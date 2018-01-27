₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 6:59pm
Reno Omokri, the former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed what he would happen to any state that allows cattle colonies.
Omokri, who took to his Twitter page wrote: "Here is what will happen to any state that allows cattle colonies. They will take the land you give them. They will increase in population. They will appoint a king. They will ask for more land. You will say no. Then at that point you will know the real meaning of the word colony"
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/957298539222233088
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/01/27/see-what-will-happen-to-any-state-that-allows-cattle-colonies-reno-omokri/
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by greatgod2012(f): 7:03pm
Yes o, that's probably what happened in kwara state and today, we all know who's in control in Ilorin, and kwara state in general!
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by dingbang(m): 7:04pm
gbam...
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by zynellsmum(f): 7:05pm
True talk tho
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by madridguy(m): 7:05pm
What happened in ilorin? Madam historian
greatgod2012:
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Likei(m): 7:07pm
What uthman Dan polio could not achieve in his life time, buhari wants to achieve through terrorism and intimidation
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by eshietIntrepid(m): 7:10pm
The bottom line is, the hatred of GEJ is the reason we are suffering today.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Elukapendragon(m): 7:16pm
They should take their cattle colonies to "Aso rock"
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Cyynthialove(f): 7:21pm
Only lunatics are supporting fulanni terrorissst.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Firgemachar: 7:26pm
greatgod2012:
Olodos everywhere.
Afonja got the support of the Fulanis to secede from Oyo. Then the Fulanis overthrew him much later.
Nevertheless, the Fulanis in Ilorin have all been Yorubanised.
Will you guys ever learn
No to cattle colonies, all the same.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by deomelllo: 7:27pm
Useless Omokiri sabi feed his internet ipob followers and trolls dog food Sha...
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by dunkem21(m): 7:29pm
Hahahaha
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by dunkem21(m): 7:30pm
deomelllo:
..and you sabi lick the vomit
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by SalamRushdie: 7:32pm
Colony is not about cattle farming but a brazen expansionist jihadist move by Buhari the type Obama tried to do with the whole false refugee crisis he created as a cunning way to get 100 of thousand of Muslims into the west
GOD PUNISH OBAMA AND BUHARI
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Kingspin(m): 7:34pm
By rejecting popular demand "ranching" by Buhari led government show full complicity.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by doyinbaby(f): 7:35pm
eshietIntrepid:the Yoruba loved and accepted Jonathan....but how did Jonathan treat the Yoruba
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by enemybulldozer(m): 7:36pm
deomelllo:You're nothing but a dumb0!! Instead of you to meditate over the message you're shouting IPOB as if your misery will end after shouting IPOB.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Penalty82(m): 7:49pm
deomelllo:
I wonder who's useless between you and Omokiri.
What do you think will happen if the land you gave as colony becomes grassless due to continuous grazing.
They will run back to North or demand for more land with grass?.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by fabre4: 7:59pm
doyinbaby:
How did he treat the igbos ... But the Igbo's remained loyal that was the difference
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by deomelllo: 8:10pm
Penalty82:
enemybulldozer:
ipobs won kill me o..
See guilty conscience...
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by deomelllo: 8:13pm
enemybulldozer:
What message? The rettarded, bigoted and thoughtless garbage that crooked and fraudulent pastor and twitter troll spewed?
That was strictly dog food for his ipob followers to consume..
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by enemybulldozer(m): 8:18pm
deomelllo:You're insulting him because he's not in support of the rubbish your god buhari is doing.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by deomelllo: 8:28pm
enemybulldozer:
Fulani herdsmen kill 60 in Zamfara, Plateau
I care less who he is or not supporting.
The same Fulani herdsmen were on rampage and killing Nigerians when his boss/Jona was in power and also when the same hypocrite omokiri was a government official under jona. Please tell us what solution jona came up with and what omokiri the hypocrite was saying then.
The so-called colony is a solution, maybe not the best, but it is still a viable solution and you don't have to like this solution, but hypocrites like omokiri were silent and did not come up with anything when the same herdsmen were killing all over the place, they came up with ZERO solution and still doesn't have to any solution, just twitter rubbish and incitements.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by BAILMONEY: 8:45pm
greatgod2012:EWEDU MUSLIMS WILL SOON DESCEND ON YOU....WATCH OUT
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by BAILMONEY: 8:46pm
madridguy:SAI BARBER HAPPENED THERE
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Coctus: 9:00pm
A "Rat colony" temporarily chased the president out of his office for months. The same lot is a sure terminus of any state gullible enough to be hoodwinked into hosting the caliphate's so-called "cattle colonies" only that their fate shall be PERMANENT.
Na through "come escort me" Na him SLAVE trade take start.......... Nigeria proverb.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by zombieTRACKER: 9:03pm
That's how they stole Kwara state
We say no to cattle colony
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by Fmartin(m): 9:06pm
deomelllo:we say no to tribalism and nepotism. NO TO cattle colonies.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by jaymichael(m): 9:08pm
eshietIntrepid:GEJ was a failure. He cannot win an election against even a goat in Nigeria
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by deomelllo: 9:19pm
Fmartin:
Good for you.
Sadly, you are not making the rules,
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by SOFTENGR: 9:26pm
Yahaya, why do you want to subject Kogi people to this problem.
Yahaya, behave.
|Re: Reno Omokri On Cattle Colonies: What Will Happen To Any State That Allows It by skedman(m): 9:30pm
See the way an African man thinks.how will there be development when you have refuse to think beyound ethnicity,religion and selfishness.
a whiteman that allowed you to visit its country never thought of this but you african with poor mentality. All fulani are not bad. Fayose generate money from them . He collects 5000 as annual fee. This idiots keep complaining but does not have a goat farm not to talk of cow farm.
