₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,343 members, 4,047,254 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:38 PM

Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President (1379 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by dre11(m): 9:06pm
Diezani Alison-Madueke, former petroleum minister, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of displaying lack of understanding of the constitutional powers of a president in managing funds meant for security/intelligence agencies.
She said this in response to a report that she withdrew N1.3 billion from the account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement issued on her behalf by Clem Aguiyi, her media aide, the ex-minister said the anti-graft agency ought to seek clarity about the process for release of funds requested by security/intelligence agencies.

Quoting section 5 of the constitution, Alison-Madueke said all executive powers are vested in the president who may exercise it directly or through the vice-president or ministers.
She argued that as minister of petroleum resources, she was an appointee and delegate of the president.

“On the issue in question, the minister of petroleum resources acted on the basis of the written approvals and directives given by the president, which approvals were given after written requests from the relevant security agencies were made to the president,” she said.

“At such instances, as in fact the article clearly shows, a service chief or intelligence chief, makes a written request/appeal to Mr President outlining whatever urgent and critical security needs of the nation they consider imminently paramount, at any given point in time.

“If such a request received the approval of the president, the president may direct that the requested funds be drawn from a security budget maintained by NNPC, or that the funds be sourced from elsewhere.

“Where the president directs the minister of petroleum resources, in writing, to make the payment from the NNPC, the minister in turn, directs the GMD NNPC in writing to execute the directive of the president.

NNPC then wires the funds from one of its major foreign bank accounts, or from the CBN, directly to the stipulated account of the particular branch of the armed services, or intelligence unit, or department, that initiated the request. It is not within the powers or discretion of any minister to question, flout or disregard the written directives of the president, including that of the incumbent president.”

The former minister maintained that at no time did she interfere with this process.

“It is therefore, impossible and implausible, for any monies under such presidential directives to be diverted during the process, at least from the standpoint of the minister. Any and all amounts approved and directed by Mr. President to be paid, were executed exclusively by NNPC, directly from NNPC’s foreign and or, Central Bank of Nigeria accounts, to the stated recipients,” she said.

“Therefore, let it be very clear, that all funds disbursed by these banking institutions on behalf of NNPC are easily and openly traceable, and the process cannot and should not be utilised for the distortion of facts, vendetta or political mischief.”


https://www.thecable.ng/diezani-blasts-efcc-lack-understanding-powers-president


lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 9:11pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by luvinhubby(m): 9:12pm
What we get when we allow nepotism and sentiment to blind our sense of reasoning.


EFCC is just being made to look foolish in their desperate effort to satisfy Buahri's inordinate lust for vengeance.

2 Likes

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by papoudaupolos: 9:14pm
The
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by papoudaupolos: 9:17pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
grin
You are your own curse and blamed Buhari.
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by CodeTemplar: 9:22pm
If Maina is roaming free I am not surprised that Diezani will take EFCC on.

3 Likes

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by RZArecta2(m): 9:24pm
Government of clowns and baboons, a simple question here and there would have averted this nonsense cool

1 Like

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by Evablizin(f): 9:25pm
shocked


I know EFCC lacks understanding and you're a robber with pen and paper.

4 Likes

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by Lipscomb: 9:26pm
Alright, but madam when will you come out of self exile?

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by jaytee01(m): 10:23pm
EFCC....... Where is Maina?

1 Like

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by MrHistorian: 10:31pm
This thief!?

Such temerity.

1 Like

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by wildcatter23(m): 10:31pm
Q
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by cinoedhunter: 10:32pm
Corrupt ppl everywhere
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by taiyesoul(m): 10:32pm
Smh.This barawo is trying to relaunch herself back to publicity.Very soon, "DEZIANI FOR PRESIDENT" is all we go soon hear
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by bluelaptop: 10:33pm
Efcc is a greater thief.




Street Gs show me love


Hit the like button


#keyboard_War_Lord
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by madridsta007(m): 10:33pm
luvinhubby:
What we get when we allow nepotism and sentiment to blind our sense of reasoning.


EFCC is just being made to look foolish in their desperate effort to satisfy Buahri's inordinate lust for vengeance.

“Inordinate lust for vengeance...”

Quote of the month. You’ve said it all and all. This is what drives the President and this is why Nigeria can not have any sustainable growth under him. Chasing real or perceived enemies.

Anyway, God bless Nigeria.

1 Like

Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by aspirebig: 10:33pm
Hmm
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by free2ryhme: 10:33pm
dre11:








https://www.thecable.ng/diezani-blasts-efcc-lack-understanding-powers-president







Jejeli Siddon one place oooo
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by bigerboy200: 10:35pm
This thief dey talk again ni?
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by joystickextend1(m): 10:36pm
oh...





Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by BianoJay(m): 10:38pm
What she said up there can't be disputed in any way by the EFCC, but trust Nigerians to allow sentiments take over their reasoning thereby seeing facts and denying same.
Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by WinkWrld: 10:38pm
T

(0) (Reply)

Norway Killer Tells Judge "two More Cells" Exist / 18 Corps Members Killed In Auto Crash / Human Rights Watch Accuses Govt, Boko Haram Of Abuses

Viewing this topic: benninwa(m), chrisxxx(m), freshyd, alexistaiwo, ugosonics, bobosydney, Tranquill, tesimola4real(m), zigalo(m), sublimes, emmy2164, paulchineduN(m), taiyesoul(m), survLordmayor(m), madridsta007(m), OluOlaLekan(m), hammendable, headTO, irumanle(m), Zamoo, 2nattie(m), bobbymore, Promise1991, mahkanjuh, MT, SirHouloo(m), ijekul(m), dumo1(m), erosimo(m), jiggalo(m), santricedupas(m), josiahriches(m), ebgbest, kingori, 7Alexander(m), Hadeya(m), stephozien, kingwonder, k10, urboy1, shinksKari(m), muslimnaij(m), bopm, Obec70(m), proudlyND(m), electron, chanky, StoneColdBiceps(m), jayF19, fuckerstard, anjowaka510(m), kevsamson, AQUAMAN247, tuoyoojo(m), sonogo(m), Holar1993, courage89(m), db15, aydj1, slawomir, lilprinze, viktor105(m), kuntakuntee86, ubaobi, littlewonders, bugidon(m), msquarewld(m), linknero2000, Deeldorado, teoo, engrhorla(m), kynbasil01, dolphinife, Edde(m), shankara7, popes001, Ekebest, Zlatimi, saintobas, erhabor11(m), Jarchi(m), ashala(m), nuggarito, WinkWrld, wizpredict, Desyner, Denjahabib(m), IBpaul(m), paragon40(m), ADEKNO1(m), aleniboro(m), BianoJay(m), lawyer(m), zicoraads(f), agabaI23(m), sole26, namet(m), fogho198 and 153 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.