is not grazing his cows ?

i thought the igbos are good business men and takes opportunities on all kind of trade and business. since the Fulani's are leggy behind,



selling contaminated grazing animals that feeds on bacterial and that doesn't meet healthy standard.



cattle farming is a big business. in the USA cattle are taking to slaughter houses after 3years with massive flash.



well taking care of with access to clean water and feeds that meet up with health standard. why the igbo can not owning up ranches to over take these people over the years, i still don't understand.

You get mind

What a country