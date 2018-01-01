₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,003 members, 4,039,323 topics. Date: Sunday, 21 January 2018 at 10:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts (5122 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Attack Olu Falae’s Farm Again, Destroy Multi-million Naira Crops / EFCC Seizes Fayose's Houses In Lagos And Abuja, Quizzes Olu Falae / Fulani Herdsmen Invade Falae’s Farm Again, Kill OPC Security Guard (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by jamesibor: 7:01pm
SUSPECTED Fulani Herdsmen have stormed the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, located at Ilado near Akure, the Ondo state capital, setting it on fire.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/breaking-herdsmen-set-falaes-farm-ablaze-ondo/amp/
Fulani terrorists have just set Chief Olu Falae's entire farm in Ondo state on fire. The place is ablaze right now. Baba Falae is one of the most respected and reverred leaders of Afenifere and the Yoruba nation. I ask Buhari and Miyetti Allah,does he deserve this? Is this fair?
https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/955133667776630785?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by HOLYDICK(m): 7:04pm
May God saves us all
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by PapaBrowne(m): 7:05pm
Hmmmmmmm!!!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by SalamRushdie: 7:08pm
We are currently in middle of the second Usman Danfodio style Jihad and we are too docile to even know ..Yourubas along with naive people like me foistered this demonic govt to power ...I implore Tinubu to stop being greedy /silent and take a stance right now for the truth because even without him millions of Nigerians are ready to use the ballot to take back power from the disaster in Aso Rock
10 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by izaray(f): 7:08pm
The hand writing is getting very clear now....God help ur children
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by tinkinjow: 7:08pm
...this could just be the beginning of the end to this damn sh!thole...on acts like this one can't but wish its collapse
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by zendy: 7:17pm
Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people, are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Ofodirinwa: 7:19pm
^that picture is stupid. Which IPOB member has it ever seen with a knief or bottles? The zoo deserves all of this
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Sprumbabafather: 7:20pm
The grass in Ondo state seems to be sweeter than others in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:20pm
FFK Just Dey Wine Up The Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra With Bare faced Propaganda...
No be Olu Falae Farm na entire Ondo State..
Useless people..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by TheFreeOne: 7:22pm
One of the tests of leadership is the ability to recognize a problem before it becomes an emergency.
-Arnold Glasgow
The way the country is heading towards the precipice is alarming.
And the powers that be don't seem to realise it yet.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by jamesibor: 7:48pm
Lalasticlala over to you.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by aolawale025: 8:03pm
First they kidnapped the man. Now they set his farm on fire.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by eagleeye2: 8:04pm
Again? Wetin Falae do this people?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by jesushelpme(m): 8:36pm
Nigeria is been run from Saudi Arabia
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by akinyeleaa: 8:53pm
this country is definitely gonna break up someday. How can Fulani keep doing anyhow and nothing is done about it because they are buharis family and you expect us to keep quiet.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Habakus: 8:56pm
Is it not now clear to everyone who has sense that there is serious plan underway to dominate and subjugate the South?
When Seasterners were saying this during the last general election, some people who felt they were wise were insulting them.
Where are all those who campaigned and voted for Buhari?
Where are all the Monikers that kept on screaming "Sai baba!" all over nairaland?
Have you now accepted that you were foolish beyond description?
Next time, you'll understand that it's not by sentiments and tribalism; your actions and inactions have direct and indirect consequences on you and your people.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Warship: 8:58pm
Tinubu the modern day Afonja should be held responsible.
13 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by TIDDOLL(m): 8:58pm
Fulani this, Fulani that...
There is indeed a Storm coming!!
Where it brews from, I know not
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Warship: 9:00pm
akinyeleaa:
See this Yoruba guy talking about breakup after insulting IPOB.
11 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by doctokwus: 9:02pm
Will the Yorubas continue licking the a rse of the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria since Lord Lugard made the mistake of amalgamating us?
The Yorubas should wake up and denounce,reject and oppose Buhari vehemently with all resources at their disposal as the Ibos have long done otherwise the Fulanis next target is to occupy the entire Southwest including Lagos having effectively overrun the Middle Belt.
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by NaijaMutant(f): 9:05pm
ok
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by seunmsg(m): 9:06pm
This is a very sad criminal development but unfortunately, people like FFK will politicise it and it won't get the required attention that it deserves.
There is a governor in Ondo state, a state director of DSS and a commissioner of police plus a DPO in the area that the farm is located. These are the people we should hold responsible and not a Buhari that is far away in Abuja. The government of Ondo state should immediately raise and arm a local militia group to shoot all herdsmen at sight. The situation of things in the south west must never be allowed to deteriorate to what we are seeing in Benue and Taraba state.
The IGP and DG DSS should be sacked immediately over their inability to bring the criminal activities of these herdsmen to a halt. We definitely cannot continue like this.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Warship: 9:10pm
doctokwus:
Buhari must come back 2019 to complete the enslavement of those who chose slavery over freedom
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by jamesibor: 9:12pm
doctokwus:
...that you helped enthrone even with your supposed education.
Hope you are still proud of voting "hero" out and sending him back to Otueke.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:15pm
Nice one
This old man don suffer for Fulani hand no be small.
Hopefully this attack will awaken his afonja brethrens
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Reminez(m): 9:16pm
jamesibor:.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Reminez(m): 9:16pm
doctokwus:.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts by Habakus: 9:19pm
akinyeleaa:Just shut that trap Mister!
You have no moral right whatsoever to criticize this present government.
You and your type are part of the major problems of this country.
After jumping all over nairaland supporting Buhari against Jonathan, and castigating Igbos, you're here now shamelessly trying to switch lane just because it doesn't favour you again.
Just shut that thing you call a mouth and hide your head in shame!
10 Likes 1 Share
Kebbi Deputy Governor, Speaker And 16 Others Defect To APC Today / Breaking:army,airforce,police Has Fallen,fearless biafrans Takes Ova Igweocha / Nigerians Are Not Happy With PMB See Proof.
Viewing this topic: kilmix, Fapta(m), MosquitoREBIRTH(m), Junior2412, ideylaff, gigfx, 9gerian, jethro2, Stevez32(m), Fabre, phetty(m), opmrules, tete7000(m), Fadelex(m), Tunjasko(m), obinoral1179(m), redfly(m), princechurchill(m), dokie, Cletusjo, diego101(m), fognext, lordmurphy(m), rrikado(m), akinbode1(m), IjeomaJulien, OtunbaAde101(m), aflabos(m), Blacksodje(m), RoyalB1, saolab, Jatinzbusinessc(m), poetictwenty(m), jidestroud(m), nastyd(m), kofo01, ezefrank87(m), greatest777(m), joesir, Tozer(m), aries26(m), cutechioma1, chrisnwoke1(m), Uwaomapaul(m), oshe11(m), vaca1, myright, 2sexynet, spella, Beziel(m), jolamat(m), snowland(m), justy15, stonedlive(m), Sanemind(m), Saintinoo(m), drdeola001, Michaeljoshua(m), Omonorsemen, Xerum(m), Jayenbee(m), starpon1, juncheng, Lilitender30(f), Rogersmith(m), FBIL, potterdon(m), DarkLover, joinnow, luky111, mataustin, elrony(m), adami48(f), ollyson2018, jackbennie, onukwube1, gidjah(m), SLAPMUMU, Forzap(m), EOA1, Cuntslayer, emyworld, proeast(m), Krisstopher(m), seunben(m), nwakibie3(m), DaddyKross, 26Clueless(m), djjoad(m), trila01(m), kingori, poyet(m), Jabioro, Royalty4vpz, brightk(m), Horlami3370, JikanSammani(m), Naijamate, chronique(m), Timekeeper, Benitogucci(m), HegenIkomkeh(m), Goddieson01, Yourstruly491, gamaliel9, ev4real(m), afomatt, oluwaseun88, chybosaint(m), tinkinjow, holocron, smoochii, DAVEZONIGLTD, chymevicks, yomalex(m), Rightdan(m), jamesachile2, Melinde, evanstical, adetes, massinola(m), epot, Edunwa302(m), Alexanderabutu(m), asuustrike2009, taurusmena1(m), Yubee40(m), jaiykem, naijamatter, Ken4Christ, fortunechy(m), Carsonv(m), sanchezJ(f), Rapfrick(m), DJessy, Day11(m), kc2hansome(m) and 208 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7