₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,948,814 members, 4,042,047 topics. Date: Tuesday, 23 January 2018 at 10:47 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo (12447 Views)
Thunder Kills Malawian Lovers Aged 12 & 16 As They Die In Each Other's Arms / Photo Of A Man Kissing A Mannequin In A Boutique / Man Carries His Large-Sized Fiancee In Viral Pre-Wedding Photo. Caption This (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Priscy01(f): 5:18am
A Malawi Facebook page posted this photo of a Police officer who seems to be forcing a kiss on a young girl at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.
While some users called for the dismissal of the officers, others said there was nothing wrong with what he did as the young girl 'looked' willing and is not a minor.
Check out some of the comments;
http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/photo-of-police-officer-forcing-kiss-on.html
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Priscy01(f): 5:21am
More; http://www.torimill.com/2018/01/photo-of-police-officer-forcing-kiss-on.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by midolian(m): 5:37am
If done by a police officer, it is called enforcement.
plus it could be a Malawian sex doll...The girl looks programmed
5 Likes
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by chrisbaby24(m): 5:39am
Only God know as dat man mouth dey smell...after drinking and eating nonsense...
I pity d smallie...
1 Like
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by madridguy(m): 5:43am
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by rawpadgin(m): 5:47am
What's this nonsense
People are getting more stupid nowadays
The mumu officer nor see say person dey video am?
Bloody paedophile
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:49am
There's still hope in our NPF
2 Likes
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by makkosky(m): 7:45am
Is like the name POLICE has been cursed in Africa... Imagine ugly news around Africa this days!!!!
know about you tax relief and exemptions, calculating P.A.Y.E yourself is not enough https://taxnaija.blogspot.com.ng/2018/01/employee-tax-reliefs-and-exempt-nigeria.html
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Pubichairs(m): 7:47am
soldiers love women eh..choi
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Partnerbiz: 7:53am
see d girl self
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by IFEOLUWAKRIZ(m): 8:38am
Just when you think their Nigerian counterparts are the worst
Who do we now blame?
I blame...
I blame myself
I got you not the person you have in mind
3 Likes
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by ogaJona(m): 9:37am
second pics see the man trouser, I noticed a bulge. BTW the girl ain't complaining
1 Like
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by SelfDefenceGuy: 9:42am
that man is sex staved. she is not an underage girl so whats the fuss about....if girls can sometimes help out a brother that is sex starved the world will be a better place...Trust me.....
Look Better, Be Beautiful and Gorgeous, feel safe and Happier This 2018... * Natural Flat Tummy Tea With Moringa * Pepper Spray & Stun Gun For Your Self Defence * Pink Lips Balm (7days) * Scar & Burns Removal Gel * Butts, Breast & Hips Enhancement Cream.....Order For Yours Now, Nationwide Delivery, Check My Profile
1 Like
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by focus1256: 9:42am
The girl dey enjoy am....
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Olukeji: 9:43am
Mad man
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by akins177(m): 9:43am
kanji @ work
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Thegeneralqueen(f): 9:44am
He just harass that lady I hope he's been brought to the law
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by dreamworld: 9:44am
The girl is above 18. So no qualms
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by fynex(m): 9:44am
Priscy01:
Everyone that carries a low cut and probably looks young is underaged?
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by iHart(m): 9:45am
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by bedspread: 9:45am
Disastrous
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by jerryBoss1(m): 9:45am
My eyes are on her slippers/shoe
NwaAmaikpe Over to you...I've nothing to say
1 Share
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by enshi(m): 9:46am
Any Nigerian girl older than this girl in look and size should just blaze... I am in love with her already
1 Like
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Josephjnr(m): 9:46am
Na military love affair.
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by MKO4ever(m): 9:46am
ogaJona:True
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by oshe11(m): 9:46am
Priscy01:That girl ugliness ALONE should be 20yrs....
SO SHE AINT UNDER-AGE
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by klassykute(m): 9:47am
Haaa can anyone els we his preek or is it just me?
1 Like
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by MorataFC: 9:48am
Is that a police uniform?
Just asking!
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:48am
All this Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe and co. No dey carry last for this kind news..
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by EmmaLege: 9:50am
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by money121(m): 9:50am
Ok
|Re: Malawian Police Officer Kissing A Young Girl In Viral Photo by Galaticos444: 9:52am
Africa a Shithole continent
People Born Between October 21 And November 20 Are Natural Nymphomaniacs / BEUTY OF SOMALIA, ETHIOPIA, ERITREA / How Do I Tell My Igbo Neighbor He Makes Noise During Sex
Viewing this topic: pastorbullet007(m), exdedon10(m), Oyiboman69, Trust4u1(m), davidodiba(m), jamislaw(m), Electronzeez(m), Morkavictor, OscarChris(m), PuntHunt(m), Macaustin24, Zenith21(m), Deeejah(f), pathardy(m), MilitaryMinded(m), donifez(m), philipos1, anonymousey, iyafinbalo, IAmXcessiz(m), kaypound(m), Essohhjay, gungab(m), oluwaphyno(m), Osmondinho(m), chitexy, octus2008(m), kernel504(m), Dacronym(m), sirxris(m), giddy4me(m), ib0221, Egmlltd, Tripleanthony(m), Djyucee1, latino1131(m), ogatboy(m), Tobi45, Maycher(m), Aristocrat1011(m), Igholize(m), Tocynone(m), agborichard, Humbleiyke, mumexcellency, bikefab(m), kolima1067(m), yommexe(m), commante, Macdawid(m), Ayanshola337(m), PrinceAkbabio(m), Generalkaycee(m), queenflorish, GavelSlam, 360command, will2lead(m), cescky(m), TopGunFighter, frank202012, pirodoshit(m), PurplePatch(m), jacoik(m) and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12