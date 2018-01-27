Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It (14684 Views)

Omokri, who took to his Twitter page wrote: "Here is what will happen to any state that allows cattle colonies. They will take the land you give them. They will increase in population. They will appoint a king. They will ask for more land. You will say no. Then at that point you will know the real meaning of the word colony"



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/957298539222233088



Source: Reno Omokri, the former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed what he would happen to any state that allows cattle colonies.

Yes o, that's probably what happened in kwara state and today, we all know who's in control in Ilorin, and kwara state in general! 136 Likes 9 Shares

gbam... 12 Likes 2 Shares

True talk tho 20 Likes





Yes o, that's what happened in kwara state and today, we all know who's in control in Ilorin, and kwara state in general! What happened in ilorin? Madam historian 4 Likes

What uthman Dan polio could not achieve in his life time, buhari wants to achieve through terrorism and intimidation 96 Likes 5 Shares

The bottom line is, the hatred of GEJ is the reason we are suffering today. 93 Likes 5 Shares

They should take their cattle colonies to "Aso rock" 2 Likes

Only lunatics are supporting fulanni terrorissst. 36 Likes

Olodos everywhere.



Afonja got the support of the Fulanis to secede from Oyo. Then the Fulanis overthrew him much later.



Nevertheless, the Fulanis in Ilorin have all been Yorubanised.



Will you guys ever learn



Useless Omokiri sabi feed his internet ipob followers and trolls dog food Sha... 6 Likes 3 Shares

Hahahaha

Useless Omokiri sabi feed his internet ipob followers and trolls dog food Sha...













..and you sabi lick the vomit ..and you sabi lick the vomit 87 Likes 4 Shares

Colony is not about cattle farming but a brazen expansionist jihadist move by Buhari the type Obama tried to do with the whole false refugee crisis he created as a cunning way to get 100 of thousand of Muslims into the west





GOD PUNISH OBAMA AND BUHARI 34 Likes

By rejecting popular demand "ranching" by Buhari led government show full complicity. 1 Like

The bottom line is, the hatred of GEJ is the reason we are suffering today. the Yoruba loved and accepted Jonathan....but how did Jonathan treat the Yoruba the Yoruba loved and accepted Jonathan....but how did Jonathan treat the Yoruba 4 Likes 1 Share

Useless Omokiri sabi feed his internet ipob followers and trolls dog food Sha...











You're nothing but a dumb0!! Instead of you to meditate over the message you're shouting IPOB as if your misery will end after shouting IPOB. You're nothing but a dumb0!! Instead of you to meditate over the message you're shouting IPOB as if your misery will end after shouting IPOB. 67 Likes 1 Share

Useless Omokiri sabi feed his internet ipob followers and trolls dog food Sha...













I wonder who's useless between you and Omokiri.



What do you think will happen if the land you gave as colony becomes grassless due to continuous grazing.

They will run back to North or demand for more land with grass?. I wonder who's useless between you and Omokiri.What do you think will happen if the land you gave as colony becomes grassless due to continuous grazing.They will run back to North or demand for more land with grass?. 29 Likes

the Yoruba loved and accepted Jonathan....but how did Jonathan treat the Yoruba

How did he treat the igbos ... But the Igbo's remained loyal that was the difference How did he treat the igbos ... But the Igbo's remained loyal that was the difference 26 Likes

I wonder who's useless between you and Omokiri.



What do you think will happen if the land you gave as colony becomes grassless due to continuous grazing.

They will run back to North or demand for more land with grass?.









You're nothing but a dumb0!! Instead of you to meditate over the message you're shouting IPOB as if your misery will end after shouting IPOB.



ipobs won kill me o..





See guilty conscience... ipobs won kill me o..See guilty conscience...

You're nothing but a dumb0!! [b]Instead of you to meditate over the message [/b]you're shouting IPOB as if your misery will end after shouting IPOB.





What message? The rettarded, bigoted and thoughtless garbage that crooked and fraudulent pastor and twitter troll spewed?





That was strictly dog food for his ipob followers to consume.. What message? The rettarded, bigoted and thoughtless garbage that crooked and fraudulent pastor and twitter troll spewed?That was strictly dog food for his ipob followers to consume..

What message? The rettarded, bigoted and thoughtless garbage that crooked and fraudulent pastor and twitter troll spewed?





That was strictly dog food for his ipob followers to consume..



You're insulting him because he's not in support of the rubbish your god buhari is doing. You're insulting him because he's not in support of the rubbish your god buhari is doing. 18 Likes

You're insulting him because he's not in support of the rubbish your god buhari is doing.





Fulani herdsmen kill 60 in Zamfara, Plateau





ON JULY 15, 201412:23



By Salisu Maradun & Marie-Therese Nanlong





GUsau—Over 50 people were reported to have been killed in Gidandawa District of Maradun Local Government Area in Zamfara State, while many others were injured following a reprisal attack yesterday on the residents by suspected Fulani herdsmen.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2014/07/fulani-herdsmen-kill-60-zamfara-plateau/









I care less who he is or not supporting.



The same Fulani herdsmen were on rampage and killing Nigerians when his boss/Jona was in power and also when the same hypocrite omokiri was a government official under jona. Please tell us what solution jona came up with and what omokiri the hypocrite was saying then.





The so-called colony is a solution, maybe not the best, but it is still a viable solution and you don't have to like this solution, but hypocrites like omokiri were silent and did not come up with anything when the same herdsmen were killing all over the place, they came up with ZERO solution and still doesn't have to any solution, just twitter rubbish and incitements. I care less who he is or not supporting.The same Fulani herdsmen were on rampage and killing Nigerians when his boss/Jona was in power and also when the same hypocrite omokiri was a government official under jona. Please tell us what solution jona came up with and what omokiri the hypocrite was saying then.The so-called colony is a solution, maybe not the best, but it is still a viable solution and you don't have to like this solution, but hypocrites like omokiri were silent and did not come up with anything when the same herdsmen were killing all over the place, they came up with ZERO solution and still doesn't have to any solution, just twitter rubbish and incitements. 4 Likes 1 Share

Yes o, that's probably what happened in kwara state and today, we all know who's in control in Ilorin, and kwara state in general! EWEDU MUSLIMS WILL SOON DESCEND ON YOU....WATCH OUT EWEDU MUSLIMS WILL SOON DESCEND ON YOU....WATCH OUT 13 Likes

What happened in ilorin? Madam historian



SAI BARBER HAPPENED THERE SAI BARBER HAPPENED THERE 7 Likes

A "Rat colony" temporarily chased the president out of his office for months. The same lot is a sure terminus of any state gullible enough to be hoodwinked into hosting the caliphate's so-called "cattle colonies" only that their fate shall be PERMANENT.



Na through "come escort me" Na him SLAVE trade take start.......... Nigeria proverb. 7 Likes

That's how they stole Kwara state





We say no to cattle colony 10 Likes

Useless Omokiri sabi feed his internet ipob followers and trolls dog food Sha...











we say no to tribalism and nepotism. NO TO cattle colonies. we say no to tribalism and nepotism. NO TO cattle colonies. 10 Likes

The bottom line is, the hatred of GEJ is the reason we are suffering today. GEJ was a failure. He cannot win an election against even a goat in Nigeria GEJ was a failure. He cannot win an election against even a goat in Nigeria

we say no to tribalism and nepotism. NO TO cattle colonies.



Good for you.



Sadly, you are not making the rules, Good for you.Sadly, you are not making the rules,

Yahaya, why do you want to subject Kogi people to this problem.









Yahaya, behave. 1 Like