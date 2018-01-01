Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan (10780 Views)

TWENTY-FOUR hours after the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, announced a likely resumption of attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta, there was indication, last night, that militant leaders and fighters have started regrouping and mobilizing at Calabar, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Edo States for “Operation down FSPO.”



A dependable source confided in Vanguard that selected militant leaders and fighters met in secret at Calabar, Cross River state, during the week, to fine-tune arrangements for the bombardment.



More details soon







Get ready for the sequel.



Buhari when are you bringing your smiling crocodile? Lol 17 Likes 3 Shares

Just divide this country let's have peace,everyman to his tent 57 Likes

four stages of President Buhari.

In 2016 #Sai Baba

In 2017 #Kai Baba

In 2018 #Why Baba

In 2019 #Bye Baba







Seems the bombardment will truly resume. 2 Likes

Afonjas...you think you will enjoy your One Nigeria in peace? 53 Likes 3 Shares

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!! Bunch of jokers!!! These ones only make noise when they are broke, throw them a couple of millions they will fight, kill each other for a bit, storm all the clubs and when the money disappears they will come out with empty threats and the cycle continues........ 9 Likes 1 Share

Very stupid and inept militants. To what end is their struggle?.... What is their end game.



Don't get me wrong, I am all for the struggle against marginalization and strongly for true federalism where the Niger Delta can manage their resources for themselves.



I would think they would have merged forces with IPOB to echo the need for restructuring or disintegration. Rather they sided the FG, mocked IPOB, broke possible bridges...... and here they are making useless noise again.



What do they want? If they are not for either true federalism or breaking up this country..... Then Nigerian Army should waste them utterly. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Oga Buhari with Amaechi and your campaign manager and Okorostatue as your south east campaign Coordinator , you winning 2019 election according to bet9ja your Odds is : 45.20 at against PDP whose odd is just 1.25. People playing bet will understand what I mean. 8 Likes 1 Share





shebi Na secret meeting dem call am my own is that who is that useless person that is always leaking secrets to d pressshebi Na secret meeting dem call am 4 Likes 1 Share

NDA ain’t jokers. FG should take their threats seriously oo.

princechurchill:

Just divide this country let's have peace,everyman to his tent no peace even with division..because the minor must still complain of marginalisation. no peace even with division..because the minor must still complain of marginalisation. 2 Likes

They should be patient while we send send away the Dullard for peace and prosperity to reign

Nigeria a shitt hole! Tramp was right after all!!

I don't believe those jokers anymore with their stale threat. 1 Like

This is one of the reason why Buhari will have my vote come 2019.

The looters can regroup their boys but it will not change anything. 2 Likes 1 Share

soberdrunk:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!! Bunch of jokers!!! These ones only make noise when they are broke, throw them a couple of millions they will fight, kill each other for a bit, storm all the clubs and when the money disappears they will come out with empty threats and the cycle continues........ 1 Like

Cowards and idiots why must you people rant all the time learn from the fulani herdsmen who attack without make noise

Action they say speaks volume, empty barrel lo ma pariwo 2 Likes 1 Share

Liberty90:

Afonjas...you think you will enjoy your One Nigeria in peace?

The only real beneficiaries of one Nigeria are Hausas, all politicians, your Igbo politicians inclusive.



One more thing, how many igbos even want the secession? I'm Yourba. Who gives a Bleep about your Nigeria? I can't even wait for you all to return to your places so we can have peace. Or you think we won't survive if ibos leave Nigeria? Height of deceit! The only real beneficiaries of one Nigeria are Hausas, all politicians, your Igbo politicians inclusive.One more thing, how many igbos even want the secession? I'm Yourba. Who gives a Bleep about your Nigeria? I can't even wait for you all to return to your places so we can have peace. Or you think we won't survive if ibos leave Nigeria? Height of deceit! 4 Likes 4 Shares