I'll try and be brief



1. Haircut:



one of the most irritating haircut by most Nigerian guys is 'old skul'. Don't misquote me, there is

nothing bad with it if it perfectly fits your head shape, stature, and some other things like if you have a clean face. But imagine a hefty guy, with pimples, and all that keeping this kinda haircut, no matter how neat you are, it will portray you otherwise.



A real life example is of a bald guy I saw trying hard to keep oldskul.. Like TF?



Bald guys usually look good on skin

Square faced dudes are good with low-cut

And like that, every guy should know what's best for him



Mature girls like neat and good-looking guys. This is one of the things they look out for in guys.



2. Dress sense:



mature girls don't want you to have a wardrobe as rich as hushpuppy's, NO! Even if it's just 3 cloth combinations you have, make sure you know your way around. Dont wear native to a Monday date, don't use a stripe tie on a striped or multipatterned shirt......







3. Are you yourself?



A total turnoff for mature girls is you trying to be what you are not. If you don't have one naira, don't claim to be yusuf buhari.... Don't rent cars to impress her on dates. How long are you gonna do these for? Someday she is gonna realise and she is gonna dump your fake ass.



4. Be busy:



She doesn't care what you do as long as something keeps you busy. She doesn't need you to be the managing director in shell or first bank, NO.



She needs you to be intelligent and busy, then she trusts whatever you are doing even if the return is low ATM.



Trust me, she doesn't need a man to babysit neither does she wants a man who craves attention at every damn minute. Hint: Unavailability is a good spice.



5. Smell



Imagine you wearing a multimillion naira worth of wears, shoes and blings...Fine, you killed it but how about the strong smell from your armpit and what have we. Men are wired to have strong body scents and when not properly checked, it becomes disgusting.



This applies to the mouth too. Every mouth stinks in the morning, it’s left for individual whether to let it stink through the day or not.



For those with persistent mouth odour/halitosis, a visit to a doc ain’t a bad idea after all...



Remember, always smell nice even in your private closet.



6. Loyalty:





The preceeding points are the pros of mature girls but this right here is the major con about them. Mature ladies are extremely jealous and territorial beings. They want their man loyal to them and them alone.



If you are dating one right now and know how to keep your blokos where it is, good for you..... Else, it can make you a victim of



-Death,

-Arson (burn you or your important docs)

-voodoo affliction





I don't wana sound disrespectful, but I don't give a shhitt about the people you mentioned!! 10 Likes

Just make that money that money first! And many sides will come an fight for your head!!! 2 Likes



The poster above me though looks like he haven't been paid for months Nice one opThe poster above me though looks like he haven't been paid for months 5 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:

I don't wana sound disrespectful, but I don't give a shhitt about the people you mentioned!!







How will you?

You're a bush boy after all. How will you?You're a bush boy after all. 3 Likes

Nice one

Do all these and you will still loose her by December when happening guys from Malaysia return.

Seek the kingdom of money first bro. 11 Likes 1 Share

God bless you OP

Tell them Abeg 1 Like 1 Share

When you talk about ladies, the next thing to come to your mind should be money. Make money and the ladies would be the least of your worries.

How to Make a Nigerian Girl Fall for You



1. Make money



2. Make Money



3. Make More Money



4. Get a G-wagon



Money brings the looks, the dress sense and errthang. 15 Likes

JayCynic:

How to Make a Nigerian Girl Fall for You



1. Make money



2. Make Money



3. Make More Money



4. Get a G-wagon



Money brings the looks, the dress sense and errthang. not really,when you meet the right one,all these don't matter. not really,when you meet the right one,all these don't matter. 2 Likes

We still have 60-70% decent ladies, guys complaining about slay slay and money hungry ladies fall victim cos they want flashy, sexy, sex dragon, painted face mamas, the real deal is not attractive to them. 4 Likes 1 Share

Respect is reciprocal

Act mature and dress mature, spend mature.

BiafranBushBoy:

I don't wana sound disrespectful, but I don't give a shhitt about the people you mentioned!!

Sir.



If someone made this kind of comment that you have made on a nairaland thread that you created, am sure you would be angry and would scream abuse at him.



Try to be polite at all times, even if it is difficult. Sometimes you need to be angry too...but not this kind misplaced anger.Do unto others...



Thank you, and have a nice day.



CC91.



P.S May your wife have the good manners of a princess, and the body of a Kardashian. Sir.If someone made this kind of comment that you have made on a nairaland thread that you created, am sure you would be angry and would scream abuse at him.Try to be polite at all times, even if it is difficult. Sometimes you need to be angry too...but not this kind misplaced anger.Do unto others...Thank you, and have a nice day.CC91.P.S May your wife have the good manners of a princess, and the body of a Kardashian. 1 Like



Just make that money and see them follow you like flies that wanna lick mango All na wash abegiiJust make that money and see them follow you like flies that wanna lick mango 2 Likes

How about this method 2 Likes

One can also use supernatural powers in the form of likeness charms to attract any kind of woman and get that woman. 1 Like

Nice write up 1 Like

Tallesty1:

Do all these and you will still loose her by December when happening guys from Malaysia return.

Seek the kingdom of money first bro. Tallesty1:

Do all these and you will still loose her by December when happening guys from Malaysia return.

Seek the kingdom of money first bro.









Check my siggy please Check my siggy please

Thread created January 25th....comes here 23 March



Nairaland....nairaland!

Intelligence and dress sense are very important tho.

'decent'? Did you say

Who is a mature lady?





The only problem is that decent ladies are not so physically appealing cos some of them wear a cloth that has up to 50 shoulder pads in it There are so many decent ladies out there just that they are not so attractive. They are reserved and are not flashy. They are not fashion freaksThe only problem is that decent ladies are not so physically appealing cos some of them wear a cloth that has up to 50 shoulder pads in it 4 Likes

tosyne2much:

There are so many decent ladies out there just that they are not so attractive. They are reserved and are not flashy. They are not flashy freaks



The only problem is that decent ladies are not so physically appealing

You sef , you too dey explain things. You sef, you too dey explain things.

Lol, nigerian guys have been traumatized by Nigerian ladies, so whatever ladies say, guys keep hearing Money, Owo, Kudi, Ego, money money, show me the money, where is the money, i say where is the damn big money, is there plenty money, okay just bring money 1 Like

blackbeau1:

Intelligence and dress sense are very important tho.

Like you...? Like you...?

omooba969:



You sef , you too dey explain things. No mind me jawe No mind me jawe

i totally agree with you i totally agree with you