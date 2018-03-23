₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by aDEOetREGE: 8:17pm On Jan 25
I'll try and be brief
1. Haircut:
one of the most irritating haircut by most Nigerian guys is 'old skul'. Don't misquote me, there is
nothing bad with it if it perfectly fits your head shape, stature, and some other things like if you have a clean face. But imagine a hefty guy, with pimples, and all that keeping this kinda haircut, no matter how neat you are, it will portray you otherwise.
A real life example is of a bald guy I saw trying hard to keep oldskul.. Like TF?
Bald guys usually look good on skin
Square faced dudes are good with low-cut
And like that, every guy should know what's best for him
Mature girls like neat and good-looking guys. This is one of the things they look out for in guys.
2. Dress sense:
mature girls don't want you to have a wardrobe as rich as hushpuppy's, NO! Even if it's just 3 cloth combinations you have, make sure you know your way around. Dont wear native to a Monday date, don't use a stripe tie on a striped or multipatterned shirt......
3. Are you yourself?
A total turnoff for mature girls is you trying to be what you are not. If you don't have one naira, don't claim to be yusuf buhari.... Don't rent cars to impress her on dates. How long are you gonna do these for? Someday she is gonna realise and she is gonna dump your fake ass.
4. Be busy:
She doesn't care what you do as long as something keeps you busy. She doesn't need you to be the managing director in shell or first bank, NO.
She needs you to be intelligent and busy, then she trusts whatever you are doing even if the return is low ATM.
Trust me, she doesn't need a man to babysit neither does she wants a man who craves attention at every damn minute. Hint: Unavailability is a good spice.
5. Smell
Imagine you wearing a multimillion naira worth of wears, shoes and blings...Fine, you killed it but how about the strong smell from your armpit and what have we. Men are wired to have strong body scents and when not properly checked, it becomes disgusting.
This applies to the mouth too. Every mouth stinks in the morning, it’s left for individual whether to let it stink through the day or not.
For those with persistent mouth odour/halitosis, a visit to a doc ain’t a bad idea after all...
Remember, always smell nice even in your private closet.
6. Loyalty:
The preceeding points are the pros of mature girls but this right here is the major con about them. Mature ladies are extremely jealous and territorial beings. They want their man loyal to them and them alone.
If you are dating one right now and know how to keep your blokos where it is, good for you..... Else, it can make you a victim of
-Death,
-Arson (burn you or your important docs)
-voodoo affliction
You know the rest!
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by BiafranBushBoy: 8:21pm On Jan 25
I don't wana sound disrespectful, but I don't give a shhitt about the people you mentioned!!
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by yanabasee(m): 8:27pm On Jan 25
Just make that money that money first! And many sides will come an fight for your head!!!
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Thegeneralqueen(f): 8:28pm On Jan 25
Nice one op
The poster above me though looks like he haven't been paid for months
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by theunnamed: 8:31pm On Jan 25
BiafranBushBoy:
How will you?
You're a bush boy after all.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Shortyy(f): 8:36pm On Jan 25
Nice one
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Tallesty1(m): 8:39pm On Jan 25
Do all these and you will still loose her by December when happening guys from Malaysia return.
Seek the kingdom of money first bro.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Huee(f): 9:01pm On Jan 25
God bless you OP
Tell them Abeg
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Agadsman(m): 9:03pm On Jan 25
When you talk about ladies, the next thing to come to your mind should be money. Make money and the ladies would be the least of your worries.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by JayCynic(m): 9:07pm On Jan 25
How to Make a Nigerian Girl Fall for You
1. Make money
2. Make Money
3. Make More Money
4. Get a G-wagon
Money brings the looks, the dress sense and errthang.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by nwanneni(m): 9:12pm On Jan 25
JayCynic:not really,when you meet the right one,all these don't matter.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Biglittlelois(f): 3:04pm
We still have 60-70% decent ladies, guys complaining about slay slay and money hungry ladies fall victim cos they want flashy, sexy, sex dragon, painted face mamas, the real deal is not attractive to them.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by kennynelcon(m): 3:04pm
Respect is reciprocal
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by fuckerstard: 3:04pm
Act mature and dress mature, spend mature.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Cromcruach91: 3:05pm
BiafranBushBoy:
Sir.
If someone made this kind of comment that you have made on a nairaland thread that you created, am sure you would be angry and would scream abuse at him.
Try to be polite at all times, even if it is difficult. Sometimes you need to be angry too...but not this kind misplaced anger.Do unto others...
Thank you, and have a nice day.
CC91.
P.S May your wife have the good manners of a princess, and the body of a Kardashian.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Nobody: 3:06pm
All na wash abegii
Just make that money and see them follow you like flies that wanna lick mango
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by swiz123(m): 3:06pm
How about this method
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Khayri: 3:06pm
One can also use supernatural powers in the form of likeness charms to attract any kind of woman and get that woman.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Angelmatilda(f): 3:07pm
Nice write up
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by gbemi514: 3:07pm
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by safemagneticlas(f): 3:08pm
Check my siggy please
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Cromcruach91: 3:09pm
Thread created January 25th....comes here 23 March
Nairaland....nairaland!
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by blackbeau1(f): 3:12pm
Intelligence and dress sense are very important tho.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by omooba969(m): 3:13pm
Did you say 'decent'?
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by holybabayo(m): 3:13pm
Who is a mature lady?
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by tosyne2much(m): 3:14pm
There are so many decent ladies out there just that they are not so attractive. They are reserved and are not flashy. They are not fashion freaks
The only problem is that decent ladies are not so physically appealing cos some of them wear a cloth that has up to 50 shoulder pads in it
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by omooba969(m): 3:15pm
tosyne2much:
You sef, you too dey explain things.
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by franchasng(m): 3:15pm
Lol, nigerian guys have been traumatized by Nigerian ladies, so whatever ladies say, guys keep hearing Money, Owo, Kudi, Ego, money money, show me the money, where is the money, i say where is the damn big money, is there plenty money, okay just bring money
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by omooba969(m): 3:16pm
blackbeau1:
Like you...?
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by tosyne2much(m): 3:17pm
omooba969:No mind me jawe
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Shugavee(f): 3:18pm
aDEOetREGE:i totally agree with you
|Re: 6 Ways To Get A Decent Mature Lady by Nedfed(m): 3:18pm
Cromcruach91:Is not the handwork of NL but the handwork of Op village people. Dis is how some pple blessing is being delay too. Always pray against the power of ur village people.
Victory@last for Op
