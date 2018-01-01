Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fulani Herdsmen Set Olu Falae's Farm On Fire In Ondo. FFK Reacts (5122 Views)

SUSPECTED Fulani Herdsmen have stormed the farm of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, located at Ilado near Akure, the Ondo state capital, setting it on fire.



Falae’s personal assistant, Captain Moshood Raji (rtd.) confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the herdsmen destroyed five hectares of oil palm plantations worth millions of Naira



It will be recalled that Falae’s farm had, before now, been invaded by the Fulani herdsmen destroying crops worth millions of Naira as the invaders grazed their cattle.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/breaking-herdsmen-set-falaes-farm-ablaze-ondo/amp/



Fulani terrorists have just set Chief Olu Falae's entire farm in Ondo state on fire. The place is ablaze right now. Baba Falae is one of the most respected and reverred leaders of Afenifere and the Yoruba nation. I ask Buhari and Miyetti Allah,does he deserve this? Is this fair?



https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/955133667776630785?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet 1 Share

May God saves us all

Hmmmmmmm!!!

We are currently in middle of the second Usman Danfodio style Jihad and we are too docile to even know ..Yourubas along with naive people like me foistered this demonic govt to power ...I implore Tinubu to stop being greedy /silent and take a stance right now for the truth because even without him millions of Nigerians are ready to use the ballot to take back power from the disaster in Aso Rock 10 Likes

The hand writing is getting very clear now....God help ur children

...this could just be the beginning of the end to this damn sh!thole...on acts like this one can't but wish its collapse 1 Like

Armed Fulani herdsmen slaughtering people, are just common criminals. The real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government

13 Likes 1 Share

^that picture is stupid. Which IPOB member has it ever seen with a knief or bottles? The zoo deserves all of this 14 Likes 1 Share

The grass in Ondo state seems to be sweeter than others in Nigeria. 1 Like

FFK Just Dey Wine Up The Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra With Bare faced Propaganda...



No be Olu Falae Farm na entire Ondo State..



FFK Just Dey Wine Up The Idiotic Pigs Of Biafra With Bare faced Propaganda...

No be Olu Falae Farm na entire Ondo State..

Useless people..

One of the tests of leadership is the ability to recognize a problem before it becomes an emergency.

-Arnold Glasgow





The way the country is heading towards the precipice is alarming.



And the powers that be don't seem to realise it yet. 2 Likes

Lalasticlala over to you.

First they kidnapped the man. Now they set his farm on fire.

Again? Wetin Falae do this people?

Nigeria is been run from Saudi Arabia

this country is definitely gonna break up someday. How can Fulani keep doing anyhow and nothing is done about it because they are buharis family and you expect us to keep quiet. 1 Like

Is it not now clear to everyone who has sense that there is serious plan underway to dominate and subjugate the South?



When Seasterners were saying this during the last general election, some people who felt they were wise were insulting them.

Where are all those who campaigned and voted for Buhari?

Where are all the Monikers that kept on screaming "Sai baba!" all over nairaland?



Have you now accepted that you were foolish beyond description?



Next time, you'll understand that it's not by sentiments and tribalism; your actions and inactions have direct and indirect consequences on you and your people. 11 Likes 1 Share

Tinubu the modern day Afonja should be held responsible. 13 Likes





There is indeed a Storm coming!!

There is indeed a Storm coming!!

Where it brews from, I know not

akinyeleaa:

this country is definitely gonna break up someday. How can Fulani keep doing anyhow and nothing is done about it because they are buharis family and you expect us to keep quiet.



See this Yoruba guy talking about breakup after insulting IPOB.

Will the Yorubas continue licking the a rse of the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria since Lord Lugard made the mistake of amalgamating us?

The Yorubas should wake up and denounce,reject and oppose Buhari vehemently with all resources at their disposal as the Ibos have long done otherwise the Fulanis next target is to occupy the entire Southwest including Lagos having effectively overrun the Middle Belt. 8 Likes

ok

This is a very sad criminal development but unfortunately, people like FFK will politicise it and it won't get the required attention that it deserves.



There is a governor in Ondo state, a state director of DSS and a commissioner of police plus a DPO in the area that the farm is located. These are the people we should hold responsible and not a Buhari that is far away in Abuja. The government of Ondo state should immediately raise and arm a local militia group to shoot all herdsmen at sight. The situation of things in the south west must never be allowed to deteriorate to what we are seeing in Benue and Taraba state.



The IGP and DG DSS should be sacked immediately over their inability to bring the criminal activities of these herdsmen to a halt. We definitely cannot continue like this. 1 Like

doctokwus:

Will the Yorubas continue licking the a rse of the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria since Lord Lugard made the mistake of amalgamating us?

The Yorubas should wake up and denounce,reject and oppose Buhari vehemently with all resources at their disposal as the Ibos have long done otherwise the Fulanis next target is to occupy the entire Southwest including Lagos having effectively overrun the Middle Belt.

Buhari must come back 2019 to complete the enslavement of those who chose slavery over freedom

doctokwus:

Will the Yorubas continue licking the a rse of the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria since Lord Lugard made the mistake of amalgamating us?

The Yorubas should wake up and denounce,reject and oppose Buhari vehemently with all resources at their disposal as the Ibos have long done otherwise the Fulanis next target is to occupy the entire Southwest including Lagos having effectively overrun the Middle Belt.

...that you helped enthrone even with your supposed education.



...that you helped enthrone even with your supposed education.

Hope you are still proud of voting "hero" out and sending him back to Otueke.





This old man don suffer for Fulani hand no be small.



This old man don suffer for Fulani hand no be small.

Hopefully this attack will awaken his afonja brethrens

jamesibor:





...that you helped enthrone even with your supposed education.



Hope you are still proud of voting "hero" out and sending him back to Otueke. .

doctokwus:

Will the Yorubas continue licking the a rse of the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria since Lord Lugard made the mistake of amalgamating us?

The Yorubas should wake up and denounce,reject and oppose Buhari vehemently with all resources at their disposal as the Ibos have long done otherwise the Fulanis next target is to occupy the entire Southwest including Lagos having effectively overrun the Middle Belt. .