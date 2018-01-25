₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,950,343 members, 4,047,254 topics. Date: Thursday, 25 January 2018 at 10:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President (1379 Views)
|Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by dre11(m): 9:06pm
Diezani Alison-Madueke, former petroleum minister, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of displaying lack of understanding of the constitutional powers of a president in managing funds meant for security/intelligence agencies.
https://www.thecable.ng/diezani-blasts-efcc-lack-understanding-powers-president
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by BUHARIISCURSED(m): 9:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by luvinhubby(m): 9:12pm
What we get when we allow nepotism and sentiment to blind our sense of reasoning.
EFCC is just being made to look foolish in their desperate effort to satisfy Buahri's inordinate lust for vengeance.
2 Likes
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by papoudaupolos: 9:14pm
The
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by papoudaupolos: 9:17pm
BUHARIISCURSED:You are your own curse and blamed Buhari.
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by CodeTemplar: 9:22pm
If Maina is roaming free I am not surprised that Diezani will take EFCC on.
3 Likes
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by RZArecta2(m): 9:24pm
Government of clowns and baboons, a simple question here and there would have averted this nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by Evablizin(f): 9:25pm
I know EFCC lacks understanding and you're a robber with pen and paper.
4 Likes
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by Lipscomb: 9:26pm
Alright, but madam when will you come out of self exile?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by jaytee01(m): 10:23pm
EFCC....... Where is Maina?
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by MrHistorian: 10:31pm
This thief!?
Such temerity.
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by wildcatter23(m): 10:31pm
Q
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by cinoedhunter: 10:32pm
Corrupt ppl everywhere
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by taiyesoul(m): 10:32pm
Smh.This barawo is trying to relaunch herself back to publicity.Very soon, "DEZIANI FOR PRESIDENT" is all we go soon hear
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by bluelaptop: 10:33pm
Efcc is a greater thief.
Street Gs show me love
Hit the like button
#keyboard_War_Lord
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by madridsta007(m): 10:33pm
luvinhubby:
“Inordinate lust for vengeance...”
Quote of the month. You’ve said it all and all. This is what drives the President and this is why Nigeria can not have any sustainable growth under him. Chasing real or perceived enemies.
Anyway, God bless Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by aspirebig: 10:33pm
Hmm
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by free2ryhme: 10:33pm
dre11:
Jejeli Siddon one place oooo
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by bigerboy200: 10:35pm
This thief dey talk again ni?
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by joystickextend1(m): 10:36pm
oh...
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by BianoJay(m): 10:38pm
What she said up there can't be disputed in any way by the EFCC, but trust Nigerians to allow sentiments take over their reasoning thereby seeing facts and denying same.
|Re: Diezani Blasts EFCC: You Lack Understanding About The Powers Of A President by WinkWrld: 10:38pm
T
(0) (Reply)
Norway Killer Tells Judge "two More Cells" Exist / 18 Corps Members Killed In Auto Crash / Human Rights Watch Accuses Govt, Boko Haram Of Abuses
Viewing this topic: benninwa(m), chrisxxx(m), freshyd, alexistaiwo, ugosonics, bobosydney, Tranquill, tesimola4real(m), zigalo(m), sublimes, emmy2164, paulchineduN(m), taiyesoul(m), survLordmayor(m), madridsta007(m), OluOlaLekan(m), hammendable, headTO, irumanle(m), Zamoo, 2nattie(m), bobbymore, Promise1991, mahkanjuh, MT, SirHouloo(m), ijekul(m), dumo1(m), erosimo(m), jiggalo(m), santricedupas(m), josiahriches(m), ebgbest, kingori, 7Alexander(m), Hadeya(m), stephozien, kingwonder, k10, urboy1, shinksKari(m), muslimnaij(m), bopm, Obec70(m), proudlyND(m), electron, chanky, StoneColdBiceps(m), jayF19, fuckerstard, anjowaka510(m), kevsamson, AQUAMAN247, tuoyoojo(m), sonogo(m), Holar1993, courage89(m), db15, aydj1, slawomir, lilprinze, viktor105(m), kuntakuntee86, ubaobi, littlewonders, bugidon(m), msquarewld(m), linknero2000, Deeldorado, teoo, engrhorla(m), kynbasil01, dolphinife, Edde(m), shankara7, popes001, Ekebest, Zlatimi, saintobas, erhabor11(m), Jarchi(m), ashala(m), nuggarito, WinkWrld, wizpredict, Desyner, Denjahabib(m), IBpaul(m), paragon40(m), ADEKNO1(m), aleniboro(m), BianoJay(m), lawyer(m), zicoraads(f), agabaI23(m), sole26, namet(m), fogho198 and 153 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10