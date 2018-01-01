₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by nwakibie3(m): 5:00pm
By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South
TWENTY-FOUR hours after the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, announced a likely resumption of attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta, there was indication, last night, that militant leaders and fighters have started regrouping and mobilizing at Calabar, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Edo States for “Operation down FSPO.”
A dependable source confided in Vanguard that selected militant leaders and fighters met in secret at Calabar, Cross River state, during the week, to fine-tune arrangements for the bombardment.
More details soon
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/n-delta-militants-regroup-appraise-attack-plan/
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by horsepower101: 5:22pm
Get ready for the sequel.
Buhari when are you bringing your smiling crocodile? Lol
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by princechurchill(m): 5:25pm
Just divide this country let's have peace,everyman to his tent
57 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by PMBmustGo2019(f): 6:18pm
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by iSlayer2: 6:18pm
Seems the bombardment will truly resume.
2 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Liberty90: 7:24pm
Afonjas...you think you will enjoy your One Nigeria in peace?
53 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by soberdrunk(m): 7:49pm
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!! Bunch of jokers!!! These ones only make noise when they are broke, throw them a couple of millions they will fight, kill each other for a bit, storm all the clubs and when the money disappears they will come out with empty threats and the cycle continues........
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by sotall(m): 7:50pm
Ok
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Krafty006: 7:50pm
peace not war.....order for your bulk handmade shoes,sandals, slippers... holla holla 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Flets: 7:50pm
Very stupid and inept militants. To what end is their struggle?.... What is their end game.
Don't get me wrong, I am all for the struggle against marginalization and strongly for true federalism where the Niger Delta can manage their resources for themselves.
I would think they would have merged forces with IPOB to echo the need for restructuring or disintegration. Rather they sided the FG, mocked IPOB, broke possible bridges...... and here they are making useless noise again.
What do they want? If they are not for either true federalism or breaking up this country..... Then Nigerian Army should waste them utterly.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by sirugos(m): 7:51pm
Oga Buhari with Amaechi and your campaign manager and Okorostatue as your south east campaign Coordinator , you winning 2019 election according to bet9ja your Odds is : 45.20 at against PDP whose odd is just 1.25. People playing bet will understand what I mean.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Elslim: 7:51pm
my own is that who is that useless person that is always leaking secrets to d press
shebi Na secret meeting dem call am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Mayor21(m): 7:51pm
four stages of President Buhari.
In 2016 #Sai Baba
In 2017 #Kai Baba
In 2018 #Why Baba
In 2019 #Bye Baba
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Omudia11: 7:51pm
Lol
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Kingdolo(m): 7:52pm
I'm waiting...
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by fuckerstard: 7:52pm
Dem boys don come
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by dhardline(m): 7:52pm
You Dont mean it
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by dynicks(m): 7:53pm
it's about to get down....
meanwhile; somepeople when they heard about this sudden news...
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by bigtalla(m): 7:53pm
NDA ain’t jokers. FG should take their threats seriously oo.
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Kenturkey048(m): 7:53pm
princechurchill:no peace even with division..because the minor must still complain of marginalisation.
2 Likes
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by SalamRushdie: 7:54pm
They should be patient while we send send away the Dullard for peace and prosperity to reign
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by DrToche: 7:54pm
ghen ghen
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by nairaman66(m): 7:55pm
Nigeria a shitt hole! Tramp was right after all!!
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Franklerry: 7:55pm
comedian...
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by dreamworld: 7:55pm
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Angelparadise(f): 7:56pm
Hmmmm !
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by Tos87(m): 7:56pm
I don't believe those jokers anymore with their stale threat.
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by PHILipu1(m): 7:56pm
This is one of the reason why Buhari will have my vote come 2019.
The looters can regroup their boys but it will not change anything.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by 1nigeriamyfoot: 7:57pm
soberdrunk:
1 Like
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by mangood74: 7:57pm
Cowards and idiots why must you people rant all the time learn from the fulani herdsmen who attack without make noise
Action they say speaks volume, empty barrel lo ma pariwo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by yommen: 7:57pm
Liberty90:
The only real beneficiaries of one Nigeria are Hausas, all politicians, your Igbo politicians inclusive.
One more thing, how many igbos even want the secession? I'm Yourba. Who gives a Bleep about your Nigeria? I can't even wait for you all to return to your places so we can have peace. Or you think we won't survive if ibos leave Nigeria? Height of deceit!
4 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Niger Delta Militants Regroup, Appraise Attack Plan by gocac(m): 8:00pm
horsepower101:so you have forgotten that the fulani soldiers that you call crocodile have wifes and children? You have also forgotten that they have one head with blood flowing in their veins? Please be reminded that the creek is not sambisa forest or nnamdi kalu's home.
If you are a soldier and your entering the creek to kill our people be prepared to die too. Write your will, because you might not come back!
Buhari can not be squadering our resources!
